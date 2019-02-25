Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part XII): Alphabet

In the introduction of my article about Facebook (FB), I mentioned that I usually don't care much for the so-called FANG companies. Despite that statement, I will now publish an article about another FANG company - Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - which has an extremely wide moat and could be a great investment for every long-term oriented investor. Alphabet is a multinational conglomerate with its most important business being the search engine Google and the products built around the search engine.

Like all the other articles, we will start with a business description, followed by a look at the last decade, and some important metrics. In the next section, we will describe some risks as well as the wide moat Alphabet has before we finish with an intrinsic value calculation. Before we begin our analysis, I want to highlight one sentence from the 10-K, which is important, in my opinion, and describes why Alphabet has been so successful - and will hopefully stay successful in the future:

Many companies get comfortable doing what they have always done, making only incremental changes. This incrementalism leads to irrelevance over time, especially in technology, where change tends to be revolutionary, not evolutionary." (Alphabet 2018, 10-K)

Business Description

Google probably doesn't need any introduction as it is one of the most famous brands in the world. But the conglomerate Alphabet - of which Google is a subsidiary - deserves a closer look as people are not so familiar with that American multinational conglomerate. Subsidiaries of Alphabet are, for example, the biotech company Calico that is focused on the goal of combating aging and the related diseases, the cybersecurity company Chronicle, or the British artificial intelligence company DeepMind Technologies. These businesses are listed in the category "Other Bets" which includes emerging businesses at various stages of development. Some of these businesses are already generating revenue, but, in 2018, the segment was only responsible for $595 million in revenue (0.4% of total revenue) and we will, therefore, focus on Google which is still responsible for more than 99% of revenue.

Google's mission is organizing the world's information and make it universally accessible. This mission is achieved not only by the Google search engine but also by products and platforms like Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Play, and YouTube (which each have over one billion monthly active users). A big part of Google's revenue is generated by delivering relevant ads at just the right time and by giving people useful commercial information. Google (or Alphabet) generates revenue primarily by delivering performance advertising and brand advertising. Performance advertising creates and delivers relevant ads that users will click on, leading to direct engagement with advertisers. Brand advertising helps enhance users' awareness of and affinity with advertisers' products and services, through videos, text, images, and other interactive ads that run across various devices. But Alphabet also generates revenue in other areas - for example when user purchases digital content like apps, movies, or music through Google Play or when they purchase Google hardware devices. Businesses also pay for the use of cloud services like Google Cloud Platform and G Suite.

Google properties revenue

Google properties revenue consists primarily of advertising revenues that are generated on Google search properties (which includes revenues from traffic generated by search distribution partners who use Google.com as their default search in browsers, toolbars, etc.) and other Google owned and operated properties (like Gmail, Google Maps, Google Play, and YouTube). Google properties revenue increased 23.8% from 2017 to 2018. From 2017 to 2018, paid clicks increased 62% in 2018 YoY (after 54% in 2017). Costs per click, however, decreased 25% which was primarily driven by continued growth in YouTube engagement ads where cost-per-click remains lower than on the other advertising platforms. But the overall growth in revenue was primarily driven by increases in mobile search resulting from ongoing growth in user adoption and usage, as well as continued growth in advertiser activity.

Google Network Members' properties

Google Network Members' properties revenue consists primarily of advertising revenues generated from advertisements served on Google Network Members' properties participating in AdMob, AdSense, or Google Ad Manager. Revenue increased 13.6% from 2017 to 2018, which stems from a 2% growth in impressions and a 12% cost-per-impression change. The increases in cost-per-impression were primarily due to ongoing product and policy changes and the improvements Google has made in ad formats.

Google Other Revenues

A third segment is "Other revenues" which consists primarily of revenues from apps, in-app purchase, and digital content from the Google Play stores, the Google Cloud offerings, and hardware. Revenue increased 32.7% YoY from $15 billion to $19.9 billion and the segment is, therefore, responsible for 14.6% of total revenue and its share of total revenue is constantly growing. Revenue was primarily driven by revenues from Google Cloud offering, revenues from Google Play (largely in-app purchase), and hardware sales.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

When we look at a longer timeframe - the last decade - we see revenue increasing at a stable pace. Earnings per share also increased constantly during the last decade - with the year 2017 being the only exception. Free cash flow was a little more volatile during the past ten years but still grew in the double digits. While free cash flow increased only 10.8% annually during the last decade, earnings per share increased 12.7% annually and revenue increased even 21.5% on average. In 2017, earnings per share declined sharply compared to 2016 only to shoot up again in 2018 to almost $45 per share. The net income of 2018 was so high because Alphabet could record $8,592 million "other income" in 2018 and the number increased drastically compared to 2017 (only $1,047 million). This increase was primarily driven by unrealized gains on equity securities resulting from the adoption of a new accounting standard and the modification of the terms of a non-marketable debt security resulting in a recognized unrealized gain. We should classify this additional income rather as a one-time effect as it is only on the income statement due to a new accounting standard (and we are talking about unrealized gains from government bonds or corporate debt securities that also fluctuate in value). To get a realistic EPS number for 2018, we should subtract the "other income" which leads to a net income of about $22.5 billion and earnings per share of $30.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Alphabet's margins - gross margin and operating margin - declined a little during the past decade but are still very high. Since 2011, gross margin decreased from 65.2% to 56.5% at the end of 2018. Operating margin decreased from 35.1% in 2009 to 22.9% in 2018. This is definitely not the margin development we like to see, but since 2012, operating margin was very stable at 25% (with 2018 hopefully only being a one-time exception).

In 2017, ROIC and ROE were both rather low, but, in all the other years, the numbers were in the double digits. Nevertheless, we have to mention that return on invested capital was constantly decreasing from year to year. But as Alphabet is still rather a growth company that will transform into a mature company, it is not a problem if those high growth rates from the past won't be achieved again as long as ROIC stabilizes in the double digits. During the last decade, ROIC was 14.88% on average.

Additionally, Alphabet has a great balance sheet. On the one side, Alphabet has only $4 billion in debt and when considering the stockholder's equity is $178 billion, that is only a D/E ratio of 0.02. On the asset side, Alphabet has almost no goodwill ($17.9 billion) and almost no intangible assets ($2.2 billion). The biggest parts of the company's assets are $59.7 billion in property and equipment and $109.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

Competition And Wide Economic Moat

A company with so little debt and $109 billion in cash and cash equivalents can only be described as a real cash cow and this is often a clear sign, we are dealing with a wide moat company. Another hint towards a wide moat company is the position as market leader. In the search engine market, Google is the dominant market leader with a 90% market share in desktop search and 95% in mobile search. In that space, Google has to fear no competition right now as all the other search engines - Baidu, Yahoo, or Bing - have low single digit market shares. Alphabet and Google are also competing with vertical search engines and e-commerce websites such as Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY), Booking's (BKNG) Kayak or Microsoft's (MSFT) LinkedIn. But Google is also competing with social networks like Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitter (TWTR) as some users rely on social networks for product or service referrals, rather than seeking information through search engines. Alphabet should especially look out for Amazon and Facebook as advertising platforms because these are two competitors that should be taken seriously.

A risk, Alphabet is facing, are political institutions like the European Commission. In June 2017 and July 2018, the European Union announced its decision that certain actions taken by Google infringed European law. In June 2017, the EC decided that the display and ranking of shopping search results by Google were against European law and imposed a €2.4 billion fine. In July 2018, the EU decision imposed a €4.3 billion fine on Alphabet because certain provision in Google's Android related distribution agreements were against European competition law. This is not always true, but such decisions by political institutions regarding violation of competition law are a strong hint the company has a very wide moat.

Google (or Alphabet) is not only just market leader but also has an extremely wide economic moat, that is hard to overcome for competitors. A first aspect that is adding high levels of defensibility is the brand name. According to Interbrand, Google is the second most valuable brand name in the world and one probably can't overstate how valuable Google's brand name is for Alphabet. The brand name is not only reducing search costs but also has managed something only very few companies pull off - the brand name is part of everyday speech and has even found its way into the Oxford English Dictionary. "To Google" is used as synonym for searching information on the World Wide Web and competitors probably have resigned to the fact that people still use "googling" even when using some other search engine. According to NfX, language is one of the five main network categories. Language is a powerful network as millions or even billions of people speak a certain language and the network between the different speakers is very strong and hard to attack. If a company can manage that people use the company's name as verb, it can create a very powerful network effect - even when it is just one single word people use sometimes.

But that is not the only network effect Google and Alphabet are relying on. A second network effect is the data network effect: Every additional user is adding new data and all the other users are profiting from additional data. A good example is Google Maps. Every new user is adding additional data - providing traffic data, information about places of interest or restaurants (by writing reviews). And all the other users are profiting from new and additional information. And as long as I will get the best and most accurate information on Google's sites, no user will switch to a competitor. With platforms like YouTube, Alphabet also has 2-sided marketplaces with "buyers" and sellers" - you have people that are supplying video content and you have people searching for video content. A competitor has to copy two sides of the network - the people searching for video content will only switch when another platform is offering enough content and the content producers will only switch when another platform has enough viewers - and that is a really tall order for any competitor. Another 2-sided marketplace is the Android platform with developers on one side and users on the other side. The network effects are the same as with YouTube.

I don't want to exaggerate, but Alphabet's moat and defensibility are really strong and hard to overcome for competitors as the competitive advantage stems from many different sources.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

The last step of our analysis will focus on Alphabet's intrinsic value. Like always, I will use a simple two-step discount cash flow analysis to determine a fair value for the stock. Although revenue increased more than 20% annually during the last decade, free cash flow growth was only slightly above 10% and to be conservative I will calculate with a growth rate in the high single digits (8%) for the next ten years (fully aware that growth numbers might be higher). Alphabet has several very strong moats, and therefore, I think 6% growth for perpetuity might be a possible and realistic number (which is also accounting for unknown risks over the next decades).

When looking at last year's free cash flow, we see a slightly declining number compared to 2017 and 2016. Net cash provided by operating activities increased every single year during the last decade. The reason for the declining free cash flow is the increase in capital expenditures, which fluctuated heavily during the last decade. Alphabet will keep on investing into data centers, real estate, and facilities, and Alphabet's capital expenditures will continue to grow over time. But investments in property, plant, and equipment were extremely high in the last year. Capital expenditures were $25.1 billion last year and, therefore, twice as high as in the years before (between 2014 and 2017, capital expenditures were between $9.9 billion and $13.2 billion). Normally, I am not using last year's free cash flow, but subtract about 15-20% in order to reflect risks and a potential decline due to a recession. In case of Alphabet, last year's Capex is not representative for the last decade and a potential lower net cash provided by operations will be offset by lower capital expenditures.

When using the numbers from above - last year's free cash flow, 8% growth for the next decade and 6% growth for perpetuity - we get an intrinsic value of $873 for Alphabet (assuming a 10% discount rate). To reflect uncertainties or potential mistakes in our calculation (i.e. false assumptions), I would include a margin of safety of 15% which leads to an entry point of $742 for Alphabet.

Conclusion

Alphabet has a very wide and deep moat - especially as the moat stems from different sources. On the one side, the competitive advantage is based on Google's brand name and on the other side, different network effects like data networks and 2-sided marketplaces lead to high levels of defensibility around Alphabet's business. Considering that Alphabet is part of the so-called FANG stocks, the stock valuation is surprisingly realistic (as many other of those stocks are extremely overvalued, in my opinion). However, the price is still a bit too high right now and the stock will find its place on our watchlist together with all the other companies covered in this series.

