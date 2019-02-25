2018 Review And Earnings Analysis - Aerojet-Rocketdyne

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

This is a Cestrian Capital Research “Ongoing Coverage” note on Aerojet-Rocketdyne (AJRD).

Background

Regular Cestrian Capital Research readers will know that we have begun covering Aerojet-Rocketdyne (AJRD). We posted a note on the company’s potential as an acquisition target here, and a note on a short-term trading opportunity here.

The company reported calendar Q4 and full year calendar 2018 results on 19 February. The results were reported as a miss, because they fell short of analyst consensus numbers. We found this a little puzzling as the company does not provide guidance and therefore we would argue that the analysts simply had overly lofty expectations of the company.

We reviewed the earnings report, watched the stock response, and spoke to the company. This note provides our updated view on the stock.

Q4 2018 and FY2018 Results

Firstly, the key numbers were as follows:

Cestrian Capital Research’s Take on Q4 and Full Year 2018

Our analysis of the company's results is as follows:

Revenue essentially flat for the year. One cannot read too much into the large Q4 variation as the company has a lumpy business model that we have previously commented on – a small number of customers with large orders for complex propulsion systems. We understand that these large orders are subject to work-in-progress accounting and that leads to a business which is difficult to predict quarter-to-quarter, easier year-to-year. (Assuming this is the case, and the flat revenue trend continues, we would expect any further weakness in quarterly revenue growth in Q1 19 vs Q1 18, and/or Q2 19 vs Q2 18, to be offset by growth later in FY19 – and vice-versa.) (Incidentally for more on our view on work-in-progress accounting see our recent note on SAIC).

Earnings performance was strong vs prior year, whether measured by EBITDA or EPS. The quarterly swing in EPS performance was again reflective more of the timing of earnings recognition than any fundamental level of underlying growth.

Cashflow performance was strong vs prior year, including on our preferred post-capex measure (which the company refers to as FCF, defined as cashflow from operations minus capex). A post-capex cashflow margin of 11% is strong for an industrials company such as this.

Net debt performance looks excellent. Before pension obligations the company has moved into a substantial net cash position, with over $100m of liquid cash on tap. Naturally this benefits the enterprise valuation, which we cover below.

The pension situation has improved. Net leverage through the balance sheet and pension obligations is down from 3.1x to 0.9x. That is no small achievement.

Management Team Context

A brief note on the management team here. The CEO, Eileen Drake, was appointed in June 2015 after joining the company only three months earlier as COO (see here). We don’t know, but think it safe to assume, that this move was engineered by the #1 shareholder of AJRD, Steel Partners. This is an activist investment fund whose founder and Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein is also the Executive Chairman of AJRD. We further assume that there have been a number of changes of team behind the scenes to support the new CEO’s mission.

We think the activist shareholder background is reflected in the FY18 results. This reads like a well-run restructuring story, whereby the management team has yet to really move the needle on revenue growth (the most difficult part of any restructuring), but they have got to grips with many of the problems underneath the hood. Improved cashflows and improved net debt are the clearest indicators we know to demonstrate an improving business. We have previously commented that AJRD’s quality of earnings looked poor – reading the results above, we think matters are improving considerably on this front.

So far so good.

There are of course challenges still to be solved. We have four areas of concern with this business that we would hope to see progress on in the coming year or two. These areas are (1) customer concentration (2) backlog performance (3) the new world of small-scale private sector space exploration and (4) the real estate asset base.

Cestrian Capital Research’s Concerns, or … “What We Would Say To Management (and Steel Partners) If We Could”

1. The customer base needs to become more diverse.

We noted in our earlier piece on AJRD that just four customers represented 80% of revenue in the year to date at 30 September. The story is the same for the full year – these four customers (LMT, RTN, NASA and ULA – itself part-owned by LMT) represented 84% of revenue in 2018. The end-users of 94% of revenue were US government customers of one kind or another. This is a heavily concentrated business even by space and defense standards. This is not a problem easily solved organically – the space and defense business moves too slowly for any company to really change its business mix or product strategy organically in a timeframe that matters to current shareholders. But there is plenty of organic downside in the form of potential contract loss or competitive tender loss. We know of only one way to solve for customer concentration in the near term and that is to make a suitable acquisition of a company with an adjacent line of business that has a large number of customers in a similar end-market to one’s own. AJRD might contemplate acquiring suppliers to the smaller-scale commercial space industry to complement its government business. Meaning, acquiring a company or companies that have lots of customers with smaller ticket sizes. That would help to bridge AJRD into the new world and also to de-risk the revenue line against a big contract loss which by the law of averages will happen at some point.

2. The Backlog Looks Worrying.

Backlog is falling on a reported basis. For the uninitiated, “backlog” is work that has been sold but not invoiced, delivered, paid for, or recognised in revenue or earnings. AJRD like many US government suppliers splits backlog into “funded” and “unfunded”. What they mean by this is, does the client (a division or department or agency of the US federal government) have funding confirmed for the project, or not. Naturally one should assign a higher probability to the funded backlog becoming revenue and earnings and cashflow one day than one should to the unfunded. Either way, backlog fell year on year, by 10% (funded) and 12% (unfunded), a total decline of 11%. To the outside that is a leading indicator of revenue decline coming down the track at some point in the not-too-distant future.

The company does not publish information on current order intake so it is difficult to be sure that new sales activity is refilling the funnel. That said, whilst we don’t have any information on the backlog beyond what’s in the 10-K, management most certainly will do. They know what is coming down the pike and which of those opportunities they are likely to win. So it may be that we are worrying over nothing and that in fact backlog will be flat or growing by next quarter or the quarter after that. But on the published numbers, a business which has flat revenues cannot really afford to have its backlog declining at 11% year on year, because that is likely to translate into 11% revenue decline year on year at some point, and that would have very negative implications for everything from the stock price to the headcount to the management equity plan. So we will be watching the revenue and backlog quarter to quarter and we will keep you updated on this issue.

3. The Brave New World of Smaller, Cheaper Space Exploration

In our most recent note on AJRD we referred to the business as an old-line company. That was meant as a term of endearment. AJRD’s storied history is one of the reasons we set up Cestrian Capital Research in the first place. For starters, it has the best name in corporate history and furthermore, its propulsion systems have powered pretty much every meaningful space mission you can think of and many that you can’t. AJRD is able to offset the risk of customer concentration somewhat because it is firmly interwined within the US federal government and contractor community. What the revenue base lacks in spreadsheet predictability it gains from longstanding contractual relationships and mission success.

But. The world of space travel is changing fast, a result of the declining cost curves in the launch business, the satellite business, and the entry of new players in space – China has designs on winning the space race this time around, as their very ambitious Chang-e 4 moon mission illustrates (see our Instablog on the topic).

When industries change this fast, old-line companies are at risk. Our own background is in the tech industry and from that we know that when an industry gets on a new, lower cost curve, those old-line companies should beware. In technology, low-end cheap products from Microsoft (MSFT) and Intel (INTC) in the end vanquished IBM (IBM), Sun Microsystems (now part of Oracle), Digital Equipment Corp (now part of HP), and a host of other previously lauded vendors of high end systems and software. In the database market, the open-source MongoDB (MDB) now has a market cap of $6bn, coming from nowhere to eat into the corporate database market previously controlled by MSFT and ORCL and IBM. (And that is after the old-line ORCL made a rearguard action by paying $1bn to acquire a tiny $30m revenue low-cost next-gen database provider, MySQL). Our point is this. Tech changes more quickly than other industries, it is an extreme form of “capitalism destroying itself” as the renowned capitalist Karl Marx once noted. But it offers a salutary lesson to other, slower-moving industries – beware the new generation.

AJRD is facing competition from an unusual angle. The launch companies SpaceX (SPACE) and Blue Origin (BORGN), both privately owned, have built their own propulsion systems rather than buying them from existing suppliers. This is bad news for AJRD in itself – it takes a significant proportion of possible market away from them. SpaceX is now a major launch provider to the US government and it does not use AJRD propulsion. Worse, SpaceX and Blue Origin are in fact tendering to sell their propulsion systems on a merchant basis to other launch providers. If successful that would take a further bite into AJRD’s market share. It’s not obvious what AJRD can do about this on an organic basis. Rocket motors and ion propulsion systems take years to develop, years to test, are deployed carefully in low volumes by customers, and only ramp up revenues slowly despite major investment dollars spent in pursuit of that revenue. It’s not a line of business that can change quickly.

So again we come to the acquisition point. We believe AJRD has to find a way into the new world and it will need to think creatively about how it does so. There are lessons in other industries too. IBM in tech and Rolls-Royce in aerospace built major service businesses looking after other people’s products as well as their own – perhaps AJRD could go this way. Perhaps they could sell engineering services to assist in the design of new-gen space products. We don’t know their business from the inside and we don’t know how to best deploy their skills and DNA. But we do believe it to be essential that they do so.

4. The Real Estate Asset Base Is A Distraction

AJRD has 11,000 acres of real estate – land in Sacramento, CA – on its books. The history is a function of AJRD’s genesis as a defense business and the twists and turns it has taken through M&A as it has grown. The 10-K has detail – you can read it here.

Today the company has a meaningful number of staff working on cleanup, re-zoning and preparation for sale of the land. To their credit they have a senior real estate professional on the board to bring domain expertise. But unless the company sees real estate as the raison d’etre of the company – ie. the propulsion business attracts the attention but the real estate makes the money – then we think it is a distraction and should be disposed of, sold, outsourced, handed over to someone with a management contract, or something else to free up management time and attention. In our opinion it dilutes focus and it dilutes the valuation and crucially it must divert time in management and board meetings away from the real task in hand which is dealing with (3) above – the ‘new world’ of space.

But we are not real estate people so we may have this wrong! If the company can achieve successful long-term disposals according to the current plan, besting the return on capital achieved in the propulsion business, then we admire their vision and staying power.

Valuation

At the time of writing (25 Feb), the fundamental valuation of the business is as follows:

Source: Company 10-K, Cestrian Capital Research analysis

On a fundamentals basis we would say that in the current range of $38-40/share it’s about fully valued for a flat revenue business with some margin growth potential. We cover below some ideas about how management might grow the valuation.

From a short-term technical perspective the trend we identified in our earlier note seems to be playing out and we have no change to that view at this time.

Outlook and Price Target

Cestrian Capital Research regular users will be aware that we have two basic theses sat behind our view that the space industry is on a long-run growth curve. The first is the “new world” we refer to above – lower cost private sector entrants into the space market. The second is the re-emergence of space as a strategic theater for the major powers of the world. The US, Russia, China, India, Japan and Israel are all space-faring nations today.

AJRD has two end markets. The first is space; the second is defense. The reason these two markets overlap so often is simple – the basis of propelling a spacecraft beyond Earth’s gravity is pretty much the same as firing a missile warhead a long way up into the atmosphere and back down again – rocket motors. AJRD provides the motor systems for, amongst others, Raytheon (RTN)’s Patriot missile system.

In case anyone hadn’t noticed, the world is re-arming. Defense budgets are on the rise worldwide and in particular there looks to be growth in the missile market, a function of Russian and Chinese arms development and the need for the US to maintain parity. The next generation of missile systems are hypersonics – missiles travelling at 5x the speed of sound and above. They require a new generation of propulsion systems of which AJRD is developing a variant. This market will be government-led and reliability will be key. That is core DNA, a fat pitch for AJRD, and we believe AJRD is well placed to win business as this market segment evolves.

As for the current lines of AJRD business, the revenue line looks flat to us for the foreseeable future. That puts the onus on cash generation and debt reduction if management are to generate value for shareholders. That’s fine for a while – we would expect the company to be rewarded if it continues to reduce debt, reduce its unfunded pension obligations, and generate predictable cashflows. We know from the Q4 press release that cashflow is a priority for management. The CEO states in the release that achieving “free cashflow greater than net income” is a goal. That is a difficult thing to do and can only really be achieved by having customers pay upfront – ie the cash comes in before the revenue is recognised – while you pay your suppliers slowly and/or by reducing capex so that it is materially less than the depreciation charge. Those are good value-investor type actions and we would expect Steel Partners to be driving those goals. But in the end they aren’t tools with which to grow the top line and that will ultimately determine the long term value of AJRD. For now we expect the stock to stay roughly within the channel we identified in our most recent note – ie oscillating between around $32/share and $42/share. We think it will take a step change in growth – or a general market re-rating upwards – to exceed the $45/share price target that some analysts have on the company.

To mitigate this ahead of any structural improvements to the business, we think the company could take three near-term actions.

Provide guidance to the market – even if on an annual basis not quarterly. This will help to reduce the volatility in the stock and it will force further discipline on the management team to run the business in a predictable way. The stock will probably benefit from getting into an estimate-beat-and-raise cycle if management are able to do so.

Engage more analysts so that the stock is better covered and the story better understood. We appreciate this is tough at sub $10bn market cap but there are small / midcap specialists that ought to want to cover the stock.

Pay a dividend – even a relatively low yield will attract a new cohort of investors. Some funds and individuals won’t consider a stock if it pays no dividend. We don’t say that paying dividends is a fundamentally better use of cash than say funding acquisitions, product development, or debt reduction, but we do say that attracting a larger number of possible shareholders increases the demand for shares and that may well benefit the stock price.

As always it’s a pleasure to review AJRD and we look forward to covering the stock come Q1 results time, or before then if events dictate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.