Zscaler: Where Angels Fear To Tread

Overview

Without a doubt, Zscaler (ZS) have technology which has disrupted the industry of network security that has been with us for the last 30 years. In essence, the typical security model involves the use of appliances that sit between the corporation network and the internet. This architecture is often referred to as the perimeter defense model. In so doing, they are meant to protect the data, essential functions and applications of the entity. Of course companies such are Check Point Software (CHK), Symantec (SYM), Paulo Alto Networks (PANW) and others have made significant profits selling both the hardware and software for this vital task.

As mobile workers and contractors employed by organizations have begun to require access to both data and applications via the cloud, the traditional methods of network security have shown themselves to be less effective, complex and expensive to maintain. The entry of Zscaler with their offering has dispensed with the need for either security equipment or software, since their technology is based on the cloud. This means that remote workers connect via the cloud to datacenters where their requests are validated by Zscaler. In other words, cybersecurity is offered as software as a service (SAAS).

The advantages for customers of this SaaS are numerous; savings on network costs, maintaining and replacing appliances and also reduced complexity to name but three. Needless to say, with such a compelling proposition, revenues have grown quickly. Indeed such has been the growth, the company has an exceptionally high valuation. As I shall justify, the company’s share price is more than likely to head south within the very near future.

For Zscaler the competitive landscape is changing rapidly and they are no longer the only game in town. Take Paulo Alto Network’s recent purchase of Demisto, reading the promotional material I was struck by the similarity to that of Zscaler. Similarly, Check Point Software have bought the well established Dome 9 to add to their cloud security offering.

In short, we have an extremely highly valued company facing the very real headwind of competition from much larger competitors with “me too“ products. These competitors are already entrenched with their customers and are likely to battle hard to keep them.

The market

When describing products or services for many companies, the task is fairly easy. However, a company such as Zscaler is a tad more difficult for most investors to fully appreciate. In the overview, I gave some brief details of the services that Zscaler offers and I will now attempt to flesh out the offering and the market in which it operates. I also propose to illuminate the many threats it faces going forward.

To begin with, let’s take a look at the traditional network security model and compare it to the revolutionary idea that was introduced by Zscaler some 10 years ago.

Graphic courtesy Zscaler

As you may imagine from the diagram of the network centric design, for many organisations, there is a requirement for both security appliances and network connections between the various branch offices. When branch offices or mobile users need to access applications or data they must do so via the organizations data center. Needless to say, this requires a hefty bandwidth and there is often an unacceptable latency for the users. Whereas, the proposition that Zscaler can provide requires neither equipment nor software. The Zscaler platform is available on servers around the globe so that all is required is an internet connection to the internet. Herein lies one of the key advantages for companies, a reduction in bandwidth usage leads to a reduction in costs.

The next key benefit is the reduction in complexity and the reduced necessity for highly skilled IT professionals. Mobile users are given permissions for applications and data via IT staff. Allocating these permissions is an easy process carried out by nominated individuals within the organization. Once a user has been authorized, the traffic to and from mobile worker’s hardware is monitored by the Zscaler service. If there is any attempt to access data or applications at variance with the predetermined authorization, it is blocked. Furthermore, known hacking attempts and malware are prevented from accessing the organization’s network.

Anyone may understand the benefits of providing a simple method of connecting mobile workers or contractors to the essential tools needed to perform effectively. However, this is also Zscalers Achilles heel for the reason I shall describe. During my research, I listened to Symantec’s last quarterly report and one of the vaunted successes for their version of the Zscaler solution was a hospital in Northern Europe. I would guess that this was the NHS in the UK since they also supply hardware to this customer. During the call, the CEO of Symantec mentioned that the hospital group already had such a service and that they had planned to renew the contract with the incumbent so that the roll out of the Symantec service would be made easier. According to Symantec’s CEO, this proved unnecessary as the process of changing was so straight forward. I guess with a fair degree of certainty that Zscaler was this former service provider to the hospital. The reason for my assumption is that Zscaler often, until recently, touted a large hospital in Europe as a customer.

Dome 9, the recent acquisition of Check Point Software, has a reputation for ease of implementation. It is possible to read the many positive reviews of this particular product here. Without wishing to sound like a broken record, the ease with which this offering can be implemented by any organization should alarm Zscaler investors. Switching service providers is clearly not so difficult as to be prohibitive.

The case of Symantec’s new customer leads me to the second major hurdle that Zscaler faces, and I am indebted to the new CEO of Palo Alto for this insight. Fragmentation of supply of security products and services is a very real annoyance for IT directors. Of course the use of single supplier enables larger discounts to be negotiated. In addition, the notion that a single source of product and service ought to ensure that the whole solution is more effective and work seamlessly together is manifest. Needless to say that the Zscaler solution will not entirely replace the need for on premises security appliances. Therefore, now that Palo Alto, Check Point Software and Symantec can supply a complete solution, they have a grave strategic issue, which is impossible to rectify without a partner.

Valuation

Searching for a suitable adjective to describe the rich valuation of Zscaler’s stock is not an easy matter. Let me simply say that the stock price suggests a forthcoming stellar performance. If there is even a hint that this will not be achieved, expect a forceful move in the stock price in a Southerly direction.

To highlight the fullness of the stock price I will briefly compare Zscaler to Palo Alto using a number of common valuation tools. Why you may ask compare to Palo Alto? There are two reasons; it is a direct competitor and, comparing the forward estimates of growth in revenue, Palo Alto is expected growing at a similar rate.

Lets begin by comparing the revenue growth

Zscaler Annual 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019E 53.7 80.3 125.7 190.2 234.7 Increase 49.53% 56.54% 51.31% 23.40% Palo Alto Annual 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019E 928.1 1379 1762 2273 2826 Increase 48.58% 27.77% 29.00% 24.33%

Table produced by author using annual results data

Evident from the table are a number of important points. Firstly, between 2015 and 2018 Zscaler did indeed impress with the percentage increase in revenue. However, the forecast revenue for 2019 is no better than Palo Alto. Upon further scrutiny one can calculate that the improvement in revenue for Palo Alto in dollar terms is more than double Zscaler’s entire annual revenue.

This rather lackluster forecast is to some extent confirmed when the quarterly revenue is analysed.

Zscaler Period Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Est Q2 Total Revenue 45 49.2 56.2 63.3 66 Increase 9.33% 14.23% 12.63% 4.27% Palo Alto Total Revenue 542.4 567.1 658.1 656 680 Increase 3.66%

Table produced by author using quarterly results

Immediately noteworthy is the low estimate given for revenue in Q2, which suggests forthcoming unpleasantness for investors in the near term. Also evident is that it is possible, looking at these numbers, to imagine that the market cap of Zscaler is around a tenth that of Palo Alto. After all, the annual revenue is about a tenth that of Palo Alto and the recent revenue growth rates are around the same, right? Well, the market cap of Palo Alto is around $22Bn and Zscaler is approximately $6Bn, about three times more than you might consider reasonable based on the figures above.

Lets check out a few other numbers

Metric ZS PANW EPS -0.02 5.18 EV/Revenue 27.11 8.5 Price/ Sales 28.5 9.01 P/FCF 411.30 24.20

Table created by author

As you can see, Zscaler has some ugly numbers, the ugliest of which is the figure for earnings per share. Since there are a number of negative ratios and it is a supposedly fast growing company the more familiar ratios such as P/E and ROE cannot be used appropriately. Looking first at the enterprise value to the revenue. For those unacquainted with this ratio, it tells an investor whether the enterprise is overvalued or not. For rapidly growing companies, enterprise vale is more suitable since it adds debt and takes out cash from the equation. From the perspective of this ratio, the lower the number the better. By this metric, Zscaler is more expensive by a considerable margin.

Next in line is the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, which is a valuation ratio that compares a company’s stock price to its revenues. It is an indicator of the value placed on each dollar of a company’s sales or revenues. Once again. The lower the number the better. For this ratio there is a more than perceptible difference between Zscaler and Palo Alto.

If further confirmation of the exuberant valuation placed on Zscaler is required, take note of the final metric, Price to Free Cash Flow. As you may discern, the figure for Zscaler is a staggering 411.3, Phew! Since with this metric the lower the figure the better as it shows the FCF relative to the stock price. In the case of Zscaler, even though the company is growing at a brisk pace, this number is high. Based on the above, I believe it is safe to say that ZScaler is overvalued relative to Palo Alto.

I have investigated one further measurement model, the discounted cash flow for additional confirmation of ZS’s excessive share price.

Pres 1 2 3 4 5 Total Assume 20% inc CF Mn USD 20.80 24.96 29.95 35.94 43.13 51.76 Disc C F 8% 0.93 0.86 0.79 0.74 0.74 0.68 Number of shares 120,481,928 19.26 21.40 23.78 26.42 31.70 35.22 157.7 Share price 50 Market Cap $6 Bn Disc CF/share 1.31 Assume 20% inc CF Mn USD 925.90 1,111.1 1,333.3 1,600 1,920 2,304 Total Disc C F 8% 1.00 0.93 0.86 0.79 0.74 0.68 Number of shares 94,871,795 926 1,029 1,143 1,270 1,411 1,568 7,347 Share price 230.10 Market Cap $21.830 Bn Disc CF/Share 16.53

Table produced by author

Discounted cash flow (DCF) is a valuation technique used to give a ball park value of an investment based on its future cash flows. DCF analysis finds the present value of expected future cash flows using a discount rate. Many investors use 10% for their rate, however I have for the purposes of this exercise used 8% as this is the calculated rate of return on might expect with a long term investment in equities. An additional assumption I have made concerns the long term increase in cash flow for both companies, which is 20%. As you can see from the table, the present value estimate has been calculated for Zscaler at $1.31 and that for Palo Alto is $16.53. What does this mean? Well it shows that for Zscaler it is 38 times lower than the current share price whilst Palo Alto is a considerable improvement at 14 times the current share price.

Summary

Without a doubt, Zscaler faces stiff competition for major contracts in the future. The ease with which customers can move from their offering does not bode well. They will have to either lower prices or risking losing business to companies that can offer a solution which includes appliances.

Since the company is priced for enormous growth, the merest soupcon of a suspicion that growth will be below expectations will send the share price into terminal decline.

.Opportunity

At a share price of $50.00 Zscaler is at an excellent price to initiate a short position, either through options or shortable stock in anticipation of future turmoil.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ZS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.