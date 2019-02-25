Acquiring Growth - Science Applications International Corp

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Summary

This is a Cestrian Capital Research “One To Watch” note covering Science Applications International Corp (SAIC). SAIC is one of the leading employers of space-focused staff in the US and that makes it a core stock for our “Investing in the New Space Race” service. It’s a relatively small company at just $4.5bn market cap, and it’s a company many won’t have heard of. It’s also a company whose stock is moving up and we think it warrants investors’ attention.

We believe SAIC is at a rather interesting point in its history and we think investors may wish to watch it closely. It appears to us to be a company with ambition. Spun out from Leidos (LDOS) in 2013, it has grown through two significant acquisitions, Scitor in 2015 and Engility (announced in September 2018 which completed in January this year).

Acquiring services companies can be a risky business due to the nature of their revenue and cashflows – a theme we explore below in some detail – and this risk came home to roost following SAIC’s 2015 acquisition of Scitor. It knocked earnings and the stock price off track for a while. Confidence appears to have returned with the recent acquisition of Engility.

The enlarged group is the #2 provider of services to the US federal government – a position of strategic importance. SAIC’s ambition is likely to become manifest in one of two ways – either the company continues to make significant acquisitions to obtain the #1 position in federal services – or else SAIC itself is acquired by a strategic or financial buyer who has a similar goal.

For investors considering taking a position, we believe there are two approaches. A swing-for-the-fences approach would suggest buying now, despite the risks (stock up, Engility integration risks, earnings release approaching) – in anticipation of a possible future buyout. A more cautious approach would be to watch the stock price closely as the company approaches its Q4 earnings release on 28 March after the market closes. If Engility integration is on track, we expect a step up in share price but with it may come the ability to buy with confidence into momentum. If the company has hit bumps in the road with Engility, we anticipate a dip in the share price which may reward the bold long-term investor.

Either way this is a company that ought to be of great interest to those of us following the New Space Race and we provide our analysis below.

History

SAIC is a government contractor born and raised. Founded in 1969 by a Los Alamos and Westinghouse scientist, the company was initially focused on nuclear power and weapons research for the federal government. The company was employee-owned from inception until the retirement of founder J. Robert Beyster in 2003. Thereafter, other forms of ownership were considered, concluding with an IPO in 2006 – which included supervoting rights for employees, unusual at the time. The company expanded into other vertical markets including telecom, with the 1996 acquisition of Telcordia Technologies (“Bellcore” as some may remember it) from a consortium of US telecom carriers, and into local government technology services provision. Following a scandal in 2012 when the company was found to have materially over-charged the City of New York, resulting in a $550m fine, the business split into two units in 2013, both publicly-traded.

SAIC Today

Leidos, Inc (LDOS) is the continuation of the original SAIC legal entity, simply adopting a change of name and ticker. Today it is a $9.5bn market cap business. We do not cover LDOS in this note but we may turn our attentions to it in a future piece. LDOS claims to be the largest government services provider, with SAIC now the second largest.

SAIC retains the original name but was structured as a new business unit spun out from LDOS. It had an opening market cap of approx $1.7bn / EV of approx $1.4bn at spin-out in 2013, based on a share price of $33.75, 49m shares outstanding and net cash of $242m (source: Ycharts.com). Its CEO, Tony Moraco, is a former Boeing exec who held a series of senior management positions at LDOS, running the Government Solutions and the Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaisance divisions among others. Moraco was CEO at spinout and remains CEO today.

SAIC is now a $4.5bn market cap / $6.3bn EV business (EV being market cap plus net debt, we base our net debt number on the company’s statement that following the acquisition of Engility the enlarged group has assumed $900m of debt from the Engility – see announcement here - so we add $900m to the net debt of $844m reported by the company as at 31 October 2018). We will get a fuller picture of net debt with the Q4 earnings report in March, including the cash generated since 31 October. We assess the valuation below.

SAIC’s Acquisitive Strategy

The company has made two major, transformative acquisitions since its 2013 spinout from LDOS.

The first, in 2015, was Scitor Inc, a Reston, VA-based government contractor business owned by a private equity fund. SAIC paid $790m in cash to buy Scitor’s $600m of revenue, a 1.3x EV/Revenue multiple. This was a natural strategic fit for SAIC, taking the company deeper into the federal defense and intelligence budget. Scitor’s clients included the US Air Force and the US National Reconnaissance Office, which owns and operates the US fleet of spy satellites. SAIC levered up to buy Scitor. Post-deal, SAIC had a 3.6x net debt to EBITDA ratio (source: PE Hub article here) which is a high debt load for a public company – sub 2.0x is more typical, 3.6x is more akin to a leveraged buyout. It is also a high debt load for a services company where revenue and cashflows can be unpredictable. This acquisition proved tricky – a relatively highly levered deal which caused significant EPS drag for around 18 months. The share price reacted as one would expect. The table below illustrates both.

The most recent acquisition, in 2018, was Engility Inc, a public company based in Chantilly, VA. Engility was originally a division of L-3 until it was spun out by way of an IPO in 2012. In 2014 Engility acquired TASC, a former Northrop Grumman division that had been sold to two private equity funds. The funds – General Atlantic and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) – exchanged their control holding in TASC for a shared 49% holding in Engility. The two funds are now material shareholders in SAIC following SAIC’s acquisition of Engility.

SAIC paid an EV of $2.5bn for Engility, the currency being SAIC stock and the assumption of Engility’s debt. Engility shareholders received 0.45 SAIC shares for every 1 Engility share. The newly issued shares were of course dilutive of existing SAIC shareholders – post acquisition, Engility shareholders owned 28% of the enlarged business and prior SAIC shareholders owned 72% of the enlarged group.

Post the Engility acquisition, SAIC’s pro-forma financial forecast for the year ending 31 January 2020 – ie. the current financial year - are as below. (Note, for commentary on what we mean by “pro forma”, see our recent note on NOC where we explain why acquisitive companies are hard to analyze and we explain our pro forma methodology and why we use it.).

Revenue – c.$6.5bn (SAIC standalone for FY1/19, midpoint guidance $4.6bn)

EBITDA – c.$530m – 8.3% margin (SAIC standalone for FY1/19, midpoint guidance $336m – 7.3% margin)

Free Cash Flow (defined by SAIC as operating cashflow minus capex) – c.$400m (SAIC standalone for FY1/19, guidance $250m).

(source – SAIC investor presentation)

The company’s key divisions are as follows – in each case the customers are predominantly departments or agencies of the US federal government.

Defense Systems Group – c.$3.0bn annual pro forma revenue.

National Security Group – c.$1.7bn annual pro forma revenue.

Civilian Markets Group – c.$1.8bn annual pro form revenue.

(source – SAIC investor presentation)

Valuation

Fundamentals

At the time of writing the company is trading at the following pro-forma trailing multiples:

EV/Pro Forma TTM Revenue of 0.96x

EV/Pro Forma TTM EBITDA of 12.3x (before synergies)

EV/Pro Forma TTM EBITDA of 10.7x (after planned 2-year synergies)

EV/Pro Forma TTM Free Cashflow of 20.9x (before synergies)

EV/Pro Forma TTM Free Cashflow of 16.7x (after planned 2-year synergies)

This assumes that the pro forma combination revenues cited in the company’s deal announcement remain true. Again we will know more following the Q4 earnings report. Until then, when we should see the first set of combined results, it’s hard to provide much more detail on the fundamental valuation.

As services companies go, a 1x revenue multiple isn’t a bad entry point for investors if the company is showing good revenue growth. The cashflow multiples and EBITDA multiples only begin to look reasonable once the synergies are factored in – but these are synergies that even the company itself won’t be achieved for some two years so buying on the basis of those synergies is in essence buying two years ahead on trust.

SAIC itself, before the Engility acquisition, was more or less flat – delivering between $4.0bn and $4.5bn revenue each year. If the combination is showing sound growth, which would likely be due to any growth in Engility itself, the entry multiples will look more reasonable. Taking the FY1/2020 pro forma forecasts used by SAIC in their January 2019 investor presentation – which we show above – the valuation falls to:

EV/Pro Forma Current Year Revenue of 0.96x (no change to TTM multiple indicating low organic growth)

EV/Pro Forma Current Year EBITDA of 11.8x (a reduction on TTM multiple, indicating cost savings partly achieved)

EV/Pro Forma Current Year Free Cash Flow of 15.6x (a very significant improvement on the TTM valuation and indeed better than SAIC promised at deal announcement in September).

For now, the fundamental trailing valuation looks full for a company heading into the first earnings report after a major acquisition – but begins to look better if Q4 is on track.

Stock Price Performance

This has been a volatile stock. The share price performance since spinout, rebased to zero against the S&P500 and Dow Jones indices, is as below. Over the period the stock has outperformed both indices but as is clear, the ride has been bumpy with significant declines vs the index performances during 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Looking short term, for 2019YTD, the stock has recovered very rapidly and has easily outpaced the market.

Taken together with the fundamental valuation we think that the market is feeling confident about the Q4 results and the progress of the Engility acquisition. The market may well be right and if so there is more to come in the stock price – which is why we say that a swing-for-the-fences investor might sit at ease with the decision to invest now. If the Q4 numbers are good and the earnings call and outlook is good, we may very well see sound levels of upside from here within 2-3 months. The more cautious investor however may choose to see how the results play out – particularly when stepping back to think about how SAIC is likely to progress its business over the next few years.

What Next for SAIC?

As we note above, the company is due to report results on 28 March. This will be the first quarter which includes the Engility results. Engility was a big acquisition – it added c.40% of revenue, c.58% of EBITDA and 60% of free cashflow to the pre-deal SAIC based on the pro forma numbers we show above, and its acquisition of EV of $2.5bn represents 40% of the enlarged group EV of $6.3bn. Big acquisitions are notoriously difficult to integrate – as SAIC knows well from its experience with Scitor. If SAIC management have found anything adverse in Engility post-closing that they weren’t expecting, now is the time they are likely to declare it. Similarly if they feel the cost savings targets they set down were excessive, they will likely talk them down during this coming set of results. So there is risk around how the stock responds to the quarter’s earnings report.

At the same time, expectations of the company are high. Analysts at Citi and Drexel Hamilton each just declared the stock a “Buy”, both with a $90/share 12-month price target. That is a bold statement – an 18% premium on the closing price at the time of writing, which given the acquisition integration risk is a significant step up.

We think the company has grand ambitions. We think it has designs on being the #1 federal government services contractor, eclipsing its former parent LDOS. We further think the company cannot achieve that organically – it would take too long given the multi-year bidding period for federal contracts and the multi-year period over which revenue is recognized and cash received during such contracts. We see only two ways the company can achieve such a goal in the near to medium term. Either it has to make further large acquisitions, or it has to be acquired. If we are right, this is a conundrum for investors. Generally speaking the disruptive effect of large acquisitions on the acquiror is materially damaging to the acquiror’s share price and the disruption lasts some time, often 12-18 months whilst the large acquisition is digested. So if SAIC is planning to go on an acquisition run, we would prefer to sit on the sidelines. If they pay with leverage, we have cashflow pressure and debt service risk once again; if they pay with stock, we have dilution risk. Set against all that – the SAIC board now has a KKR buyout executive among its members, following the Engility deal, and that will bolster the company’s dealmaking and post-deal integration skills. Nonetheless it is more likely than not that big acquisitions will lead to short-term bumps in the road before they deliver the planned value. If however SAIC is touting itself around to be acquired by a larger company, there is upside available to investors in the near term.

First, let’s turn to the case of SAIC going on an acquisition tear itself.

The Problem With Acquiring Services Companies

The problem with buying up services companies is the same as the problem of being a shareholder in services companies. In short – revenue recognition and cash collection are unpredictable. This is because the services delivered by these companies are imprecise and subject to debate with the client as to whether they have in fact been delivered. That’s a different ballgame to selling products. If you have a contract to deliver 20 laptops and you deliver 20 working laptops then you are going to get paid and you can recognise the revenue. If however you have a contract to, for instance, “transform the recruitment process for federal department X such that candidate assessment takes place in 30 days or less” – well that sort of contract is open to debate about whether such a transformation has taken place and, if not, whose fault it is (client or contractor) and therefore whether there is any doubt that the client has accepted the services and therefore whether the client has to pay the provider and then whether the provider can in fact recognise the revenue. Even worse, revenue recognition and often payment timings depend on an agreed level of work-in-progress, which again is partly subjective in nature and therefore open to debate between vendor and client as to what the number really is. And these kinds of debates happen all the time between contractors and clients at every level within each organization – between project managers on each side, between CEOs on each side, and every level in between.

So managing a services business is tough – in some ways the toughest job is CFO where you are on the line to decide whether a particular contract has been achieved and if so whether the revenue can be recognised in whole or in part. These decisions swing revenue, earnings, EPS, every day, every month, every quarter. Managing an unpredictable business like this is tough at the best of times, and doing so in a way that enables quarterly reporting to hit or beat Wall Street expectations is a challenge indeed.

Still more difficult is acquiring a company with this sort of business model, because as the acquiror you cannot easily gain the detailed understanding of the business necessary to really model short-term earnings variations. (That's OK as long as you get it right over the longer term, but it can make the early period post acquisition difficult when you are a public company reporting quarterly). When conducting due diligence on an acquisition target, the acquiring team cannot inspect every element of every contract – there simply isn’t time in what is usually a competitive auction. All the acquiring team can do is inspect a broad sample of contracts and map those contracts against the accounts and cash collection, and (sometimes) talk to clients to check whether the client view of the contract is the same as the view held by the contractor. And from this sample, form a view as to whether the target’s accounts and forecasts are accurate and whether, in particular, the target’s forward estimates of its revenues, earnings, work-in-progress and backlog (work that has been sold but not yet delivered) are accurate. Naturally the temptation on the target’s side is to be overly positive about what can be achieved but very often a buyer will blind itself to risks in the chase to get a deal done.

The more acquisitions a buyer’s management team carries out, the better they usually get at assessing targets in this regard. So we are hopeful that SAIC’s assessment of Engility is accurate, given its learning curve from the Scitor deal. But the fact is that even the most experienced buyers can make mistakes in big acquisitions, and that can take years to recover from. Bottom line, if SAIC’s plan is to acquire its way to being the #1 government service provider, we expect it to be a rocky ride for the stock with some big swings along the way. If investors want to back SAIC to achieve this goal they should be prepared to be patient and watch closely in order to realize appropriate levels of gains.

We now turn to the upside of SAIC itself being acquired.

SAIC’s Appeal To Strategic and Financial Buyers

SAIC’s market segment is rich with M&A activity. Just reading our section above re the provenance of Engility and SAIC themselves, it is apparent that musical chairs is a favorite pastime of the sector. This is driven by many factors including the government procurement rules, real and perceived antitrust issues, restructuring, and so forth. The constant flux in ownership and the fact that SAIC is a relatively small company vs. the defense majors means that an outright acquisition of SAIC is a real possiblity, not just an analyst’s spreadsheet probability.

If this is SAIC’s plan, we believe there is sound upside available to investors. To quantify this, if SAIC were to be acquired immediately, it would likely be for at least a +20% premium to the closing share price prior to any discussions becoming public knowledge (such a share price is usually referred to as the “undisturbed share price”), this being a rule-of-thumb for the minimum level that shareholders of a performing company are likely to accept to sell their shares. That 20% would take it up above the current 12-month price targets set by Citi and Drexel Hamilton. In addition, once in play, the company would likely attract competing interest from a number of acquirors. We believe potential buyers would include the larger defense contractors – for instance, General Dynamics and Boeing each have material services lines of business, and are large enough to digest the acquisition. We note that Northrop Grumman may be less likely a buyer – firstly they divested of an Engility business unit in the first place and secondly, the earnings call held by the new CEO just now does not suggest she is focused on building up the services business.

SAIC would probably offer strong appeal to the private equity firms experienced in government contracting businesses, including Bain Capital, Carlyle, KKR and others. Private equity buyers will note the modest revenue multiple that the company is trading at, note the high-but-falling multiple of cashflows, conclude that there is plenty of cost-cutting that can be done and therefore in effect they are buying at a lower entry multiple once the cost reductions are factored in, and proceed. They might also expect a clean antitrust report on their acquisition of SAIC whereas a strategic bid probably has more antitrust hurdles to clear. Finally they might note that an all-cash bid from private equity is likely more attractive to SAIC shareholders than a stock deal from a strategic.

Our Conclusion

We are longtime admirers of the Graham & Dodd notions of investment and speculation. We make no judgment about which is better but we do think it's best to know whether one is investing or speculating. Our own view is that buying shares now would be a speculative endeavor; one would have to hope that Q4 results are good, the outlook good, and/or that SAIC is in fact likely to be acquired soon. And such a speculator may very well be rewarded. But to take an investment approach to this business one has to wait for the Q4 earnings numbers and the outlook. That might mean the stock goes higher – but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing if it is accompanied by an increased degree of confidence in the future. Alternatively if Q4 is rough, the stock may over-react to the downside, providing the investor with a different kind of margin of safety.

Following the 28 March earnings release, we will assess Q4 earnings and the consequent share price behavior and put out another note on SAIC then, together with a view on long-term outlook and short-term trading potential for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.