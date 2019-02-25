Berkshire Hathaway 2018 Valuation

My feeling is that the shift from marketable securities to operating businesses should continue over time despite the lack of large acquisition announcements in 2018.

We now think in terms of five groves and the sum of the parts is less valuable than the whole.

Introduction

As a longtime Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) shareholder, I like to look at the valuation on a regular basis and write about it at least once a year. My thesis is that Berkshire is a solid place to invest over long periods of time and that it is reasonably priced right now. The 2018 letter to shareholders gives us the framework to look at the various groves that make up the intrinsic value of the company. Thinking in terms of groves reminds us to not be pedantic with every single tree in the forest.

This article is looking at the 2018 valuation which is different from the valuation we’ve seen over the last few days. In many ways, the 2018 valuation is depressed because of the low stock prices at the end of December. In general, the stocks in the portfolio are higher at today’s prices with the exception of Kraft Heinz (KHC).

We reference the 2018 annual report heavily, including the letter to shareholders from the beginning of the report.

Accounting changes have caused dramatic swings in GAAP earnings. This is because unrealized investment gains and losses are now included in the GAAP income statement. When valuing the company, I try to follow Buffett’s advice on page 3 of the letter to shareholders that says one should focus on operating earnings.

The letter to shareholders talks about five groves:

Collection of non-insurance businesses. Equities. Quartet of companies in which Berkshire shares control. Treasury bills and other cash equivalents. Property/casualty insurance business.

A key statement about intrinsic value is made on page 6 of the letter to shareholders:

I believe Berkshire’s intrinsic value can be approximated by summing the values of our four asset-laden groves and then subtracting an appropriate amount for taxes eventually payable on the sale of marketable securities.

I refer to Berkshire Hathaway Energy as BHE to avoid confusion with the parent company.

Operations

Buffett said the following at the Spring 1996 meeting:

So, I urge you, if you’re trying to decide on the wisdom of repurchases, or of share issuances, that you don’t think in terms of book value. You don’t think in terms of specific P/Es. You don’t think in terms of any little model. But you think in terms of what would you really, A, pick businesses you can understand and, then, think what you really would pay to be in those businesses. And that’s what counts over time, is whether the repurchases are made at a discount from that figure.

We have a comparison available for BNSF and market transactions for BHE. We have to estimate the present value of future cash flows for the remaining businesses on the operations side. Over the years, Buffett has noted that there are some excellent businesses in this group that exhibit high returns on capital. I'm using a 14x pre-tax earnings multiple on these non-insurance subsidiaries to estimate the amount of cash that can be pulled out from now to judgment day.

The Note (26) “Business segment data” section on page K-106 of the annual report breaks down the operating businesses:

Image source: 2018 Annual Report. Red rectangle added by author.

The operating companies in the red rectangle above had pre-tax earnings as follows: 2016: $18,795 million; 2017: $19,754 million; 2018: $21,643 million. Like I said before, we have a comparison for BNSF and market transactions for BHE. As such, the pre-tax earnings of the other companies in this group are key to our valuation and they are as follows: 2016: $10,224 million; 2017: $10,927 million; 2018: $12,308 million.

We see capex on page K-107 of the annual report:

Image source: 2018 Annual Report.

BNSF's annual capex exceeds annual depreciation by almost $1 billion and we know virtually all this capex is "maintenance" so it drastically lowers owner earnings. Offsetting the grim capex situation at BNSF, Buffett reveals on page 5 of the letter to shareholders that there are $1.4 billion in acquisition-related amortization expenses that don’t have a true economic cost. BHE capex exceeds depreciation even more dramatically than BNSF's, but much of their capex is on the "growth" side.

BNSF - $81.4 billion

Union Pacific (UNP) had a December 31, 2018 market cap of $101.8 billion. I think BNSF is worth at least 80% of this or $81.4 billion.

Our number is arguably too conservative seeing as the February 22, 2019 market cap of Union Pacific is $123 billion based on the share price of $170.06. Some say the BNSF value should be closer to 100% of Union Pacific’s than 80%.

BHE - $42.2 billion after deducting $4.2 billion for non-controlling interests

The BHE 2018 3Q 10-Q says during the nine-month period ending September 30, 2018, the company paid Mr. Walter Scott, Jr. $107 million for 177,381 shares. That comes to $603.22 per share. The 2018 3Q 10-Q goes on to say 76,996,944 shares of common stock were outstanding as of October 31, 2018. This implies a common market equity cap of $46.4 billion.

Page 8 of the 2018 Berkshire annual report says they own 90.9% of the BHE common stock. That means Berkshire owns about $42.2 billion and there are non-controlling interests of about $4.2 billion.

As we said before, BHE has heavy capex, but much of it is investing for growth. Energy subsidiaries are more valuable at Berkshire, a full taxpayer, than at other companies that have different tax structures. BHE’s investments were discussed by Buffett in the Spring 2012 meeting:

We have a distinct competitive advantage. It’s not unique, but it’s a distinct competitive advantage in that Berkshire pays lots of federal income tax. So when there are programs in the energy field, for example, that involve tax credits, we can use them because we have a lot of taxes that we’re going to pay, and therefore, we get a dollar-for-dollar benefit. I don’t have the figures, but I would guess that perhaps 80 percent of the utilities in the United States cannot reap the full tax benefits, or maybe any tax benefits, from doing the things that we just talked about because they don’t pay any federal income taxes. They’ve used bonus depreciation, which was enacted last year and where you get 100 percent write-off in the first year. They wipe out their taxable income. And if they’ve wiped out their taxable income through such things as bonus depreciation, they do not — they cannot — have any appetite for wind projects where they get a tax credit or — in the solar arrangement. So, by being part of Berkshire Hathaway, which is a huge taxpayer, MidAmerican has extra abilities to go out and do a lot of projects without worrying about whether they sort of exhausted their tax capacity. It’s an advantage we have.

Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #3 to #7 - $89.6 billion

Page 8 of the letter to shareholders shows that these five companies had a nice 2018 in aggregate with pre-tax income of $6.4 billion, up from $5.5 billion in 2017.

I put together a spreadsheet for these five companies based on information provided on pages K-46 to K-48 of the annual report:

Revenue Pre-tax earnings PCC $10.2 Bn up 16% Lubrizol $6.8 Bn up 17% [1] Marmon $8.2 Bn down 5.6% IMC up 16.1% up significantly Clayton Homes $6.0 Bn $0.9 Bn - up 19%

[1] Excluding non-recurring items

Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #8 to #12 - $33.6 billion

Per page 8 of the letter to shareholders, the next group (Forest River, Johns Manville, MiTek, Shaw and TTI) earned $2.4 billion pre-tax in 2018 which was up from $2.1 billion in 2017.

Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #13 and Remaining - $50.4 billion

Earning $3.6 billion of pre-tax income in 2018, page 8 of the letter to shareholders notes that this group is up from $3.3 billion in 2017.

Investments

I like to take investment numbers directly from the balance sheet. One notable change from 2017 is that the main balance sheet on pages K-64 and K-65 of the annual report no longer has a “Finance and Financial Products” section:

Insurance and Other Cash and cash equivalents $27,749 Mn Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills $81,506 Mn Investments in fixed maturity securities $19,898 Mn Investments in equity securities $172,757 Mn Equity method investments $17,325 Mn Railroad, Utilities and Energy Cash and cash equivalents $2,612 Mn Incomplete/ Unadjusted Sub Total $321,847 Mn

The “Equity method investments” line which includes Kraft was analyzed differently in my last valuation article. In 2017, the Note (20) “Fair value measurements” section used to show a wide discrepancy between the balance sheet carrying value of Kraft and the fair value. In 2018, the gap has narrowed such that the values are $13,818 million and $14,007 million, respectively. As such, I think it now makes sense to take the Equity method investments figure directly from the balance sheet.

In 2017 and earlier, we had to go to the table at the end of the Note (4) “Investments in equity securities” section of the annual report and add equity securities that were included in “other assets.” In 2018, the $172,757 million fair value from the page K-79 Note (4) table matches the balance sheet directly.

I like to add the “Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills” line to the “Cash and cash equivalents” line and eliminate the segment distinction between “Insurance and Other” and “Railroad, Utilities and Energy.”

Segment Value Cash and cash equivalents $111,867 Mn Investments in fixed maturity securities $19,898 Mn Investments in equity securities $172,757 Mn Equity method investments $17,325 Mn Incomplete/Unadjusted Sub Total $321,847 Mn

Three of the five groves are represented in the table above and this is what the letter to shareholders says about them on pages 5 and 6:

Berkshire’s runner-up grove by value is its collection of equities, typically involving a 5% to 10% ownership position in a very large company. As noted earlier, our equity investments were worth nearly $173 billion at year-end, an amount far above their cost. ... A third category of Berkshire’s business ownership is a quartet of companies in which we share control with other parties. Our portion of the after-tax operating earnings of these businesses – 26.7% of Kraft Heinz, 50% of Berkadia and Electric Transmission Texas, and 38.6% of Pilot Flying J – totaled about $1.3 billion in 2018. In our fourth grove, Berkshire held $112 billion at year-end in U.S. Treasury bills and other cash equivalents, and another $20 billion in miscellaneous fixed-income instruments.

Rounding to the nearest billion, our spreadsheet lines above for $173 billion, $112 billion and $20 billion match the figures in the letter.

Page 12 of the letter to shareholders breaks down the investments in equity securities such that big positions like Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Coca-Cola (KO) and American Express (AXP) are shown individually. I have added a column that shows the February 22, 2019 closing prices:

Company Shares Dec 2018 Market Price Feb 22, 2019 Market Price Apple 255,300,329 $40,271 Mn $44,159 Mn Bank of America 918,919,000 $22,642 Mn $26,722 Mn Wells Fargo 449,349,102 $20,706 Mn $22,027 Mn Coca-Cola 400,000,000 $18,940 Mn $18,112 Mn American Express 151,610,700 $14,452 Mn $16,289 Mn Other Stocks n/a $55,746 Mn n/a Total n/a $172,757 Mn n/a

*The above spreadsheet excludes shares held by pension funds of Berkshire subsidiaries.

Again, this article is putting forth a 2018 valuation, but we can see that the top five stocks above in aggregate have a February 22, 2019 value that is over $10 billion higher than the December 2018 value.

Kraft Heinz & Other Equity Method Investments

One would have to be living under a rock to be unaware of that fact that Kraft is struggling immensely right now. Their share price dropped almost 30% on February 22nd when the company revealed non-cash impairment charges of $15.4 billion. We can ameliorate our mood with respect to Kraft by recognizing that it is a relatively small part of Berkshire. Like we said before, our December 2018 valuation uses the balance sheet number for this grove and some discussion is appropriate.

Kraft Heinz had a December 31, 2018 share price of $43.04 and a February 22, 2019 share price of $34.95. The 325,442,152 Kraft shares owned by Berkshire were worth $14 billion at the end of December and $11.4 billion at the end of February 22nd. So our December 2018 value for Kraft is almost $3 billion higher than today’s value. Having said that, our December 2018 valuation for the aggregate total of Apple, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Coca-Cola and American Express is over $10 billion lower than today’s value.

Regarding the rest of this equity method grove, the annual report talks about it on page K-80 saying the carrying value of the remaining interests is around $3.5 billion. These interests are Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, Pilot Travel Centers and Electric Transmission Texas.

Float Liability - $0

It is hard to put precise numbers on the value of the insurance operating businesses. It is also difficult to calibrate the economic liability of float. I treat them as a wash. Differing assessments by others can mean a large swing in valuation ranges.

Buffett talks about how GEICO is different from some of their other insurance businesses in the Spring 2012 meeting:

JAY GELB: Warren, when you discuss Berkshire’s intrinsic value, why do you value the insurance business at only cash plus investments per share? And what’s a reasonable multiple to apply to the pretax earnings of the non-insurance businesses? WARREN BUFFETT: I would — I don’t value the insurance business quite the way you say it. I would value GEICO, for example, differently than I would value Gen Re, and I would value even some of our minor companies differently. But basically, I would say that GEICO is worth — has an intrinsic value — that’s greater — significantly greater — than the sum of its net worth and its float. Now, I wouldn’t say that about some of our other insurance businesses. But that’s for two reasons. One is, I think it’s quite rational to assume a significant underwriting profit at GEICO over the next decade or two decades, and I think it’s likely that it will have significant growth. And both of those are value — items of enormous value. So that adds to the present float value, but I can’t say that about some other businesses.

GEICO is valued differently than their other insurance businesses and the economic float liability is valued differently from one investor to another.

Deferred Tax Liability - $11 billion

Here is the net deferred tax liability from the Note (18) “Income taxes” section on page K-96 of the annual report:

Image source: 2018 Annual Report.

On the investment side, we’re concerned with the line above showing $17,765 million in deferred tax liabilities. The deferred tax assets section doesn’t break out investments so the net isn’t clear from the table. However, the net is discussed on page 5 of the letter to shareholders where it is revealed that the stock portfolio has a federal income tax obligation of about $14.7 billion.

Berkshire has good tax planning and this is an interest free loan that I think has an economic liability of about 75% of the accounting liability. As such, I use $11 billion here which is 75% of the $14.7 billion accounting liability.

Regarding operational taxes like the property, plant and equipment line above, we’re estimating the present value of future earnings as opposed to using balance sheet numbers for the operations side. Also, Buffett says the following on page 6 of the letter to shareholders:

You may ask whether an allowance should not also be made for the major tax costs Berkshire would incur if we were to sell certain of our wholly-owned businesses. Forget that thought: It would be foolish for us to sell any of our wonderful companies even if no tax would be payable on its sale. Truly good businesses are exceptionally hard to find. Selling any you are lucky enough to own makes no sense at all.

Derivative Liability - $0

The Note (20) “Fair value measurements” section on page K-100 of the annual report shows derivative contract liabilities of $2,452 million. I'm guessing the economic liability of these equity puts could well be closer to zero than the Black-Scholes liability so no deduction is taken here.

Insurance and Other Holding Company Debt - $0

Berkshire uses debt sparingly. The Note (17) “Notes payable and other borrowings” section on page K-94 of the annual report shows $34,975 million in borrowings outside of the “Railroad, utilities and energy” group. I don’t know how much of this ties to investments and how much ties to operations.

Pie Chart

We take our $11 billion economic investment net deferred tax liability out of the cash slice.

The Note 25 “Contingencies and Commitments” section on page K-105 of the annual report says the economic cost of acquiring all outstanding non-controlling interests would be about $5.6 billion. Roughly $4.2 billion of this is from BHE and I take the remaining $1.4 billion out of the cash slice.

Here is what Buffett said about value ranges in the Spring 2011 meeting:

We never — we — if Charlie and I had to stick a number in an envelope in front of us as to what we thought the intrinsic value of Berkshire was, well, neither one of us would stick a figure, we’d stick a range, because it would be ridiculous to come up with a single specific number, which encompasses not only the businesses we own, but what we’re going to do with the capital in the future. But even our ranges would differ modestly, and they might differ tomorrow, in terms of how I would feel versus today, but not dramatically at all.

I agree with this sentiment, but at the same time, it would be a bit silly to make one pie chart based on the low range and another based on the high range. Some of the slices have a wide range but others do not. What I’ve done is put together a pie chart that is on the low end of my valuation range. As such, I’m not religious about the total number at the bottom of the pie chart spreadsheet.

There were 1,640,929 equivalent A shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018. We know the B shares are 1/1500th of these.

Segment Value Per A Share Per B Share BNSF Non-Insurance Subsidiary #1 $81.4 Bn $49,606 $33 BHE Non-Insurance Subsidiary #2 $42.2 Bn $25,717 $17 Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #3 to #7 $89.6 Bn $54,603 $36 Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #8 to #12 $33.6 Bn $20,476 $14 Non-Insurance Subsidiaries #13 and Remaining $50.4 Bn $30,714 $20 Cash and cash equivalents $99.5 Bn $60,616 $40 Investments in fixed maturity securities $19.9 Bn $12,126 $8 Apple $40.3 Bn $24,542 $16 Bank of America $22.6 Bn $13,798 $9 Wells Fargo $20.7 Bn $12,618 $8 Coca-Cola $18.9 Bn $11,542 $8 American Express $14.5 Bn $8,807 $6 Other Stocks $55.7 Bn $33,972 $23 Kraft Heinz & other equity method investments $17.3 Bn $10,558 $7 Total $606.6 Bn $369,697 $246

Again, I think this pie chart is on the conservative side of the valuation range. Seeing as the top five stocks are now over $10 billion higher, one could say that Mr. Market was a bit too pessimistic with stock prices at the end of December. The value we have for BNSF is probably low. Partially offsetting these items, the December Kraft Heinz value is high.

This pie chart is easier to follow if one thinks of it as a clock with the legend items on the right starting at 12 noon and going clockwise:

Image source: Created by author.

Closing Thoughts

One of the reasons I like to look at things in a pie chart is because of headlines like Kraft Heinz whose stock price lost about 30% of its value on February 22nd. The Kraft Heinz ownership interest is a very small percent of Berkshire’s overall value.

Page 13 of the letter to shareholders talks about the fact that investments in American businesses can do extremely well over long periods of time:

Let’s put numbers to that claim: If my $114.75 had been invested in a no-fee S&P 500 index fund, and all dividends had been reinvested, my stake would have grown to be worth (pre-taxes) $606,811 on January 31, 2019 (the latest data available before the printing of this letter). That is a gain of 5,288 for 1. Meanwhile, a $1 million investment by a tax-free institution of that time – say, a pension fund or college endowment – would have grown to about $5.3 billion. Let me add one additional calculation that I believe will shock you: If that hypothetical institution had paid only 1% of assets annually to various “helpers,” such as investment managers and consultants, its gain would have been cut in half, to $2.65 billion. That’s what happens over 77 years when the 11.8% annual return actually achieved by the S&P 500 is recalculated at a 10.8% rate. ... To “protect” yourself, you might have eschewed stocks and opted instead to buy 3 1/4 ounces of gold with your $114.75. And what would that supposed protection have delivered? You would now have an asset worth about $4,200, less than 1% of what would have been realized from a simple unmanaged investment in American business.

The point that fees have had a pernicious effect on investors is a common theme with Buffett. It isn’t just fees, he is mindful of other costs as evidenced by page A-1 of the annual report where we see just 30 corporate office employees from a total employee count of 389,373.

Like the S&P 500, Berkshire is an investment in American business and I believe both will continue to do well over long periods of time. Berkshire is an investment that allows me to sleep well at night as I believe it will outperform the S&P 500 in bear markets.

