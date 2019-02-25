Why Conventional Valuation Wisdom Does Not Apply To Semiconductor Cycles

To be successful, one has to buy when valuation multiples are EXPENSIVE and sell when valuation multiples are CHEAP.

Using the Bloomberg Terminal, the author backtests over 25 years of price data to illustrate why semiconductor investing goes against the pillars of intuition.

These recommendations, however, have led to investors suffering steep losses and left pondering why their stock performance was abysmal despite a "perception" of margin of safety.

Financial pundits are consistently recommending to buy semiconductor stocks when valuation techniques suggests "good value" and selling when valuation criteria look expensive, just as with any sector.

Introduction

Semiconductors - The bread and butter of all electronics we used today. From CPUs, GPUs, Mobile Phones, to Network Servers, it is omnipresent in our everyday life. Hence, the industry is characterized by intense competition; all players are heavily investing in R&D to build the smallest, most efficient semi on the market in a technological arms race. The sector is cyclical: when the global macro cycle slows down, companies in the rest of the market will be the first to cut down capital expenditures + office expenses, which would effectively eliminate demand for semiconductors products due to REDUCED need for upgrading of corporate electronic equipment.

With a sector both complex and necessary as this one, a vigilant investing strategy is required for investors to mitigate the potential pitfalls for the sector. Yet, a peculiar occurrence observed by the author is the abundance of final pundits recommending semiconductor stocks when valuation multiples suggest it is cheap and advising to sell when the stock is at high valuation. Such advices have appeared numerously covering stocks such as Micron Technologies (MU), Taiwan Semiconductors (TSM), Intel (INTC), Lam Technologies (LRCX), etc. At first, this seems to make a lot of sense, however, below the author will be using decades of financial data to demonstrate why this is simply not the case, and much of a contrarian mindset is required to be successful investing in this sector.

Methodology

The author will be using the equity screener function on the Bloomberg Terminal to screen for a basket of stocks in the semiconductor sector using both a value (cheap) and growth (expensive) criterion. Then, both baskets of stocks will be backtested on their performance, buying when the valuation multiples specified is met and selling when the security no longer meets the valuation criterion both on a quarterly rebalance. Each holding in both portfolios are weighted equally, and the time horizon of the back testing is 25 years. Finally, semiconductor penny stocks will be removed from the test due to liquidity constraints.

Author's note: due to the muddying of the term "value" in every day slang, this article will refer to the term strictly in terms of fundamental valuation multiples, and not price.

Valuation Multiples - Buy Low Sell High

By conventional wisdom, the investor's return on invested capital should be adequately large for purchasing stock at a low valuation and selling at a high valuation in terms of the P/E (price to earnings) and P/B (price to book) ratios. However, as we shall see below, such rationalization is anything but the truth for the semiconductors sector. Here is the process of backtesting:

1. Valuation Inputs: P/E < 10, P/B < 3 Market Cap > 100 Million

Exchange: All US Listed Semiconductor Stocks

2. Time Horizon: 25 Years

Each holding equally balanced in terms of position size.

3. Results - Semiconductor Value Investing

Valuation Inputs: P/E < 10, P/B < 3 Market Cap > 100 Million

Each holding equally balanced in terms of position size.

Time Horizon: 25 Years

As we can see above, investors who followed the above value criteria of buying low (P/E<10, P/B<3) and selling dear were rewarded a return of just 65.68% over the past 25 years. This amounts to an abysmal CAGR of just 2.04%, far below the long term performance of S&P 500 index of 8% before dividends. Also, this strategy resulted in a cumulative opportunity loss of -500% over the same period over the benchmark.

The poor returns are only half the story, when we look at the annual performance of the value strategy, there are severe drawdowns amounting to over -40% during the testing period, with frequencies of drawdowns amounting to over 50% of the annual testing periods. A noticeable period is the year 2015-2016, where the value semiconductor index lost almost 3 times as much as the comparable benchmark.

Overall, and perhaps shockingly, conventional value investing in the semiconductor sector has shown to be a high risk, low reward methodology. Not only does the strategy completely fail to achieve alpha, but never once was it able to outperform the SPX benchmark between 1994 to 2019.

With these counterintuitive results in mind, the author will now move onto a growth based investing scheme for the semiconductors sector.

Valuation Multiples - Buy High Sell Low

This strategy breaks all rules of conventional investing. It requires investors to go long semi stocks when valuation multiples are high (and going higher) and selling when valuation multiples are low (and getting lower). Yet, we will see very soon how it is able to absolutely blaze past the previous buy at low valuation, sell at high valuation approach in terms of risk adjusted returns.

1. Valuation Inputs: P/E > 20, P/B > 3 Market Cap > 100 Million

Exchange: All US Listed Semiconductor Stocks

2. Time Horizon: 25 Years

Each holding equally balanced in terms of position size.

3. Results

Valuation Inputs: P/E > 20, P/B > 3 Market Cap > 100 Million

Time Horizon: 25 Years

Referring to the chart, investor who bought and sold semiconductor stocks based on an expensive criterion (P/E>20, P/E>3) were at least able to match the returns of the SPX index of 8% compounded annually before dividends, with periods of significant outperformance between 1999 and 2008, and characteristics of slight to marginal underperformance between 2011 to 2017. The cumulative returns of this buy high, sell low strategy in terms of valuation is 783.11%, but perhaps remarkably, there has never been a maximum drawdown past -25% in any given quarter. Hence, not only does the strategy deliver periodic alpha but also outperforms the SPX on a risk adjusted basis.

How Come?

This was touched upon in the introduction but here it is again: When economic downturns occur, companies across sectors will be the first to trim business spending on electronic equipment such as CPUs, GPUs, servers, printers, etc. Furthermore, once a company produces manufactures semiconductor of lower size, others quickly follow suit and whatever sales and EPS growth from technical edge is quickly negated in a few years, as evident by the battle between Taiwan Semiconductors (TSM) Manufacturing Company and Intel (INTC) over 5nm and 7nm processor chips. Hence, the valuation mechanism is different for cyclical industries such as semis compared to conventional investing. When valuation is low now, it tends to get even lower because the market is already discounting the high probability of an economic downturn or diminishing technological edge. When valuation is high as of now, it tends to get even higher, because market participants are discounting an economic recovery or the attainment of new semiconductor technology in the future.

Conclusion

Buying semiconductor stocks at a P/E ratio in single digits will substantially underperform the index based on a risked adjusted return while being long such stocks at a P/E ratio >20 has seen periods of extraordinary alpha. Yet, such conclusion is counterintuitive, when a semi stock is cheap with regards to valuation multiples, this is usually evident of substantially poor future performance due to a fast expected slowdown of existing trends. Conversely, when such stock is expensive in terms of value, this is a signal of an impending reversal in its negative momentum, and future recovery of sales is imminent. To achieve success in this cyclical sector, one must inverse the pillars of prudent investing and understand the subtle details behind how the sector operates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.