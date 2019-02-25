The New Galaxy Fold - What Does It Mean To Samsung?

The star of the Samsung Galaxy S10 event, of course it is the Galaxy Fold. It has become the hype and the direction of the technological trend. This article is to analyze the importance of the mobile and computers business to Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF). And to do this, we first need to clarify ourselves with their segment performance. Up until 2018Q3, they divide their businesses into 4 segments, Consumer Electronics, Information technology & Mobile communications, Device Solutions, and Harman.

Consumer Electronics ("CE") includes digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners and refrigerators. Information technology & Mobile communications ("IM") includes mobile phones, communication systems, and computers. Device Solutions ("DS") includes products such as Memory, Foundry and System LSI in the semiconductor business ("SC"), and LCD and OLED panels in the display business ("DP"). Lastly, Harman includes connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions and connected services. Below is their net revenue distribution.

IM unit - the revenue king for Samsung

Source: Company 10Q report

As seen above, the IM unit is still Samsung's primary revenue driver in 2018Q3, followed by their Semiconductor business. However, as the competition gets more intense from its competitors, the segment becomes stagnant since the second half of 2014. Even so, we see a slight downtrend since the second half of 2017 as indicated in the graph below.

Source: Company 10Q report

With a goal of bringing more revenue by means of retaining existing and attracting new customers, Samsung re-invented a flip phone, called Galaxy Fold. Starting at US$1,980, it targets the people who wish to stay on top of the game and enjoy the luxury technology.

The not-so-good operating profit margin will most likely worsen

Source: Company 10Q report

As much as the IM unit remained to be the cornerstone of the revenue driver for Samsung, its operating profit margin, currently just 8.9%, took the shine off its prospect. As shown above, the smartphones, tablets, computers and other wearable technology business is not the most lucrative segment for Samsung. It is far below from what Memory, Foundry and System LSI would bring to the table. With the introduction of Galaxy Fold, we expect their operating profit margin will be mid-single digit for the next few quarters due to more resources put into the R&D of the changing technology to make the next generation of the foldable phones happen.

Source: Company 10Q report

Concern for their strategy

The few things we are concerned about the product include the 4.6" display when folded, but double the thickness of a regular smartphone, and 7.3" when unfolded, just 0.8" wider than the iPhone XS Max, which has a 6.5" display. The display was not mentioned at all. But we expect it to be less than the current S9's Quad HD+ Super AMOLED that has a 570 ppi. Its high price is also an obstacle for people who are interested in owning one. These are the few concerns we have for their revenue creation strategy, at least in the short term.

In conclusion, the IM segment is the important for Samsung's growth as it is the primary revenue driver among all business units. However, we do not expect the revenue to be boosted by the new Galaxy Fold due to the few reasons explained above. On the contrary, we believe the operating profit will be hit even more, resulting in a mid-single digit margin.

