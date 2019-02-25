Hexo Corp.: Executing Its Plan Flawlessly With More To Come

In the last 2 months, it has been steadily raising cash through debt and equity, this hints at something big may be happening soon.

It's expanding across Canada with an eye for the European market and it is establishing a presence in Greece first.

Its 1,000,000 sq ft facility is now operational and production is beginning to ramp up.

Hexo Corp. (HEXO) formerly known as Hydropothecary, is a Canadian cannabis producer based out of Gatineau, Quebec. It is currently expanding its production capacity and once expansion is complete, it will have a total annual production capacity of 108,000 kg.

As Hexo Corp. gears up for growth in its domestic market and internationally, I see upward momentum in its stock price.

Growing its Revenue Line through Various Initiatives

On the wholesale end, Hexo Corp. has entered into supply agreements with different provincial governments. These supply agreements ensure a steady revenue stream for Hexo Corp.:

On the retail end, it is expanding into both international and domestic markets

To meet its supply commitments, the company has grown its capacity exponentially:

The Company Has Achieved Break-even or Close

Hexo Corp. 3 months ending October 31, 2018, only included 2 weeks of data when cannabis was legalized in Canada. In those 2 weeks, sales surged by $5.2 million:

(Source: Hexo Corp. Financials)

In the above analysis, the "multiple to break-even" is based on how much revenue Hexo Corp. needs to earn to operate in the black. Based on its Oct. 31, 2018, reporting, this producer needs to earn 2.26 times its revenue to operate profitably.

With news that Hexo Corp. was able to sustain a steady supply in those initial weeks of legalization while others faced supply shortage, I believe Hexo Corp. may have broken even and is either operating in the black or close to it.

New Equity and Debt Raise is Hint of a Big Expansion

As of October 31, 2018, the company had a cash position of $244 million. Since its last quarterly reporting, the company has gone to the equity markets and raised another $57,557,500. In February, it went to CIBC for a credit facility of $65 million that includes an option to increase it to $135 million. Taken altogether, the company has almost $400 million in available cash for expansion and growth (its cash position might have dropped because of some cash burn from October to now).

This equity raise and a new facility lead me to believe that Hexo Corp. could be gearing up for something big. The company already has ample cash to continue operations, so the extra equity and credit raise must be for growth/expansion.

Risk: The Financials are 5 Months Outdated

Since Hexo Corp. financials are outdated, it is difficult to accurately see how much cash burn there is or if the company is actually making money. Although there have been new updates on the company's strategy, what we don't know is how the funds are being directed and where is it being spent.

It's Worth the Gamble

Despite not knowing its actual cash position, the company is making all the right moves. It is steadily expanding its reach across Canada through partnerships in B.C., Ontario, and Quebec, and in Alberta and Saskatchewan, it is looking to establish an actual presence there.

Internationally, it partnered up with a local European cannabis producer, and if the European markets begin to legalize cannabis, Hexo Corp. will have a presence there to leverage for further expansion.

I'm bullish on Hexo Corp. and despite not being the top producer in Canada, the firm has grown itself enough that it can stand out from the crowd.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.