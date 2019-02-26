Adobe: A Superstar In Its Galaxy

An Empire of rock-solid applications

Over the years Adobe ( ADBE) has built a digital empire of world-class applications- an empire that is difficult to recreate by its rivals. Its creative cloud offerings for content and Document management and software suite delivers an unparalleled experience to professionals across the globe. It’s not that the rivals haven’t put in the effort, it’s just that Adobe is too good at what it does. So when Adobe says it is targeting total revenue of approximately 23%+ growth for the year, it means it. In fact, I am betting that the company is downplaying its guidance just to keep the surprise…well, a surprise. Just look at its recent performance, last year’s creative revenue increased 28% yoy to $5.34B, document revenue reached $982M (17% yoy), digital experience revenue increased 20% yoy to $2.44B and profitability remained superb, totaling to $9.03 billion in total revenue. This reflects an increase of 24$ annual growth. No doubt that Adobe continues to be the superstar in its galaxy. If your portfolio doesn’t have exposure to this Company, you should definitely take a position.

Products and events that communicate true value to users

Adobe’s performance was driven by high-quality results across all its segments, particularly among consumers. Black Friday and Cyber Monday were two of the largest single selling days in company history. The company focused on expanding the value of Creative Cloud for existing customers while extending its capabilities to meet the needs of broad new segments of users. Back in October Adobe held its annual MAX creativity conference, a conference that has become a movement with reach and impact well beyond the physical event.

Image Source

This was indicated by thousands of Creative customers who tuned online to watch MAX, now millions more continue to view MAX content. The product announcements at MAX included major updates to its flagship Creative tools which included Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro and the introduction of Premiere Rush. Premiere rush is the first all-in-one, easy-to-use video editing app for social media creators which simplifies the complicated work of video creation and sharing on leading platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. Research indicates that online video is one of the fastest growing Creative segments, which makes Rush is a strong foundation of its strategy to unlock this opportunity for millions of new customers.

Innovation at the core

Adobe’s new technology includes prototyping experiences and applications for voice-enabled devices such as Amazon Echo, this is powered by Adobe Sensei inside of Adobe XD. New apps including Photoshop on the iPad which brings the power and precision of Photoshop to a touch device.

Image Source

Project Gemini, which is a new drawing and painting application now brings unprecedented watercolor and oil painting capabilities to the digital canvas. Creative professionals that dazzle us with their artistry (while bringing their firm huge profits) will be now equipped more than ever. Adobe’s document cloud is investing to modernize the PDF experience on every device and surface and building on the document intelligence available from the billions of PDFs in the market to power AI-driven experiences. The firm recently shipped an all-new Acrobat DC with connected mobile apps like Adobe Scan and Acrobat Reader Mobile to create, share and collaborate with PDFs across smartphones and tablets. Adobe’s experience cloud is enabling redefined customer experience management and delivering the industry's only end-to-end solution for marketing, advertising, analytics, and commerce purpose-built for the modern enterprise.

It’s all reflected…in numbers

This is all reflected in Adobe’s growth data. Although an apples-to-apples comparison is not possible, the following table gives you some insight into the firm’s excellent performance. The comparison table includes Autodesk ( ADSK), Align Technology ( ALGN), Square ( SQ), Oracle ( ORCL) and ServiceNow ( NOW). The table shows that although 3-year median revenue growth was higher, median earnings growth was 1.21% only whereas Adobe posted 10.52%. Revenue growth was slightly below average, but if you combine both revenue and earnings growth, no doubt that Adobe stands out.

Ticker Company Name Revenue 3YR Earnings 3YR ADBE Adobe Systems Incorporated 23.75% 10.52% ADSK Autodesk, Inc. -8.32% -24.66% ALGN Align Technology, Inc. 32.20% 67.94% SQ Square, Inc. 32.22% 41.6 ORCL Oracle Corporation 1.44% -8.10% NOW ServiceNow 37.42% -87.50% Median 27.98% 1.21%

Data from SeekingAlpha

Price to earnings and price to cash flow, two important valuation multiples clearly indicate that is so much more room for Adobe to trade at higher multiples. Its current price to earnings is 49.9, which could potentially trade as close as 60. Same goes for its current price to cash flow multiple. Moreover, there’s a slight uptrend in both the multiples which might indicate that investors are more willing to pay a higher price for its earnings and cash flows. This could result from the fact that recently Adobe has launched a number of extensions to its product portfolio which are crushing the creative tools market.

Data from Seeking Alpha

Adobe’s Quarterly data in the 2011-2018 period shows an upper range estimate of 73.52 in PE, yearly data shows an upper range estimate of 84.29 in PE. A closer look reveals that Adobe often traded at much higher levels. The qualitative factor behind Adobe trading at higher levels is its high user acceptance. Adobe is taking up market share from its competitors, and I doubt whether its competitors can take it back. If you take a look at Adobe’s products, you will see that Adobe targets almost all of the “creative tools” market (graphics, audio, animation) and also document and advertising. Adobe users revere Adobe, the switching cost to other applications is not only heavy in terms of money but also in terms of skill. As an engineer, I admire the design and the engine Adobe implements in its products.

Since 2015 Adobe’s share price soared by more than 250%, this is a reflection of the firm’s aggressive market capture during the period. In last one year, share price grew by more than 28%, and the saga continues. As I described earlier, investors may have become more willing to pay higher prices for its earnings and cash flows due to its new offerings. Because Adobe continues to expand its market share in the creative tools sector, there’s additional interest from the investors who want to hold Adobe for the long term. I am expecting that Adobe will cross the sweet $300 mark within this year driven by new products and extensions, and I know, my friends already invested in Adobe are telling me that I am being very conservative in my expectations, and I agree with them. The tools that Adobe delivers to the creative world, it is really unparalleled, and being a software engineer myself, I have always felt it.

Image from SeekingAlpha

The fundamentals remain rock solid. Revenue, profit margin, an d FCF margin continues to trend upwards, could it be forever on an uptrend? That’s unlikely. But a profit margin between 20%-35% is very healthy, with slight differences in case of FCF margin. Adobe’s assets are roughly 22% financed with debt, making it a strong capital structure.

Data from 10k

Conclusion

Adobe’s product suite offers an unparalleled experience to creative enterprises. The firm’s competitors are far from its genius touch, which is reflected in its excellent performance year by year. Moreover, effective communication has made its marketing efforts more impactful, reaching end users efficiently. Adobe is a long term stock, no doubt about that. With its highly innovative culture, Adobe releases new extensions to its product suit regularly, delivering updated interfaces and high functionalities in a timely fashion. If you are a long term investor and have some space left in your portfolio for growth purpose, Adobe might be the one for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.