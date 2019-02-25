Weyerhaeuser Should Be On More Stable Footing Now

The timberland business is still fundamentally sound on a long-term basis, but OSB and lumber need a healthy residential housing market, and lumber may be chronically over-supplied for years.

Weyerhaeuser is digesting the impact of a sharp drop in end-product prices, but prices for lumber and OSB have stabilized over the last two months.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has done okay since my last update on this timberland and wood products company, but I still believe the share price doesn't reflect the full value of the company's assets and operations. The company is still vulnerable to weakness in the U.S. housing market, and I'm not thrilled about the long-term outlook for lumber, but I think the shares may be past the nadir for sentiment unless housing really struggles from here.

2019 won't be a banner year for EBITDA or cash flow, but I don't think the company needs to revise the dividend, and there are some further strategic moves the company may want to consider. With fair value in the $30s, I think there are still sound arguments for owning these shares, though they're probably not well suited to impatient investors.

Looking Back At A Tough Q4

As was the case for Louisiana-Pacific (LPX), Norbord (OSB), and other players in the sector, the fourth quarter was not a strong one for Weyerhaeuser. Still, the company's adjusted EBITDA only missed expectations by about 3%, and the market seems to have stabilized for now.

Revenue declined 10% from the prior year and 14% from the prior quarter, with Wood Products driving that weakness. Revenue from Wood Products declined 12% year over year and 20% sequentially, with both oriented strand board (or OSB) and lumber seeing 20%-plus sequential realized price declines. Timberland revenue declined 7% yoy and 2% qoq, as the company saw a modest sequential price decline (down 3%) as a double-digit decline in West Coast prices was offset by stable prices in the Southern region. Revenue from the Real Estate, Energy, and Natural Resources segment rose 3% yoy and 6% qoq.

As has been the case for Louisiana-Pacific, Norbord, Canfor (OTCPK:CFPZF), and West Fraser (OTCPK:WFTBF), Weyerhaeuser has had to deal with pressure stemming from a faster decline in end-product prices than in input costs. Gross margin declined about two points sequentially, and adjusted EBITDA fell 37% on an annual comparison and 31% on a sequential basis, with a five-point sequential decline in margin.

Timberland profits held up better, with EBITDA down 25% yoy and 9% qoq, but Wood Products was ugly, with a 74% yoy and qoq drop in EBITDA, with lumber in particular coming in very weak. More so than the other businesses, Weyerhaeuser's lumber business was hurt by lumber prices declining faster than log prices. In the OSB business, Weyerhaeuser saw a similar decline in EBITDA/Msf, and the company's OSB segment-level margin still compares favorably to LPX and Norbord, though it did slip below 20%.

Real Estate EBITDA rose 3% yoy and 5% qoq. All told, lower corporate costs did help salvage the quarter, and while that's often overlooked relative to segment-level performance, I do think it is relevant in a more holistic approach.

A Little Stability For Now, But A Lot Rides On Housing

Lumber and OSB prices have stabilized after a sharp decline that started in mid-2018. Current prices are likely below long-term trends (at least for OSB) and are below cash costs for most marginal producers, but the latter doesn't offer as much price support as you might think. Perhaps more important for the near-term margins is that the company has worked through higher cost logs. There should be less pressure in the OSB and lumber businesses in the first quarter than there was in the last couple of quarters.

Housing is really the driving issue now. Housing starts didn't grow to the extent expected in 2018, and it looks like this cycle is going to top out at a lower-than-expected level. Longer term, there are still solid drivers for growth, but these shares are a lot more sensitive to near-term conditions than you might expect, given the oft-repeated clichés about the long-term value of timberland assets and so on.

Exporters are a relevant factor with Weyerhaeuser, and the company noted solid demand in Japan for its Pacific Northwest timber, and management also said that volumes to China seem to be normalizing after the impact of tariffs. Longer term, the resolution of the trade battle between the U.S. and China is important to Weyerhaeuser, as China is an important market for its PNW timber, and there are hopes that it will become an important market for the over-supplied Southern timber market as well.

Looking at the supply-side situation, I'm still not a fan of the long-term outlook for lumber. Whatever happens with U.S.-Canada trade negotiations, the lumber market is still oversupplied and likely to remain so. In contrast, the OSB market has been looking better. This is a market that has seen participants act irresponsibly in the past with respect to capacity additions, but they have been better-behaved this time around, and that's encouraging for the future.

The Outlook

Weyerhaeuser pays a pretty sizable dividend, and I believe that is a significant part of the investment thesis for many investors. Last year marked another year where the company's free cash flow didn't cover the dividend, but I believe the company has enough flexibility to maintain the dividend where it's at. Between reduced capex and additional borrowing capacity (which you could argue is partially monetizing the underappreciated value of the timberlands), liquidity isn't an issue, but it's not an ideal situation, in my view.

I do also believe further restructuring could be on the horizon. The Northern timberlands that Weyerhaeuser acquired in the Plum Creek deal don't really fit with the company's other operations (they don't lend themselves to the same management/silviculture practices) and could be worth more to another party. Likewise, the company could look at its building products distribution business as more valuable as a source of capital.

I continue to believe that Weyerhaeuser's timberlands remain undervalued, but that has been the case more often than not over the long term, so I don't expect a big change in the gap between the imputed value in the shares and private market transactions. It's also why I tend to rely more on cash flow and EBITDA-based valuation approaches; a low double-digit multiple to my "full cycle" EBITDA estimate still supports a fair value in the low $30s, while discounted cash flow supports a fair value in the high $20s.

The Bottom Line

I think we've seen the worst for Weyerhaeuser in terms of sentiment, but that assumes that the U.S. economy doesn't see a slowdown worsen into a recession. Weyerhaeuser shares do still look undervalued, but this is a name more suited to patient investors with a longer investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.