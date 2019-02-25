Barrick Wants To Merge With Newmont, Opportunity In Goldcorp Shares

Sometimes, rumors get quickly confirmed. Just a few days have passed after the market digested information regarding Barrick's (GOLD) potential bid for Newmont (NEM) when Barrick has officially proposed the merger with Newmont.

There are three players in this story: Barrick, Newmont, and Goldcorp (GG), which has previously been set to merge with Newmont. Let's first look at the proposed deal between Barrick and Newmont, and then proceed to potential consequences for the three companies and their stocks.

The deal

Here's what Barrick proposes. The company offers 2.5694 Barrick shares for each Newmont share. This ratio is based on the volume-weighted average trading prices of Barrick and Newmont shares over the 20 trading days ended February 20, before the news was leaked and Newmont stock rallied. The closing price of Barrick shares on February 22 translated into an expected price of $33.50 for Newmont, materially below the factual Newmont's closing price of $36.48 last Friday.

As per Barrick, the proposed transaction will yield over $7 billion net present value (pre-tax) of real synergies. The core value proposition is to combine the core Nevada assets, streamline operations, and extract value. This idea is not new: Barrick and Newmont tried to merge back in 2014 but it did not work out.

Also, Barrick is ready to step up the game on the dividend front and promises to match Newmont's annual dividend, increasing its dividend from $0.16 per share to $0.22 per share. I've many times argued that the gold industry needs to focus on returning cash to shareholders via dividends if it wants to stay competitive in the fight for investors' money, so this move looks like a good proposal to me.

In general, the Barrick-Newmont merger logic appears sound. The industry is trying to respond to the challenges like sub-par financial performance and competition from other industries for investors' money, and one idea is to get bigger and eliminate duplicate positions. However, there's a limit regarding how big you can get and maintain a manageable operation - and Barrick has already been way above this limit, which translated into a major destruction of shareholder value as seen on the monthly chart:

However, there are obvious challenges. First, the merger will have to be cleared by anti-trust regulators. There are plenty of gold miners out there and I don't think that a potential Barrick-Newmont combination will be anywhere close to monopoly, but some regulators might act opportunistically and demand some concessions (a good example of such a concession in the resource industry was the sale of stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by Nutrien (NTR) as a result of the Potash-Agrium merger).

Second, and perhaps more importantly, the deal does not offer any premium for Newmont. In fact, Newmont's shares have most recently closed materially higher than the price investors could expect to get if the deal were to go through immediately. This could be a major obstacle.

Third, the Newmont-Goldcorp merger, of course, comes up with break-up fees. Newmont is entitled to a $350 million break-up fee, while Goldcorp is entitled to a $650 million break-up fee. The break-up fee won't break Newmont's neck, but it is a significant sum of money for today's gold industry: Newmont's operating cash flow for the full-year 2018 was $1.8 billion. The break-up fee represents roughly a third of this sum.

The synergies' expectations presented by Barrick may be too aggressive, but I'd argue that a real-life number will still be higher than the break-up fee. However, Newmont's shareholders will surely consider the break-up fee problem together with the "no premium" problem, putting perspectives of a successful Barrick-Newmont merger at risk.

To sum it up: I think that a combination between Barrick and Newmont is an interesting idea, especially given the complementary assets in Nevada. The break-up fee and the lack of premium for Newmont's shares are major obstacles for the deal. Longer-term, the risk of managing a huge organization could be the main problem for the combined Barrick-Newmont.

Now, let's get to the companies' stocks.

Barrick Gold

I recently wrote that Barrick shares will likely get stuck below $14.00 and I maintain this view. The potential merger with Newmont provides another layer of complexity to an already big organization that should have prepared its plans for the future this year.

The timing of the deal is sub-par since Newmont has an agreement with Goldcorp and is subject to a $650 million break-up fee. Also, there is a risk that Newmont management will try to negotiate a premium. A deal with a premium will put additional pressure on Barrick shares.

Should the deal go through, the market will have to wait for as much as one year for the new plans to be articulated since the company will have to work both with the Randgold legacy and the Newmont legacy. While this may play out favorably in the long term, some short-term pressure is almost inevitable.

Newmont Mining

Newmont shares have recently rallied on both gold price upside and rumors about the potential Barrick deal. However, the actual Barrick proposal currently values Newmont shares at $33.50, a 9% downside from the previous close.

This is a real risk. If the deal goes through, Newmont will be subject to complexity risk and lack of near-term catalysts risk that I have described above when writing about Barrick. I think that Newmont shares will likely correct from current levels unless Barrick ups the bid.

Goldcorp

In my opinion, the outlook for Goldcorp is the most favorable here, especially if we speak about short-term stock price fluctuations. As I described in this article, Goldcorp investors already had the reason to be unhappy with Newmont scooping up Goldcorp at lows.

Should the Goldcorp-Newmont deal fail, the company will simply get a $650 million bonus which is material for Goldcorp. In case Goldcorp-Newmont deal stays intact, the shares will simply return to levels seen before the Barrick-Newmont merger announcement.

There has been some downside in Goldcorp shares and there may be more in the near term, but I'd argue that if the downside is sufficient enough, Goldcorp shares will present an attractive buying opportunity. At $10.00, they'd be a screaming buy (I don't think the market will be so generous, but a buy limit order won't hurt), but I'd also consider a speculative long position somewhere above this level.

Conclusion: at this point, the news about the potential Barrick-Newmont merger may lead to an opportunity in Goldcorp shares, which will have upside both in case the company receives the break-up fee and proceeds with a standalone thesis with gold prices above $1300 per ounce, and in the case when the Newmont-Goldcorp deal goes through and Goldcorp shares simply return to pre-announcement levels.

At the same time, near-term price perspectives for Barrick and especially Newmont look muted. Newmont shares might enjoy some more speculation on Barrick increasing the bid, but I think that the downside risk at this point outweighs the risk of potential premium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.