Surprisingly, Noble Corp. Announces $400 Million Cash Tender Offer

Noble Corp. (NE) has just announced that it has commenced cash tender offers for up to $400 million of debt. In my recent article on Noble Corp., I stated that the company had little room to maneuver due to a high debt load, modest cash position, and a minimum liquidity covenant of $300 million on the company’s credit facility. So, what’s going on here?

Source: Noble Corp. recent 8-K

Noble Corp. wants to eliminate the nearest maturities (2020, 2021, 2022) as well as capture the discount on longer-dated maturities (2024, 2025 and 2024). Also, the company is seeking consent solicitations from holders of 2024 and 2025 notes as outlined in the most recent 8-K: “The proposed amendments with the respect to a series of notes would […] eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain events of default…”.

With $375 million of cash on the balance sheet at the beginning of 2019, the company has no funds to finance the offer with its own cash (we also should keep in mind the above-mentioned liquidity covenant). Typically, drillers try to finance cash tender offers with new, longer-dated notes. The most recent example of such a move comes from Transocean (RIG). Back in January, the company has announced cash tender offers which were later followed by a notes offering.

That said, Transocean was in a much better position to offer notes in comparison with Noble Corp. because it used modern drillship on lucrative contract as collateral. While Noble Corp. has plenty of modern rigs, it does not have such strong contracts. At the moment of writing, there were no news regarding any potential bond offerings by Noble Corp.

The other option is to use the above-mentioned credit facility. From a big picture point of view, pushing 2020 – 2022 maturities to 2023 makes perfect sense. As per the earnings call, Noble Corp. expects roughly the same revenues in 2019 in comparison with 2018, while contract drilling services costs will rise from $630 million to $705 million - $725 million. The reason for this is that the company won’t enjoy idle dayrates that it has enjoyed in 2018, while more rigs will be working, pushing costs to the upside while keeping revenues flat.

Together with an uptick in capital spending, Noble Corp. is set to lose cash in 2019. Having eliminated the 2020 – 2022 maturities, Noble Corp. will simply wait until 2023 (and may continue to use the credit facility) to see whether the offshore drilling market rebounds or not. If the rebound is real, with a material increase in contract activity and dayrates, the company will be able to refinance the wall of debt that will be due 2023 – 2026. If there’s no recovery (a death sentence for most drillers, I should say), it will simply enter restructuring negotiations.

At this point, Noble Corp. shares need tangible improvements in the offshore drilling outlook to have sustainable upside above the key resistance level of $3.50. The company has done its moves, positioning both the fleet and the balance sheet, but the challenging debt legacy means that it should patiently wait for the market upside to ensure its survival with the current capital structure and to provide upside for its shares.

In the upcoming weeks, I will look toward any good news on the offshore drilling front that may push Noble Corp. shares above $3.50 where they should gain positive momentum (given the right macro catalysts for the offshore drilling market).

