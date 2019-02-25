Amazon Vs. Alibaba: Changes In Cloud Market Can Throw A Big Surprise

Amazon is clearly undervalued when we look at the growth runway of AWS and market dominance within the cloud market.

Alibaba cloud is becoming one of the strongest competitors to AWS with a growth rate of close to 100% in the last few quarters.

Amazon (AMZN) has converted AWS into a major profit center as new services are added to the cloud operation. The operating margin within this segment is also on an uptrend. There was an improvement of 2.8 percentage points in the operating margin of AWS from the year-ago quarter while the growth rate increased to 46% from 44%. Despite severe competition from other tech majors, Amazon has been able to improve the potential of this segment.

Along with other US tech giants, Amazon also faces competition from Alibaba (BABA). Alibaba cloud grew by 84% in the recent quarter and the revenue has reached close to $4 billion on an annualized basis. Alibaba is making substantial investments to ramp up the growth rate of its cloud segment and increase the services offered to the customers. But the company faces an uphill task in regions outside China due to trade issues between the US and China. The negative sentiment around Huawei in the US and Europe could also impact Alibaba’s cloud ambitions in many international regions.

Amazon will be the de facto choice of enterprise customers

Fig: Net sales, growth rate and operating income of AWS. Source: Amazon Filings

Fig: Operating margin and ttm operating income of AWS

In the recent earnings call, AWS showed no signs of a slowdown in revenue growth or saturation in the overall industry. In fact, the operating margin for this segment has improved from 26.5% in the year ago quarter to 29.3%.

Fig: Future growth in cloud industry. Source: Gartner

Gartner has forecast that the total cloud market could expand to $278.3 billion by 2021. The continuous growth with the larger industry and increase in cloud requirement from the clients should allow AWS to show decent growth in the near future.

In the past few quarters, Alibaba has ramped up its investments in the cloud segment to ensure a decent market share in the cloud industry. Alibaba CEO has also mentioned that cloud will be the “main business” of the company in the future. Alibaba has the requisite investment capability to rapidly increase the cloud services it offers. In the latest earnings, Alibaba’s cloud segment reported revenue of $962 million with a year over year growth rate of 84%. If Alibaba continues at this growth trajectory, it should be able to report cloud revenue of close to $10 billion by the end of next year.

Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) and IBM (IBM) are also competing with Amazon in the cloud segment. However, Alibaba provides cloud services which are very similar to Amazon’s. Both the retail giants have built their cloud services through their online retail operations. Hence, if a client wants to switch from AWS to another cloud provider, Alibaba cloud would be a leading choice. However, the past few months have shown some major issues in Alibaba’s strategy in international regions.

Headwinds faced by Alibaba

One of the biggest challenge facing Alibaba cloud is the recent trade tensions between US and China. The additional tariffs have been put on hold according to recent announcement. Even if there is a win-win trade deal, there would be substantial differences between US and China on the future of trade between the two countries. This also has an impact on US allies in Europe, middle east and South Asia. Alibaba is trying to expand in all these regions.

Alibaba could also face a backlash similar to Huawei in Europe. There are talks on banning or restricting Huawei to develop 5G networks in Europe, Canada, Australia, and a few other regions. Alibaba also provides highly sensitive cloud services which use data from customers and clients. A negative result of trade talks or further restrictions on Huawei could dissuade bigger corporate clients from using Alibaba’s cloud in international regions. Even though AWS might be a bit more pricey, customers might end up choosing AWS over Alibaba cloud to reduce the long term risk of any disruptions.

Alibaba’s new strategy

Alibaba has increased the availability zones within Europe. It has recently opened two centers in UK, besides having those in Frankfurt and Dubai. We should see more availability zones opened in different international regions. This should reduce some of the issues regarding data localization and security.

Alibaba is also making a big bet on forming long term partnership with retail chains which cover a number of services including cloud. Alibaba recently signed a deal with Spain’s El Cortes Ingles to provide logistics, e-commerce, payments, and other services. However, the sale of cloud services is the biggest reason why Alibaba entered into this partnership with El Corte Ingles.

Alibaba can form similar partnership with other retailers in Europe. Many brick and mortar stores perceive Amazon as the bigger threat due to its e-commerce operations in Europe and other international regions. On the other hand, Alibaba does not have a similar presence outside of China.

Despite these initiatives, Alibaba has a lot of catching up to do with Amazon in Europe and other international regions.

AWS becoming a larger part of the overall business

In the recent earnings, Amazon has shown slower revenue growth rate and has guided for revenue growth between 10% and 18% for the next quarter. While other segments of Amazon are slowing down, AWS has continued to show strong revenue growth. This has increased the revenue share of this segment.

For the trailing three months, the revenue share of AWS has increased from 8% to 10%. For the entire FY18, the revenue share has increased from 10% to 11%. If the current trend of slower growth in other segments compared to AWS continues, we should see the revenue share of AWS reach 16% to 18% by end of next year. This will have a big impact on the overall operating income of the company.

The EPS estimates are already guiding for big increases in the next few quarters. This will reduce the valuation multiple for Amazon and make the stock less pricey. The trailing twelve months operating income of AWS was $7.3 billion with a growth rate of 68% from a year ago. At this growth rate, a standalone valuation multiple of 40-50 times the operating income should be reasonable for the company. This would put the standalone value of AWS between $300 billion and $350 billion. In a recent research note, Barron’s has also valued this segment at $350 billion.

It should be noted that this is a conservative estimate because future growth and margins have upside potential as the company increases its presence in key international regions. Becoming the de facto cloud choice should also increase the pricing power of Amazon giving better profits from this segment.

Investors looking to make a long term bet should look at the changes in the cloud market to gauge the future growth potential of Amazon’s stock.

Investor Takeaway

Amazon has shown strong growth in revenue and margins within the AWS segment. Amazon faces a challenge from Alibaba cloud. However, recent trade tensions and the Huawei issue could be a big hurdle in the expansion of Alibaba cloud in important international regions including Europe. This should be a benefit for Amazon as it will increase the pricing power of the company and allow it to create a bigger moat around this segment.

Close to half of the total valuation of Amazon is based on AWS which is growing rapidly. Amazon also has other important segments which will deliver higher margins in the next few quarters like advertising and subscriptions. This should allow the stock to show good bullish sentiment in the near term.

