AT&T: Cut The Fat

The company needs to generate ~30% in additional FCF and net income per employee to match Verizon.

The media and wireless giant fails to reach the per revenue operating and financial metrics of rival Verizon.

One of the big questions from my last article on AT&T (T) was whether the company had gotten bloated compared to their main competitor Verizon Communications (VZ). Over the course of a couple of mega mergers, AT&T promised large synergies and EPS growth, but the company appears to still have substantial operating issues in order to stay competitive. Apparently, the management team needs to focus on more than just paying down debt.

Image Source: AT&T website

No Comparison

Due to the mergers with DirecTV and Time Warner, the comparisons with Verizon Communications aren't as straight as the past. Of course, one can probably argue that AT&T shouldn't have done highly synergistic, premium mergers, if the goal wasn't higher margins than the traditional telco market that's now primarily focused on wireless.

A good place to start is looking at the corporate structure. Back in the early 2010s, AT&T had a larger employee base than Verizon. The company wasn't cutting any fat in the middle of the decade while Verizon spent the whole decade shrinking the employee base while boosting revenues and profits.

The last two mergers boosted employee counts to the point where AT&T is nearly double the size of Verizon at 268,000 employees. At the same time, AT&T hasn't boosted revenue totals to double the levels of Verizon. In fact, prior to the mega mergers, Verizon was at the point of surpassing AT&T revenues while cutting employees.

A better way of looking at the operating efficiency of the two companies is the revenue per employee. Over the last decade, AT&T has failed mightily to keep up with gains by Verizon. Verizon now generates nearly $875,000 in revenue per employee while AT&T is down at only $660,000.

These numbers again support that AT&T should focus on improving the operations of their wireless network instead of far flung deals that haven't provided any meaningful boost to shareholder returns. In fact, Verizon used the distraction of AT&T's management team to their own advantage.

Clearly, the two companies are hard to compare due to the different business units, but the comparison provides a meaningful analysis to suggest AT&T has greatly failed on integrating these companies and actually cutting all the fat that apparently existed prior to the mega mergers.

Surprising Stat

One surprising stat is that Verizon actually pays more SG&A expenses per employee. The gap has widened over the decade so possible the non-AT&T employees have lower costs or the higher efficient Verizon employees just logically earn more for the more efficient, profitable work.

Based on cash flow and EBITDA metrics, AT&T closes the per employee gap, but Verizon is still the clear winner. Each Verizon employee is generating $40K to $60K in additional cash flows, or EBITDA, than their counterpart at AT&T.

2019 Forecasts

Considering AT&T has provided solid 2019 forecasts for free cash flow, one of the best metrics for this year is possibly the comparison for where these companies are going. The above numbers include historical metrics that sometimes include one-time charges. The below numbers are based on adjusted estimates for 2019 based on the company or calculation using available information form the companies.

AT&T

FCF - $26 billion

EBITDA - $60 billion

Net Income - $3.60*7.28B = $26.2 billion

CapEx - $23 billion

Employees - 260K*

The employee count is an estimate based on normal cuts in the sector and the further achievement of synergies from the Time Warner merger that would naturally include job cuts. AT&T ended 2018 with 268,000 employees.

Verizon

FCF - $18 billion*

EBITDA - $46 billion*

Net Income - $4.70*4.13B = $19.4 billion

CapEx - $17.5 billion

Employees - 140K*

Both FCF and EBITDA estimates are based on forecasts for small increases in 2019 over those achieved in 2018. The employee count is an estimate based on the recently announced 10.4K employee buyout that would reduce the employee count from 152.3K at the end of Q3 to 142K employees. An additional 800 employees are being laid off at Verizon Media and further employee reductions should be expected throughout the year to reach the estimate of 140,000 employees.

Per Employee Comparisons

FCF AT&T - $100,000 Verizon - $128,571

EBITDA AT&T - $230,769 Verizon - $328,571

Net Income AT&T - $100,769 Verizon - $138,600



By every metric, AT&T isn't even coming close to Verizon. The synergistic mergers with DirecTV and Time Warner haven't done anything to close the large gaps with Verizon.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T has never been as efficient per employee as Verizon. The company should clearly spend the next few years improving operational efficiency while further integrating the large mergers.

Based on the Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) news of last week, AT&T clearly can't just focus on cutting costs via workforce reductions. Any job cuts can't lose focus of still growing the business as the path to ruin is cutting employees that generate revenues.

The stock remains a buy as the potential exists for the management team to further boost FCF from the $26 billion level due to obtaining higher efficiencies out of the current employee base. The dividend yield remains solid at 6.6%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.