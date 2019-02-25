Wendy's: Too Expensive For My Taste

I'm constantly reviewing earnings releases, 10-Qs, and 10-ks to potentially find an undervalued dividend growth stock to invest in. Recently, one stock caught my attention, The Wendy's Corporation (NYSE:WEN). Not only is Wendy's one of my favorite fast food restaurants, but the company had a strong earnings release that caught my attention. Anytime a company announces a double-digit dividend increase, I will take a few moments to review the release. That's exactly what I did with Wendy's today. However, is Wendy's undervalued or overvalued compared to the market and a peer? It appears to be the latter, but let's perform a full dividend stock analysis to verify.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis

The earnings release contained a lot of information this month. Let's start by quickly reviewing some of the income statement and balance sheet items disclosed. The company realized growth in overall sales compared to last year ($10,513m compared to $10,283m). Further, for the full fiscal year, the company announced a 4.7% increase in adjusted revenues, 27.7% increase in operating profit, 51% increase in adjusted EPS, and a 36.3% increase in free cash flow. The devil is always in the details, though. Some of the major highlights from the earnings release to support the percentages are as follows:

Revenues increased due to an increase in stores and same store growth.

The net income increase was driven primarily by the sale of Wendy's holdings in Inspire Holdings, Inc. The gain was for $450m, or $352m net of tax.

The increase in free cash flow was predominately due to a favorable change in working capital (excluding taxes paid on the Inspire Holdings sale)

I know I mentioned the importance of the details, as a lot of the percentages initially cited were bolstered by the Inspire Holdings sale. With that being said, the company experienced growth in two line items not impacted by the same (Total Revenue and Free Cash Flow after adjusting for taxes paid). From an income statement perspective, this was a positive earnings release for sure.

From a balance sheet perspective, we will review the company's current ratio to see if the company's current assets could cover the company's current liabilities. Ideally, we look for a ratio greater than 1, as this indicates current assets exceeds current liabilities. The company's current ratio increased significantly compared to last year. At 12/31/18, the company's Current Ratio was 2.34X ($665,718/$284,185) compared to 1,78X ($404,353/$227,162). This is excellent news. While it was never explicitly stated in the earnings release, I would have to imagine this relates to the cash received in the sale of their Inspire Holdings, Inc. position.

A Huge Dividend Increase, Share Buyback Program, and Digital Investment

Management also announced increases to programs driven to provide shareholders with value. First, the company announced an 18% increase in its dividend! Now, WEN's quarterly distribution is $.100/share, compared to $.085/share prior to the increase. In a slowing dividend growth environment, this is a particularly large dividend increase that caught our attention. But WEN has been announcing strong dividend increases for several years. The company's 5-year average dividend growth rate is 13.65%, and the company has doubled its quarterly dividend payment over the last five years. These are numbers that all dividend investors have to love.

There was also the announcement of a $225m share repurchase program. At the company's current share price of $17.12/share, the company could repurchase 12.7m shares. As of 10/31/18 (per the company's most recent 10-Q), the company had 236.8m shares outstanding. Thus, if maximized tomorrow, the company's shares outstanding could be reduced over 5% via share repurchase. Why is this important? It can help reduce the company's dividend payout ratio as earnings per share would increase. That is just one of the several ways that share buyback programs can benefit dividend growth investors.

One other piece of information in the company's earnings release was that the company plans to invest $25m in digital initiatives in 2019. In an article on Restaurant Business Online, light is shed on how Wendy's plans to spend this $25m. The funds will be spent predominately to improve the mobile app experience and speed of checkout. An example of this is the company's mobile platform. Currently, cashiers are required to manually type in the offer codes, coupon, or deal, that the customer is using from their mobile app. The company will invest in scanning technology to make this process seamless and speed up the check-out process. I personally haven't used Wendy's app. However, I have used McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) during the checkout process. It was quick, easy, and straight-forward. The cashier was not required to stop and type anything into the register. With drive-thru lines that are consistently wrapping around the building, I can understand why Wendy's would value shaving time off of each customer's transaction.

Dividend Diplomats Stock Screener

Now, it is time to run Wendy's through the Dividend Diplomats' Stock Screener to see if the company currently passes our investment filters used to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. If a company passes our screener and a few other metrics, we will consider purchasing. Our stock screener uses three simple screens to identify the stocks: P/E ratio (valuation), dividend payout ratio (ability to continue growing their dividend), and their dividend growth rate/history of increasing their dividend (as we focus on companies that have demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend over a long period of time). In this analysis, we will also compare the metrics for Wendy's to one of their fast food competitors, McDonald's. Let's see the results!

Ticker Price - 2/21/19 Forward EPS Annual Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 5-Yr DGR P/E Ratio WEN $17.72 $0.65 $0.40 2.26% 61.54% 13.65% 27.26 MCD $183.17 $8.16 $4.64 2.53% 56.86% 6.09% 22.45

**Sources: Pricing information, forward EPS, and annual dividend were obtained from Yahoo Finance. The 5-year dividend growth rates were obtained from Dividend Investing | Best Dividend Paying Stocks. The remaining figures in the table above were calculated by the author.

1) Dividend Yield: Typically, I look to invest in companies with dividend yields exceeding the S&P 500 yield of just under 2%. Otherwise, I would consider investing in a nice, diversified S&P 500 mutual fund, or ETF. WEN's dividend yield is slightly above the broader market and below MCD. If it weren't for the dividend increase, WEN's dividend yield would be right in line with the broader market.

2) Payout Ratio: We typically use a 60% threshold when reviewing a company's payout ratio, as we believe this percentage point allows a company to continue to grow their dividend going forward without sacrificing the safety of their dividend. WEN's dividend payout ratio is slightly above out 60% threshold. I found this interesting, as I typically expect low yield, high dividend growth rate stocks to have lower dividend payout ratios. It caught me by surprise.

3) Dividend History and Dividend Growth Rate: I discussed WEN's dividend increase and compared it to the 5-year average ratio earlier in the article. From a longevity perspective, WEN has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years, and it appears that management is committed to growing this number. MCD is a mature, Dividend Aristocrat. Thus, it is reasonable that WEN's dividend growth rate greatly exceeds MCD.

4) P/E Ratio: The final metric of our stock screener focuses on the current valuation of the company. I'm always looking for companies that are trading at a multiple below the broader market. Currently, the broader market has a historical P/E ratio in the mid-20x and a forward P/E ratio between 17x and 18x (per The Wall Street Journal). WEN's P/E ratio of 27X is significantly above the broader market and their competitor, MCD. Man, that is a bummer, as it indicates that WEN is expensive at the moment.

Summary

Despite the growth experienced and the strong dividend increase announced by WEN, I am going to pass on investing in WEN at the moment. WEN failed two key metrics of our stock screener, as their dividend payout ratio exceeds our 60% payout ratio and their P/E ratio is significantly higher than the market and McDonald's. On top of it, the company's dividend yield is lower than I would like for a company that is trading at a premium or a company that maintains a higher dividend payout ratio. Remember, the purpose of our stock screener is to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. Thus, since I cannot say that WEN is undervalued at the moment, I will pass on investing and look elsewhere for other opportunities.

What are your thoughts about Wendy's? Do you agree that they are overvalued? Or does that not concern you? What are your thoughts about their dividend increase and share buyback program?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.