SQQQ - Leveraging Nasdaq Declines

The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (SQQQ) is a leveraged ETF that can be used to profit from moves lower in the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ). In Q4 last year it rallied from $11.06 to $21.37, a gain of nearly 100% as stocks fell, only to give most of the gains back in Q1 2019 to currently trade at $11.66.

Clearly this is a volatile fund, and one that has very specific uses. In this article I will look at some of its pros and cons, and how I plan on using it to capitalize on the next downturn in Tech stocks.

Fund Basics

As per the Proshares website:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to three times the inverse (-3x) of the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index®.

This sounds simple enough, and it is over the course of one day. But as the fund is both leveraged and inverse, it can decay over longer or volatile periods due to daily re-balancing and the effects of compounding. This is quite a complicated concept worthy of an article in itself and is covered at length on the Proshares website. I won't go into the exact mechanics here, but it means SQQQ is best suited to catching short-term directional moves. It works fantastically well when there are multiple days in one direction as compounding can actually boost results if you get the direction right.

This compounding can actually work over long periods too, so it is not strictly correct to say the SQQQ cannot be held over longer-term periods. If you thought that the QQQ was to enter a sustained and directional bear market for the next year, SQQQ could work very well. Take - for example - the "brother" of SQQQ, the TQQQ (in below chart in blue) which leverages the QQQ (in red) 3x long. From the 2016 low to the 2018 high its returns were much more than 3x the underlying benchmark.

A more recent example of the positive compounding comes from December as the QQQ fell -17.3% in 3 weeks, while the SQQQ gained just over 69%.

However, problems arise when volatility is high and the underlying QQQ has no clear trend. A back and forth motion in daily closes will introduce significant compounding decay (beta-slippage) over longer holding periods. Exactly how much depends on the exact sequence of daily losses and gains so cannot be calculated in advance. The fact that declines in stocks and indices such as the Nasdaq tend to be sharp and volatile make inverse ETFs particularly risky. Corrective periods rarely trend lower and can have vicious bear market rallies and introduce significant slippage.

Added costs also come from the fund's expenses - in SQQQ's case 0.85%, which is fairly insignificant when compared to the fund's volatility - and rebalancing. Rebalancing adds further costs and long-term slippage, and like compounding, its exact effects are dependent on the way the market moves. According to the Proshares site:

Rebalancing involves periodically adding to or trimming an investment in a fund to reduce the difference between the benchmark's return and the fund's return over time - sometimes called the 'gap' - to help keep exposure in line with the fund's stated objective. Rebalancing can buffer the negative effects of compounding during volatile periods, but it can also reduce the positive effects of compounding during trending periods. In addition, because rebalancing involves buying and selling shares, it may require additional cash and can result in transaction costs and tax consequences.

The upshot of all these factors combined makes the SQQQ long-term chart look like this:

SQQQ is therefore best used as a short-term instrument for day traders and swing traders.

Holdings

When I research standard ETFs my first point of call is usually its top ten holdings. However, with leveraged inverse ETFs the holdings are very different and actually less important. SQQQ's $1.05b in assets under management are split between index swaps (as detailed below), and cash/ short-term treasury bills.

An example of how these holdings can be used to track an index is shown below.

Trading SQQQ

A trade in SQQQ has to work quickly or it is unlikely to work at all. Buying SQQQ because you are bearish Tech based on fundamentals has low odds as it may take months to roll over and drop, during which time your trade is experiencing beta-slippage. For this reason I use a technical signal to help time an entry, and while it may not get me in at the very start of a decline, it can catch the "meat of the move."

The signal I use is based on finding extreme readings in NYSE breadth and volume. Basically I am looking for around 90% of the stocks in the NYSE to be declining at the close as that reflects panic selling. Panic selling often precedes a bounce in the next session or two, but unless there are several days of panic selling and a large reversal, the first signal usually precedes a further decline. Volume in declining stocks should also be around 90% of total volume. To work out these proportions I generally do it manually after I see a fall in the price of QQQ of over 1.5% using the data provided by the WSJ. Here is yesterday's snapshot.

Clearly there was no panic selling yesterday as only 58% of issues declined. Unfortunately I cannot show a chart of all historical data, but most chart packages can calculate advancing issues - declining issues and you can then investigate further.

In the above chart we can see selling signals on February 2nd and October 10th last year. Here is a closer look at October 10th:

87% of issues were declining and 91% of volume was declining.

Timing an exit can be difficult but a signal in the opposite direction with 90% advancing issues is definitely a time to get out and think about getting long. We saw such a signal on January 4th near the beginning of the big recovery rally.

This method is far from perfect, but combined with a view of the market narrative and fundamentals, can be successful. I will try to leave a message in the comment section the next time a 90% down day is recorded.

Conclusions

SQQQ is a useful tool for profiting from declines in QQQ. Due to the make-up of leveraged inverse ETFs, and the way QQQ moves (with volatile corrections) it has limited uses and is best used as a short-term trading vehicle. Timing is extremely important and for this reason I use a technical signal to show me when panic selling is present in the NYSE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.