Aurora Cannabis Is Benefiting From Canada's Messy Legalization

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) ended 2018 down 34.3%, making it the second worst performers of the top 5 largest Canadian cannabis stocks (worst stock is Aphria (APHA) which declined 61.4%). Despite the disappointing performance in 2018, we think the company has a unique opportunity to impress investors when it reports results for the next few quarters. Moreover, we think Aurora has most likely benefited from the unorderly rollout of legalization in Canada last year, which has resulted in severe product shortages and lower consumers' confidence in the legal system. Aurora's latest quarter implied strong market share in the Canadian market only behind Canopy Growth (CGC).

The Messy Legalization

Canada legalized cannabis on October 17, 2018, but Canadians are still struggling to buy legal weed across the country. We predicted much of the current struggles in "Canada's Pot Legalization Is Going To Be A Big Mess" and noted that the initial few months will see LPs struggle to fulfill orders and consumers struggle to find high-quality products. Recently, we published a deep dive into Canada's dysfunctional cannabis retail system which has limited consumers' ability to shop legal cannabis in stores. However, among all the shortages and such, we think Aurora might have benefited immensely from a competitive point of view.

First of all, Aurora has one of the largest ready-to-use capacities in the industry. With 120,000 kg per year of current capacity and expansion to 500,000 kg by mid-2020, we think the Aurora is one of the readiest suppliers in the Canadian market. If the provinces aren't getting their orders filled by other suppliers, we expect Aurora to have the opportunity to expand its existing supply contracts and potentially take market share from other underperforming LPs on a go-forward basis. Aurora could also establish customer loyalty by grabbing a larger market share at the beginning of the legalization.

Secondly, Aurora has invested heavily in the downstream retail assets. Aurora has invested heavily in Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF) and Choom Holdings (OTCQB:CHOOF), both of which are developing retail stores in Western Canada. We discussed why Aurora Cannabis invested in Alcanna before, and we noted that Alcanna's Nova Cannabis stores are likely to become some of the best promoters for Aurora products. The advantage of this strategy might not play out in the very near-term due to the severe product shortages in Alberta and British Columbia that leaves little choice to retailers regarding product assortment. However, we believe, in the long run, Aurora will benefit from these downstream relationships once market normalizes.

Canada sold $43 million of legal cannabis in the first 2 weeks of legalization in October, but sales have since plateaued to $53 million in November and $55 million in December. Aurora management estimated that it captured 20% of the Canadian market last quarter, which is higher than that implied by the government data. Given $151 million of cannabis were sold in Q4, Aurora's $21.6 million of recreational sales would give it a market share of only 14%. No matter what, Aurora appears to have captured a sizeable share of the overall Canadian market. To have some perspectives of Aurora's sales relative to its peers, we can look at other LPs that reported Q4:

We covered Aurora's last quarter in "The Good And The Ugly This Quarter". In the analysis, we broke down for readers why Aurora's last quarter indicated good progress being made by the company to advance its market share in Canada. Revenue has grown substantially from last quarter, but more growth is expected as the company continues to ramp up production, and the market remains severely undersupplied in the near term.

Challenges and Outlook

The biggest challenge for Aurora in the coming quarters is that its competitive lead over other producers could be gradually eroded as competitors ramp up productions and create more competition in the marketplace. After all, cannabis has many similarities to other commodities, and a large portion of the consumers will buy based on the lowest prices. We think the initial shortages have created an abnormal market where the readiest LPs like Aurora are taking advantage by capturing a larger market share and establishing consumer rapport early on. However, other competitors won't sit still, and the company should expect the market to become a lot more crowded and competitive in the coming quarters. We remain of the view that the domestic Canadian market will inevitably become oversupplied by 2019 or early 2020 as most producers are scheduled to finish their capacity buildout around that time frame. In the short term, Aurora is well positioned to maintain its strong market position, and it is actually benefiting from this messy legalization.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.