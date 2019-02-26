TMX Group Trades At An Unwarranted Discount

[Please note that all currency references are to Canadian dollar except if indicated otherwise.]

TMX Group Limited (OTC:TMXXF; Financial Services; Shares outstanding: 55.8 million; Market cap: $4.7 billion; www.tmx.com) is an operator of public trading platforms and provider of ancillary services; the company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. TMX commenced trading on the Toronto stock exchange in its current form in September 2012 but its origins can be traced back more than a century.

The company has made substantial progress in improving its business since the appointment of a new CEO in late 2014. Costs have been reduced and the business portfolio has been enhanced with the sale of less desirable businesses and the acquisition of a major energy trading and analytics platform.

While there is more work to be done, profit margins are now ahead of global peer average, but the valuation remains at a considerable discount; we think this will be corrected as the business continues to deliver on its set objectives. A cherry on top would be another take-over bid from a rival global exchange. Meanwhile, investors are paid a regular and safe dividend.

If our thesis proves to be correct, and stocks don't enter an extended bear market, the company could reward investors handsomely over the next two years.

An asset-light business model

TMX Group is an integrated, multi-asset class exchange group. The group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivatives markets for multiple asset classes, including equities, fixed income, natural gas, and derivative instruments; in addition, the company provides clearing and settlement facilities, real-time and historical data and other services to domestic and global market participants.

Source: Author based on company data

TMX reports the results of its operations in four categories-Capital Formation, Equities, and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing, Derivatives Trading and Clearing, and Global Solutions and Analytics.

Substantial revenue is derived from all divisions, but Global Solutions is currently the largest contributor, responsible for roughly 36% of total revenue (see graph):

Capital Formation: TMX charges fees to entities listing their instruments on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and those listing on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). These fees accrue for new listings, capital raising from existing listings as well as fees to maintain a listing. This business, as well as the trading division, have benefitted from the explosive growth in ETF listings, which doubled in the past 5 years.

The Capital Formation business also includes TSX Trust, a transfer agency and corporate trust services business. That unit currently supports 1,050 equity and debt issuers and private companies with corporate trust, transfer agency, registrar, and employee plan administration services.

The revenue for the Capital Formation business in 2018 was $199 million, or 24% of total company revenues.

Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing: This division facilitates trading on the exchanges under its control, the TSX, TSVX, and Alpha.

The TSX was launched in 1861 and ranks among the top 10 largest stock exchanges in the world with the companies and equities listed valued over $2.5 trillion. The largest and most widely held companies in the country are listed on the TSX and represent various economic sectors, including finance, energy, mining, oil and gas, and retail. The market is also host to 225 international (non-Canadian) listings with a concentration in the resources sector.

Apart from equities, the TMX also lists exchange-traded funds, income trusts, and investment funds. TSX Venture Exchange is a public venture capital marketplace for emerging companies.

A fixed-income trading operation, Shorcan Brokers also forms part of this business as well as the Canadian Depository for Securities, which provides clearing, settlement, and depository services.

Revenues are derived from every transaction that takes place on the exchanges as well as the clearing and settlement transactions. This business contributed 24% of total revenues in 2018.

The TMX held a 58% market share of all domestic Canadian equities trading by the end of 2018, down from 63% in 2017. New competitors, as described below have gained market share over the last few years.

Derivatives Trading and Clearing: The TMX operates the Montreal Exchange ("MX"), which deals exclusively in interest rate, index, and equity derivative instruments. MX is also the technical operator of BOX, an equity options market in the U.S. The Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation ("CDCC"), which provides clearing and settlement services for derivative instruments, also forms part of this unit.

This is a very profitable business with little or no competition in Canada. This division contributed about 16% of overall revenue in 2018.

Global Solutions, Insights, and analytics: This TMX division includes the global energy trading platform, Trayport (acquired in December 2017). It also provides real-time and historical data services to market participants.

Global Solutions contributed $289 million, or 36% of total company revenue in 2018; Trayport, the European energy trading, and data analytics platform contributed $112 million of Global Solutions' revenue total, with the balance coming from data services.

Peers and competitive threats

TMX is still considerably smaller than its main global peers, with a market capitalization of less than 10% of the category giant, the CME Group.

However, with the improved profitability of the TMX, its EBITDA margin is now well above the peer average; still, on other profitability measures, such as return on capital, there is further room for improvement.

Company Name Company Market Cap (USD) EBITDA Margin, % TMX Group Ltd 3,533,303,074 56.7% CME Group Inc 62,753,503,998 66.3% Intercontinental Exchange Inc 42,921,604,738 64.2% Deutsche Boerse AG 23,894,105,285 46.0% London Stock Exchange Group PLC 20,896,944,819 47.3% Nasdaq Inc 14,388,868,602 29.4% Cboe Global Markets Inc 10,495,367,129 30.1% ASX Ltd 9,375,978,605 80.2% Singapore Exchange Ltd 6,148,250,328 57.6% JSE Ltd 943,843,263 45.3% Average ex TMX 21,313,162,974 51.8% Source: Author, based on company data

The stock exchanges operated by the TMX in Canada face competition from several, more recently established companies. The Canadian Securities Exchange, founded in 2001 is substantially smaller than the TSX with just over 200 equities, government bonds, and structured products listings. Other recent additions to the competitive landscape include Nasdaq Canada, which is a subsidiary of the American Nasdaq Stock Market and the Aequitas Neo Exchange, launched in March 2015.

These competitors have taken some trading volumes from the TSX, with the combined domestic equities trading market share declining to 58% in 2018. That's down from 63% in 2017. However, of the total listings in Canada, the TSX and TSXV exchanges continue to host the vast majority of listings.

Other parts of the business, such as derivatives trading, data services, and clearing and settlement are less exposed to competition and are in a better position to protect their market share and profit margins.

Good results from the new CEO

In late 2014, the company announced that it had selected Lou Eccleston as its CEO. Prior to joining TMX Group, he was president of S&P Capital IQ, worked for Thomson Financial as president of Global Sales, and was president of the Banking and Brokerage Group. He also served as chief executive of Bloomberg Tradebook for 6 years. Eccleston also served as chairman and CEO of Pivot Inc., a capital market software services company.

The new TMX CEO led a strategic review of the business in 2015, which resulted in the sale of several non-core operations and a substantial cost reduction program. That included a 20% staff reduction and the elimination of 3 layers of management.

The actions taken by Eccleston have generally had a positive outcome on the financial results of the company. Adjusted EBITDA margins improved from 46% in 2015 to 56.7% in 2018. Operating expenses declined from $409 million in 2014 to $366 million for businesses that existed throughout the whole period. Earnings per share improved from $3.64 in 2015 to $5.16 by 2018, or 12.3% per year. Leverage (debt to adjusted EBITDA) moved from 3.5 times in 2014 to 2.4 times by 2018. Cash flow from operations improved from $254 million in 2014 to $347 million in 2018.

Sound balance sheet and positive cash flow

TMX had shareholders' equity of $3,382 million by the end of 2018, total debt of $1,066 million and cash and equivalents of $231 million. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA totaled 2.4 times and the debt-to-capital ratio was 0.17. Interest expenses are covered a healthy 9.8 times by profit before interest, tax, and depreciation.

Cash flow from operations amounted to $347 million in 2018 while capital expenditures were $59 million, leaving a sound free cash flow balance of $288 million, 21% higher than 2017. We note that free cash has been consistently positive, except in 2012, which reflects the asset-light and profitable business operations.

The company spent $952 million in 2017 on the acquisition of the energy trading business, Trayport, from Intercontinental Exchange; The acquisition was financed with a cash payment of $573 million and asset sales of $379 million to the vendor. With Trayport, recurring revenues increased from approximately 40% in 2016 to approximately 50% in 2018; while revenue from outside of Canada grew from less than 30% in 2016 to approximately 33% in 2018. Early signs are that Trayport is performing well under the new umbrella.

Risks on the horizon

There is little doubt that risks abound for this company-the risk descriptions section takes up more than a dozen pages in the latest Management Discussion document. However, the key risks are clearly operational (system failures that could halt trading), regulatory (regulators imposing fees and other constraints) and competition from other established or start-up exchanges.

Some of these risks, such as system failures could provide temporary setbacks for TMX but are unlikely to permanently damage the profitability or valuation of the business. However, other factors such as disruptive new competition could permanently place the company on a lower, or no growth path. Apart from lower profit growth, investors will also place a lower valuation multiple on the company. To illustrate - should earnings per share stagnate at current levels of $5.16 per share and investors decide to apply a lower valuation multiple to the stock of, say, 10 times, the price could drop to $51.60, 38% below the current price.

The way forward

In TMX's 2018 financial year, revenues increased by 22% to $817 million. Those gains reflect organic growth (8%) and the acquisition of Trayport in late 2017. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 19% to $439 million while adjusted earnings from ongoing operations increased by 21% to $5.16 per share. Adjustments include the exclusion of amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and gains on the sale of various smaller business units. The net adjustment was an insignificant $0.06.

Operating expenses increased by 26% ($92 million) during 2018, with a 28% jump in staff compensation. Most of the increase in staff costs was the result of the Trayport acquisition; apart from that, the major portion of the expenses increase came from one-time items such as severance costs ($7 million) and a lease termination payment ($4.5 million). Excluding these unusual items, the increase in costs was in line with the increase in revenue.

This was a good result for the company despite the slightly lagging performance of the Capital Formation division. Revenue for that business increased by only 5%. Unstable capital markets, especially in the second half of the year, slowed the number of new listings and companies seeking to raise capital. Strong performances were recorded by the Derivatives Trading and Clearing business, the TSX Trusts (transfer agency), Trayport as well as the Equities and Fixed Income Clearing, Settlement and Depository division.

The costs reduction program, which started after the arrival of the new CEO in 2015, has largely run its course. However, the company is in the process of implementing a single, integrated platform for all its Canadian depository, clearing and settlement businesses. The expected cost, $55 million to $60 million, is to be spent between 2017 and 2019. The expected cost savings is $6 million to $8 million, starting in 2020 (see page 6 of the linked document).

The company has stated long-term objectives to grow its revenue by mid-single digits and earnings per share with double digits; TMX expects the TSX Trust (transfer agency), derivatives trading and clearing and energy trading through Trayport to provide above-average revenue growth.

A handsome dividend

TMX pays a quarterly dividend, which amounted to $2.24 per share in 2018, 15% higher than in 2017. The dividend is well covered by profits (2.3 times) as well as free cash flow (2.3 times). With its latest report, the company also announced an increase in the dividend to $0.62 per share or $2.48 on an annualized basis. On the current price, the dividend yield is 3.0%.

An attractive valuation

Company Name EV / EBITDA (NTM) Price / EPS (NTM) Dividend Yield % (NTM) TMX Group Ltd 11.6 15.1 3.0% Nasdaq Inc 12.7 16.9 2.2% Deutsche Boerse AG 12.2 18.2 2.7% Singapore Exchange Ltd 14.5 21.2 4.1% London Stock Exchange Group PLC 14.2 23.1 1.5% Intercontinental Exchange Inc 14.8 19.4 1.5% Cboe Global Markets Inc 13.6 18.8 1.4% ASX Ltd 18.1 24.4 3.4% CME Group Inc 19.1 24.8 3.1% JSE Ltd 8.9 12.0 5.1% Average (ex TMX) 14.2 19.9 2.8% TMX Discount to Average 18% 24% 8% Source: Reuters

TMX has built a good track record under the new CEO appointed in 2014. Apart from growing revenues, reducing costs and refocusing the business, debt has also been reduced. With that combination, profit margins improved to exceed the global peer group average. However, a discounted valuation remains.

Given the stock's current price and consensus estimates for the next 12 months, the company is valued on a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1, an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.6, and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This represents substantial discounts to the average multiples of its main peers.

If our analysis proves to be accurate, then we would expect investors to be well rewarded. A rerating closer to the average of the global peers, earnings per share growth of 9% per year combined with a growing dividend would result in solid annual returns.

Based on 2020 consensus estimates, earnings could amount to $6.02 per share; this implies average annual growth of 8.3%, below the double-digit growth targeted by management. Market conditions could obviously change between now and the end of 2020, but assuming that the TMX price to earnings peer valuation discount narrows to 10% by the end of 2020, we derive a target price of $108 per share, leaving upside potential of 30%.

An appealing target

TMX is an attractive business but it remains small in the global context. In 2011, the London Stock Exchange attempted to merge with the TMX Group, which would have formed the largest stock exchange in the world. The attempt was eventually frustrated by a rival bid from a group of Canadian financial institutions.

Given the attractive valuation of the business as well as the early success of the current management team in improving the business, we will not be surprised if another counterparty attempts a takeover. The shares of TMX are widely held with no ultimate controlling entity; however, shareholding is limited to 10% per person or combination of persons acting in concert without prior regulatory approval.

Bottom line …improving business with an attractive valuation

Management continues to follow a path to improving profitability, expanding the business and lowering its debt. In addition, the company has strong competitive positions in settlement and clearing, trust services and derivatives trading. Growth prospects are reasonable and the dividend is attractive while the stock remains undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Written by Deon Vernooy, CFA, for TSI Network