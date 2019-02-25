General Electric: $21 Billion Biopharma Sale Sends Shock Waves

GE CEO Larry Culp. Source: Financial times

In a deal that stunned the financial markets, General Electric (GE) agreed to sell its biopharma business to Danaher Corporation (DHR) for $21.4 billion:

Shares of General Electric Co. rocketed Monday after a deal to sell its biopharma business for $21.4 billion in cash to Danaher Corp, but remained on track to extend their longest streak below the widely watched 200-day moving average in at least 40 years. GE said the biopharma business, which was part of GE Life Sciences and under the GE Healthcare umbrella, generated about $3 billion in revenue in 2018.

GE CEO Larry Culp was formerly the CEO of Danaher from 2001 to 2014. Culp was credited for having led a turnaround at Danaher. Whether he can turn around GE in the same fashion remains to be seen. The news sent GE higher by more than 8% in afternoon trading Monday. I believe the deal is a masterstroke for the following reasons.

It Makes A Sizable Dent In GE's Debt Load

As part of the turnaround efforts Culp pledged to cut GE's sizable debt load whether through asset sales or via cash flow. The company has hived off GE Transportation and sold down a sizable stake in Baker Hughes (BHGE). However, I was stunned by the biopharma deal, if nothing else due to its sheer size. At Q4 2018, GE's total debt load was $110 billion, down from about $115 billion at Q3. A $21 billion payment on its debt (assumes no tax leakage) would reduce GE's debt load by about 19%.

Outside of another sale of its stake in Baker Hughes or a divestiture of Healthcare, there was no near-term scenario where I envisioned GE could reduce its debt by such a large amount. Outside of the biopharma deal it could have taken a series of transactions to reduce debt by such a sizable amount. Constant deal making might have taken up more management attention as well.

It Improves GE's Credit Metrics

I have been bearish on GE due to the deterioration of its core Power business and its untenable debt load. At Q4 2018 I estimated GE's $115 billion debt load was at 7x EBITDA. I also questioned why the rating agencies had not downgraded GE to junk status. In my opinion, the sale of any asset at a multiple higher than 7x EBITDA would (1) reduce GE's debt/EBITDA and (2) be credit positive.

Market chatter suggests the purchase price represents 17x 2019 EBITDA for GE Biopharma. That would exceed GE's debt/EBITDA of about 7x and be credit positive. Management has not divulged what GE's debt/EBITDA would be post-deal. Despite the improvement, GE's debt/EBITDA would still likely exceed the 4.5x to 5.0x considered junk status. In Q1 2019 segment profits for Power, Aviation and Renewable Energy ("NewCo") fell by double-digits again. This implies that NewCo represents the dregs of GE's remaining operations.

It Could Allow GE To Forgo A Healthcare Sale

GE has discussed divesting its Healthcare operations. Market chatter suggested Healthcare could have garnered a valuation of $60 billion or higher. GE is rumored to be rethinking the IPO of Healthcare after the GE Biopharma deal. The implied 2019E EBITDA for GE Biopharma is around $1.3 billion. Assuming debt/EBITDA of 4x is appropriate to warrant investment grade status, then the extra capital from a sale beyond 4x EBITDA could be considered a de-facto equity raise. In this example, GE needed to sell GE Biopharma for at least $5 billion (about 4x EBITDA). The sale of $21 billion exceeded the threshold by about 16 billion, which could be considered a de-facto equity raise.

I have suggested that instead of divesting assets it could be more prudent that GE raise equity. Raising more than $15 billion of equity (assumes no tax leakage) could actually warrant that GE keep Healthcare. This would allow GE to keep a large asset with solid cash flows to help support its remaining debt load. Healthcare also could help offset the continued diminution of Power.

Conclusion

The GE Biopharma deal was a masterstroke. However, GE's debt/EBITDA likely remains in junk territory. I continue to rate GE a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.