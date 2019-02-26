Palladium And South Africa's "Year Of The Crack-Up"

Despite a phenomenal run, it maybe on the cusp of yet another breakout due to a crisis that is roiling South Africa.

The precious metal is now priced at $1,501 an ounce, the highest on record, and is presently more expensive than gold or platinum.

Since last August, palladium has climbed on an interesting confluence of supply constraints and new secular demand trends.

"The way that government is handling it could turn it into the most divisive issue in South Africa over the last 25 years. It could become our Brexit if we don't handle it properly." — Duma Gqubule, Centre for Economic Development and Transformation[1]

“Eskom is the single biggest risk to the South African economy.” --Mike Fraser, COO , metal and mining company South32[2]

Palladium enjoys a certain mystique these days.

It’s not just that lustrous white sheen. It’s a fascination that comes from the exquisite delicacy of its supply and demand equation -- the result of ever widening car use, general scarcity, and stacked odds.

Since last August, palladium has climbed on an interesting confluence of supply constraints and new demand trends. This new demand is arguably structural in nature: large-market regulatory issues that will alter the dynamics for the metal for the foreseeable future. Add to this an emerging catalyst that goes to the heart of South Africa’s roiling political culture, and you have a rare technical set-up. As the following graph of the ETFS Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL) suggests, the February 15 "gap-up" from January's resistance level of 135 via an "ascending triangle" pattern formation was substantial. It suggests a whole new chapter in the price action.

China’s new emissions regulations and the Volkswagen diesel scandal have made a decisive impact on palladium. As of January 1, 2019, China has suspended the production of more than 500 car models and model versions that do not meet its fuel economy standards, the latest move by Beijing to reduce emissions. The suspension affects both domestic carmakers and foreign joint ventures including state-run giant Dongfeng Motors and will immediately impact at least 2% of the car market. More broadly, global automakers will have no choice but to meet these more stringent government policies from the world’ fastest growing auto market.

Likewise, in Europe, the Volkswagen emissions scandal has forever re-circuited consumer tastes and regulatory process. Many capitals in Europe will probably now ban diesel between 2024 and 2030. At the moment, there is no diesel ban in Belgium and The Netherlands, but there are some restrictions. The city of Stuttgart, for example, has already banned diesel cars with the emission standard 4/IV and lower. In November the European Commission called for a climate neutral Europe by 2050.

Although diesel automobiles made up 50% of cars on the road in the EU in 2015 (up from 17% in 1997), according to Ethan Jupp at Motoring Research, a total ban on diesel cars in Europe is highly conceivable. Following the Volkswagen scandal, in 2017, British diesel sales plunged by 17%. In 2018, the sales of gas-powered cars in Germany outstripped diesel for the first time since 1999. As European consumers avoided diesel vehicles --which mostly use platinum-- choosing instead gasoline-powered vehicles (which use palladium) this has had an interesting effect on supply.

The bulk of palladium production is a byproduct of platinum and nickel mining in South Africa and Russia respectively. The falloff in platinum demand by German carmakers has had the perverse effect of squelching palladium supply at precisely the moment this byproduct is in most demand. This has been further exacerbated by the slowdown in Chinese jewelry purchases and nickel mining due to the global industrial slowdown.

If palladium keeps trading at a premium, car manufacturers will eventually swap for platinum, but that will not have an immediate impact. It would take at least 2-3 years before substitution would start to have a significant impact on palladium demand. According to autocatalyst manufacturer Johnson Matthey the deficit will widen dramatically this year as stricter emissions standards increase demand.

The Technical Setup:

The palladium deficit has existed now for five years, though it did not provoke much price change due to a concurrent cut in ETF holdings. Palladium-backed exchange-traded funds have seen outflows as investors withdraw the metal and then lease it to users at lucrative rates. That outflow may have patched the supply gap, but that is now at its endpoint.

This new secular demand is now “baked in” into palladium's current price range. It explains the steady rise this winter. From a near-term technical standpoint, the “ascending triangle” move back to its January 21 high and Friday’s breakout above 135 suggests a new chapter for PALL’s price action.

A break-through on the US-China trade impasse – even a “papered-over / save face” version—will certainly bring a surge. Arguments can be made that Powell’s dovishness will strengthen the precious metals collectively. Taking a more ambitious long view of the technicals, Taki Tsaklanos, the metals guru at Investmenthaven.com, suggests:

What could be the catalyst for a spike of such magnitude? In my opinion, it will come from the supply side. 2019 may well be South Africa’s year of reckoning. The market is pricing in a comfortable victory by the ANC, but it is not reading the on-the-ground situation right. There is broad disaffection by the young and unemployed; emerging successes by more radical parties like the EFF will be picking up new voters; the Eksom issue has lit a fuse.

Eskom’s “Long Emergency” Reaches a Crisis Moment

Ramaposa’s victory last year led to relief by the financial markets, but the tumult of multi-decade ANC corruption and patronage roils beneath him. Like Adlai Stevenson in mid-century Chicago, he is there to “perfume the ticket,” more to distract from the horse-trading and racketeering, than to truly affect change. “Ramaphoria” is over, and this election might be a hell of a comedown.

More central to our discussions is the crisis in infrastructure, specifically Eskom. This public entity is responsible for 95% of all electricity in the nation. The “extend and pretend” policies of the past 15 years seem to be reaching end game as Eskom –the nation’s main electrical utility—has arrived at an impasse. Two weeks ago Eskom declared that would experience a 1.5 billion rand loss for the current financial year, compounding the 420 billion rand of debt ($30 billion) the firm carries. Eskom also requested steeper electricity tariff hikes, ranging from 17.1% to 15% over the next three years.

Without sufficient cash bailout, the utility is officially forecast to collapse by April. The central government is loath to simply absorb these debts as it would probably damage their credit worthiness in the international financial markets, and yet the entire country’s industrial and commercial processes rests on Eskom’s juice.

During his State of the Nation Address on February 7th, Ramaphosa announced that Eskom would be unbundled into “three separate entities – generation, transmission and distribution.” This particular type of structural reform is known as a “vertical unbundling.” It doesn’t explicitly suggest competition, but rather more efficiency, better clarity in costs and procurement, as well as increased accountability for the purposes of governance and oversight.

The generation, transmission and distribution companies would have their own boards and executive structures, probably trained or connected to the mining industry that has been vocal about the issue recently. Ironically this reform was first proposed and formalized 20 years ago in a 1998 white paper on energy policy, back when the ANC had not squandered so much of its political capital.

In the past, patronage and silo building has kept the Eksom from innovation. It has essentially used its dominance to oppose any new national energy policy and has generally refused to sign power purchase agreements with independent power producers, despite lower costs.

Though President Ramaphosa has publicly committed to the unbundling of Eskom, this is a process that will likely take 3 to 5 years to implement. It will require enormous legislative and policy reform. It is a rational strategy that was been successfully applied throughout world. Academic studies suggest unbundling can reduce grid charges in the range of 5% to 9%, depending on the type of price regulation in place.

A vertical unbundling is a complex situation, however, and far from a slam dunk. In 2007, Energy Future Holdings, a Texas electrical utility, was bought by KKR, TPG, and Goldman in what still stands as the biggest LBO in history. It was a disaster, with a bankruptcy in 2014 and the distribution and power subsidiaries eventually being subsumed.

In Africa, unbundling has arisen not from energy efficiency concerns but from the weak technical and financial performance of state-owned electricity utilities. It was implemented to solve short-term generation shortfalls and improve the financial health of the state-owned utilities. Uganda and Kenya are two African countries that are further along in this process, but they do not have South Africa’s particular political culture.

In the coming months Eksom’s unbundling will become a central focus for union militancy and radical parties in the run-up to SA’s May 8th election. Fears of job losses and higher electrical costs may push voters further away from the ANC.

Though the President Ramaphosa has assured all parties that this will not lead to privatization, the unions quite rationally recognize this as a first step in job cutting, and probably even privatization further down the line. Academic studies of vertical unbundling suggest at least a 5-7% workforce reduction. For a firm that has been larded with middle managers over the past 20 years, this will likely be more acute in Eskom’s circumstance.

Outright union strikes over the breakup would trigger swift price hikes in the precious metal group. Last week’s rolling “load shedding” and massive blackouts—the worst in years-- have been suggested to be Eksom management’s own effort to get the ANC to end any reform efforts.

The unbundling issue could weaken the ANC on May 8th as extremist parties pander to the unions. The far-left EEF sees an opportunity. According to Hlengiwe Hlophe-Maxon, the EFF’s deputy secretary-general:

The International Energy Agency reported in its white paper “The African Century Case” that an additional $450 billion in power sector investment would reduce power outages by half and achieve universal electricity access in the urban areas of the entire continent. Clearly, unbundling is an essential step in this direction for South Africa, the region's most industrial economy. But the nation’s clear need to modernize its utility infrastructure is running headlong into what is arguably its most contentious election season in 25 years.

What could go wrong?

Conclusion: Avoiding Operational Risk

Palladium is one miner strike away from a moon shot.

50% of all palladium is mined in South Africa, but those miners are inextricably linked to both Eskom for their electricity and higher platinum prices for their profitability. (Palladium makes up only about a third of the platinum-group output from South African mines.)

The ETFS Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL), North American Palladium (OTCPK:PALDF), Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY), and to a lesser extent Sibanye Gold (SBGL) --through its Stillwater Mining purchase-- all allow investors to avoid the operational risk of SA. NILSY's Taymyr Peninsula pits offer a ratio is closer to 80% palladium and PALDF's pure play Lac des Iles mine is in Ontario.

As the only stock that is a true pure play that avoids SA and Russian operational risk, micro-cap PALDF might be in the proverbial sweet spot this year.

