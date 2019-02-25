Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc. (MYTAY) CEO Tibor Rékasi on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc. (OTCPK:MYTAY) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call February 21, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tibor Rékasi - CEO

János Szabó - CFO

Peter Bauer - IR

Conference Call Participants

Jakub Krawczyk - Raiffeisen

Malgorzata Zelazko - PKO BP

Vera Sutedja - Erste Bank

Peter Bauer

So again, welcome everybody to Magyar Telekom's Strategy Presentation. We are really happy to have you here. We have two sessions, both presented by Mr. Tibor Rékasi, our CEO; and Mr. János Szabó, our CFO, each followed by the Q&A session.

Before getting started, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer. Information in this presentation contains statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. No undue reliance to place upon them. Now let me hand it over to János.

János Szabó

Thank you, Peter, and welcome everybody in Budapest and also welcome everybody on the online streaming. I hope you all have kind of good day today, and enjoy about learning a bit about our perspective of how we see the future of telecom first. But before we go into the future of telecom, let me do a step back and this is a kind of intro, have a kind of historic overview of last couple of years and why I still consider it to be important. Because this story started -- what we have started, we continue, it started back in 2013, when we the first time in telecom introduced kind of a mid-term strategy and financial outlook for the company. And this was a practice that we started in 2013, and still we believe, this was good practice. Therefore, it is good to probably have a short glimpse and a short sum up on what happened in these three years. And then with this one, we launched the next phase of next pre-order of telecom future as well, where the -- from 2019 onwards.

That strategy was very simply quarter Telekom 2017. And at that time when it was introduced, we have many discussions with many of you, and also, other participants that Investor Day, where we presented you our strategy which we believe -- strongly believe could be delivered, and also together with that, we introduced our financial outlook for the same period.

I think it’s worth to summarize and some of that from a strategic perspective, of course, there were highlights and lowlights of this period. And we can see that, that many of the focused topics, which we put in front of us at that time were delivered, but also, we have to also acknowledge that there were some topics where the difference happened and some different deliveries came across, either due to external environment or due to refocusing or strategy during this period because of the change in the environment. So also this shows that our reset strategy in 2013, in this period, we tried to be flexible enough to react on the external environmental, whether it's to be regulation to be the market or to be other factors for consideration.

But probably, let me just sum up the real highlights and the lowlights of this period. In terms of the top target to be and stable leading ICT teleco company, I think from all the indicators, both in telecommunication and also on the system integration IT market, it was a proven case that we were able to either retain or gain the market lead and also maintain this positions all across. Meantime, transforming this company into an FMC, an integrated operation from fixed and mobile operation into a merged telecommunication as service provider company. And together with that, we were significantly growing also our participation and footprint in the system integration and IT market.

So in that respect, I think, that the strategy delivered its expectations. And then, this was also supported by not only by gaining the market share, but meantime, also increasing significantly the value, increasing the revenue stream, the service revenue streams coming from both of the B2C, B2B segments, but also from the different -- two different industries.

Underlying, I think, we can be very proud due to the fact that we were constantly able to maintain the high quality of the underlying service, primarily the natural qualities. And constantly our mobile network kept to be the highest top-quality performer network in Hungary, but even globally. We can be proud to be on one of the top-performing network in mobile, especially in the 4G services.

By the way, we were the one first to launch 4G services in Hungary back in that time. And also in this period, we were able to relaunch and actually strengthen our office network quality positions. And today, we are running the highest household range among all the Hungarian operators on high-speed Internet service in Hungary. On the other end, this is still just the foundation we believe for the next period, which is still important to further develop and grow in the next period.

We put an important target for our self of also setting a turnaround program in Macedonia. That was a very difficult period in this operation. But by 2017, we were able to stop decline and actually now the operation is back on a growth track, and I think, that was also supported by the strategy created. And this is also a good factor of what we were able to deliver in this period.

If I would really consider probably some of the differences or lowlights of this period from a strategy perspective, at the point of when we started this strategy, we also put a strong focus about the beyond core businesses, and how we are able to really put our footprint into some other industries and other service areas, which are still close enough to telecom, and we are able to use the best capabilities of telecom, whether to be a network, whether the accessibility of the customers, and the customer relations, what we're able to use in other service areas. At that time, we enter into the insurance market. You might recall this entrance of insurance market, energy market and also the financial service markets. By the end of this period, we have to acknowledge that this plan we had to withdraw some of the ambitions, either because of changed regulation in terms of in the energy market or because of the refocusing of our business back to telecommunications. In ICT, namely, we didn't launch the participation into financial service area. Still, it's important to emphasize that in the insurance business still we have a very strong footprint, and in specific insurance services, we have a very good representation already as Magyar Telekom in this market as well.

So this is a bit of summary, and of course, the strategy was also supported and also resulted to some financial outlook, which we believe that the company is able to deliver. There were two probably important notice of this financial outlook at that time. One was about the turnaround. The company performance, if somebody recall, the deliveries of key financial KPIs of this company prior to 2014, this was a declining performance in all major terms, whether it's to be the revenue, EBITDA or free cash flow. So the primary target was, first, to reach a turnaround. And then, fund a sustainable financial growth as a performance for this company.

And if I recall, all the financial targets, probably except one KPI, which was about the investment targets, all the other KPIs were either delivered or over-delivered in this period. Certainly, again, there are compose difference in composition, as already mentioned. We put a higher emphasis about noncore business revenues. We believed that this is going to represent at least 15% to 20% of our revenues in 2017. To be fair, this is roughly 1% to 2% at the moment. So -- but we are on the other side, we were able to grow in other segments, primarily in Service revenues from telecommunications, but also in Equipment revenues, and also in System integration IT revenues, we grow faster-than-expected and stronger-than-expected, and these were compensating or even giving more to our financial results than it was originally expected.

In terms of the investment cost, I think, it is worth to mention that the change compared to the original outlook is coming from the factor, which I already highlighted, this is related to our fixed-network roll out program, which requires more resources. And this is also coupled by those governmental initiatives, which put an emphasis of between 2016 and 2018 on covering rural white zones of fixed-network coverage and creating the potential for high-speed Internet accessibility and variability in those areas as well. And these programs were also requiring not only efforts from us in CapEx investments, but also, this was supported by some EU and also governmental subsidies at the same time.

So overall, I think the targets met as well or over-delivered. I think that's also a very good signal of this strategy and the performance of this strategy. And that also meant that if I look at the key financial KPIs and performance of the company for this period, we were able to stabilizing and then increasing all the main KPIs. Of course, divestment of Montenegrin operation and the termination of the energy business had some impact on our -- on revenue streams. But underlying EBITDA, free cash flow was still even growing together with the influence of these two factors as well. And first, we achieved the revenue turnaround with cleaning of the figures with these two major influence, and then, we were able to turnaround EBITDA in 2014 and free cash flow deliveries in 2015 as well. So overall, I think, most of the financial promises were either achieved or over-delivered in this period and this was a good foundation already when we started 2018.

2018, which we are going to talk more about in the next couple of minutes, I think, was already characterized by some factors, which were on as externally as some acceleration on the market as competition and new challenges on the market. And on the other side, we had also a lot of internal changes, and one of the -- I think, important change was also the change in top managerial position of the company. Chris Mattheisen left the company at June 1 last year, and Tibor Rékasi took the position of CEO.

So now I'm really happy to introduce Tibor, and actually pas him the floor to start to talk about our 2018 results.

Tibor Rékasi

Thank you, János. Building on what János said, we continued to deliver some improvement in the financial results by continuing on the strategy of the earlier period, and also building a new strategy, which will be also a topic for today later on.

We do make some improvements on internal efficiency via digitalization and certification of our operation and also processes. And we were focusing heavily on our customer base, just like in the earlier period. It was not only a great year for us financially, but also from a customer point of view. We maintained our leading position, not only on the FMC market, but also integrated FMC market, but also all other market sub segments in the last year. And we need to continue our network development, and we will do so also in the future. I think that's a major importance in terms of -- major importance in terms of the highlights.

In terms of financials, we increased group revenues by 7.2% and increased group EBITDA by 3.8%. I think that's also a very good result continuing on our strategy. Free cash flow was increased by more than 16%, and CapEx was also increased by more than 24%. And as I also indicated in terms of market share and in terms of customer numbers, we were also very successful in the market. Basically, where we were focusing, we had a very successful year from a customer point of view as well. Mobile is, obviously, a very strong and more and more stronger part of our business. But even in fixed-voice, we successfully minimized the erosion. And TV -- the TV market, which is also very important for us, was also showing a nice growth in the last year.

In terms of SIMs -- SIM cards, in terms of number of customers, we delivered the great year compared to '17 -- compared to the decline from '16 to '17, we were growing again. Mobile data is, definitely, one of the key assets of the company right now. And also, in fixed line multi-play, we delivered a great year. And, obviously, our great financial results were also supported by the ARPU development over the last year.

And we had, again, a great year in systems integration and IT. What you can see here is a relatively more complicated picture of the IT market. Obviously, the IT market is -- there are more players, but yet, we are a market leader everywhere because we are being a strategic focus to us. And this is also very important for us, not only from a general revenue point of view, but also in correlation with our integrated approach serving enterprise and business customers. And in terms of revenue terms, great growth. But also in terms of profit, we were able to deliver a nice numbers in 2018.

In terms of network, network coverage -- fixed network, let me start with this network first. We have, in the last years heavily and also in '18, very heavily focusing on improving our network capabilities to deliver a higher speed and better experience network to our customers. So what you can see here is that we are constantly improving the share of fixed-networks, which are able to deliver beyond 100-megabit per second experience to the customers. Great achievements there.

This is happening not only by building new networks, but it's also happening by upgrading our current networks in terms of technologies, so that we are able to provide better speeds on the same network media. And in terms of mobile network coverage, we have also, in the last year, improved our coverage, both from an indoor and outdoor point of view, and again, both in 3G and 4G.

And then back to you, János.

János Szabó

A little bit about the efficiency of the Hungarian operation. However, probably, there could be some further challenge where we're looking on how efficiently we are able to transform this operation in the future, but that's something you will hear about in the strategy presentation as well. I think it's worth to mention that we're still able to start again to improve the operational spendings, especially, in 2018 compared to the earlier period, where we start to save and make all operation more efficient. Probably it's more important than, maybe not in total figures, but what it is more important that this we were able to manage it in terms of the margin revenue and EBITDA grow in that proportion. The total spending pro rata is further declining, and that shows also a bit of the improved efficiency what are able to offset.

And here, we were able to offset with this on all the impacts, which is coming from the market pressure related to the overall cost increases around those due to inflationary situation, especially on the service market around us in Hungary. So that's also a good signal and good step to keep not only in focus on the market and the revenue and the market performance, but also keeping that they have the right housekeeping in terms of the internal operation in 2018.

Next to Hungary, it's also worth to mention in some words what happened in Macedonia. I think here, the good news that after the stabilization in 2017, the operation started to grow and perform even stronger in 2018 and the performance was primarily driven by the mobile and ICT market. But also in the fixed market, we were pretty stable in the delivery and that's a good contribution.

Worth to mention that in terms of the mobile market -- duopoly market, where there are only two mobile MNOs on the market. And despite the fact that we are on this merge happen with the other two operators, we became the number two on the market. We were able to gain back the number one position on the market in the recent period and became the market leader on the mobile market. And on the top of that, we were able to also significantly grow our mobile data revenue in terms of coming from the performance of the market.

And on the fixed market, more important, it was that we maintained our steady market share in TV, and also, stabilizing the fixed broadband market, which were delivering a positive contribution overall. The revenue upside also led to a margin contribution. And also there were some further cost saving reached in the operation as well, which resulted overall a 3% EBITDA growth at the end of the day. And I think this is also a good result of the operation.

Now we see that together with the political stabilization of the country, we see that the potential is increasing now. Especially on the B2B segment and ICT market, some of the under potential, which were kind of frozen due to the political instability, are coming back to the market and this is also becoming a value potential for Macedonia in the next period, next to the very heavy and very strong sometimes surprising competition on the B2C market in the country.

The overall with this performance in summary, if I really sum up the performance for 2018, how we see the financial performance of the company and in terms of the target reach, our original outlook -- actually our increased outlook for the revenue perspective, we were actually over-delivering the revenue. It's also worth to mention that the revenue upside potential is coming from primarily low-margin businesses. Whether it's to be equipment sales, equipment sales was significantly higher than we estimated and forecasted or even historically during the year. And that was even further supported in the Q4 activities, the Christmas campaigns were also very strong performing. And that resulted to be strong revenue performance on one hand.

Still the market is heavily driven by the bundled sales and means that bundles are requiring together service and proper revenue, first. And the attractive revenue for us with subsidies and also with the 24-month installment policies are the one which are taking the attention of the customers. So we have to maintain this strategy, and thus, lead to the higher equipment sales.

On the other hand, the other key contributor was higher revenue on the system integration IT market. Again, here primarily, it was driven and heavily fueled by the public sales of rather low-margin hardware/software businesses. On the other side, we always keep our consideration that we have to maintain this relation with our partners, even the low-margin part of the partners. So whenever there are potentials for system integration businesses and service-related businesses on this market, then we have the already the customer relation and we are able to keep the customer relation.

In terms of the EBITDA, finally, we slightly over-delivered our targets in EBITDA. That's coming from overall our stronger margin performance, which is coming from both teleco service revenues and slightly better, as you saw, from this earlier summaries as well, some slightly better ICT margins as well. And those partly negatively impacted the -- with adapt [ph] ratios. And at the end of the day, but overall, this has still resulted a stronger EBITDA performance slightly than it was forecasted.

We ended up slightly over the CapEx outlook of HUF 90 billion. For the overspend is coming primarily from some of the fixed network developments, which we finally accomplished still before the end of the year and that's resulted a slightly stronger overspend. But overall, our free cash flow performance was still delivering a significantly better 10% -- more than 10% better results than we forecasted. That's coming from -- primarily from managing working capital, to be fair. Because on the other side, if you look around, there is no additional income coming from -- to free cash flow from EBITDA and CapEx performance. This was resulted on one hand about our real estate sales, where we are able to divest some smaller real estates. And these are one-offs, which are positively contributing cash flow and also from focused management on the last period of both creditors and inventories, were the major drivers due to the stronger-than-originally-forecasted free cash flow performance for 2018.

With all of that, yesterday, we had the board meeting and the board, finally decided to consider and propose to the AGM a 25 point dividend approval after the results of 2018. So this is going to be the proposal by the Board of Directors for the discussion and approval of the AGM, which is going to take place early April, April 10 -- sorry, April 9, and it will take place and this will be the point of the final approval for the dividend of the 2018 results.

With this one, I would stop here the summary about the 2018 performance. And I think, this is time for the questions about the 2018 performance. What I will really suggest here is that we really focus about the current year -- I mean current year 2018 results and any kind of questions around that. Talking about -- in the next phase, we're going to talk about the strategy, and also we are going to talk about the outlook in terms of financial outlook, and dividend policy and dividend promise of the later periods.

So I would suggest to keep the questions in that respect for that section of the meeting. Any questions about 2018 comments?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jakub Krawczyk

Jakub Krawczyk, Raiffeisen. My question is about the guidance bit on revenue. Was -- the fixed and mobile business, did it fully meet your internal plans and all the bit was purely from the activities you mentioned? Or, for example, did a better performance of ICT plug, let's say, an underperformance of the core business, for example?

János Szabó

Overall, there was a slight over-performance of the teleco services were primarily driven by mobile data. So if I look back on our original estimates for the year in terms of the total service revenue, where I see the upside is coming is the mobile data. To be fair, we didn't expect it that still the mobile data will be that strong fuel for the demand on the services. And that finally led to a much stronger contribution on the mobile data service revenue as well to our total revenue performance than it's originally expected. So there, I see an upside as well coming from the service revenues. So therefore, if I look at the total increment, this primary increment is coming from equipment and coming from the ICT, but also in the service revenue, I see a stronger development driven by the mobile data.

Jakub Krawczyk

Okay. Would it be fair to say then that on the core teleco business, your margin was a bit lower than you initially expected? Because the top bit is very subtle compared to the revenue bit and if most of the revenue bit comes from ICT and equipment sales, then probably the core revenues were slightly below? Is that possible?

János Szabó

No. The core revenue -- it was actually -- taking the equipment revenue, the nature of the equipment revenue that, fortunately -- unfortunately, this is driven, that's also taking subsidy. So higher revenue means a negative impact on the margin from equipment revenues because those are subsidized revenues. And if the market is going ahead with the new either retention or acquisition campaigns, such a higher equipment sales are negatively impacting core margin. So from that perspective, if you would take it on, enter it on the revenue upside down to the margin performance, there is a negative impact coming from the equipment revenue.

In terms of ICT, I think it was earlier in the presentation, there's a slight positive contribution to the margin from the ICT business in 2018. However, overall, this was still driven primarily by the data business for the margin.

In TV, we were not able to significantly increase the margin because: one, especially the local expert analysts might recall that there was the shape of the total TV content market by introducing service channel fees for the top two commercial channels, which were free to air historically before 2017, which was an incremental cost. So overall what we were to sell upside, either by value increased, price increase and/or by customer increase on the TV market was not generating significant net margin increase because of the increased cost on the TV content part. So here, the margin contribution was pretty much neutral.

So overall, where you see the negative margin impact is coming the subsidy part, slightly on the bad debt, as I already mentioned earlier. But service revenue margins otherwise would be slightly positively contributing to the total margin, except these 2 factors.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]. I would like to ask if you have considered to increase your dividend for 2018? Because if you check the other companies, even companies who are actually in the Deutsche Telekom Group of companies, they have increased some percentage of their dividend for this year, even though they have guided for smaller amount. And did you consider it? Why haven't you, if choose to didn't increase your dividend for 2018?

János Szabó

Well, first, as a management, still we plan on longer perspective as we always try to explain it. We try to plan our dividend to approach on a longer term and avoid some of the, I would call, historic downsides of being aggressive on dividend policy. And this dividend policy what we would like to rather secure that there's a stable basis for dividend out payment irrespective of external factors, which can come to the performance, whether to be frequency tender or similar one-timer let's call, one-timer effects and nature of the business, which can negative, significantly negatively influence our performance in a given period in the year.

So from that perspective, in our belief, a more stable calculatable dividend. But on longer-term, also calculatable is more preferential than immediately considered short-term, immediately reimbursement of a better performance. We did it in the past. If somebody recalls the earlier period and then we also had to take the bitter pill as well in 2013 and 2014 when we were not in the position to pay any dividend. This is what we would like to avoid. But for that, we have to follow a more forward-looking long-term outlook on how we are able to manage and still dividend. So that's why our proposal to the board was to keep, despite the fact that there was a slightly better over performance, it's better delivery in 2018 what maintained and keep the HUF 25 for it as a proposal and the board supported that proposal.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I think the other question would be for the second half of the meeting about the dividend policy further.

János Szabó

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And mentioned in answer to the first question that the last year, your revenues were driven by upside in mobile data. Would you consider this a one-off item, so that it's a special one year circumstance or would you consider it a recurring item later and so maybe changing market tendencies, change of the pricing plans, change of the usage methods, usage patterns from the users. So if you have any comment on this, we would like it -- really appreciate it.

Tibor Rékasi

No. I mean -- if you consider the effect of kind of a positive surprise -- a little positive surprise, we don't consider this -- this is a one-off item because we will not be surprised if it is going to be also very, very good results in next year's. Usually, customers are more and more keen to use mobile data, and I think this is right we were investing a lot into our mobile networks. So generally, the answer is that it is happening according to our strategy, and we are definitely hoping to have this effect also in the future.

Peter Bauer

Thank you very much for your questions. If we do not have any more, then we'll go for a short break. For the viewers on the online stream, we'll come back in about 30 minutes. And for our viewers are attendance in presence, please have a refreshment, and we'll continue in about 30 minutes or so. Thank you very much.

[Break]

Peter Bauer

Welcome back, everybody. We will continue our presentation with the second part. The strategy for 2019 and 2023. So I hand it over to János -- or Tibor, sorry.

Tibor Rékasi

Yes, thank you. Our group-wide ambitions is -- and are to grow. I think if you want to put it that simple, then this is the best way to explain it.

We continue to aim for leading in customer experience in the future as well to improving -- to improve our services further and offer long connectivity to most of our customers and households. We do want to lead in technology also in the future. Not only us, but also the Hungarian market is in technology lead in Europe in many aspects. And, obviously, also Magyar Telekom in Hungary, we do want to achieve this by providing integrated gigabit networks experience to our customers. And we do want to continue to lead in business and business productivity for our business customers as well by securing ICT solutions for the future, and also -- also being a winner in the next wave of IoT and all kinds of new technologies and all services to our customers.

But obviously, we will be only successful if we can continue to save on our costs and put it into growth investments, like network, like knowledge, like people. And to save the values simplification in future as well, we will further digitalize the company, inside and outside. And we do want to accelerate on those in the next couple of years because we believe that these are securing us also our future growth, which leads into an increasing customer sensitivity on our side. I think, you will see also in the near-future and in the next years, that we will put this in center of our strategy.

But there is a more and more intensifying competition on the Hungarian market. And this is changing the environment we are working in. Regulatory environment is always changing. This is a heavily-regulated industry. And not only in Hungary, also globally, there is an increasing war for talent. And we have to make sure that our brand and not only from commercial point of view, but also from an employer point of view is -- stays competitive, or even get more competitive on the Hungarian market, like today.

And IT -- and the role of IT is changing. IT is becoming more and more a digital enabler for us to achieve both growth and increase customer sensitivity -- increase customer satisfaction on the market in the future. So what are the pillars of our transformation, because we need to transform to match the expectations on the market. We have to maintain our position on the market as being the #1 telecommunication provider and IT provider as well, not only by being and continuing to be the number 1 integrated provider, but also being number 1 on our market segments where we are focusing.

We have to provide the flawless digital customer experience everywhere and every time actually, but we also have to make sure that our internal IT architecture and digital environment, internal IT environment, is able, and it's more and more capable of serving a quicker time to market in the world of the digital services and in the world of where digital initiatives among our customers become a bigger and bigger share in the future. And we continue to build gigabit-capable fixed network, which is really a fit for the future. We are investing -- we were investing in the last years, especially, in the last year 2018, and we continue to invest a lot into gigabit networks, which is, as I already told you, partially building new networks and partially upgrading current networks.

And we have to -- we have a job on our efficiency, and we have a job in terms of simplifying our company. Obviously, an integrated telco provider or telco operator will always be a complex company. But at the end of the day, we have to simplify that complexity also in terms of customer choice, but also in terms of our internal processes and how we are actually transforming or building our product into our IT portfolio. It is very important for us that jointly, with a simplified IT portfolio and simplified processes, we can become a simpler company, but which doesn't mean that we will be the most simple company in the world, but yet, we have a journey there in front of us.

And we also made a decision and we will seek to a more agile operation, both in the terms of the general meaning of the word, but also in terms of organizational structure and we continue to invest in our brand. Last year, we have been introducing some very brave and also in terms of product post raising brand campaign and we will continue to do so in the future. In the current environment and in marketing communications everywhere, also because of the Internet, but also generally in entertainment, there is much noise in order to get noted, in order to get the attention of our customers, we have to be more brave in our communication, not only in brand, but especially in brand.

And with our brand and among our major goals is that we become even more a valuable member of the society, not only as a telecom provider, an operator, but also in terms of a large enterprise, one of the largest enterprises in Hungary. Again, all the focuses we have here are helping us to make our brand even more an emotional choice, a first choice on the Hungarian market, not only to maintain our brand advantage, which is currently there on the Hungarian market, but also build it out in terms of the future in respect of the potential future changes, in terms of customer choice or customer demographics. And at the end of the day, our ultimate goal is to drive Hungary's digital upgrade and the digital upgrade of each of our customers.

So let me also give you some more details on the strategic pillars. As I started to point out in terms of simplification, we do have to work on our portfolio, we have to be able to show a simpler picture and give a simpler choice to our customers. And obviously, this means that our product portfolio will be simplified and to that simplification process, the customer choice and the costumer lives will be simpler working with us and being a partner or being a customer to Magyar Telekom.

And we also, not only from a simplicity point of view, but also generally, and this also in line with the market expectations -- shifting our interactions with the customers, especially, in care towards online and sales care channels. We do invest a lot into our digital pictures, the picture which is shown from us from the Internet, both in mobile by a mobile application our on the web. And we strongly believe that not only in care, but also in sales, our ratio of e-commerce, our ratio of our digital channels, will improve and will be increased in the next period. Digital customer experience, what we already introduced in terms of results from last year, but where we will also further invest is, as I told you, One App is how we call the telecom app internally. This is the application, which or based on our growth, will be on every mobile handset of our customers and will be used to do cash transactions with us and also sales transactions with us. This application will be further improved and more and more features will come actually in the very near future. This is done in an agile development, so new features will be introduced, whether weekly or biweekly basis, instead of quarterly basis. The aim is to improve the interaction of the customer with the Magyar Telekom.

E-commerce or the web portal experience is going to be also improved. And obviously, to achieve all that, we need an IT transformation internally, which is happening right now and which will have a significant impact on our interactions with the customers online, but also in the culture in the future. As I already told you, our primary goal is to establish a gigabit capable network, everybody in Hungary. So we believe that our customers are deserving that, the opportunity to go for gigabit. And to achieve that, we have accelerate, we already started to accelerate our fiber rollout, and we will continue to do so in the next years. We are modernizing EB 3 network. I was mentioning that partially modernization or technology upgrades will lead to the gigabit network capability and partially to accelerate in fiber rollout. Obviously, we are building new networks as well. And since our goal is to give this opportunity to all of our customers, obviously, we are also looking for alternate methods as well, where physical network build or fixed network build doesn't make any sense or it's not even possible. And at the end of the day, besides giving this upgrade in terms of network speed to our customers, we also do want to retire our copper network long-term as -- if all of our customers are going to be on gigabit and new technologies, we won't need a copper network anymore. And internally, from under a simplicity and also a cost point of view, we are also consolidating our subcontractors who were working with us on this gigabit-capable network journey.

We want to be the agile operator, meaning not only in general terms, but also in terms of building an organization, which is organizing based on the agile methodology. We are at our goals, so what we do call success, if we go through that journey, a cultural transformation by advocating new ways of working, and by offering a better workplace to our employees. And again, if we do it successfully, this will lead to growth in employee satisfaction and motivation, which will have, again, an impact on our customer satisfaction. Obviously, we do want to increase efficiency by going agile as well, by reducing waste. We are a big complex company, lots of very experienced and knowledgeable people. But at the end of the day, we have to understand what makes sense and what is important and then we have to do focus and what is the remaining piece? What is leftover? What is the waste, what we are still currently still doing, but we shouldn't because it doesn't make high impact or doesn't make sense. So we need to work, we have to reduce that. And as a result of going agile, what we also expect is to get to our goal of increasing customer simplicity and foster time to market, which is also in reaction to the potential market changes. Some of them known, the mergers, the acquisitions, which were happening on the Hungarian telecommunication market recently, are, again, changing the marketplace. And we have to be faster in terms of our introducing new products, but also in terms of reacting on market changes by a better time to market.

Macedonia, very similar strategy, which -- where the growth is in the center of the strategy. Again, via best networks, building best networks and great networks to Macedonia as well, also via digitalization, very similar arguments behind digitalization in Macedonia, as well brand. It's also very important for us, not only in Hungary or in Macedonia, but all over the footprint and cultural change are within our -- within the most important strategy focuses for us.

And in terms of number or market-wise, again, very similar things, number 1 in FMC market share, in broadband, fixed broadband, number 1 in TV and also using the example in Hungary, building ICT services and building on top of the ICT -- of the Hungarian example more and more ICT services into the portfolio of our Macedonia subsidiary.

So again, if we have a more fitter organization, if time to market is improved and our customers are becoming more and more satisfied with us, for either for getting a better digital experience or getting a simpler customer choice, if they're looking for the best product they want to buy from us, or they want to get for them. This will lead to the tag of tomorrow, which we actually want to be. And we want to secure it right now. We believe we had great years, last two years, and especially, last year, so I mean we're just believing in fixing the roof while the sun is shining. So we will do invest a lot into our transformation journeys. It's not just a general statement from us. We take it very seriously. And it's going also to be heavily within the focus of the management of Magyar Telekom. And then to you, Janos, on the financial outlook.

János Szabó

Thank you, Tibor. And how do we translate this strategy into the financials is the obvious question. Also taking into consideration that already Tibor indicated, this market is still becoming a more turbulent market from my perspective, not necessarily because they are significant disruptions. However, also disruption might come to the market on one hand, but also that this market is really becoming an FMC players' market in the next period, just considering those mergers also mentioned by Tibor and the consolidation of the market players, which are already announced and known to us and also considering that a new mobile player will come to the market. But in all that respect, we believe that if we have a well-funded strategy, then we're better to focus our self than to focus on what the others are doing.

And I think that's important. So you might consider that this is a bit of inward-looking strategy that we want to shape ourselves into the better position, but I believe that if we are a market leader, first, we have to consider and focus on ourselves. And if we are doing our job right, then we are able to deliver the targets and maintain this market lead position whatever happens around us in the market, and we are able to also deliver strong performance of the end of the day.

How do we see this development in the next period? Already, yesterday so it was shortly announced what we foresee at the moment that in next year, we calculated some decline on the revenue, but on a forward-looking longer-term still we believe that we are able to maintain the same revenue-generation capability likewise what we have today. More importantly, what the decline is coming from? It's primary coming from some of less contribution from equipment sales and also from ICT market, and that's where we consider that the slight decline of 2019 will be primarily coming from the low-margin businesses.

We always believe that there will be certain ceiling on the equipment hype, which is around us, and that will stop a bit or slow down the equipment revenue increase or actually, slightly decline next period. And also, we believe that this very strong public market demand on low-margin, hardware, software business will be not a long-term positioning of the market. So the revenue decline are coming. We still believe in our service revenues and also in the total composition of service revenue, therefore, is increasing. The service revenue, we are able to increase. The same drivers I consider to be the major drivers of this revenue contribution, namely fixed broadband, TV and mobile data revenue growth. We have to still focus on properly managing the decline of the voice revenues, both on fixed and mobile in order to be not just simply offset but really still maintain the growth on the total service revenue for mobile.

And meantime, we are facing a certain challenge on the ICT market. We believe that there has to be an ICT market transformation, there will be more upcoming potentials on higher-margin system integration service revenues, and that's something that we should focus in next period, which has also higher-margin contribution than the current IT and ICT revenues. On the top of that, what we believe that also in Macedonia, in terms of the revenue turnaround, it will also continue and contribute to our financial results positively in the next period.

So the decline is coming in 2019, on the low-margin business, but on longer-term by '21, we believe that this will be repaired. This repair is coming on the revenue, primarily on the higher-margin business. So overall, the composition of the business and the revenue streams is going to be healthier and better on longer term than as it looks today. So that's already a different composition which is a positive assumptions for this period in total.

We consider to continue the same approach on the focus in efficiency. So in the next two years, we plan to roughly reduce our indirect operational cost by about 5%. That's, again, a joint contribution coming from the -- both the Hungarian and from the Macedonian operation. And here, let me just indicate one factor which will certainly a bit mislead or the variations forward looking, and this is the impact IFRS 16.

The introduction of IFRS 16 as a new accounting policy, certainly has a heavy impact on the balance sheet, but also in the P&L, actually restating certain categories of the P&L. Meaning that the future indirect cost composition will be totally even much lower than as it looks today because some of the cost elements will be revalued or requalified into financial cost and depreciation. Meantime also the capital expenditures will significantly increase because lease contracts will be capitalized in the balance sheet, and that's what is shown in this picture as well. Still, in order to maintain some of the transparency of the outlook, we try to somehow show you the difference and also with this, help you with the understanding of the real underlying business outlook, what we believe for the next period.

Capitalized spending. CapEx spending for the next period, also in line with this statement of the strategy. Gigabyte society and fixed network rollout is still in the focus for both countries, but in Hungary as well. And that means that majority of the CapEx spend still will focused on fixed network. However, certainly we are facing later of the period with some mobile network modernization as well, which is coming somewhere after 2020. And we have to also maintain the basic quality of the performance, which will require also spendings. But overall, we believe that with a stable route will be a stable investment plan, meaning in this period we roughly maintained the same CapEx level. We are able to deliver the turnaround on the fixed network and accomplish the strategy we have. And also, next with managing the other requirements.

Important notice here that in the CapEx spending, the upcoming frequency tenders and runaround impacts are not reflected. And this statement is also valid for all the other financial KPIs. You might recall that there will be two phases of frequency tenders in Hungary in the next period. The first tender will be launched this year, and this tender will cover primarily those frequency inventories, which are needed for the future development -- mobile network developments around 5G. And then there will be another major block of tender coming a later, somewhere in 2020, 2021, which will cover some of the renewal of retiring frequencies on 900 and 1800 megahertz as well. So overall, the overall industry is facing with two major challenges to tender for these blocks, either for the renewal and/or for the new blocks of the 5G relevant frequencies. So those figures are at the moment not in this consideration. So all the interest figures here are without impacts of the frequency -- upcoming frequency tenders. But is to be the first or the second installment of these tenders in the next period.

So overall, we believe that with this CapEx spending, we are able to maintain our positions and support the strategy as well. And at the end of the day, in terms of the total EBITDA, we consider that however, maybe not the same average growth as we were able to deliver in the last period. If you look back to last roughly five years, the average CAGR of EBITDA growth was around 3% to 4%, probably on a bit of lower scale because of the market challenges. And also we believe that still we are able to maintain the growth, maybe at a bit slower pace than it was in the previous period. But overall, this constant sustainable growth, which we were really dedicated this operation for and what we build the strategy around in the past and in the future, we believe that's still able to deliver a reliable contribution on the EBITDA terms.

And also, in that respect, we believe that we will be able to further increase our cash flow generation. This is, again, excluding impacts of the frequency. We believe that this 5% cash -- free cash flow growth is also showing the stability of the business. That's primarily coming from the EBITDA growth, but also we are further looking for optimization of the working capital management. At the moment, we have very strong demand or dimension on the installment payments from the market. What we are working on some alternative financing of offsetting the working capital impact of this installment financing for customers on forward looking. And from this, we are able to optimizing our working capital and also get some positive impact on the free cash flow in the next period.

So overall, with that, we believe that this is still are very reliable and convincing financial outlook and plan for the company, and also we have the strong belief that the management is able and capable to manage and deliver and meet these expectations in the next couple of years as well, both from the strategic and the financial performance.

With all of that, if I summarize it, what we foresee at the moment that despite this short-term decline on the revenue, we are able to stabilize the revenue, but with much healthier composition, as already mentioned. We maintain the EBITDA growth on -- during this period, meantime keeping a broadly stable CapEx spending compared to 2018. Compared to 2018 as well, we believe that we are able to further slightly further grow cash flow deliveries. And based on that, we also created a new outlook on the dividend for -- at least for the 2019 results. And taking into consideration all the elements of the performance, we suggest that as a management believe that -- and we will suggest also for the company that we are able to deliver increased dividend of 27 after the 2019 results with all the relevant conditions which might still influence the total performance.

It's also worth to mention, you might recall that the company historically used to have a long-standing dividend policy which was tied to debt-to-equity ratios in the past. In the recent board meeting, we decided to discontinue this dividend policy because that would -- to continue this dividend policy would require the -- practically a very significant restatement due to the IFRS 16 impact. But could have not been without those restatements and recalculations, the dividend policy would have not make merit in its old form. What we decided after the discussion on the board as well that instead of implementing a new policy, we simply discontinue the policy and re-continue the practice which we already established a couple of years ago that we always give a dividend outlook already for the upcoming period. In this case, always for the upcoming fiscal year, we provide already a dividend outlook for the market. And this is our preference how we would keep our financial commitments for the next period.

So that's about the summary of the financial part. And with this one, I conclude on the financial part as well. And I think we are ready for your questions.

Who wants to start?

Malgorzata Zelazko

Malgorzata Zelazko, PKO BP. My first question is about IFRS 16 because you mentioned. What impact do you expect on 2019 results and net debt to EBITDA? And my second question would be, because you used to have the target of net debt in your old dividend policy. So what would be your target net debt to EBITDA, excluding this IFRS 16 impact? Because right now it's like 1.4, so it's quite low. So what target you mean it's like in the midterm, in the longer term?

János Szabó

In terms of the IFRS impact, we roughly calculated -- and to be fair, this is a policy which creates some difficulty to fully make the precise figures at the moment because we see the practice already, how it will influence the total business during the course of the year. The early calculations tell us that the total impact on net debt is around HUF95 billion to HUF100 billion altogether. And with this one, certainly, we would completely go out of the range of the current dividend -- debt to equity ratio. If I would exclude this IFRS 16 impact, currently after the end of 2018, we were at 30.7%. So just on the low end of the range, which was originally defined in the historical dividend policy.

Excluding the frequency, we will probably stay on that level. But certainly, as I always told in the earlier calls, quarterly calls as well and earlier meetings of discussions as well, we want to maintain the room to maneuver in situations when the frequency tender will come and influence our total debt to equity ratio as well in the future. Going back to IFRS 16, the other impact, and this is the balance sheet impact, actually, which I mentioned to you. The EBITDA impact is going to be in the range, it's around HUF20 billion on the P&L, meaning that HUF20 billion from our opening cost will be reclassified into financing cost and depreciation in the future.

Malgorzata Zelazko

And on the presentation there was some information that under IFRS 16 CapEx will be higher in your reporting? Because, I guess, it's not a standard procedure for your competitors.

János Szabó

Yes. Because in the future, whether new and certainly whatever new lease contracts we are entering into, these are going to be part of the capital expenses as well. So there is a restatement. The restatement is our ground zero approach where you have to completely revalue the current total portfolio of lease contracts. And that leads to the onetime impact of the IFRS 16, meaning that this is the kind of end opening balance sheet where you have to increase your asset with a total value of the lease contracts and the long-term liability on the other part. In terms of the book CapEx, forward looking, anytime we enter into new lease contracts, so that's already the dynamic if the IFRS 16. Those lease contracts will be booked as CapEx in the future. And this is increasing the book CapEx compared to the current -- as we currently book capital expenditures. So that's the total impact what is going to happen in CapEx part. That's, certainly again, a moving target because it's up to the point how far we are going to rent networks. For example, in 2019, how far we are going to rent new sites for mobile -- our mobile operation and how far we are going to rent any other assets which are in need of the operations, whether is to be cars or offices or any other topics, these are all going to be capitalized. New contracts will be capitalized, and this is going to be part of the book CapEx report in the future.

Malgorzata Zelazko

Okay. So my last question would be related to your dividend. We understood that there is no dividend policy yet. But what would need to happen in the market and with the spectrum auction for you to increase significantly the dividend in 2021? Would like to...

János Szabó

First, I cannot exclude that there is a frequent -- there will be two frequency tenders. So we can have tactical discussions about, okay, the business performance is stronger than expected, then why the dividend is not increasing further? Of course, this has always been subject to the considerations, obviously, the business market performance, plus what is the impact of the frequency tender. And from that perspective, intentionally, we are not going beyond of 2019 in terms of the dividend outlook. At the moment, what we can see and we can foresee from all the conditions of the performance, whether it's to be the financial outlook, also considering that in 2019 already the frequency tender will hit the performance at the end of the day, which is not represented in the figures. We believe that still we are able to -- altogether, with all these conditions together, we are able to increase the dividend actually by almost by 8%. So practically, it's higher than the free cash flow growth in 2019, what we're forecasting. Despite the fact that there are elements which are even not represented in the financials, likewise the frequency tender impact. Later on -- I would keep it open at the moment -- that of course, this is an outlook. Still, we have to see that we are able to deliver the strategy. We have to see that the market is not significantly changing. And it's not necessary just the telecom market but also the total economic environment, which at the moment, is very positive to the telco business. We hopefully remain. And as it stands, then we are -- of course, we are -- we look at the dividend, and we will come with a proper outlook then for 2020.

Vera Sutedja

This is Vera from Erste Bank. My questions -- I'm going into the details of your assumptions on the EBITDA. You know that you have this utility tax holiday for all the networks that you upgraded. How is the negotiation so far, actually? And when is that five years holiday will end? Let's start with that first.

János Szabó

In terms of the utility tax, this tax holiday for five years is practically is only for newly build network elements. So the total impact of the total utility tax, this tax holiday for 5 years is practically is only for newly build network elements. So the total impact of the total utility tax is in the range of 5% to 10% of the total value. So that's already -- as we constantly build some new networks, we are able to use this tax holiday. Therefore, it will not expire in the short-term because every year, we are building a new element, new part of the network. That will be subject to the next five year. So this is a rolling effect. At this point, I don't expect to be a significant, let's say, reduction total -- in total because at the end of the day, certain parts will start to expire in two to three years from now granted since the tax there -- this was introduced. And the later parts will still continue. Currently, we foresee that this tax regime is valid until '21, but then, what will happen later, we don't know. Of course, there is another consideration, if there will be any reconsideration of the total tax structure. That's a different topic, and of course, those will, we believe that for the telco industry it's beneficial, if special taxes like utility tax will be reconsidered by the government. But this is obviously the subject to ongoing discussions at the moment. We have a good hope that sometimes, there will be some positive impacts, but we cannot define any time for that.

Vera Sutedja

Is there already ongoing discussion on this?

János Szabó

That's -- we always said that there's a constant discussion between the industry -- I would say, it's not only telecom, but all telco players are -- actually, even from a utility tax perspective, actually all the utility service providers are in the same boat and we're trying to constantly convince the government to change this tax structure in that respect. But of course, this is always subject to final agreement and understanding and acceptance of the government perspective.

Vera Sutedja

Okay. Then my other question is actually related to your strategy in Macedonia. It's turning around to, let's say, a stable level. You know yourself that there is a consolidation there and the next -- Telekom Austria together with Telekom Slovenije, they emerge actually quite a strong competitors. Your strategy there, are you going to sell the operations? Or how do you actually manage this? I don't think it gets any much better than what we've seen now. I mean it shows as well in your the forecast that the contribution remains similar. So are you considering to sell it?

János Szabó

I think, first of all, the Macedonia operation, as I already presented, I think is going in the right direction. It's a positive contribution. Why it remains the stable, same contribution because they grow with the same trend as we grow. So pretty much, we believe that as the Hungarian operation is able to contribute positively to the total group results, that's also valid for Macedonia. So they are able to stably grow and contribute. That's why there is no significant shift in the contribution to the total results between Hungary and Macedonia. At the moment, the sale of the operation is not on agenda. I think, currently, we are focusing on further improving the business in these operations.

Q - Maria Sutedja

Okay, and my next question is on IT. I think some time ago, you are actually thinking of even taking projects outside your -- so outside Macedonia and outside Hungary. Is this still the case to be an ambition? So shall we see that IT -- now it's basically pretty much driven by the public sector, will we see it further grow from the international business?

Tibor Rékasi

Yes, it's also part of our strategy that we are looking for opportunities outside of the country in IT. But I don't think that each share will significantly improve in our portfolio in the future. So I think on a similar level, like today, we can expect to have international IT projects, but we don't intend to increase it.

Vera Sutedja

And my next question is on the 5G network. In this forecast, until 2021, is there any 5G network rollout included in here? Or actually -- I mean, of course, the highest focus is the fixed network, but could you elaborate what you're planning into more 5G network rollout?

Tibor Rékasi

In terms of 5G, we are rather doing small steps. There are three use cases for 5G usually. And first one is the increased capacity of mobile networks. And in Hungary, we have a superior 4G network. So in the next period, we don't believe that we should be increasing the capacity so heavily that we go for 5G. Then the second is like IoT and sensors significantly more connections to the same base station compared to 4G. In those sales industrialization of mobile networks, in those fields, we do expect to have some investments or some projects which are more and more connected to certain industries or certain composites. And then the third use case usually is about autonomous vehicles, self-driving cars, which is about a very short answer to be distributed to the network, to a car, for example, so low latency basically. In those areas, we are also doing some experiment install, I guess. We have a test environment built out. So in the next period, investments to 5G will only very limited, and then the total CapEx envelope is not impacted by it.

Vera Sutedja

So we're not expecting a significant increase on the number of base stations or something like that in this direction during this forecast period, right?

Tibor Rékasi

No. Also because, as János explained, the frequency tenders, which will basically decide on the frequencies, will only come or start this year. So after knowing the results of this, after bidding there, we will be able to judge what we have now, and we are moving forward with 5G.

Vera Sutedja

Then my next question is actually on the market. We have the acquisition of Invitel. Digi is launching in supposedly by the June this year. And we heard the rumors of the €10 carry for unlimited voice plus data. We also heard their visions of upgrading Invitel into fiber. Do you actually incorporate this in your forecasts? Or I mean, what is your action going to be? I mean you are 3 times higher in terms of price.

Tibor Rékasi

Yes. Let's wait until Digi enters the market, and we will see what they are really up to. I think we are prepared for many things in the future. So we believe that our strategy is giving us the right approach going forward in the market. Obviously, that could be all the disruptions beyond our imagination which are having an impact on the market. Also, within our strategy or transformation is partially building on our future capabilities to protect the company from disruptions. But at the end of the day, in terms of specific reaction to Digi, let's wait until we see what they come up with.

Vera Sutedja

Okay. So let's put it in a different question because let's wait is not really what I'm looking for. Do you actually -- will continue to focus on your premium pricing? Or are you doing more in terms of market segmentation? Because this kind of movement is also takes time to prepare and we cannot just wait until their launch and you suddenly decide what to do.

János Szabó

Look, I think we are prepared for Digi. I mean, that's all what I can say now. It's a very complex market situation. We believe that will have the protection which we need.

Vera Sutedja

Sorry?

János Szabó

We believe that we have the right strategy which we need.

Tibor Rékasi

Turning to the other perspective, yes, so what we believe what the financial outlook is including that we expect Digi to come to the market and we expect that certainly Digi will have an impact on the market. Other impacts, it can be many discussions, and there are many rumors and assumptions for that. But when we talk about our financial target outlook, of course, this is including the assumptions what kind of changes are coming to the market, whether is to be the UPC-Vodafone merge or to be Digi mobile entry as well to the market. So that's included in our assumptions.

Unidentified Analyst

Can I get back to the dividend policy, please? Are we supposed to understand that this policy is a decision until the end of this midterm outlook, so until the end of 2021? Or is it to be seen more as a temporary decision to have no policy because of these large items ahead of you, such as the two CapEx auctions and the entrance of a potential fourth mobile operator? Or is it something fixed until 2021?

Tibor Rékasi

It's a fair point. At the moment, the decision was about discontinue the old policy. There was no concrete decision made whether we will renew it and have another policy or we simply keep the annual dividend outlook as a kind of policy, put it on this way. This is not part of our rules of operation, put it on this way, that we must have a dividend policy. Certainly, it helps the market and the understanding of the company performance on one hand. For that, we should form a new policy, and that's something still subject to later board discussions, whether we simply keep this outlook approach or either form a new policy in the next period.

Unidentified Analyst

So we might see a dividend policy before end of this...

Tibor Rékasi

You might even see -- yes, you might even see next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, right. Okay, and the second thing, I just want to understand a bit better the path to this EBITDA margin expansion. On the cost side, I am wondering about the strive for simplicity, certainly, probably involves some productions of, I don't know, FTEs or maybe some redundant infrastructure in the sales network, whatever it might be. Can you just give us some flavor, some color on something tangible? What these sort of few bullet points for some of these initiatives on the cost side that could actually lead you to this EBITDA margin expansion every year until 2021?

János Szabó

In terms of cost reduction, first, I would start that the difficulty is that there are certain cost elements which are constantly increasing in this environment. Just taking one example, energy cost, which is a significant part of our total IDC is at the moment on a constant increased base. So we also have to be able to offset this. Primarily, we believe that the major savings will come, as Tibor already explained, from this agile operation and -- on one hand. Agile means a cultural change but also means a simplification and more efficient way of operation by reducing the waste and improving the process timing. And this would lead to an expected saving on the operation. The other key element is going to be around digitalization. Moving the -- especially on the customer front, if we're able to move customers to the digital front, which was also part of our strategy, that can significantly change and shift the course of the channels. And that could be also an efficiency contribution at the end of the day to the operation. And of course, beyond that, not unintentionally, we put the retirement of the copper network into our planning. The gigabytes are exactly planned. It's easy to build, more difficult to migrate, and then stop service in certain network elements. But this is part of the strategy that we simply not only build new networks and we practically -- then around parallel networks even in the same geo area. But the plan is that once we build the new networks, the fiber part, we migrate all the customers, at the end of the day, to this and retire copper. And that can also contribute to the cost savings on this network management course, but also, this is going to be then an energy cost reduction as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And in terms of headcount, you don't want to get more specific on this?

János Szabó

Well, on headcount, it's certainly always a subject -- I would be careful to consider what headcount means to the operation because there can be always easy decisions, put it on this way, whether certain activities we are maintaining in-house or outside of the company. And this is always kind of spot decision of the certain services we take in-house and practically we are increasing headcount or we simply outsource and then we are decreasing headcount depending on which is more efficient from the operational perspective. Thus, every year is subject to the -- first, the planning and then the discussion with the unions. For 2019, we had a concrete agreement. The concrete agreement was about -- correct me if I am wrong, but 400 -- total 400 work -- job place to be reduced at Magyar Telekom. And every year, we do this, but this is a composition or the net result of all these considerations which I explained. And then, at later years, we do the same exercise, and then -- but every year, it's also subject to our discussion and harmonization with the trade unions.

Tibor Rékasi

But also, given to the current trends -- given the current trends on the Hungary market in terms of human resources cost, it is not likely that in the future a big contribution from the -- decreasing the workforce management cost will be contributing to the cost savings.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a few questions regarding the share buyback. Are you planning any share buyback during this three-year period? Or it is not on the table?

János Szabó

Well, at the moment, this is not a topic on the table. We did some share buyback in the last three years, but you should also recall that this was in relation to our employee share auction program. Since this program, we will terminate -- discontinue from next year -- not really terminate, but discontinued because the conditions changed. Therefore, that will not require further share buyback. On the other side, we considered a share buyback as a special remuneration for investors. This is always an open topic. The board always gets the authorization from the AGM to exercise such a right. At the moment, there is no such an agreement or decision by the board which could start of any such a larger project program and share buyback. And this employee-related share buyback will also not take place now.

Unidentified Analyst

Just back a little bit to the dividend policy. We just talked a bit before that maybe -- do you consider to anchor somehow the dividend yield or not the dividend yield, but the amount of dividend to the free cash flow? So like some kind of, let's say, 40% to 50% of free cash flow should be the dividend per year. Could we...

János Szabó

Look, I said, this is now subject to the board discussion because the dividend policies should be established by the Board of Directors. And right now, there can be many options. As you mentioned, I think other options could be also listed which could be a fair dividend policy for the company, which can be a bit helpful for the more of longer-term perspective also for the investors. But something still -- let's leave some time here for us, please, and then we will do our best to see and really give you a reliable answer which way we go with dividend policy.

Unidentified Analyst

And just one last question about financing. Do you take up still loans from your parent company, Deutsche Telekom? And if you take up, what are the cost side of these loans? And are you consider maybe that right now, it would be better to take up loans from the market or from other sources?

János Szabó

Still in the group, we are optimizing all the external financing via the group agreements. And this is the total framework we are using. What we do constantly is that we measure this financing to the market. So in order to avoid that, also because of taxation reasons to avoid any risk around this and also certainly to optimize our financial spending, what we do there, we regularly measure the real external market potentials. And based on that, we are adjusting the internal group financing conditions as well. So we believe that what we are able to reach within the group is something equal or similar what could be reached on the market, and then we keep this internal potential because on the other side, it has an internal operational efficiency as well. We were able to reduce some of the relevant resources locally, not only in -- but in all the net costs because it's all could be managed in one source from the group perspective.

Unidentified Analyst

Can we get back to the CapEx plan, where you mentioned there, I think 44%, 47% is for your fixed network investment. What's actually in there? Actually, you plan to roll out fiber to the home, to the building, can you elaborate what you're planning in there?

János Szabó

It's fiber to the home, including the connections as well customer connections.

Unidentified Analyst

So if there are certain targets, how many household you want to include by 2021?

János Szabó

Currently, what we do as a home build is a plan between 250,000, 300,000 household per year. That's I would say our capabilities at the moment, what we are able to deliver per year.

Unidentified Analyst

So that's for 2019, 250,000 to 300,000, and then, not more until 2021?

Tibor Rékasi

The same. Close to the same tranches, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And what I heard is that when you have like 5G and when you have deeper penetration of fiber, this will also kind of a net stepping stone for your Internet of Things or for your 5G network rollout. So given these, basically my first -- my question would be that means I'm -- shall we expect this fiber to the home -- or to the building to continue beyond 2021?

Tibor Rékasi

Yes, from a strategic point of view, definitely, beyond 2021, we will also need to understand what is the situation of the market and how much 5G is going to have an impact on our CapEx envelope. So the concrete mix, we don't know yet. But strategically, we do intend to continue with the fiber rollout as well beyond that year, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

I have to ask, I think all of us believe that innovation is amazing, and this 5G technology is also very fascinating. But is it really rational economically that -- to invest into this technology when the NPV of the 4G is maybe slightly positive or negative? Or what is your opinion about this?

János Szabó

I think Tibor made the answer that we are very cautious about the rollout. I think that gives almost the answer in a very short sentence to your question. But more broadly, I think there are two aspects of the 5G in forward looking. One aspect of the 5G is about the frequency tenders. Can we say that we don't buy frequencies because at the moment 5G is still not on the agenda. We can, but then we missed the potential of having the right frequencies at the right time at hand. There will be no repetition of the frequencies in two years from now or five years from now. Once the owner of the frequencies -- and this is not only for Hungary, it's relevant for all the surrounding countries, if you look around, are at the point to sell the relevant frequencies, whether is to be 700 or 3.5 gigahertz or other relevant frequencies, you cannot step back and say I don't participate, because then, you miss the boat, and then -- or the train or whatever you -- what you want. But it will be difficult to then step on it later. Because that's the point when you can do. 700, actually, it's a European Union decision to put on market, obliged by -- obligation by every country to sell by 2020. There are some exceptions in Italy and Croatia for some local reasons, but they get the exception of one or two years, but that's the maximum. So here, we can say, we don't participate, but then use the potential. So then once you have a 5G business case we will have not frequencies. Or we go and buy from the secondary market, which is a lot, but this will be damned more expensive than if you buy it now. So that's is the frequency part. So this is something which is not driven by us. We have to accept that either we sit on or we stay out. In terms of the investment, which is our internal decision, as Tibor mentioned, we are very cautious. We are doing a lot of piloting, and you can hear about that almost day-by-day, whether it's to be Kecskemét, Zalaegerszeg, soon this building, hope so as well. So there would be many experimental places of 5G in the next period. But to be clear that's pretty much hitting into the innovation part of our spendings, which we would anyhow spend on any kind of innovation, whether it to be telecommunication or other innovation around us. So I think from that perspective, we are very cautious because we have the same understanding that, as also Tibor listed, the three potentials. There are three potentials of the 5G. Short-term, we don't see -- immediately, we don't see 5G potential capacity to be a real challenge for us, at least short term. The other ones -- and other two ones, we believe that there are potential, but they are the ones to deal -- better explore the potentials and then create a business cases, and then go for the investments. So that's why also the total CapEx spend is very cautious about the 5G at the moment as you see. And our focus is about -- I would call about, which is obvious like the fixed network, the fiber rollout, and this is in our focus. Going back to the release of the early investment, I will be not that negative about the 4G. You could challenge the relevance of the 3G investment more than the 4G because 3G -- but here, I would recall also a bit of retention that we intentionally stopped 3G rollout, which created, by the way, some customer perception on Magyar Telekom because we never finished 3G and we immediately jumped to 4G because we believed more on 4G and we see much better return on the 4G than any time could happen on 3G. So I think we made the right decision, and 4G can be still at the end -- a pretty nice business case at the end of the day. Of course, if you are able to properly incorporate later 5G case into this, but you're right. This 5G case at the moment is under preparation, put it on this way.

Tibor Rékasi

Just to add, we plan to further utilize our 4G networks in the next period. This is also based on analysis, so I think it's pretty visible. But also, on the 3 use cases of 5G, the 2 which I was also focusing on mentioning like the IoT or the low latency, these are allowing step-by-step approach. And there won't be one big 5G business case. There will be many small, especially in the early period. And again, to build a proper 5G business case, we don't really have all the necessary information. Probably next week, there are going to be some 5G handsets first in the world introduced, which would be then even later available for us. So at the end of the day, before saying 5G business case, doesn't fly, we need to understand the cost element and the technologies evolving. There are tests starting. If the handsets will be probably shown next week, we don't know yet. We just hear the rumors, so let's wait until we judge.

Unidentified Analyst

Can I ask about the single bonds? You said that because we have the working capital requirement and higher requirement because of the increasing amount of handset installments. And then you mentioned you need to offset it. May I ask how? So you're going to sell receivables? Or what are...

János Szabó

I would call -- those are one time and very short dimensions. So what we might look for is certainly always kind of -- there is an internal exercise that depending on the market demand, we can play around the installment periods. Could be 24 months, 20 months or whatever, that's also shifting or using this one. And the other is that we are looking for some external alternatives where the financing is not done by us in such a cases. That's another potential where we have another party who is also participating in the financing. Can be another potential to reduce the receivable impact. It's not reducing -- it is similar to themselves but offsetting the receivable impact.

Unidentified Analyst

But this corporation with a bank or something to take over part of the, let's say, loan exposure or something like that. This is not yet done? Or is it...

János Szabó

No. This is under preparation. Look, to just simply create a loan solution, it's, a, not simple. So it's just destroying customer experience. We have to find more intelligent solution for this gross financings. So it's not a simple, okay, instead of we provide the facility, the installment facilities will be provided by the third party. There was some exercise, for example, in Croatia and it failed because the customer didn't like the solution and they have to deal with different desks and the total service time is significantly increasing and more complex. So that's why it requires more preparation that we are able to create a very well-integrated, smooth process from a customer perspective and still reach the same result from a customer perspective, but having a lower financial impact on working capital for us.

Tibor Rékasi

But the issue is that these equipment, mobile handsets are pretty expensive devices, actually, and then at the touch point, it would need a very quick decision in terms of credit scoring, credit checking, which is not taking many minutes or more than 20 minutes, for example. I mean we need to get to a quick decision at the touch points, and we are selling these devices. So we can't really risk that our customers have feeling the pain of lengthy procedures that they have to wait for a decision.

Unidentified Analyst

On the other side, resulting from this handset sales or installments, that also leads to the much higher bad debt expenses. Is that basically because of that? Or is that something else, actually?

János Szabó

That was coming from, rather I would say the B2B part, some project-related. So...

Tibor Rékasi

But theoretically, yes. But actually, no.

János Szabó

But theoretically we can. Okay, no. But it's stable or better percent ratio...

Unidentified Analyst

The ratio is stable.

János Szabó

The ratio is pretty stable. The growth is coming from the increased sales.

Tibor Rékasi

I think, is revenue, yes.

János Szabó

Both on B2B and B2C part.

Unidentified Analyst

But the reason for the much higher bad debt expenses last year was mainly because of the B2B not because of the handset sales?

János Szabó

Yes.

Tibor Rékasi

One-off items, rather.

János Szabó

Yes.

Peter Bauer

Anybody has some final questions? If not, then thank you for your attention, both here and online. And this will end our presentation for today. Thank you very much for attending.