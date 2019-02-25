These Charts Show Why I Bought BlackBerry At $7.50

The latest addition to the 'Turnaround Stock Advisory' brokerage account was 1,000 shares of BlackBerry (BB) at a price of $7.50. This is solely based upon their announced acquisition of Cylance, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) software company specializing in security products. It is the piece of the puzzle that BB did not have before. Cylance will allow BB to become a real software security vendor, a huge transition from what they were just 3 years ago which was a security-based hardware vendor. As a software guy myself, I rate the turnaround from what was basically a hardware company making cell phones to a legitimate, viable software company as borderline breathtaking. There were absolutely no assurances that they would ever make it to this point.

1. BlackBerry has not participated in the tech stock run-up

The market, up until now, has never acknowledged the transition from hardware to software. You can see this in the jaws chart comparing BB to QQQ the NASDAQ 100. NASDAQ up almost 100% while BB was down 20%.

2. Adios SAF, thanks for all your help

Basically, what kept BB alive over these last few years was their SAF (System Access Fees) revenue. These are very high margin services (at least 80% and probably higher than that) from BlackBerry phone users for access to BB secure servers. When they had a lot of phones in use, it was a great profit maker.

In the 4 quarters starting May 2015, SAF revenue totaled over $750 million. In retrospect, that is an amazing number considering the current quarter is about $9 million and for next year maybe $15 million total. That's 98% less than the first 4 quarters on the chart. Literally, SAF kept BB alive while they scrambled to convert to a software company. It was a much closer call than most people realize.

But now, with Cylance, they have the glue needed to tie all their products together, and with (supposedly) leading edge AI technology, Cylance should lead them forward into the brave new world of cyber-security. BlackBerry has arrived at last.

3. Cylance is a fast-growing cyber superstar

Cylance grew revenues by 80% in 2018 from about $100 million to $180 million in sales (see here). Assuming they continue to grow rapidly, this will help BlackBerry turn the corner on ever-decreasing revenue. The following chart assumes Cylance sales grow at 60%, 40%, and 30% over the next 3 years. Considering the fact that Cylance should help boost other BB product sales that may be low. John Chen projected 2019 sales increase for their current stable of products at 8%, so I used that percentage for each of the next 3 years. So, what we see is a chart finally headed up.

I think the above chart is conservative because Cylance is one of the fastest growing tech startups in history achieving $100 million in sales in 3 years. Faster than Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), CyberArk (CyberArk), or Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC).

4. The downside is limited

When we look at the price chart for the last 3 years, we see that for most of the time the price was much higher than our purchase price of $7.50 (the red line). I think once Cylance is integrated into BB and BB products, the high price on this chart will be surpassed. There are, of course, many risks inherent in any integration scenario, but Chen has experience with Sybase and I think he can pull it off. Considering where BB is now, business-wise, compared to the last 3 years, it is hard to believe it will fall below $7.50 for an extended period of time.

5. Risks

There is the possibility that Cylance's rapid growth halts for some reason or integrating their products into the BlackBerry fold is much harder than I think and/or takes too long. In that case, BB will continue to muddle along under $10.

Conclusion:

John Chen and major stockholder Prem Watsa (Fairfax Financial Holdings) are not looking to run BlackBerry long term. Sometime in the next 3 years, I look for BB to be acquired by a much larger company. Then Chen can leave chilly Canada and go back to warm, sunny California a much richer man.

Also keep in mind Cylance's founder and CEO, Stuart McClure, has done buyouts before. From Wikipedia:

McClure was previously co-founder of Foundstone, a security consultancy, which he sold to McAfee in 2004, becoming that firm's Chief Tech Officer.[4] McClure is also the author of Hacking Exposed, reportedly the best-selling IT security book to date.[5]"

Here's the new BlackBerry/Cylance website (see here).

BlackBerry is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.