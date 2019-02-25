Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Investor Conference (Transcript)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Investor Conference Call February 25, 2019 11:45 AM ET

Jeff Reed - SVP of Product Management, Security

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

My name is James Faucette. I am the senior North America equipment analyst at Morgan Stanley. I am very pleased to have Jeff Reed, the Senior VP and General Manager of the Security business.

Exactly.

So before we get going, I know that I've got a quick disclosure as does Jeff.

So we'll be making some forward-looking statements. So please refer to our filing, SEC filings on the Cisco IR website.

You guys are a lot better there. So Jeff thank you for being here. I think for us and the way that we think about the networking space generally and about Cisco specifically, security is a very important part of that thought process and how we think about the opportunity and a lot of time people talk about well, security is a very small part of Cisco, but for me it's kind of growing but it's also on a key kind of a typical spirit if you will as we go forward.

So we have thought and I have thought a lot about how I think that security, the approach IT security is changing, should be changing in order to drive better efficiency and return and frankly just better results from security overall, but looking back how the strategy of security business evolved and how do you see the business changing in the foreseeable future?

I'll maybe pontificate a little but here, go back where we were say five years ago in security, which - what really is security player that way. There are classic layer, three level firewall, have a really good email security product, that was kind of it. So you're right that time though we saw the landscape was fundamentally changing and we made kind of our initial first couple kind of strategic bet and bet number one was network.

The one thing that was common about the threat is they travel through network. So there could do a better job of those usually network to deliver better security architecture, moving around segmentation, that's a huge piece of what we're doing in the networking side and I was actually in networking for the first seven years at Cisco. So that was kind of like the network visibility. So the vapor from the network is a great analytics data source for us to find the types of threat.

That was kind of bet one. The second bet there was really the investment in world class for that capability. We didn't really have that at Cisco before. We acquired Sourcefire is kind of like the any one of the new Cisco security world. So that really brought with it the house of that research team. So we have a - large research team is kind of private enterprise in the world. Fantastic quadrant leading IPS functionality, world class base events, file announce technology.

So that really kind of started our process and frankly those two pillars remain just as relevant today as they were five years ago and then a couple things have changed I would say kind of a long relay and kind of the one of the two changes was we think of the cloud, you kind of fundamentally applications and data are and frankly where users are accessing is changing. That huge and where we need to put security controls into the environment and you've seen that with our acquisition and frankly even again leverage the network because traffic swing across the networks and helping you leverage the network as those traffic patterns change.

And the last one I'll say is we've done over these past five years is we've accumulated I think a really outstanding portfolio of security tools. So a big focus of us today and moving forward on how you're bringing those tools together. I think you have heard of the fatigue that our security professionals are facing in terms of number of tools. So you got to be doing ahead to really drive simplicity for folks that buying Cisco security architecture.

So I want to dig into a few things that was mentioned. Want to start with making Sourcefire was an acquisition, one of the questions that I get every single time I am talking about Cisco is like what are they going to buy? What are they transforming into acquisition are they going to do. They've got a lot of resources on the balance sheet etcetera and I point out actually Cisco is very active if you look at it on an ongoing basis and the cumulative amount of acquisitions that the company has done is actually fairly entrusted and continues to be over time. So tying it back to your business, how do you make that evaluation of build versus buy? It seems like, even a lot of the acquisitions that you've done that maybe on strictly security, they seem like they may have security or applicability and can make improvements in the portfolio. So how do you make that decision?

In security the opportunity is or acquisition look at bimodal. If I am not familiar with or enter a new space within security market and we found that it's been pretty successful with best in class asset and dual security is a good example of that. We haven't been in the identity space. We knew that again the kind of perimeter, it evolves or it moves etcetera getting closer to the user, close to the endpoints because it is increasingly important and we thought that we had a fantastic capability set that we feel great in terms of where we are today but also we feel about trust architecture model. So that was a clear idea like hey we should like it's hard, Cisco is nice to come in a, in a very new area with a like world class product, existing go to market motion that's worked very well and then we can scale the heck out of it.

Now I would say it's been on the organic side there is a lot of kind of moving forward and what we're doing with Umbrella is great example. We bought open DNS, it was really kind of added layer of security because the past few years we've added all those additional functionality into that platform. And so that's really been an organic move kind of post the initial acquisition. So, I think [indiscernible] in the space and then really focus on organic is the way to go for now.

And I think importantly - and we're back to what we said at the outset in terms of the advantage that Cisco should have in that security space is the ability to tie into the network and the networking group et cetera. So, how is that ability or necessity to tie back into the networking group change the roadmap of security and the way you've thought about that?

Yes, I think one of the most important areas that this has happened is when kind of network security. The way I think about it - again, this kind of comes down to this cloud transition. As you see customers going direct internet access to a cloud access, it's a very different traffic pattern than we've seen in the previous 20 plus years. And with that, our ability to take what we have in terms of world class security in general.

So it's like IPS more than the IPS than we are, events now with our protection and capabilities that all those intelligence from towers et cetera, we can pick those engines and historically they've been in the dedicated firewall.

So, now the ability to have the network is how do we tie those actually into the network infrastructure itself. So you've seen that with Meraki and have done with Meraki MX we are now doing that with ISR and Viptela. So, this is - and it's, of course, looking great in the SD-WAN transformation because that's what's driving a lot of these changes and traffic patterns. We have very, very high share in branch routing environments. So our ability to take those control put those in the network device itself is really unmatched right.

And the other beautiful think that this is a set of customers are going to do that. They want to put that in the network device. The other place we're going to see those security control, and that is in the cloud. And that's where Umbrella happens to be a wonderful capability set. With open DNS we kind of built out this massive infrastructure of kind of cloud edge security and that we are able to build out and those are more and more functionality in that cloud edge.

So, like no one has those kind of assets and the last thing about the kind of the icing on the cake is we can now start being intelligent about where we place those services because we have put where the traffic is aggressing from the corporate parameter and what's going to in the cloud and we can make it simple to direct traffic and also be smart about what services run where because but no one else has a foot that we have on the network and on the cloud.

So, I'm going to you an opportunity here to confiscate next panel a little. But if I look at the way IT security has been pursued for decades, I always tend to think about it or characterize it as being very deterministic is that there have been gates or checkpoint within the network whereas the traffic hits it. It's compared to some sort of database or catalogue just as good traffic versus bad traffic what really is not et cetera.

But as I start to think about like zero trust or some of these other concepts that you've talked about it already. I'm a pretty simple guy. I try to simplify in those three basic functions and I say: okay, if I am going to go to a more dynamic security book for an approach, I'm going to need traffic visibility or network visibility which you've talked about. I'm going to need to analyze that traffic and then I've got to come up with a response.

And one of the things if I can automate a big part of that response then that reduces the load on the IT securities key et cetera. So if you think about the things that you've just described and kind of that transition from kind of deterministic to dynamic and those functions; where do you feel like Cisco is well positioned and has the necessary tools of today versus where do you think there is room for further improvement and what you need to do going forward?

Jeff Reed

We have presence already; how do we just kind of add to that presence in a way of new functions and capabilities that. I think the workload side is kind of the interesting one coming forward and kind of comes in another set of questions to ask. But you think could think we are protecting users getting the application and data.

A part one has the visibility on the user and user invoice I want to see where that traffic is going in between and I won't actually be able to protect those workloads and that data that's happening and more and more that's happening in the cloud.

And I think the piece is in the area that you will see us do a lot more work with organically and inorganically. It's a pretty interesting space if you kind of look so lot of customers are trying to figure out how do I protect these workloads and the datasets and the cloud. I probably don't want to use exact thing tool chain I have been using in kind of my classic on frame world.

So here all the speakers so I think that pending area that you will see us continue to spend time. And on the analytic side I think that everybody in the security is going to talk about AI which is a bunch of baloni its basically ML.

But everyone is going to tell my ML so great and margin discussed so margin then you guys. I don't know at least that smart guy that smart guy and I think we have those position us very well see it like unparalleled data access. It's even breadth of our portfolio and security is that email is that endpoints we've got network security clearly we get data and visibility from the network itself it's integrated into the ASIC in our CAT N9K in order to get better data back to our analytics capability on the security side. So I think that we actually I think really, really good on the analytic side. And then I think on the response is kind of where the higher industry is kind of working on the security perspective.

Is this nation is kind of threat kind of view of the security world. And a lot of that actually happens out of band like you're analyzing data you may not have the answer to that data like the specific point that packet produces, you may find afterwards it's good or it's bad and then we have kind of the truck center piece which kind of classic that you like end and you like you end. We have the opportunity that kind of bring us together because we have a little bit great assets both on the enforcement side, as well on the analytic side.

So the opportunity is how do we do a better job and kind of automate in that process and I think we're pretty relatively immature there but that's key area of focus and kind of what we talk about every day back in the dungeon of R&D.

Right so from a customer perspective if I look at what you describing it seems like historically most customers a lot of them at least pursue this best of breed approach so building their IT security et cetera and your point solutions et cetera. But now we're talking about a more holistic solution right. So look in the point solution provides they know and I think they knew what seems to be may they seem to know where the world is going.

So you very strong position have position and call the ROI from an integrated solution the potential ROI looks like it could be better but how do think then customers to accelerate adoption and then you can provide the security that they need while also improving ROI?

Jeff Reed

We have been doing this for the past 10 years and I haven't I am not quite willing to make that leap of faith but more and more customers I talk to the issue that the customer told me the term just a month ago. So he like for the best for platform so that was actually really interesting statement. This is a large I mean 0.25 million employee organization and they made a very specific decision to have a, you're not going to get us one minute, I probably shouldn't, but you really want to keep to like a small number of core partners and platforms that we're betting on and that's a time when they had scores and scores of tools. We're find that the overall efficacy of their environment was actually not as high as they thought it would it and it is expensive and not very successful for them but we found as they would reach the number of tools and platforms, they've been able to leverage each of those better and prove their efficacy and also ROI.

So we've done that kind of I think the market is kind of coming to us, but I think the last thing I say is really coming at us and the security space how do we get better job of kind of enabling that. So you see that both what we do, I think it's kind of simplification and integration. I see it kind of three ways but how do we simplify the area of security portfolio ourselves or how do we hire security products better together or how do we integrate between security and the rest of Cisco and all the things on the network inside I guess are fantastic example of that.

And then frankly third team of people that focus on integration with third parties and so that's something that as industry gets better faces, VP partners and drive a lot better integration between they do and what we do.

So you said, you kind of threw out there like a third of your customers still are like what kind of best I can manage etcetera, but for that other two thirds, how much reticence is there or push back in terms of sourcing higher IT stack from Cisco if they are like networking, security etcetera?

Jeff Reed

James Faucette

So when and when you talk about like that conversation it seems like at that some point the decision making between security and networking should be at the enterprise level, or customer level should be more innovative, but yes that hasn't been really the case broadly, like those just still can be two separate functions, like do you think that eventually that they do need to merge or not or how do you and it's an important go to market question for Cisco.

Jeff Reed

So you would have seen that conversation more than any conversation I've seen in the almost 10 years I've been at Cisco doing those security and networking decisions much more closer together. So I think this is, it's fantastic for us. It's great tailwind. If you see that happening and so that's probably the one kind of potentially changing that dynamic more than anything.

James Faucette

Jeff Reed

We do a170 v GNS query, so for us again we have, we had opened up the data to a reasonable extent like just watch or how we broke our whole system, it's basically about how do we get data from these products back to our cloud and analytics team and how do we get safety results from those team and push them back into the product and so that architecture is really kind of part of the magic at Cisco security. So I think we can get access to data that it's really down getting that quickly and then pushing the results back in quickly.

James Faucette

Jeff Reed

You kind of think more broadly that doesn't include [indiscernible], that doesn't include load protection. So I think this is also going to be a massive, like half of your security budget you cannot think about like half of my budget is our protecting my users and things and the end points like that, half of my budget is I expect the data in the application like that's only in order of magnitude I think how big it can get but it's going to take long, long time because that far but you will see terrific growth in it and when I talk to customers, I get one of the user Advisory Board, the few choices of benefit security in the SD Wan if you continue these dedicated security points, firewalls, you can integrate into the network, you can put in the cloud, it is about 20%, 40%, 40%. So 20% will be large auto manufacturers and there is a couple of them, I won't tell you which one, the network guys I came in here in the same ploy for security people that didn't let me on that floor.

So for them they are going to have their firewall, I am going to have my router and those apps we're like either I want to put that in the router, have a single device at that point and that's like fit so perfectly into our security model or I want to take that and put it in the cloud and again I think this umbrella I think you said one of that in our security business, we have a cloud security business as big as these in terms of that size and scale and growth like we can do it very favorably and you get to see it because that's kind of the larger of the reporting numbers. So it's really, really good about our opportunity in that state as well.

James Faucette

And one of the things that we wonder a lot about is it is a that what's the example you were just giving is that this security the pathway to improve ROI so that people feel compiled I guess to maintain a more regular cadence on their overall networking upgrade?

Jeff Reed

So it's absolutely like a driver for what you think about network infrastructure and the way speed and feeds they deliver we have done the theories so we really look at security and we are doing from based networking is kind of next huge driver. The big news about it is to your point unlike those previous cycles the security values going to be ongoing. Like that is a problem which is going to be foremost in our customer minds for the foreseeable future. And so we've been able to tie that into networking better than we have ever done in the past.

And if you look like I need packages on the software side for networking or D&A like EA a central have security content in it. And we're giving people [indiscernible] Umbrella and D&A advantage and so we having this opportunity again they kind of leverage our strength in networking differentiate while we go to Cisco networking but also creating on ramp at Cisco security. So that's the thing.

So when you think about that is like if you got lots of ways to play that do you have cases that you can go out and show customers and saying hey this particular enterprise or organization was able to realize important ROI improvements et cetera because when I look at the business if there is ROI improvements becomes demonstrable that obviously should feed on it and I give Cisco the opportunity to only sustain higher growth rates but also look through improved profitability. But are those ROI cases playing comes out?

Jeff Reed

As I converge though I got medical devices heart pumps and IV pumps et cetera on the same network I want to provide to my patients from the hospital but I have go to do that securely. And so they have been kind of struggling with that thinking about kind of operationally and we starting to see through D&A and we are doing something for access some initial customers having really great result out of that just simple like historically networking usually and we're taking functionality like VLAN and subnets.

And we basically using them for things that they weren't really designed used for and it [indiscernible] and look and in Cisco we kind of did that but now yet what we're doing D&A were like it so much easier to deliver that height of segmentation that weren't be able to do in the past. And essentially every single enterprise customer cares about it.

James Faucette

Jeff Reed

I have got spin up some new devices and this only like cost, but it's also like it just to take CDs and the business wants it and like in 30 minutes how do I like usually kind of evolve in the network operate at a speed that the business wants to operate. So kind of two piece how the savings it definitely easier to sell but we are starting seeing customers like get it like the networking team has always kind of felt like a bottleneck in a lot of these areas and with D&A we're changing that.

James Faucette

Jeff Reed

James Faucette

Jeff Reed

And look he has done a lot of work with Splunk a lot of work with IDM and resilient he is there for this along here. And yeah you'll seen it we have a competitor in our space that make different that in terms of kind embedding that they could be leader in that automation and kind of up the stack. We've done this before at Cisco and frankly I think it hard for a vendor that sits where we are in security infrastructure. She all sits there oh but you want to integrate a bunch of third-party because you are going to have a third-party for five to 10 years and be successful.

So you really make sit on that for the larger enterprises where you can do partnering with the leaders in the space and I think that will happen and instead continue for the future. As you go down market I think there is that potentially changes we have got a capability we want should I say last year culture response. We have over 3500 customers that pick that up in one year so actually fantastic. It's not a full automation stack it's really but its targeted at the internal responder the froc team.

They are digging threat data from all the different products and they haven't had a place that kind of bring into central location in which that data understand the relationship and until what they see the files they touch what IP areas and host et cetera. So I think we're seeing some smaller companies kind of use that as a kind of stock tool as they don't haven't down. So I think they can set a place to have this in and that's really Morgan enterprise, third-party we will that from the smaller ones I think we can add value kind of more Cisco exactly well.

James Faucette

Jeff Reed

James Faucette

Jeff Reed

If you think like these will be core about three things, they trust you as users, they trust posture the device that you're going to and the trust that resources that you're getting the access to. They have done that because you have this amazing capability of fitting in that model really, really well and so I see and I can take everybody has a Cisco VPN, there is tens of actually so the 100,000 customers that are using Cisco for VPN, everyone with VPN what they do?

So I have like this motion to kind of take this asset and at the same time, you think about how it's providing access to resources timing to umbrella, you have a reverse proxy functionality and you know that could go to the cloud and these are that commitment. So I know you guys are not customers, but you have this opportunity again to kind of take these assets and get faster scale and do it on their own but at the same time, put those VP in business, put our cloud business along with well.

So I feel like I think you'll see it but we're going to continue to do acquisitions so it just makes sense as we enter new places and but you just really have in M&A and security in the last five years, we've more than doubled the R&D spend in that space. So we have I think what you really spend the half that engine that we can continue to drive both in organic and inorganic way.

James Faucette

Jeff Reed

James Faucette

Jeff Reed

