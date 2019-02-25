Lithium Miners News For The Month Of February 2019

Lithium market news - Albemarle bullish on lithium outlook. OilPrice.com reports - "Oversold lithium could be about to rally."

Welcome to the February 2019 edition of the lithium miner news. This past month saw lithium prices stabilize after the 2018 falls. Most analysts and the miners all remain positive on the outlook for lithium particularly in the mid and long term due to the strong demand story.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During February, 99% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 1.22%. Spodumene (5% min) were up 1.20%.

Fastmarkets (formerly) Metal Bulletin reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$12-14/kg (12-14,0000/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$15-17/kg (15-17,0000/t). China lithium spodumene prices are USD 600-750/tonne.

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On February 6, Benchmark Minerals Blog reported:

In the next decade the demand for lithium [used in the battery industry] is set to go up 9-times, cobalt is set to go up 6-times, nickel is set to go up 5 times, and graphite anode is set to go up 9 times.

On February 6, Mining.com reported:

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is now tracking 70 lithium ion battery megafactories under construction across four continents, 46 of which are based in China with only five currently planned for the US. When I gave my last testimony in October 2017, the global total was at 17," Moores said.....Moores said that these megafactories are being built almost exclusively to make lithium ion battery cells using two chemistries: nickel-cobalt-manganese [NCM] and nickel-cobalt-aluminium [NCA].

Megafactory Lithium demand (in yellow) forecast to increase 9x in a decade.

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Lithium market and battery news

On January 23, Reuters reported:

China's CATL plans battery cell production of 60 GWh from 2026 at German plant. Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) eyes an annual production of 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) from 2026 at its first European production site in Germany, a senior CATL manager said on Wednesday. Matthias Zentgraf, CATL's regional president for Europe, told a business conference in Berlin that its battery cell factory in Erfurt would start production in 2021.

On January 28, OilPrice.com reported:

Oversold lithium could be about to rally. It's been a decade of lows for commodities after posting 7 declines in 11 years, but we've seriously underestimated lithium. It's back with a vengeance in 2019. The commodities market endured yet another annus horribilis, with just four commodities-natural gas, uranium, cocoa and wheat-recording any uptick at all.....Supply expansions in 2018 came in much lower than predicted and the tsunami of oversupply forecast by the likes of Macquarie Research proved to be little more than changing tides in the lithium supply chain. Although tight credit in China forced some lithium buyers to destock and contributed to the glut, the predicted huge oversupply failed to materialize. Around mid-September, analysts at CRU estimated lithium surplus for 2018 at a relatively mild 22,000 tonnes against a demand of 277,000 tonnes.

On February 4, Electrive.com reported:

CATL boosts battery cell factory in Germany to 100GWh. CATL factory could be at least as big as Tesla's Gigafactory...... CATL European unit head Matthias Zentgraf ...."The inquiries of the automobile manufacturers are here! With realistic planning, we assume a demand of 100 GWh in the year 2025 - and that's planning with a low level.

On February 7, Reuters reported:

Bolivia picks Chinese partner for $2.3 billion lithium projects. China's Xinjiang TBEA Group Co Ltd will hold a 49 percent stake in a planned joint venture with Bolivia's state lithium company YLB, the Bolivian firm said. Together, the companies will seek to produce lithium and other materials from the Coipasa and Pastos Grandes salt flats. The Chinese firm will provide initial investment and YLB will pay its share with future lithium production. Bolivia has some of the world's largest reserves of lithium - a key component in batteries that power electric cars - but has yet to produce the metal at a commercial scale.

On February 21, Reuters reported:

Albemarle bullish on lithium outlook after fourth-quarter profit. Albemarle Corp., the world's largest lithium producer, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday and gave a bullish 2019 outlook, saying it sees nothing that could slow demand for the white metal used to make electric car batteries.

On February 22, Mastermines released an excellent article - "Lithium's second coming." Some key quotes below:

Projects that needed to start in 2018 for production in 2021 have stalled. This, I believe will create another hole in supply and subsequently the next wave in the cycle...... I may live to regret it but I 'm now calling the second round to begin around October this year. The reality of tight supply is likely mid-year..... This will push the realization we are entering another very significant cycle to late Q3 or Q4. I also believe this one will last longer and build higher than the last, from early beginnings in Q3, 2018 right through to 2021. When the hype begins, the factories begin and the E.V manufacturers ramp up. The first thing they think of is ,"supply chain surety". You do not commit to billions of dollars and buy lithium this week for sales next week. I mean really, do they think a billion-dollar gigafactory opens with enough lithium purchased each week for their needs. They will need many months of supply and that will be duplicated across countless projects, and by countless E.V manufacturers worried about the scarcity of supply.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On February 20, Albemarle announced: "Albemarle ends 2018 strong; projecting continued growth in 2019." Highlights include:

"Fourth quarter net sales were $921.7 million, an increase of 7% over the prior year; earnings were $129.6 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, an increase of 162% over the prior year.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $264.3 million, an increase of 8% over the prior year; adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.53, an increase of 14% over the prior year.

Lithium increased net sales on pricing increases of 4% and 9% in the fourth quarter and full year 2018, respectively, and volume increases compared to prior year.

Signed definitive agreement with Mineral Resources Limited to form lithium joint venture in Western Australia.

Completed our second accelerated share repurchase program of 2018, retiring a total of approximately 5.3 million shares during the year.

Expect adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2019 between $6.10 and $6.50, an increase of 11% to 19% over 2018."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

Livent Corp. (LTHM)[GR:8LV] - Recently spun out from FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On February 11, Livent Corp. announced: "Livent Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2018 results." Highlights include:

"Revenue of $120 million, in-line with prior guidance and 6 percent higher than Q4 '17.

GAAP net income of $26 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $45.6 million, in line with prior guidance and 5 percent higher than Q4 '17.

FMC set to spin remaining Livent stake on March 1, 2019."

On February 11, Livent Corp. announced:

Livent Corporation responds to Nemaska Lithium's notice of termination. Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) announced today that it has received from Nemaska Lithium Inc. a notice of termination of the parties' multi-year supply agreement, under which Nemaska is obligated to start supplying lithium carbonate to Livent starting April 1, 2019. Livent asserts that Nemaska does not have a right to terminate the agreement and Livent intends to enforce its rights as part of the arbitration Livent filed in July 2018.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

No news for the month.

Construction is ongoing at their Kwinana lithium hydroxide plant in Western Australia and is expected to be finished soon.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (RDRUY) [ASX:NMT], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On January 30, Mineral Resources announced: "Quarterly exploration and mining activities report October to December 2019 [Q2FY19]." Highlights include:

"Announcement of binding Asset Sale and Share Subscription Agreement with Albemarle Corporation in relation to the sale of a 50% interest in the Wodgina Lithium Project, expected to be completed during the 2019 calendar year [CY19].

Announcement that Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd [Ganfeng] and Mineral Resources Limited have executed a sale agreement with Neometals Limited to jointly and equally acquire Neometals' 13.8% share in the Mount Marion Lithium Project. Upon completion MRL's equity interest will increase to 50%.

Construction of the Wodgina concentrate plant and associated non-process infrastructure, and Mount Marion All-in-6% concentrate upgrade; progressed with commissioning of both projects.

Spodumene concentrate production from the Mt Marion project remained in line with Q1 FY19, shipping 94kt with 71% of output being high-grade 6% Li20 product.

Lithium Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) export volumes from Wodgina ceased in the quarter to retain ore for use in future spodumene concentrate production."

On January 30, Neometals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 31 December 2019." Highlights include:

Integrated Lithium Business Unit

"Mt Marion mine - 94kt of concentrate produced (69kt of 6% Li2O and 25kt of 4% Li2O) with shipments totalling 93kt (2% increase in SC6 proportionate production QoQ). Construction of the flotation circuit expansion is nearly completed with commissioning scheduled to commence in March Q 2019 with steady state operation in June Q 2019.

The FEED Study on Kalgoorlie Lithium Refinery (KLR) substantially completed with final review scheduled for March Q 2019. Site approvals and commercial negotiations progressing in line with offtake/partner selection and financing processes.

Award for construction and operation of mixed feed lithium ion battery recycling pilot plant to SGS Canada Inc. Factory acceptance testing of the 50tpd comminution circuit was completed. Commissioning of battery feed preparation stage of pilot plant imminent."

Corporate

"Neometals agreed the conditional sale of Mt Marion equity for $104 million with retention of 'life of mine' spodumene concentrate offtake option rights. Demerger activities on hold.

Appointment of a highly credentialed General Manager Metallurgy/IP, Dr David Robinson.

Cash $30.3 million, receivable and investments at $9.9 million (ex-Mt Marion equity sale proceeds)."

On February 6, Mineral Resources announced:

Mt Marion 6% spodumene concentrate pricing. Mineral Resources Limited, on behalf of Reed Industrial Metals Pty Ltd which owns and operates the Mt Marion Lithium Project ("Mt Marion"), advises that the sale price for 6% spodumene concentrate shipments for the March 2019 quarter will be $US791.84 per dry metric tonne ("dmt"), compared with US$930.80/dmt for the quarter ended 31 December 2018.

On February 12, Neometals announced: "Neometals commences lithium battery recycling pilot plant."

Investors can also read my article: "Ganfeng Lithium Looks To Be A Great Buy." Regarding Neometals, investors can read my recent article: "An Update On Neometals", and my January 2019 CEO interview here.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

On February 1, Orocobre announced: "Cauchari drilling update-pumping test results." Highlights include:

"CAU07 30 day constant rate pumping test was carried out at a rate of 22l/s throughout the test; the pumping rate was limited by the construction of the well.

Results of brine analyses over the 30 days averaged 650mg/l Li and 4,970mg/l K with Mg/Li of 2.2:1.

Preliminary design of production well fields is underway for the Feasibility Study, using the results of the long-term CAU07 and CAU11 pumping tests."

On February 22, Orocobre announced: "Orocobre Limited reports first half net profit after tax of US$24 million." Highlights include:

"H1FY19 profit of US$24 million including a tax benefit of US$15.2 million and a foreign exchange charge of US$7.9 million. This is up from US$8.2 million in the previous corresponding period ("PCP").

Total production of 6,075 tonnes of lithium carbonate.

Strong results from the Olaroz Lithium Facility: -revenue of US$63.5 million, on sales of 5,163 tonnes of lithium carbonate... Gross operating margins of 65% with lithium production costs at US$4,251/tonne, excluding royalties and corporate costs making Olaroz one of the lowest cost producers of lithium chemicals in the world. Gross cash margin of US$8,044/tonne, up from US$7,079/tonne in PCP.

As of 31 December 2018, Orocobre corporate had available cash of US$284 million. Including SDJ and Borax cash and project debt, net group cash is US$207.7 million."

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2020 - Olaroz Stage 2 (42.5ktpa) commissioning.

H2 2020 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (10ktpa) commissioning.

You can read the latest investor presentation here, or my article "An Update On Orocobre."

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On January 24, Galaxy Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report three months ended 31 December 2018. "Highlights include:

Mt Cattlin Operations:

"Production of 33,780 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of spodumene concentrate

Sales of 39,682 dmt of spodumene concentrate.

Average cash margin of US$288 per dmt sold (including royalties and marketing fees).

Construction of Yield Optimisation Project completed and commissioning 85% complete.

Mining activities commenced east of Floater Road."

Sal de Vida Project

"Tenement transfer deeds for sale of the northern tenement package to POSCO executed.

Registration of the Catamarca tenement transfers to POSCO with the Catamarca Mining Court completed on 28 December 2018.

Two new exploration wells drilled on the Sal de Vida tenements in the southern basin of Salar del Hombre during the quarter.

Commenced work on construction of 15 hectare test ponds."

James Bay Project

"The Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") submitted to various authorities in Canada for evaluation.

Continued engagement with local Cree community, including further negotiation of Pre-Development Agreement ("PDA").

Mining tenements renewed.

Bid process completed to select engineering firms and specialized consultants to undertake the combined feasibility study integrating a downstream conversion facility into the project design.

Corporate

"Closing cash and liquid assets of US$41.1 million. Zero debt."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Sal De Vida partner and construction announcements.

2019 - James Bay FS.

2022 - Sal De Vida production may begin.

Investors can read my article "Galaxy Resources Sal De Vida Project Is About To Be De-Risked After A Huge Cash Sale To POSCO, and my CEO interview here, and the latest company presentation here.

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited ("AMAL") and Tawana Resources [ASX:A40]

On January 31, Alliance Mineral Assets Limited announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 31 December 2018." Highlights include:

Bald Hill Mine, Western Australia, Operations:

"Production of 22,724wmt of lithium concentrate, down 20% from the September 2018 quarter; impacted by low feed grade in October and November 2018.

Grade and recovery increased significantly during December resulting in increased lithium concentrate production.

Shipments of 22,370dmt lithium concentrate achieved during the quarter.

Stockpiles of 18,795wmt lithium concentrate at quarter end and ~32,000wmt as at 29 January 2019.

23,000dmt lithium concentrate committed to be shipped early February 2019.

Production Cash Costs for the Quarter were approximately A$1,152 (US$824) per tonne of lithium concentrate produced."

March 2019 Quarter Outlook

"Production guidance of 65,000 to 80,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate for the six months between January and July 2019.

Offtake negotiations for the remaining 50% of long-term production expected to be substantively completed during the March 2019 Quarter."

On February 7, Alliance Mineral Assets Limited announced: "Record monthly production at Bald Hill Mine." Highlights include:

"A record of 13,160t of lithium concentrate produced during January 2019 grading an estimated 6.15% Li2O."

Investors can read the Alliance Mineral Assets Limited company presentation here or a CEO interview here. Tawana/Alliance has a binding five-year off-take agreement with Burwill Commodity Limited.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On January 31, Altura Mining announced: "Quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Altura has shipped four (4) cargoes totaling 24,000 dry metric tonnes to Chinese based converters with the last cargo departing Port Hedland on 27 December 2018.

Maiden cargo onboard vessel "MV Clipper Tenacious" was loaded with approximately 5,000 dry metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate and departed on 9 October 2018.

Shipments have exceeded customer expectations with the grade as high as 6.2% Li2O and averaging 6.1% Li2O, 1.04% Fe2O3 and 0.63% Mica.

New binding offtake agreement for a minimum of 70,000 tonnes annually signed with Ganfeng Lithium, a leading global lithium producer.

Focus on completion of ramp-up of production and stabilisation of production of the fines plant with excellent results post December quarter."

On February 7, Altura Mining announced: "Altura to undertake A$28 million financing package to underpin production ramp-up."

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Production ramp-up

Investors can read my latest article "An Update On Altura Mining". Investors can also read a company presentation here.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On January 25, Pilbara Minerals announced: "December 2018 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Strong ramp up of production with a quarterly total of 47,859 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of +6% spodumene concentrate and 56,634 pounds ("lbs") of tantalite concentrate.

Monthly plant throughput averaged 140,074t for the Quarter, representing approximately 85% of the targeted annualised Stage 1 throughput rate of 2Mtpa.

Cash balance as at 31December 2018 of A$70.2M (30 September 2018: A$90.6M)."

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Production ramp up.

Q1 2020 - Stage 2 commissioning planned.

Investors can read my recent article "An Update On Pilbara Minerals" and a recent interview here.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

No news for the month, except AMG announced: AMG "will release its full year and fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, 28 February 2019."

Upcoming catalysts:

H2 2018 - Production to begin at the Mibra mine in Brazil (initially 90ktpa).

End 2019 - Stage 2 production (additional 90ktpa) to begin.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

On January 25, Lithium Americas announced:

Lithium Americas provides updates on the Cauchari-Olaroz and Thacker Pass projects....(Cauchari-Olaroz -->) The site has received unusually heavy rainfall during recent weeks. Minera Exar is pleased to report minimum disruptions to the current construction activities and Cauchari-Olaroz remains on track to reach production in 2020. Evaporation ponds: Two ponds are now completed with the first pond currently being filled with brine from the production wells. There are another four ponds under construction. Currently there are seven wells in production and three more are under construction. Work associated with roads and platforms continues as planned. Minera Exar is in the process of reviewing proposals for long lead items and expects to finalize such awards in due course. (Thacker Pass -->) The Company is considering the production of lithium hydroxide directly from lithium sulphate to provide added flexibility. Commissioning of the pilot plant is underway, with testing and optimization expected to commence in the near term.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

2020 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa (2-3 year ramp-up).

2022 - Possible 2022 lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2025).

NB: LAC now owns 62.5% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project and partners with Ganfeng Lithium (37.5%).

Investors can read my article "An Update On Lithium Americas."

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On February 13. Nemaska Lithium announced:

Update on overall Whabouchi Project. Reassessment of cost to complete. Construction on time at the mine site and the electrochemical plant...... currently estimates that additional net funds of about CAD 375M would be required to enable the Corporation to complete construction and meet the drawdown conditions provided in the streaming agreement with Orion Mine Finance and the senior secured bonds closed on April 12 and May 30, 2018, respectively.

On February 18, Nemaska Lithium announced:

Nemaska Lithium terminates FMC [Livent] supply agreement. Nemaska Lithium Inc. announces that is has terminated its multi-year supply agreement (the "Supply Agreement") with Livent Corporation (previously FMC Corporation - hereinafter "Livent"). The Supply Agreement pertains to the provision of up to 8,000 tonnes per year (28,000 tonnes in total during the term of the contract) of lithium carbonate starting April 1, 2019.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Capital raising. Project construction to continue.

Late 2020 - Possible start lithium carbonate and hydroxide production.

Lithium hydroxide plants planned or under construction

2019 - Kwinana WA (2 x 24ktpa stages) - Tianqi Lithium - Under construction.

2020 - Shawinigan near Montreal Canada (23ktpa) - Nemaska Lithium.

2021 - Kalgoorlie WA (initially 10ktpa) - Neometals/? - Feasibility stage, may start by 2021.

2021 or after - Kwinana WA (45ktpa) - SQM/Kidman Resources

2021 or after - Near Bunbury WA (5 x 20ktpa stages) - Albemarle/Mineral Resources.

By 2025, many Australian lithium spodumene miners will have conversion facilities in Australia.

Source: Infinity Lithium company presentation

Note: Neometals is selling their 13.8% share of Mt Marion.

Lithium juniors

Lithium juniors include AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV:LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF), Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY] (OTC:ARYMF), AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF), Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] [AIM:BCN] [GR:1BQ] (OTC:BCRMF), Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF), Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF), Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF), Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA) (OTCPK:ERMAY), European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF), LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF), Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF), NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), North American Lithium (private), Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (OTC:PLLLY), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCPK:DMNXF), Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV], Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF), Sigma Lithium Resources, and Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] (OTCQB:WMLLF).

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$29.78.

The LIT fund moved slightly up for the month of February. The current PE is 17.10. Given lithium demand should rise ~4 fold between now and end 2025, the lithium sector PE of ~17 looks very attractive.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Lithium & electric metals fund (ISIN DE000LS9L822) - Access via the Stuttgart stock exchange or wikifolio.com

The portfolio gives investors broad exposure across the EV metals miners covering lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, and graphite. I help as an analyst for the fund. The certificate is endless (open fund) and listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, so it can be bought via a broker that carries the ISIN or via Wikifolio. The ticker is DE000LS9L822 listed on the Stuttgart stock exchange and accessible from any German exchange.

Investors can view the portfolio holdings and learn more by accessing here.

Conclusion

February saw lithium prices stabilize and some nice profits reported by the lithium majors. Despite a rough 2018, most industry experts and analysts remain positive on the outlook for lithium and the quality lithium miners going forward. February did remind us of the difficulty of bringing on new supply as highlighted by Nemaska announcing the need for a further C$375m, and Altura requiring a A$28 million financing package to underpin production ramp-up. As I write this, Galaxy Resources has gone into trading halt leaving investors wondering what is next at Sal de Vida.

My highlights for the month were:

Benchmark Minerals - In the next decade, the demand for lithium [used in the battery industry] is set to go up 9 times, cobalt is set to go up 6 times, nickel is set to go up 5 times, and graphite anode is set to go up 9 times.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is now tracking 70 lithium ion battery megafactories under construction.

OilPrice.com - "Oversold lithium could be about to rally. It's been a decade of lows for commodities after posting 7 declines in 11 years, but we've seriously underestimated lithium. It's back with a vengeance in 2019."

Mastermines forecasts Lithium's second coming for Q3/4 2018 until 2021.

Bolivia picks Chinese partner for $2.3 billion lithium projects.

Albemarle bullish on lithium outlook.

Altura to undertake A$28 million financing package to underpin production ramp-up.

Nemaska Lithium shocks the market announcing they need C$375m more funds.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

