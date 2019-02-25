BlackRock On Marketing To Investors

Thought For The Day: One does not easily depart from an engrained habit, so you might as well become a habitual investor.

Value Stocks’ Steep Discounts

“Our research suggests that the Russell 1000 Value traded at a 42% discount to the Russell 1000 Growth at the end of 2018, based on price/forward earnings, price/sales and price/cash flow. In a historical perspective, that discount is exceptionally large, ranking at roughly the 20th percentile of all months over the past 20 years.” (AllianceBernstein)

What Are Berkshire B-Shares Worth?

“In explaining the net effect of buybacks on different types of shareholders, [Buffett] uses the example of a buyback at 90% of intrinsic value. Using that as a criterion, the intrinsic value based on his highest price paid is about $230 per B Share. That may be conservative. The number is certainly not lower. It is quite possibly higher.” (Jim Sloan)

Coping With Volatility

“…rigorously maintaining diversification…helps to mitigate the downside when volatility strikes. Well-diversified investors are often less likely to have to sell into illiquid markets during periods of volatility, and are therefore better able to take advantage by adding or increasing allocations that stand to do well should the cycle extend…” (Neuberger Berman)

Changing Perceptions About Investing

“In marketing, what we're trying to do is make change happen; we're trying to change peoples' perception and we're trying to change their behaviors…And I feel like there is no better time than now to actually be in financial services, because we're at a moment in time where people are starting to awaken to the fact that their relationship with their money is important to their overall sense of well-being.” (Frank Cooper, in BlackRock podcast)

Thought For The Day

In my podcast earlier today, I argued that a lemming-like confusion is leading majorities of affluent populations off the financial cliff – at least as far as saving for retirement is concerned. A big part of the problem, I argued, was that people feel they need the latest gadget being marketed to them, while putting off preparing for something they really do need, which is financial security in their later years. And I concluded with the wish that financial services marketers would interpose themselves with the gadget marketers so that investing might be seen as a satisfying current activity.

Well lo and behold, unbeknownst to me, BlackRock published its own podcast (before mine, actually) featuring its chief marketing officer, Frank Cooper (see above quote) offering his thoughts on just that. Here are a few excerpts, followed by a brief comment from me in italics.

If I spent some money and suddenly I have - I don't buy this - but you have a Gucci belt or Gucci purse, or whatever it might be, like okay, I have this item, it's visible, I can enjoy it, other people can enjoy it, it says something about me. When you save, you don't see it, so that becomes a more difficult thing for people to grasp. When you invest, oftentimes, people don't see it.”

Cooper, an experienced career marketer, knows his business. People want bragging rights. It’s his job to offer it to them. It’s mine to suggest that overcoming the tendency to exhibitionism will help you become wealthy. Think “The Millionaire Next Door.”

You can do financial literacy all day, and the percentage of people who actually shift their behavior is pretty small. And it's really almost the Nike mantra, just do it. We found that people who actually just invest something - it's not about the amount - invest something, that behavior in itself creates momentum, creates a sense of confidence, creates trust.”

True. One does not easily depart from any engrained habit. I’d tell you this, but you might think I was preaching financial literacy!

Wealth, this idea of your relationship with money, is really rooted more in a set of behaviors than it is in a particular destination.”

Spoken like a true marketer. It is indeed all about behavior. People need to acquire a taste for investing, whether or not they can attest to that on their lapels. Good luck to all you investment marketers out there – and especially to their new customers!

