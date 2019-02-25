Netflix: The Art Of War

When an enemy tries to strip you out of your advantages, you need to retaliate quick and take the initiative back into your own hands. That's precisely what Netflix (NFLX) is doing by spending $8 billion last year on original content, trying to keep its momentum and remain at the top of its game. While Disney (DIS) plans to launch Disney Plus later this year and Amazon (AMZN) continues to spend resources on promoting Prime Video, Netflix is prepared to face competition in any form or shape in the foreseeable future and the latest letter to shareholders proves this statement:

…we are also prepared to keep our members ecstatic with our incredible original content if others choose to retain their content for their own services.

In the streaming game, subscriber growth is what really matters. Despite an extensive portfolio of IPs that Disney has and a great number of Amazon users that are part of Prime ecosystem, Netflix was first to establish a stronger presence in the streaming field and, in my opinion, has all the chances to continue to be the dominant player in the marketplace in the upcoming years thanks to its diversified customer base and an international presence. However, we shouldn't underestimate the competitive landscape that is going to be disrupted by new entrants and new technology in the next few years, and we also need to understand Netflix's own strategy before we can come to a conclusion of whether the company's stock is an attractive investment at the current market price.

Strategy

The reality is that the streaming business has very low entry barriers. All you need to do is produce a piece of content and create a platform that will distribute it online. Considering the ruthless environment in which very few survive, Netflix is currently actively engaged in a two-front war. On one hand, it needs to produce or license enough content to retain its current users, while, on the other hand, it needs to constantly find new ways to acquire additional subscribers in order to stay relevant and create shareholder value. While Netflix is currently at the top of its game, there's no guarantee that it will keep its leadership role if it becomes complacent or makes strategic mistakes in the foreseeable future. With that being said, Gordon Gekko's quote comes into mind that pretty much illustrates the current state of the streaming business:

You either do it right, or you get eliminated.

When it comes to content strategy, Netflix understands that providing original content is the best strategy in the long run. After the content is produced, you have full ownership rights to it and you don't need to pay hefty royalties to third parties or worry about the possibility that the competition decides to retain it and stream it on its own platform. You have full control over its distribution and marketing plan and you keep all the profits that it makes and invest them however you see fit.

In the recent earnings interview, Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said that original content is now the most watched type of content on the platform. However, producing originals is not enough to retain your users. You need to pick a handful of series and create franchises based on them. For example, the successful release of Bird Box that has been watched by more than 45 million users in its first week easily justifies the production of future sequels based on the original script. The same goes for the latest Black Mirror movie, which added interactivity to the traditional motion picture and created a whole new experience for the customers that not a lot of companies were able to provide in the past. Telling stories in a most compelling way and expanding the universe of the most successful stories is the way to go for Netflix, in my opinion, and if the management understands this, then without a doubt the company will continue to be the leader of streaming business in the foreseeable future.

When it comes to subscriber acquisition strategy, Netflix has two main tactics in motion. First of all, instead of wasting all of the company's resources trying to market every product that it has on the platform, Netflix strategy is to focus on marketing and promoting few big titles like those that were mentioned above and retain customers by suggesting similar content to them. This way, the customer continues to be constantly engaged with the platform and has no reason to cancel his or her subscription. The extensive library of content will always find new series to recommend to various users based on their preferences.

In addition, Netflix recently started to test bundled and packaged deals in partnership with its international partners like Sky and BBC, which helps the company to access new markets thanks to the popularity of regional media conglomerates. If we take its recent show Bodyguard that was watched by 23 million Netflix users in its first month since launch as an example, we'll see that BBC is a sole owner of Bodyguard in United Kingdom and Ireland, while Netflix has the ability to stream the series to users outside of the British Isles. By dividing territories with its international partners, Netflix is able to minimize the cost of creating an original content, while at the same time, it opens new opportunities for the platform to reach new markets at a lower cost.

Competition

When it comes to competitive landscape, there are two major threats that, in my opinion, can undermine Netflix's leadership in the streaming business. The first threat comes from Disney that already rolled out its plans to launch Disney Plus later this year. While smaller players are still figuring ways to successfully enact paid-subscription model on their own platforms, Disney is not going to have such a problem thanks to its recognizable brand name that is well known all around the globe. From what we know so far, Disney Plus will have more than 5,000 hours of content at launch and its library of content will include titles from Star Wars, Marvel, and other major franchises. It seems that Disney's CEO Bob Iger wants to establish a formidable legacy since he will step down from his executive duties after his contract ends in 2021. Thereby, the successful launch of streaming service is one of his highest priorities at the moment. As Variety recently reported:

Iger has of late pushed the team to stoke the development pipeline to ensure a steady stream of fresh content can land on Disney Plus in the months after its launch.

According to UBC, Disney Plus might reach 5 million subscribers in its first year after the launch and 50 million subscribers in its first five years. The bank's report states that Disney is the only traditional media company that has enough resources to compete with the already established players like Netflix and Amazon and it can achieve the fastest uptake of any direct to consumer platforms to date. It is expected that more information about Disney Plus will be provided at Disney's investor day conference that will be held on April 11.

A much bigger threat that can undermine Netflix's dominance in the business, in my opinion, will come from Amazon. When we talk about the streaming industry, most of the time we are referring to the subscription video on demand (SVOD) business. However, the successful launch of Black Mirror Bandersnatch shows that interactive content has all the chances to surpass the traditional motion picture in terms of popularity in the long term, as it gives viewers the ability to directly impact the overall plot of the story. When that happens, having traditional video content alone is not going to be enough to retain and expand your user base.

In my article Sony: PlayStation 5 Will Be The Next Big Thing In Gaming, I have stated that gaming industry is not going to require constant updates of hardware in the not so distant future, as games itself will be available to players on-demand at any device in any time through cloud. And that's when I believe Amazon will have an upper hand. The elimination of gaming hardware will make it easier for the company to consolidate its video and gaming content under one roof. According to various reports, Amazon is already developing video gaming streaming platform and plans to unveil it next year. In addition, companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Apple (AAPL) already announced or about to announce their own cloud gaming services and plan to fully release them in the foreseeable future. However, those companies don't have a foothold in motion picture business and it's highly unlikely that they will enter SVOD industry. But when it comes to Amazon, the company already has a strong foothold in one industry and is about to enter another one. If it manages to consolidate its video and gaming efforts under one roof inside the Prime ecosystem, then it will have the ability to offer a diversified variety of content for various demographic groups and at affordable price.

In my opinion, it will be a no-brainer for Amazon to bundle its video and gaming services together, as it gives the company competitive advantages on the market that nobody else will ever have in the foreseeable future. In addition, the successful implementation of 5G worldwide in the next few years will make it possible for cloud gaming to finally become more accessible to consumers and Amazon could be the first to benefit from it.

At the end of the day, the number of users will determine the attractiveness of the streaming platform. And the only way to retain your current customers and expand your user base, in my opinion, is to create your own original content and present it in a most compelling way. In the short term, Disney is going to poses a greater threat to Netflix's dominance in the business. However, in the long run, I see Amazon as a much bigger threat to Netflix due to its ability to consolidate video and gaming content under one roof, which will subsequently lead to the growth of its user base at a greater rate in comparison to others.

Risk

Aggressive expansion always comes at a price. For Netflix, that price is having $10 billion of long-term debt on its balance sheet and a forecasted negative free cash flow for the foreseeable future. In its recent earnings interview, it was stated that the company plans to accelerate revenue by increasing the price of its subscription plans, which will subsequently drive the operating margin from 9% in Q1 to 13% by the end of the current fiscal year. In my opinion, increasing the price is a risky move, considering the low entry barriers of the business. However, if the company manages to constantly increase the number of its subscribers' on a quarterly basis, then that risk is justified.

With P/E ratio of ~135x, Netflix's stock looks like a risky investment, but the company has never been a value play and the growth in the last few years was possible thanks to its expansionist policy that continues to be at the top of its agenda to this day. At the moment, the overall market sentiment remains to be bullish, as a number of major investment banks have a price target for its shares in the range of $400 to $450 per share.

When it comes to leverage, I believe that it is neither good nor bad, as long as you can manage the risks and make sure that you are not financially overstretched. It helps you to fund your endeavors and stay ahead of the competition without diluting shares. As long as interest rates stay relatively low, negative FCF shouldn't be a major deal. However, if we were to assume that we are currently in a ' late-cycle' economy, then the possible recession in a not so distant future could destroy all of the company's plans, as having a negative FCF will make its stock unattractive for institutional investors that like to play safe, when the economy goes off the track.

In addition, various regulations around the globe could make it harder for Netflix to keep its competitive advantages. The implementation of GDPR in European Union was only the beginning of a series of regulations that are going to be imposed on internet companies. Currently, European Commission is preparing a legislation that will require streaming companies to produce more of their content in Europe if they want to sell their subscription plans to their constituents. It's unlikely that the new legislation will have a big impact on Netflix's business operations, but we can never be sure about it.

Conclusion

Netflix still is a popular service among various demographic groups that reap the benefits of being the first major entrant in a growing subscription video on demand business. Due to low entry costs, it needs to spend more and more money on original and licensed content in order to keep its subscribers engaged and stay ahead of its competition. As the space becomes more competitive, Netflix is required to constantly increase the number of its subscribers in order to make its stock attractive.

At the current market price, Netflix is a risky play that could potentially yield great returns if the company manages to execute on its promises and deliver 13% operating margin by the end of the year, while simultaneously increasing the number of its subscribers.

Considering Netflix's current state of affairs, a quote comes into mind that was written by the famous Chinese general Sun Tzu in his treatise The Art of War:

If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.

If Netflix is too slow to adapt to the changing competitive landscape, then it will have a hard time to keep its dominance in the streaming field. At the same time, if it spends too much on new content too fast, it will be unable to thoughtfully analyze the performance of that content, which could lead to the company's downfall, as not every movie or series will justify the cost of producing it in the first place.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to how much risk you can tolerate and what's your investment horizon. The bigger the risk the company takes, the bigger will be the reward if it manages to execute on its promises. I personally have no position in the company at the moment and have no plan to open it in a foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.