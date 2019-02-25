ECB: Not So Dovish, Not So Soon

Trade tensions are unlikely to escalate, and actually more likely to subside between the EU and the US.

The ECB is unlikely to introduce TLTROs, at least until H2 2019, despite the recent soft economic numbers.

Optimism could be key driver for the European Central Bank to just sit and wait, and perhaps even consider a more hawkish stance down the road.

In the past few weeks, ECB officials have been looking at economic data with increased preoccupation, as lower GDP growth and headline inflation numbers seem to be putting into question the central bank’s monetary policy normalization strategy.

In an attempt to reassure investors, several board members took to the wires in a consistent and coordinated communications effort to reiterate the ultra-dovish forward rate guidance, and to stress that the beginning of a tightening cycle is nowhere in sight.

Markets responded with predictable enthusiasm, pricing in some level of central bank intervention - i.e. TLTROs - by purchasing riskier assets, and especially eurozone “peripherals,” to take advantage of a possible carry trade opportunity.

It might have been a little rushed.

For now, probabilities that the ECB will act swiftly are extremely low - as a matter of fact, almost insignificant until the second half of 2019. And in their recent public interventions, ECB officials made no commitment to - or given any serious hint that they will - adopt any unconventional monetary policy instrument in the near future.

Instead, the message has been that the slack in the eurozone economy is for the most part determined by disruptions to world trade caused by the US-China and US-EU spats on tariffs, as well as by the uncertainty related to the ongoing Brexit negotiations. At the same time, the eurozone's internal consumption, bank lending and labour market are looking good.

This is consistent with a delay in the possible introduction of new measures, with any decision on TLTROs likely to be postponed to the June meeting (as the usually outspoken OeNB President Ewald Nowotny stressed last week), while tweaks to the forward rate guidance are highly unlikely for now, given how dovish it is in its current formulation.

US-EU Trade Negotiations to Begin Soon

But the ECB might be even less amenable to further action in the second half of the year, if negotiations between the US and China first, and the US and the EU further down the road, lead to trade deals that could end uncertainty, and provide relief for the eurozone’s manufacturing exports.

And there are signs that this might be the case.

US and China extended the March 1st deadline that was set as the time limit for negotiations, and Washington signalled its willingness to stay the introduction of new tariffs - an indication that negotiations are at least going in the right direction.

And on EU-US trade, we understand that the White House chose to wait for the maximum number of days possible under statute before issuing its article 232 report on car tariffs. This indicates that President Donald Trump does not want an immediate decision on the issue.

Instead, we believe Washington wants to use tariffs to keep high leverage in negotiations with the EU, and car levies in the short-term remain unlikely.

The EU itself has gone from refusing to negotiate under threat, to accepting it if not under tariffs threat, to eventually conceding to negotiate under tariffs threat on the condition that their possible imposition is delayed until the very end of the process, if negotiations fail.

We have also been warned that Germany is pushing hard for the early adoption of two negotiating mandates - by the European Council - to give power to the European Commission to start negotiations with the US as soon as possible. This is consistent with German manufacturing “feeling the heat.”

The only real obstacle to a swift start of the talks is that France is predictably opposed to the inclusion of agriculture in the negotiating mandate - Washington has long been lobbying for the EU to open up its market to US agricultural produce.

But while for agri it is a no-no, fish is instead likely to be included despite France's opposition, as per WTO rules fish and agri are treated differently. Indeed, trade agreements need to cover "substantially" all the trade as per Article XXIV GATT, so an excessive limitation of scope would cause legal issues.

Conclusion

A positive development in US-EU trade relations is likely to have an impact on the ECB decision making process, even if the central bank uses complex models and is a rule-based institution.

Right now, Frankfurt is in a wait-and-see mode, but the economic analysis - summarised in the recently published minutes of the January meeting - points to a bias towards non acting, rather than to a future decision to ease monetary policy.

And both the removal of the general uncertainty related to trade wars, and of the specific threat of car tariffs, are likely to support the current ECB policy stance, and its decision not to ease further.

This is likely to have a negative impact on peripherals, but on the upside, a trade truce might remove an obstacle to the ECB tightening, as well as give a boost to the economy - thus supporting the common currency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.