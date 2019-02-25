Summit Industrial Income REIT: Strong Growth Outlook, But Premium Valuation

Its portfolio enjoys much higher SPNOI and rental growth rates than its other portfolio thanks to strong demand and limited land supply in these markets.

Investment Thesis

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF) (TSX:SMU.UN) has a portfolio of high-quality industrial properties in major markets in Canada with a focus in Toronto and Montreal. The REIT should continue to perform well thanks to strong market fundamentals in these two major markets. The company also has several development projects that should add to its revenue favorably in the next couple of years. The company is trading at a premium valuation and pays a 4.7%-yielding dividend. Investors may want to patiently wait for a pullback before investing.

Recent Developments: Q4 2018 Highlights

Summit Industrial delivered good revenue and net operating income growth in 2018. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue and NOI increased significantly by 57.3% and 59.8%, respectively. Its funds from operations per unit declined slightly from C$0.564 in 2017 to C$0.560 in 2018. This was mostly due to temporary dilution from equity offering and dispositions. The company paid a special dividend back in May thanks to realized gain from its property sales.

Source: Investor Presentation

Thanks to hot demand for industrial properties, the company has retained a very high occupancy ratio of 99.4% at the end of 2018. In addition, the company was able to maintain a high retention rate of 92.5% for 2018 renewals.

Strong SPNOI growth in both GTA and GMA

Summit Industrial’s same property NOI increased by 1.4% in 2018, thanks to strong demand in Toronto and Montreal areas. As can be seen from the table below, SPNOI growth rates in Toronto and Montreal were 4.5% and 4.7%, respectively.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Strong growth outlook

A focus in Toronto continues to be beneficial

Summit Industrial has a strong focus in Greater Toronto Area. As can be seen from the map below, 53% of its total portfolio are in GTA.

Source: Investor Presentation

In GTA, supply for industrial lands is quite constrained due to strong demand for industrial properties. In the past quarter, completions totaled 1.7 million square feet. However, this is not enough to ease off the demand. As the chart below shows, availability rate in GTA has declined further to 1.7% in Q4 2018. This was a decline of 10 basis points quarter over quarter or 90 basis points year over year.

Availability Trends in GTA (Source: Avison Young)

GTA’s average asking net rental rate continued its upward trajectory in Q4 2018. The average net asking rental rate of C$7.31 per square feet was slightly higher than Q3 2018’s C$7.27 per square feet. This is an increase of C$0.04 per square feet sequentially.

Occupancy Cost Trends in GTA (Source: Avison Young)

Favorable leasing spread

Thanks to strong demand in GTA, Summit Industrial is able to renew its lease maturities at a much higher rental rate. In 2018, its lease renewals have generated an average 9.5% increase in monthly rents from the expiring rates, with a significant 12.7% increase over expiring rents in GTA. Summit Industrial has also made significant progress on completing renewals for leases that will expire in 2019. These lease renewals include a 20% increase in monthly rents for the total 102,972 square feet beginning in November 2019. The lease renewals completed to date for 2019 have resulted in an 11.9% increase in rents with a very strong 16.1% increase for its GTA properties. As can be seen from the table below, the renewals already completed leaves only 2.3% of the total portfolio that still needs to be addressed in 2019.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Developments and expansions

Summit Industrial has several properties under development. The company is expanding one of its existing property to add 64,860 square feet of space to accommodate the tenant’s operational growth. The company also has two properties (4.9 acres and 7.5 acres) in Mississauga (west of GTA) that should add a total of 227,300 square feet of leasable area. Summit Industrial intends to start construction in 2019 and will complete the two projects in 2020. The company also has several data center development projects (one in Richmond Hill, another in Montreal). We believe these projects should be able to contribute to its revenue in the next few years.

But, Summit Industrial is already trading at a premium valuation

Shares of Summit Industrial have surged by 36% in the past year and nearly 15% year-to-date. As a result, its price to 2018 adjusted funds from operations ratio has increased to nearly 22x. This ratio was only about 20x in late 2018. The company’s valuation of 22x is much higher than the 17.4x average of its Canadian industrial REIT peers. For example, Granite REIT (GRP.U) trades at a price to 2018 AFFO ratio of 20.6x and Dream Industrial (OTC:DREUF) trades at a price to 2018 AFFO ratio of only 15.9x.

We estimate Summit Industrial’s net asset value to be about C$9 per share. At today’s price of C$10.94 per share, its price to NAV ratio is about 122%. This is significantly higher than its 5-year average of 100%. Compare to its peers, its share price is also trading at a premium. Granite REIT currently trades at a price to NAV ratio of about 105% and Dream Industrial trades at a price to NAV ratio of only 97%.

4.7%-yielding dividend

Summit Industrial currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.043 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.7%. Its dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 79.1% (based on its 2018 FFO). The company has paid a special dividend back in May 2018. Summit Industrial has adopted a policy to consider annually increasing its dividend by between 2% and 4% while maintaining an FFO payout ratio below 85%.

Risks and Challenges

Investors should keep in mind that Summit Industrial faces several risks.

First, the company faces the risk of oversupply. Although oversupply is not an issue in Summit Industrial’s major markets, industrial buildings are not difficult to build. A lengthy period of undersupply can trigger lots of new constructions. We are closely monitoring the trend in Toronto and have noticed that industrial properties under construction have increased slightly to 8.5 million square feet in Q4 2018 from 8 million square feet in Q3 2018. We think this growth rate is still acceptable as the properties under construction only represent less than 1% of GTA’s total inventory.

Second, the company faces the risk of diminishing demand for industrial properties if an economic recession arrives.

Third, the REIT is exposed to higher interest rate risk. With 5 interest rate hikes since mid-2017 in Canada, Summit Industrial’s weighted average effective mortgage interest rate has increased from 3.38% in Q3 2017 to 3.72% in Q4 2018. This has resulted in deteriorating interest coverage. In fact, its interest coverage has declined from 3.49x in Q3 2017 to 2.86x in Q4 2018. Fortunately, any rate hikes appear not imminent due to global economic uncertainties. Nevertheless, it is still an area where investors should keep an eye on.

Source: Investor Presentation

Investor Takeaway

Summit Industrial should continue to perform well in 2019 thanks to strong demand in its major markets, especially in Toronto and Montreal. However, it is already trading at a premium valuation. There may still be more upsides to its shares, but we believe the strong growth outlook is already reflected in its share price. Hence, investors may want to wait for a pullback, or seek other opportunities such as Dream Industrial REIT which we believe has the potential for multiple expansion. Click here for an article we have written on Dream Industrial.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.