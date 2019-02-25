Lithia Motors: 5 Years Of 20% Growth Is Expected To Slow

The stock has traded in a broad trading range since 2015, but the stock will likely trade to new highs in the future.

Even allowing for the slower growth, the stock is reasonably cheap.

Introduction

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) operates automotive franchises which sell new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has a history of solid growth, but analysts have forecast slower growth heading into 2020. The stock is reasonably cheap at present but its earnings and stock price are prone to plunging in an economic recession.

The stock price has been stuck in a trading range for the last four years, but in the long run, I would expect Lithia Motors to trade to new highs as long as its earnings continue to grow. In the short term, I would expect its stock price to remain volatile.

Financials

Lithia Motors has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company's reported fourth quarter revenue was up 10 percent and reported diluted earnings per share were down 28 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017 (on an adjusted basis, earnings were up 20 percent as stated in the company's earnings call).

On an annual basis, revenue for 2018 was up 17 percent and diluted earnings per share up 11.3 percent from the 2017 fiscal year. Over the last five years, Lithia Motors' revenue grew 22 percent per year and its earnings increased 20 percent per year.

The return on equity is good at 23 percent and the profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is low at 3 percent. These figures have been fairly consistent over the last five years.

Lithia Motors' current ratio is 1.2 meaning that its current assets exceed its current liabilities. A current ratio of around 1.2 is typical.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 77 percent which means that Lithia Motors' total debt is 77 percent of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Over the last five years, an asset ratio of over 70 percent has been the norm.

The company's book value is currently $50.73 and with a stock price of $89, Lithia Motors is trading at 1.8x book value.

The analysts' consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 4.1 percent in 2019 and increase by 2.4 percent in 2020. Earnings are forecast to decline by 4.5 percent in 2019 and increase by 4.8 percent in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 8.2x.

Earnings Risks

In the company's Earnings Call, Bryan DeBoer - President and CEO stated:

In the past five years, we have achieved both revenue and earnings compound annual growth rates of over 20%. Our history of running a hyper growth company that is accelerating earnings is a unique differentiator for Lithia.

While the company has shown strong growth over the last five years, the analysts' forecasts are less optimistic about its future growth - with analysts' forecasts showing slowed revenue and earnings growth heading into 2020. The lowered outlook from analysts may have something to do with Lithia Motors' acquisitions.

As stated by Chris Holzshu - Executive Vice President:

We bought $1.4 billion in acquisition revenue last year, which was acquired from a lot of really distressed assets that we have lots of opportunities to improve upon.

Lithia Motors is gaining additional revenue from its acquisitions, but it's also incurring their debt. Lithia Motors' total liabilities is 77 percent of its total assets. While this is not excessive, it is at the higher end of the scale compared to other growth companies that I analyze which have total liabilities under 50 percent.

Given Lithia Motors' historical earnings record, I think that management has factored this (acquisitions with significant debt) into their business operations. I would expect it to take some years before the company would see the full earnings benefits from these acquisitions. It is quite likely that post-2020 earnings, forecasts will pick up pace again.

Yet, another factor that could affect the analysts' reduced growth forecasts could be from the economy. As Lithia Motors' profits are heavily based on consumer spending, any slowdown could adversely affect its growth. At present, I think that the economy is reasonably strong with a GDP of 3.5 percent. Consumers do tend to worry about spending on big capital items when their job security is threatened, but the non-farm payrolls still show growth of 1.7 percent.

However, if the economy does slow significantly, Lithia Motors' revenue and earnings would be hit hard. During the 2008 recession (also known as the 2008 financial crises), Lithia Motors' revenue fell 34 percent in the 2008 fiscal year and its diluted earnings dropped from a profit of $1.06 per share to a loss of $12.62.

The 2008 recession had a profound effect on Lithia Motors' stock price.

Lithia Motors chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart above covers the 2008 recession and shows the impact on its stock price. The stock started the bear market at around $17 and ended at around $2. The stock plunged 90 percent during the 2008 bear market. Granted this bear market was a nasty one and most stocks were hit, but at a 90% drop, Lithia Motors' was hit really hard.

So, what can investors learn from this? There are two things.

Good growth stocks can get hit hard in bear markets. Good growth stocks usually recover their earnings quickly and also recover their stock price quickly.

Stock Valuation

Lithia Motors' revenue has increased 22 percent per year and earnings increased 20 percent per year over the last five years. This confirms that Lithia Motors is a growth stock and the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) is an appropriate method for valuing growth stocks.

The forward annual earnings growth is forecast to slow. The earnings growth rate from 2014 to 2020 is 13 percent per year which gives a forward PEG of 0.7 with a 2020 PE multiple of 8.2x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Lithia Motors is undervalued with a stock price around $89. Its fair value would be around $130.

Lithia Motors is reasonably cheap with a PE multiple of 8.2x for its 2020 estimated earnings and its book value at 1.8x.

Stock Price Target

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Lithia Motors chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Lithia Motors soured up to peak in 2015 before pulling back to $70. The stock run up again to peak in 2018 and again pulled back to $70. The stock rallied this year along with the stock market.

Should the stock keep rallying, in the short term, it could reverse its 2018 decline and trade back to its 2018 high at around $125.

Over the longer term, the stock could trade well past the short-term price target and will probably do so as long as Lithia Motors' earnings growth continues. In the short term, I would expect its stock price to remain volatile.

Stock Price Risks

Lithia Motors' stock price faces several risks.

The pullback may not have finished. While the $70 price level has provided support in the past, the stock could continue pulling back and trade below this level. The stock has been trading in a broad trading range since 2015 bounded by the $70 low and the $125 high. It's always possible that even if the stock trades back up to its high, then it will reverse and trade back down again. The broader market indices have shown a small rally this year but prior to that, they had been bearish since September 2018. There is the real risk that the markets have topped out for now and this rally is nothing more than a bear rally. The bull market started in 2009 and is one of the longest on record and it's quite possible that this is the early stage of a bear market. If this is the case, then Lithia Motors' stock price would drop in the short term irrespective of its earnings growth.

Sooner or later stocks break out of their trading ranges. Over the longer term, I would expect the stock price to continue higher as long as Lithia Motors' earnings continue to grow.

Conclusion

Lithia Motors is a growth stock with a history of growth. The company is sensitive to economic weakness with big earnings losses and bear markets can savage its stock price in the short term. Analysts have forecast slower growth heading into 2020, but the stock is reasonably cheap at present.

The stock has been trading in a broad trading range since 2015. In the long run, I would expect the stock to break out of its trading range and continue higher as long as Lithia Motors' earnings continue to grow. In the short term, I would expect its stock price to remain volatile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.