How To Calculate Dividend Payout

Dividends may be distributed to shareholders in several ways.

Three data points gauge the value of any dividend equity, or fund: (1) Price (2) Dividends (3) Returns.

The formula -- dividend / price = yield -- is used for ease of comparison among vastly variable prices and dividends.

This article explains how to calculate a dividend payout and defines the term dividend.

What Is A Dividend?

A dividend is a portion of company's earnings paid to a defined class of shareholders. The company's board of directors defines and manages the distribution, subject to approval by shareholder votes. Dividends may be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or property. Mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies, exchange traded funds, and exchange traded notes also pay dividends.

What Can I Do With A Dividend After I Receive It?

Besides letting the cash from a dividend accumulate to be reinvested later in another asset, many companies offer dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs) through their transfer agents. A good source for more information is The DRiP Investing Resource Center - DRiP Information, Tools, And Forms.

These three keys best tell whether a company has made, is making, and will make money. (And, you know, making money is the goal of all investing.) The formula, dividend / price = yield is used to compare dividend payouts without referring to vastly variable prices and dividend modes.

Does Price Matter In A Dividend Payout?

Price determines the number of shares your investment budget can buy. Say you have a $1,000 budget and you buy 30 shares of a Non-Existent Corp. (MXY) priced at $33.26 per share. You've spent just under your $1K budget, $997.80.

How Are Dividends Set Up?

Dividends are declared by the board of directors of a corporation to reward shareholders for their ownership. The payout may happen between once and twelve times per year. The board decides the payout amount per share, the frequency, and the pay date, subject to approval by shareholder votes.

MXY'S most recent Quarterly dividend is $0.6475.

That quarterly dividend ($0.6475 X 4) equates to a $2.59 annual payout and the yield (annual dividend/share price) ($2.59 / $33.26) is 7.79%.

What Determines Gains?

Adding the $2.59 annual estimated dividend to an analyst upside estimated MXY price gain of $1.74 shows a $4.33 potential gross annual gain, per share, which will be reduced by costs to trade those shares.

In this example, we put a little under $1,000 today at the $33.26 recent stock price to buy 30 MXY shares ($33.26 x 30 = $997.80).

A $10 broker fee paid half at purchase and half at sale ($10 / 30) costs $0.333 per share.

Subtracting that $0.33 brokerage cost from the estimated $4.33 gross annual gain leaves a net gain of $4.00 X 30 shares, or $120.00, which would mean a 12% net gain on your $997.80 investment.

Therefore, MXY if it was not Non-Existent Corporation, would show a possible net gain of 12% including that 7.79% dividend yield.

How Can I Find The Dividend Before I Invest In A Dividend Stock?

Seeking Alpha, and other sites, provide stock quote tools that include a recent dividend amount and a payout date. Some will elaborate the payout information with an annual payout amount (either historic or forward or both) and provide a dividend frequency.

There are companies that pay variable dividends that float between annual, semiannual and sometimes quarterly payouts. As a rule, the most frequent dividend payout favors the investor. The least frequent favors the company.

A dividend payout history is best referenced before buying into a company offering a variable dividend.

For reference, here is an additional recent real calculation example from my Dividend Dogcatcher Underdog Daily Dividend Show:

Friday 1/7/19 Stockpicker Star: Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD)

Industrials Sector

GOOD Price

GOOD's price per share closed at $18.42 Friday. A year ago its price was $20.39. So price fell $1.97 per share last year, or 6.7%.

Assuming GOOD's stock trades in the range of $15 to $20 next year, GOOD's recent $18.42 price could move up by $1.58 and grow to $20.00 by early-January, 2020.

GOOD's most recent monthly dividend was $0.125 declared October 9th and paid, December 31st.

That $0.12 quarterly stipend equals an annual payout of $1.50 yielding 8.14% at Friday's $18.42 closing price.

Gains For GOOD?

Adding the $1.50 annual estimated dividend to my estimated $1.58 annual price upside estimate for Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) shows a $3.08 potential gross annual gain, per share, which will be reduced by costs to trade those shares.

Just under $1,000.00 invested today at the $18.42 recent price we could buy 54 GOOD shares.

A $10 broker fee paid half at purchase and half at sale costs $0.185 per share.

Subtract that $0.185 brokerage cost from the estimated $3.08 gross annual gain leaves a net gain of $2.995 X 54 shares equals $161.73 for about 16.2% net gain on a $994.68 investment.

Therefore, Gladstone Commercial Corp whose trading ticker symbol is GOOD, now shows a possible 16.2% net gain including a 8.14% dividend yield.

Six brokers cover this stock:

Three say "buy" GOOD shares.

One thinks GOOD will "outperform" peers.

Two brokers say "hold" GOOD shares.

Therefore, you can look at Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) and see it has made money, is making money, and could rise to net a 17.2% net annual gain, including that 8.14% estimated dividend yield. But keep in mind, it could be more, it could be less.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.