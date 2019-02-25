Celsius Holdings: Are We About To Witness The Mother Of All Short Squeezes?

With almost 20% of the tiny 10-million share public float representing short interest, the short-sellers have made a huge negative bet against the company. At 32 days to cover, if Celsius shows surprisingly strong financial results, we could witness the mother of all short squeezes.

With the burgeoning costs of the Asian expansion now eliminated, we expect the company to show improved financial results going forward.

The royalty agreement that CELH management recently reached with its Asian partners allows the company to concentrate on its domestic business, which historically has been its strength.

With Q3 numbers logging in a record 92% increase in domestic sales and management alluding to increasing sales momentum, we believe that another strong quarter may be in the offing.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. is just a few weeks away from announcing its FY 2018 and fourth quarter financial results.

Back on November 8, 2018, Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) reported a huge 92% increase in domestic revenue numbers from the prior year's 2017 results. The record $16.6 million in sales achieved for the quarter represented the largest revenue number ever for the company since its inception in 2004.

We wrote an article on Seeking Alpha shortly after the release of those Q3 numbers, and told investors that we were "pounding the table with both fists" and aggressively buying Celsius Holdings, Inc.

We still hold the opinion that the shares are a screaming buy at the current mid-$3.00 levels.

While the company had a record-breaking quarter domestically, the International business continued to be a drag on the company's overall performance; resulting in a quarterly loss of $4.2 million or $0.08 cents a share.

The company, looking to expand into China, Hong Kong and other Asian markets, had spent approximately $8 million, according to the most recent 10-Q. In that same 10-Q filing, the company indicated that they had sales in Asia of just $1,351,215 for the quarter ending September 30, 2018. Asian sales for the first nine months of 2018 came to a paltry $2,708,756.

It appeared that after almost two years of intense effort to crack into the China market, the company had fallen short of investor expectations. It was also obvious that in order to continue along that path into China and Asia it was going to require additional capital; perhaps as much as $50 million according to some estimates.

With the domestic market on fire, CEO John Fieldly decided to re-focus the company's efforts on the domestic market, where there was tremendous sales momentum taking place.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) was able to negotiate a royalty-based arrangement with the company's Asian partners, which accomplished a number of very important things from a strategic standpoint.

As part of the agreement reached between Celsius and Qifeng Food Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. the aforementioned investment of approximately $8 million that Celsius made in China will be returned over a five-year period. Any additional investments that will continue the expansion in Asia will be made directly by Celsius's Asian partner Qifeng and could continue to provide future revenues to Celsius without the costs or risks associated with the company's prior arrangement with Qifeng.

Further terms of the agreement state that:

Over the first five years of the license agreement, there is a guaranteed $6.9 million license fee paid to Celsius in annual increments (2019 to 2023). Subsequently, in 2024, Celsius will receive an annual license fee equal to 3% of sales if unit volume is less than 3 billion (3,000,000,000) cans in a calendar year, 2.5% if volume exceeds 3 billion (3,000,000,000) cans but less than 6 billion (6,000,000,000) cans in a calendar year and 2% if sales volume exceeds 6 billion (6,000,000,000) cans in a calendar year, which translates to a minimum of approximately $2.2 million in any given year. Celsius Holding's investment into the Mainland China market prior to the signing of the definitive agreement shall be returned to Celsius Holdings over a five-year loan agreement at an interest rate of 5% on outstanding loan principal up to $5,000,000 and 2% on outstanding loan principal in excess of $5,000,000. Total loan interest will be accrued and is payable together with each annual installment of loan principal. Upon final reconciliation of the total invested capital in China, management will announce the total amount due per the loan agreement and closing of the definitive agreement on or before March 31, 2019.

We found ourselves somewhat reluctant and apprehensive when we first saw the news of the agreement, but after a discussion by telephone with CEO John Fieldly, we concluded that this agreement is in the best interest of CELH shareholders. This agreement makes sense for a number of reasons.

It clearly mitigates the risk of an expansion into the Asian markets. It returns the entire amount of capital that has been expended by the company in building out the marketing and distribution infrastructure in Asia, over a 5-year period. It ends the need to raise additional capital at what is clearly an unfavorable share price if the company were to use its stock as currency.

This last point is a very important one. We believe that one of the reasons why CELH shares have been under pressure for awhile now is the market's perception that the company was going to have to raise capital, through an equity offering, to continue with its plans for expansion into Asia, thereby resulting in potential dilution.

With the royalty-based agreement reached with Qifeng, the company no longer is responsible for any of the expenses associated with moving forward with the Asia initiative, and will actually recover all of the monies that were spent to take things to their current status.

The other big advantage that accrues to Celsius Holdings, Inc. is that it can now concentrate on the domestic market where the majority of its revenues are derived.

Even more important is that now, without the burgeoning expenses associated with the Asian expansion, the company should be in a position to post quarterly profits in FY 2019.

An analysis of the latest financial report from the September 30, 2018, quarter shows that Celsius could achieved positive cash flow in Q3 on its operations (excluding China/Asia Cap-Ex) spending on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

Source: Celsius Investor Presentation Page 37 of 44 (click here)

If we back out the net amount of investment in Asia and focus more on the domestic side of operations for Celsius, the company would have achieved a positive EBITDA of $2,169,609 or roughly $0.04 cents per share.

This should drastically change the valuation dynamics for the company and the price of the common shares. There are very few beverage companies with a compound annual growth rate in revenues of 37.45% for the last 5 years.

If the company can now add profitability to that impressive revenue CAGR, we believe that the shares could quickly head back to its all-time record high share price of $7.00.

With over 1.83 million shares short and approximately 10 million shares in the public float, if CEO John Fieldly can get Celsius to profitability any time soon and continue to build on the momentum the company has achieved in the domestic market, we could see a sudden rush of short-covering and a melt-up in the share price.

Source: NASDAQ website (click here)

To be honest, we can't begin to think of a reason why short-sellers continue to aggressively short shares of CELH, especially given all of the good news over the past few months.

If the short-sellers were anticipating dilution through an upcoming equity raise as necessary to continue the plans for expansion into Asia, and by virtue of the royalty-based agreement reached with Qifeng Food Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. that is no longer the case, we would have thought that they would have covered some of their short shares, or at least backed off from adding to their existing short position. That has not been the case.

Since that announcement the number of shares that are short have actually continued to increase, leaving us scratching our heads for an explanation as to why?

In late December it was revealed that the company received an additional $10 million in financing from long-time shareholders including Carl DeSantis and Hong-Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing.

We should note that insiders have continued to finance the company's growth over the years, and there has not been a single instance of insider selling within the past two years.

In fact, going back and looking over historical SEC filings for the company, there has never been a single recorded instance of insiders selling a single share - ever.

With the reporting of FY 2018 and Q4 results for CELH just a few weeks away from being released, we are finally going to see if the short-sellers have it right or wrong.

If, in fact, the shorts do have it wrong, at 32 days to cover, we could be about to witness the mother of all short squeezes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating either this article or our opinion on CELH. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.