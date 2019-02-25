Park Hotels & Resorts: An Attractive Investment?

It is currently paying one of the higher dividend yields compared to its peers, with much potential for dividends to grow.

This is my fifth article, in a series of articles, devoted to REITs. My first three articles were on mortgage REITs, while the fourth was on an equity REIT. A list of my previous articles can be found here. As with my previous article, the topic for this article - Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) - is an equity REIT. I believe the company is an attractive proposition for investors seeking exposure to full-service lodging REITs at present due to two factors - the company's dividend yields, despite already being higher than its peers, still has the potential to grow, and the company's finances are strong enough to withstand a potential downturn in the hospitality sector.

Source: Google

A Brief History

Park Hotels & Resorts, as its name suggests, is a REIT in the hospitality sector. It has a focus on the full-service segment of the lodging industry, and its mission is to become the preeminent lodging REIT. The company, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange on January 4, 2017, was the result of a spin-off from Hilton Hotels (NYSE: HLT).

The company intends to adopt the following strategies to achieve its mission - (1) maximising hotel profitability through active asset management; (2) pursuing growth and diversification through prudent capital allocation; and (3) maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. Despite having gone public only around two years ago, the company is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs by enterprise value, second only to Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE: HST), and the company intends to leverage on the advantages afforded to it due to its size in order to achieve its mission.

Source: PK November 2018 Investor Presentation

Revenue Streams

Park Hotels & Resorts focuses on the full-service segment of the lodging industry, with almost 100% exposure to the United States. Following its latest sale on February 7 2019, the company's portfolio comprises 53 hotels, of which just 4 are located outside the United States.

Full-service hotels are hotels that offer the full range of services and amenities, allowing the company to generate revenue from them. The company's revenue streams can be broken down into four categories: (1) rooms; (2) food and beverage; (3) ancillary hotel; and (4) other.

Rooms: This refers to revenue generated from letting out hotel rooms. Food and beverage: The company generates revenue from the various restaurants and lounges at the hotels, as well as from group functions. Ancillary hotel: The company generates revenue from the various services and amenities available to guests. Other: This refers to, among other things, revenue from the company's laundry business and certain support services.

Over the past few years, the revenue breakdown among the four categories has been mostly constant. Unsurprisingly, the first category takes up the bulk of revenue, representing approximately two-thirds of the company’s revenue. The second category accounts for about a quarter of the company’s revenue, with the remaining two categories making up the balance.

(A Lack Of) Geographical Diversification & Branding

The company has just over 30,000 rooms in its 53 hotels across the United States. However, these hotels are not evenly distributed. Based on room count alone, just three states - California (23%), Florida (15%) and Hawaii (13%) - make up for approximately half of the total number of rooms. Naturally, this means any adverse impacts on these three states would have a more significant impact on the company’s performance compared to other REITs which may be more geographically diversified. Conversely, the company stands to benefit much more from any positive impacts on these three states. Also of note is the fact that the company has begun reducing its international exposure in recent years. From having 14 hotels outside of the United States in 2016, the company has only 4 hotels outside of the United States at present.

Given that the company is a spin-off from Hilton Hotels, it should come as no surprise that all of the companies fall under the Hilton brand. As the Hilton brand is a prominent one in the hotel industry, the company is able to not only draw in new customers based on the strength of its brand, but also leverage on its existing membership pool of over 70 million members. Of course, this also means the company is dependent, perhaps overly so, on the strength of the Hilton brand. Nevertheless, given the long history of the Hilton brand as well as its sheer prominence in the industry, this does not seem like much of an issue.

Dividend History

As a relatively newly listed company, there isn’t much to refer to in terms of its dividend history. In fact, the company has only paid eight dividends so far, one in each quarter. Based on its admittedly short history, the company has been consistent in paying out quarterly dividends of $0.43/share, which translates to a yearly dividend of $1.72/share or a dividend yield of 5.38% based on the current share price of approximately $32.

During this period, the company also paid special dividends resulting from the sale of some of its hotels. Of course, it wouldn’t be realistic to expect special dividends each year, but it is nice to see the company is willing to give some money back to its shareholders.

Source: PK November 2018 Presentation

When compared to other full-service lodging REITs, Park Hotels & Resorts has one of the higher dividend yields, even after excluding the special dividend. Do note the table below is based on the current share price as of November 1 2018, which would explain the difference in the calculated dividend yield from the above.

Source: PK November 2018 Presentation

Strong Finances

Over the past few years, the company’s adjusted Funds from Operations per share (adjusted FFO/share) - a key measure of the amount of cash available to a REIT - has been increasing. Perhaps more significantly, the adjusted FFO/share in 2017 comfortably covered the dividends paid for that year. This bodes well for investors as it means there is the potential for the company to increase the amount of dividends without fear of affecting the company’s performance.

Source: PK 2017 Annual Report

Park Hotels & Resorts is also well-placed to withstand any downturn in performance due to its strong finances. From just $74 million in cash and cash equivalents at the start of 2015, the company has close to $400 million available at present. While it has a debt of close to $3 billion, it’s worth noting only about a quarter is due within the next 2 years, with close to half due only from 2026 onwards. On top of this, the majority of its debt is fixed rate, meaning the company does not have to worry about any fluctuations in interest rates.

One other benefit of the company’s strong cash position is that the company will be able to acquire new hotels without having to worry about the existing debt. Source: PK November 2018 Investor Presentation

High Fixed Costs

There are some points investors should be aware of before making a decision on whether to invest in the company. By virtue of being a full-service lodging REIT, the company has a relatively high proportion of fixed costs - even if demand is low, the company will still have to, among other things, maintain its facilities and pay its staff. This is in contrast to select-service hotels, whereby their fixed costs is kept at a minimum due to the lack of facilities.

Unfortunately, the above issue is further exacerbated by the fact the hotel industry as a whole is expected to experience slower growth in the next few years. Nevertheless, as mentioned above, the company is well-placed to withstand any downturn in performance.

Conclusion

Park Hotels & Resorts is a full-service lodging REIT which, in its two years since going public, has paid out a consistent dividend. While its current dividend of 5.38% isn’t much to write home about, it is still at the higher end of its peers with a full-service hotel focus. Additionally, the fact the company has shown its willingness to return cash to its shareholders in the form of special dividends, coupled with its increasing adjusted FFO/share, indicates there is the potential for dividend growth.

Admittedly, the company does have a few potential areas of concern. Perhaps the only concern specific to the company would be its lack of branding and geographic diversification, which may deter some investors who wish to see a more diversified portfolio. Nevertheless, I feel the company’s strong finances would more than make up for the above points and it would be an attractive investment for investors seeking to gain exposure to the lodging industry, more specifically full-service hotels.

As with my previous articles, I invite my readers to give me suggestions on what REITs I should write about. Do let me know in the comments below (or via a personal message) if you have one in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.