Diamondback Energy: Fourth-Quarter Review

Diamondback Energy (FANG) reported disappointing results for the fourth quarter, but it is well placed to deliver better results in 2019 as it begins to realize the positive impact of cost savings associated with merger synergies. The company has also tapered down its growth ambitions by reducing drilling activity, but it remains one of the fastest growing large-cap oil producers and is in a better position to post free cash flows. These measures will also soften the blow coming from weak oil prices. Its crude oil hedges and improvement in realized prices at the Permian Basin should also provide support to the company’s earnings and cash flows in 2019.

Diamondback Energy recently announced fourth-quarter results in which its production almost doubled from 92,872 boe per day a year earlier to 182,785 boe per day, thanks in large part to the increase in drilling activity and the Energen acquisition which was completed in the fourth quarter. Its adjusted operating income (EBITDA) increased by 21% to $3.73 per share. However, the company also booked higher levels of operating expenses, particularly gathering and transportation, G&A (cash component), DD&A, and interest expenses. As a result, its adjusted profits fell to $148.17 million, or $1.21 per share, from $153 million, or $1.56 per share, in the same quarter of 2017. The company ended up missing analysts’ consensus earnings estimates by a wide margin of $0.40 per share, likely due to weak prices.

The fourth quarter was a tough period for oil producers as the price of the US benchmark WTI crude dipped to annual lows of around $43 a barrel in December. Diamondback realized average oil price (hedged) of $45.31 a barrel in the fourth quarter, down from $52.73 in 4Q17. In addition to this, Diamondback also booked one-time merger and integration expenses of $36.8 million. Its total capital expenditure (D,C&E + infrastructure CapEx) climbed 71% on a year-over-year basis to $525 million. With weak oil prices, one-time merger expenses, and higher levels of CapEx, the company ended up outspending cash flows. Although Diamondback hasn’t released its cash flow statement yet, we can still get a rough estimate about the company’s cash flow deficit by looking at the difference of $57 million ($468 million-$525 million) between adjusted EBITDA (used as a proxy for operating cash flows) and CapEx.

Overall, this wasn’t a great quarter for Diamondback Energy as profits dropped and the company outspent cash flows. However, I believe investors shouldn’t be concerned since the results took a hit from the weakness in oil prices as opposed to any operational issues. Additionally, although Diamondback has booked higher merger-related costs and expenses, it hasn’t started to realize the benefits associated with synergies considering that the company closed the merger just a month before the end of the quarter. In fact, operationally, Diamondback delivered a good performance and ended the year with annual production of 121,400 boe per day – excluding Energen’s production. This depicts a strong growth of 53% on a year-over-year basis and the company ended up beating its annual production guidance of 118,500-119,500 boe per day.

I believe Diamondback will give superior performance in 2019 as compared to what we’ve seen in 4Q18, particularly in terms of cash flows. The company’s earnings and cash flows will benefit from cost savings that are associated with merger-related synergies. Diamondback promised well cost savings (drilling and completion costs) at the Midland Basin of $223 per foot of $150 million to $200 million per year starting from the first quarter of 2019 and fully achieved by early-2020. Diamondback appears to be on track to achieve or exceed this target since it has already started realizing $215 per foot of well cost savings representing $140 million to $150 million on an annualized basis. In addition to this, at the Delaware Basin, the company promised $50 per foot of well cost savings over the long term, but it is already looking at $55 to $60 per foot of savings which is equivalent to annual savings of $25 million to $30 million. Additionally, the company will save around $35.5 million to $45.5 million through lower G&A and interest expenses.

Moreover, Diamondback is trying to preserve its cash flows by reining in spending levels by cutting down drilling activity. The company expects to spend $2.7 billion to $3 billion as capital expenditure in 2019 (including midstream and infrastructure expenditure). Although that is substantially higher than $1.67 billion spent last year, the growth is due to the merger. The company has actually slashed drilling activity following the dip in oil prices. In the last two months, Diamondback removed three drilling rigs and two completion crews. It expects to run an 18-22 drilling rig program in 2019 which is considerably lower than 24 rigs at the end of last year.

With the cut in drilling activity, the production growth will also decelerate. As noted earlier, Diamondback delivered 53% production growth in 2018. Although the company hasn’t released Energen’s standalone numbers, we know the latter has been targeting more than 30% growth in 2018. But in 2019, Diamondback will deliver 27% growth from the combined production of 222,000 boe per day in 2018 to 275,000-290,000 boe per day in 2019. This doesn’t, however, come as a surprise since the reduction in drilling activity and deceleration of production growth is an industry-wide trend. A number of oil producers, such as Continental Resources (CLR) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), have made downward revisions to their production growth plans. Additionally, Diamondback will still remain one of the fastest growing oil producers among large-cap independents.

The oil price environment, however, has worsened since 4Q18. The US benchmark WTI crude fell to $50s a barrel range in mid-November from more than $75 in October and hasn’t recovered since. Amid weak prices, Mr. Market may not reward strong production growth, unless it is accompanied by decent free cash flows. This is exactly what Diamondback plans to do. The company expects to grow its free cash flow per share “at a significantly faster rate.” At $50 WTI, Diamondback will generate enough cash flows to fund its production growth as well as dividends. Any excess cash flows will be either used to power additional growth or returned to shareholders through dividend hikes and buybacks.

Note that Diamondback also benefits from having a decent hedge book which will provide downside protection to the company’s cash flows in a weak oil price environment. Its crude oil hedges cover at least 28% of its expected oil production for 2019, as per my estimate. The company has entered into swaps and three-way collars between 55,000 bpd and 87,000 bpd of its quarterly oil production. Additionally, it has minimized its exposure to weak prices at the Permian Basin by entering into basis swaps for 45,000 bpd to 51,495 bpd of quarterly oil production. I believe these hedges will soften the blow coming from weak oil prices and will help the company in balancing its cash flows.

I believe the company may not post strong levels of excess cash flows, after accounting for CapEx and dividends, until 2020 when the oil price environment will likely improve and the company will also get a pricing advantage. Diamondback has been exposed to the weakness in prices at the Permian Basin, but its oil price realizations will improve from the second half of this year as it begins to transport its output from the new pipelines (such as Phillips 66 Partners' (PSXP) Gray Oak pipeline which will start up in late-2019). The company will also begin tapping into the export market and its premium Brent prices in the coming years. That should have a positive impact on its cash margins and earnings.

Diamondback Energy’s shares have risen by 15% this year, outperforming the broader exploration and production industry (XOP) which has climbed 12% in the same period. However, Diamondback's shares are priced just 8.4-times next year’s consensus earnings estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters, which makes it cheaper than most of the other large-cap E&P stocks. I expect Diamondback Energy's stock to outperform in the future if the company posts strong growth in free cash flows accompanied by solid production growth.

