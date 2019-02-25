Domino's Pizza: Serving Up Growth With A Side Of Dividends

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) reported its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 last week. Although the company maintained its impressive growth trajectory, the stock was punished with 9% losses on the day of its earnings release, as the earnings were lower than the analysts’ consensus.

However, there was a healthy reason behind the earnings miss. Therefore, as the growth story has remained intact, investors that are interested in an attractive growth stock should take advantage of the dip.

Business overview

Domino’s operates in the consumer cyclical sector. It is the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales. The company operates more than 15,900 stores in more than 85 countries. It currently generates 48% of its sales in the U.S. while 97% of its stores worldwide are owned by independent franchisees.

Last week, Domino’s reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Its earnings per share of $2.62 missed the analysts’ estimates by $0.07 while its U.S. same-store sales growth of 5.6% fell short of consensus, which stood at 7.2%. Consequently, the stock plunged 9% on the day of its earnings release. However, we view the reaction of the market as exaggerated.

First of all, the company maintained its outstanding growth trajectory. It grew its global retail sales by 6.5% thanks to the net opening of 560 new stores, U.S. same store sales growth of 5.6% and international same stores sales growth of 2.4%. It was the 100th consecutive quarter of positive international same-store sales growth and the 31st consecutive quarter of positive U.S. same-store sales growth. Source: Investor Presentation

This exceptional growth record is a testament to the strength of the business model of Domino’s and its exemplary execution. In addition, as the growth rate remains high, it indicates that there is ample room for future growth (more on this later).

It is also remarkable that Domino’s is growing its same-store sales at a pace that is more than double the pace of all its competitors, even the most popular fast-food chains. Source: Investor Presentation

Moreover, Domino’s achieved 25% growth in its earnings per share in the fourth quarter over prior year’s quarter. While this growth rate is impressive, the market was upset because essentially all this growth came from the steep decrease of the tax rate thanks to the tax reform. While revenue increased 21% over last year, pre-tax income actually fell 1.5%. However, it is critical to note that the company invested heavily in technological advances in order to remain the global leader, ahead of its competitors. As the company will not continue investing heavily in every quarter, the impressive revenue growth will result in high earnings growth when the heavy investment period ends, just like in the previous quarters.

We also believe that the stock plunged due to its history of exceeding the analysts’ estimates. Before the latest earnings report, Domino’s had beaten the analysts’ earnings-per-share estimates for 10 consecutive quarters, most of which were characterized by impressive beats on the bottom line. The market got used to this pattern and thus overreacted when the company delivered below expectations for the first time after almost three years. However, the interruption of an impressive streak does not change the long-term growth trajectory of the company.

Growth prospects

Domino’s has grown its earnings-per-share at the spectacular pace of 28% per year on average during the last five years. While the company has grown at an impressive pace for decades, it still has ample room to keep growing for years. Its management sees potential for addition of more than 8,500 new stores globally. As the current store count in slightly less than 16,000, it is evident that there is still tremendous growth potential. Management expects to grow the sales by 8%-12% per year for the next five years.

As sales grow, the economies of scale greatly increase and thus the operating margin expands. Moreover, the company implements meaningful share repurchases. In the last four years, Domino’s has reduced its share count by 23%. Overall, Domino’s is poised to continue growing its earnings per share at a double-digit rate for several years thanks to three growth drivers; higher revenues (from new stores and same-store sales growth), margin expansion and share repurchases. We expect approximate 13% average annual earnings-per-share growth over the next five years thanks to 10% sales growth, 1% margin expansion and 2% share repurchases.

Valuation – expected returns

Based on our estimate for earnings per share around $9.60 this year, Domino’s is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Such a rich valuation is likely to scare most investors away from the stock. However, investors should realize that such a valuation is only natural for a company with such consistent growth record and reliable growth prospects. Domino’s will continue to enjoy a premium valuation for the foreseeable future so investors should not be deterred by its elevated earnings multiple. To provide a perspective, Domino’s has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1 over the last decade.

According to Peter Lynch, the legendary investor, the growth of high-growth stocks almost always outweighs the handicap from their rich valuation as long as investors can remain patient for a few years. The importance of this fact cannot be overemphasized. In the case of Domino’s, if its price-to-earnings ratio falls from 26.4 to its historical average of 21.1 over the next five years, the stock will incur a 4.4% annualized drag in its returns over this period. However, its 13% annual earnings-per-share growth and its 1.0% dividend will more than offset the valuation drag and will result in a 9.6% average annual return over the next five years. Such a return is certainly attractive, particularly given the near all-time high level of the S&P and the current phase of the economic cycle.

Final thoughts

The vast majority of investors do not feel comfortable purchasing a stock at a high price-to-earnings ratio, as they feel that such an investment is highly risky. However, Domino’s has an enviably consistent and reliable growth record, with ample room to continue growing for decades. Its high growth will easily offset the handicap from its premium valuation in a few years. Therefore, investors should take advantage of the recent plunge of the stock and initiate a position in this impressive growth story at the current opportune entry point.

