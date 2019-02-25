Fugro's (FURGF) CEO Mark Heine on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fugro NV (OTCPK:FURGF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2019 6:00 AM ET

Mark Heine – Chief Executive Officer

Catrien Buttingha – Director-Investor Relations

Luuk Van Beek – Banque Petercam

Thijs Berkelder – ABN AMRO

Martijn den Drijver – NIBC

Andre Mulder – Kepler

Mark Heine

Okay. Welcome to the Fugro 2018 Annual Results Webcast. Welcome also on the webcast itself. Everybody welcome, good morning, good afternoon, maybe good evening.

So right now, we’ll present the annual results of 2018 of Fugro. And as you probably have seen or some of you have seen is that our CFO, Paul Verhagen, is not present today, and it has to do with the fact that his mother passed away end of last week and today is the funeral. So he can’t be here.

So today I will be presenting the whole slide deck, also the financial elements, and I’ll try to answer all the Q&A, the question-and-answer there, and if I need some additional help, we have our Investor Relations person, Catrien Buttingha, to may be support here.

So let us start with the must Safe Harbor statement, please take note of that, as we normally do. And then we move on to the agenda.

So today, some highlights on the results. A recap on the strategy, which is very fresh and presented to the market in November. So I will shortly recap that as well. And obviously, a bit of the market, yes, developments, how the markets are developing, we’ll touch base on that as well, followed by the financial update and finally, the Q&A.

So first the highlights of the results. I think the key messages here are quite clear that 2018 is a turning point for Fugro. And we’ll come back on that and explain why we categorized it like that. But it is clearly a turning point for us. The markets are supportive and continue to grow.

All our market, our key markets are growing, which is very supportive and we’ll show that as well. The outlook for 2019 is continued revenue growth, further EBIT margin improvement and positive cash flow. And as you also have seen in the press release, we will make some changes to the top structure of the company to further simplify the company, but also to create more focus on the implementation of the strategy path to profitable growth.

So the financial highlights of 2018, a very strong revenue growth the group, close to 20%, which is quite remarkable step up there. Also the EBIT margin turned positive, which is categorizing the turnarounds of the sale for Fugro as a whole for 2018.

And then, if you look at the order book, the backlog, the 12-month backlog is also growing with a double-digit, close to 12%, which is also an enormous step up, that’s the first time, that we have a double-digit growth in the backlog. Cash flow is still negative, and it has all to do with the growth and related working capital, I will come back on that on another slide later.

So first, some more details on the revenue growth in the key markets. You see all the markets growing, where we’re working, apart from power. Power is declining, and it has to do with one project, one particular project, Hinckley in the United Kingdom. So that project was completed at the beginning of 2018 and therefore, you see there our revenue shrinking, decreasing there, but all the other markets, we’re growing.

Renewables, obviously, close to 140% growth, which is enormous, but also oil and gas 20% up; infrastructure 6% up; and nautical, which reflects our hydrography market, but also the coastal surveys that we do, the coastal protection projects that we execute are growing rapidly.

So split there on the right side, you can clearly see that now the split between oil and gas and non-oil and gas is almost 50-50, it’s 57% for oil and gas and the rest is nonoil and gas. So a short reminder of our new updated strategy. Path to profitable growth.

Recap there, with a clear purpose together we create a safe and livable world, but also a vision that Fugro’s expertise is needed for everything and anything that needs to be built on this planet.

If you need to need to build a bridge or railway track or another road, or building, you need to have all the information of the ship service and the surroundings and therefore, we believe that Fugro is the world’s leading geo data specialist, and we help our customers to design, build, and operate their assets in a safe and sustainable manner.

We have three clear objectives there: capturing the upturn in energy and infrastructure, and I will show the market growth there; differentiate by integrated digital solutions; and last but not least, leveraging our core in new growth markets. We have defined some key enablers. And you will see also with the organizational change that we really focus on, yes, addressing all these topics to make sure that we also execute and deliver on implementation of this strategy.

So to talk about the changes at the top structure, top management structure, and I have to be clear, this is not a change that goes very deep in the organization. There’s only talks about the top level of the company. And obviously, we had to look at either replacing myself as director for the Marine division, or actually organizing it as slightly differently. And we have chosen with the new strategy to be more effective and directly involved in what’s happening in the regions, and instead of having 10 regional directors as we have today, we are going to consolidate Land and Marine division and organize that around four Group Directors for the regions.

So an enormous simplification, we removed a management layer, more direct involvement from the full Board of Management to influence the change that is required in the company.

Additionally, we’re going to add some people that focus on the development, mid-to longer-term development of the company. We have those people already in our group, but we consolidate those and they will start reporting into Brice Bouffard, who is now currently the Land director, so he will take the lead in the mid to longer term development of the company and the direction that we have to take there and the business lines.

And then last but not least, we also have a dedicated person for digital transformation and innovation that will be part of our executive leadership team, to fully focus on the integrated digital solutions as presented in our strategy. All in all, I think, a simplification that is only applicable to the top level of the company, everything below and within the regions will remain largely the same.

So we will have our four business lines, Marine Site Characterization, Land Site Characterization, Marine Asset Integrity, and Land Asset Integrity, and the groups that are working on those will report into one regional team.

Some sample projects, which always give a good indication of what we’re doing today. Let’s start with one here. The first one is related to offshore wind, which has been growing so fast, not only in Europe as you see here, also on the East Coast of United States, we see a fast growth in offshore wind. And we have a lot of work there, actually in 2019, we believe that the revenue on the offshore wind side will surpass the income on oil and gas in the United States.

So in that sense, you see that being a very important market for Fugro and the fast growth because of our position, let me put it like that, because of our position in this area, in this market, we are very strong, we managed to capture a lot of these initial research projects that are needed for every new field that is being built offshore. And we help our customers reducing the risk, building these new fields and also, to accelerate their project schedules.

On this particular project, we have done 6,000 line kilometers of geophysical survey, mapping the entire field for Orsted, which has – who has a big program there on the East Coast of the United States. So the next project is a project closer to home here, Heathrow Airport is a large development, the new runway that is going to be built there. There we do a lot of soil sampling.

It’s a multiyear contract for lab testing geophysical work, water quality sampling, and we also have brought in the new integrated digital solutions with a innovative way to deliver the data in a cloud-based program that we have developed, the Gaia project, you have heard off, probably over the last period of time, and this is already deployed and generating return.

Again, very important what Fugro is doing there to reduce the risk, during the built of new infrastructure so to say in this particular case, an airport. The next project, also very applicable and related to our strategy at the port of San Francisco in the USA on the West Coast, there we basically are involved in everything that has to do with sea level rise. So we are inspecting the existing seawall there, help with advanced lab testing, advice that we give on earthquake vulnerability, but also everything that has to do with an optimized design for the new seawall.

So this is again helping the customer on the risk assessment side, reducing the risk, but also a very good example of what is happening in the world and where the services for sea level rise, a climate change that we spoke about in the Capital Market Day is applicable. And the last project that I wanted to show is also a good example of deploying new technologies.

We have an ongoing contract with Woodside Energy, as some of you know, in Asia-Pacific, in Australia, and there we provide inspection service with ROVs on the water, robots that do the inspection surveys and all sorts of assisting work for Woodside in these fields. And we are now bringing this into a remote operation mode. So we have reduced the number of staff offshore, and there we started a first remote control center in Perth.

And from the control center in Perth, we now operate remodeling these ROVs and the inspection mode, and together with Woodside, we basically, yes, further developed a system to make it very robust to deploy also for other customers, which is in fact, already happening today. We are building as we speak today, another control center for ROV operations in Aberdeen, and we will probably build a few more around the world.

This is really the future. We believe that more will be automated, more will be operated remotely as we have presented and spent a lot of time off during the strategy review update that I gave earlier in November. Then a little bit on the markets, a summary here. Robust outlook in energy and infrastructure, but also oil and gas, the recovery will continue despite the short-term volatility. We believe that this is something that will come back and will continue.

The pace might be different – difficult to anticipate right now with the volatility, but we believe that we ourselves will be less affected by that. And we also continue the strong growth in offshore wind. Now with all these market reports, we need to be always careful. I have mentioned that before, so we will show some pictures on the market developments but as just a snapshot and that is changing all the time, but I will say a bit more about that.

The key market indicators and these are the figures presented for the forecasts for 2019. So we believe that the Brent oil price will be, on average, compared to 2018, 9% lower and that’s also the only figure that is lower. In 2018, we saw more than 30% growth of the oil price compared to the year before, but now we see a lower oil price estimated by many of the analysts and then combined 8% lower.

All the other figures are moving up. So the number of final investment decisions are moving up with 21% in 2019, latest snapshot estimate so to say from the databases that we used to, last year, this was a 40% up, this year again, another 20% up, and that needs to create more work in the years to come. It’s not a new FID, it doesn’t mean immediately work for everybody in the industry. But also on the offshore oilfield services expenditure you see for the first time a positive number, before it was in 2018, 5% down and now we see that this is also moving up, so again, a signal of the recovery of the oil and gas markets.

The global growth, the GDP is at 3.5%, estimated in 2019, 2018 was a similar figure 3.7%. So in that sense, that will continue. And that also is visible, obviously, in the demand for energy, offshore wind is growing rapidly, another year of expected more than 30% growth, last year was 36% growth and in 2019, we see also 32% growth. And then infrastructure in itself because of the growth in population, we see also 7% growth, in line with 6% from last year.

So I already spoke about the energy demand. And if you look at that basically between 2000 and 2025, you see a total demand of 50% higher, which is quite amazing, I must say. And that means that in the years to come, up to 2025, we still see the demand for energy growing. And in fact, it’s growing in all the different energy sources, except for coal. And that’s obviously logical, everybody’s trying to focus on reducing the most polluting element there, which is the coal, but all the other ones are up to 2025 still growing.

And obviously, there is investments needed to yes, basically deliver on this demands. The people in India and Africa, they also want to drive their cars, and we can’t tell them hey, you have to wait till the wind farm is built in your country. So this is just simply continuing and the demand will further grow. Then all the key markets of Fugro, a picture that we have presented to before, you will see some differences there.

And as I say, we need to always be careful with these pictures. They are produced by reputable companies like Rystad or 4C Offshore. They have a lot of insight, but you see some changes and I’ll come back to these changes in the slides to come. They are good for a trend, what is happening with the market is moving up yes, or no, and the pace you always need to be a little bit careful with.

So if we first look at offshore oil and gas, and particularly, the offshore fuel services spend, we produced this picture, this is built up by estimates from the Rystad database. They have made some modifications. Since Q4, we saw the volatility everybody knows the oil price dropped quite steeply down and basically, then they looked at their database again, all the projects that they have captured in their database, and they came to the conclusion that some of these projects will shift to the right. And that means then you see some changes and immediately, the growth percentage will change again.

It’s not a drama for company like Fugro because we don’t use these on the face value, so to say, we have our own analysis. And I think, what is interesting to see here is that for instance, 2018 is quite clearly the low point in the estimates from Rystad. And as we just presented to you, we already present a pretty steep growth in our revenue and our [indiscernible] there. And that has to do with the fact that these pictures are not one to one comparable with the service that Fugro provides.

So where we come from is a period where there was still a lot of investment done in building also in getting new fields on stream, which is tapering off. But the new investments, so to say, are with a different mix because then there is more money spent on the initial research and the site characterization basically that we see increasing already.

Now on the left you see the number of final investment decisions. Again increasing also in 2019, as I said before, if you look at the total spend there, or the CapEx there, US$217 billion, that is not going to his be spent in 2019. So don’t be confused there. That is committed CapEx related to the approved final investment decisions, which will obviously, follow in the years to come.

If we look at offshore wind, a very similar picture as we presented in the Capital or in the Capital Markets Day update, where we see – and this is coming from 4C Offshore, again, a reputable database presenting all the growth there in offshore winter, steep growth, as you see. And we have also proven in our figures with 139% growth on our revenue in this field. That’s – this is really happening.

And you see over the years to come that obviously, Americas but also Asia Pacific and eventually the Middle East will also come into the play of offshore wind. We have also secured some new projects again in Europe, in Poland, Scotland, there’s a lot happening, but as I said, also very busy on the U.S. East Coast. And the capacity of these fields is changing so the windmill is becoming larger. In Europe, they’re going further offshore, so you see larger windmills and more capacity being built.

And then the last key market for us, onshore energy and infrastructure, again a very similar picture as presented in November 2018, stable outlook, all to do with the population growth, the urbanization that is coming in, we have a lot more people, moving into cities. And as I said in November as well, if we go back in 1950, or in 1800, there were only 2% of the people, the population was living in cities. 150 years later, so in 1950, this was one-third of the population. And by the time that we get to 2050, the two-thirds of this population in this world will live in cities.

So this is creating enormous demand for infrastructure, the planet itself, becomes a more complex place to live. The markets, the particular areas, there you see Europe, Americas but also the Middle East, further growing, but in the upcoming years, we see it a little bit of flattening in Africa and Asia Pacific for the time being. But also that is expected to come back.

And that brings me to the financial update, where as I explained Paul Verhagen cannot be here. And I will take over from him and basically present also the financial figures, starting with an overview. First and foremost, emphasizing again strong revenue growth, and EBIT improvement for the whole group for the whole year. But if you look particularly at the second half of the year, we see again, a stronger growth in the second part, which is also basically telling us that this is changing, further price improvement in elements of our work as we also communicated about in November last year, particularly in the Marine Site Characterization, the early cyclical business.

Land is lower results, in particular, in Asset Integrity, I’ll come back on that. And obviously, Seabed is spoiling the party a little bit, with a very negative result related to project issues in quarter four. Positive cash flow in the second half of the year, which is also good to mention compared to EUR 44 million negative in the first half of the year and pretty good DRO of 86 compared to 88 in the first half or 85 for the whole year last year.

Good performance from the whole group basically collecting cash from our customers. Net debt is quite stable, we’ll come back on that and obviously, very important to mention, well within our covenants leverage covenant, net debt over EBITDAR, 2.2 there. We’ll come back on some details there.

Once again, strong revenue growth and EBIT improvement. And also EBIT became positive, which is obviously, clearly marking the turning point for Fugro in 2018, but also ROCE now positive, obviously, far from where we want it to be as presented midterm targets are a lot higher so there’s work to be done. And we’re focusing on that in the upcoming years.

Now negative cash flow, I’ll come back on that but that has all to do with the higher working capital, given the fast growth in revenue. So the revenue growth is actually achieved by all the divisions and if you look here at the graph on the left, you see after a long period of downturn, finally, the last four quarters we are growing on the revenue side, which clearly also indicates the turning point in 2018, which comes primarily, or largely from the Marine division. The Marine division is growing 27.4%, which is obviously even larger than the whole group. And that’s all related to Marine Site Characterization. I will give some more details later on.

Here we see a picture, particularly around the early cyclical Marine Site Characterization business, a big turnaround, the graph on the right shows you the trend, moving up steeply, which is a very clearly the business coming back on the oil and gas side, the recovery, the early cyclical business, but also, the growth on the offshore wind side, as we have seen close to 140%. And that is realized basically because Fugro has such a strong position in that field.

Now Asset Integrity is lagging behind, it’s the late cyclical business and there you obviously, see a more flatter picture. And this is normalized EBIT, basically, we believe that we have achieved the low point in 2018, which is may be important information to know. And we also believe that this will further improve during 2019 this year. And on the left you can clearly see that the EBIT improvement is driven by the Marine division and in particular, by the Marine early cyclical business Site Characterization.

A bit more details there on the Marine side. Site Characterization revenues up by almost 50%, which is really strong growth as I said combination of offshore winds and recovery of the oil and gas market, early cyclical business, Asset Integrity up as well, but basically, the contribution is largely from the Marine Site Characterization side.

Vessel Utilization up to 73% coming from 69% last year and obviously, strong improvement on the EBIT side on the Site Characterization. And we are coming down – we’re coming up from a very deep red number last year so now positive on the marine side, which is obviously, also the leg that needs to drive the further growth in the future for Fugro strongest.

Then looking at Land. Also Land grew for the first time in positively, 1.5%, I think it’s important to mention, primarily related to also the Site Characterization business there, Asset Integrity is a lot smaller, but also there, we saw a few problems with weather conditions and impacting our road business in the U.S., but also some projects being postponed. And as it is smaller, it has a larger impact there. What is important to mention on EBIT is that we have a particular one-off in 2017 of EUR 6.1 million that is not operationally related, so to say, or not project related that should be may be removed to make a like-for-like comparison.

Geoscience, as I said, is spoiling the party here. Revenue growth is steep because we have more activity, higher activity or free projects so to say, end of last year we are working on project in Gulf of Mexico, where we faced problems. We were working on the project in the Middle East, where we also had some problems on the performance of our ship contractor. And as related to the land seismic activities, so our own activities were going well in the Middle East but the ship contractor struggled with the execution of the land seismic and the progress there.

And then we have our Manta project in Brazil, Buzios, which is going well, thus far. It started in November, still early days to make a lot of statements there. However, we can’t say that the deployment of the Manta nodes are going very well and recovery of the Manta nodes, so in that sense so far so good. The effect of the problems that we faced on the two projects is EUR 10 million to EUR 15 million in Q4 so it is all related, at the end of the year, so it’s obviously, not nice to have this negative impact affecting the more positive side of Fugro recovering, so to say.

These projects will last for another quarter roughly, a little bit more, one project will finish end of quarter one, the other project will continue until May, June and then, these problems should be over. The latter part of the year, we believe that we can benefit again from further growth in the market and the backlog that also Seabed has moving forward.

Then if we look at the financial position there, the net result strongly improved so my more than EUR 100 million improvement. If we go through this in detail, a bit more technical here, for instance, the interest expenses, I think, it’s important to mention that of the EUR 40 million, there is only EUR 24 million cash related. The other part is related to accruals that we have to take for the convertible bonds there, that’s a non-cash out, that becomes a bit more technical to explain that, but you have to take me for that that. This is only EUR 24 million cash.

What else to mention there, the exchange rate variances, very much related to the devaluation of the Angola Kwanza. So this has an enormous effect there, and obviously, on the net result as well. Income tax, and I think, that is important to mention there. As we have presented before, we still have EUR 220 million unrecognized deferred tax assets. So once the results on Fugro overall start to improve, we will also be able to recognize more of these deferred tax assets and the unrecognized parts, so to say, there’s only EUR 43 million recognized right now. And that is obviously, in the future helping us to further increase the net result.

Obviously, and I think I have to emphasize that the net result of minus EUR 51 million is not where we want to be and across-the-board, we want to further improve our results. Okay. Increased working capital in line with the revenue growth. So in that sense, as expected, we are ending with 11.6% of revenue, working capital percentage of revenue. This relates to last 12 months rolling. So a good performance, strong performance, also on the DRO side, we came down from September, 91 days and year-end, we finished on 86, which is a very nice performance. We’re pleased with all the efforts that have gone into it by the company. So in that sense, people have done what they are supposed to do on the working capital side.

Now what does that do to the cash flow? Free cash flow is therefore still negative because we’re growing so fast which demands for more cash. So basically your increased working capital, so working capital only reducing from EUR 51 million to EUR 33 million, which is actually good performance with the steep growth that we are seeing. If you exclude the working capital effect, you see us, coming actually back from minus EUR 46 million to plus EUR 1 million. So in that sense, also a turning point that our operations are basically generating cash, if you ignore the fact of increased working capital. And increased working capital, with such as a steep growth is very normal and cannot necessarily be prevented.

Okay. Our net debt is actually stable since midyear. It’s EUR 506 million. And the net debt used for the covenant calculation is obviously lower, as you know, because the convertible bonds are not included there. The debt maturity is shown on the right side. In December, 2020, our revolving credit facility is maturing. So during the course of this year, we are working on the various options that we have there. So there are still enough time to deal with this. And then obviously, later on we’ll see the first convertible bond coming up.

So on overall, if you look at the covenant situation, fixed charge cover, solvency and net debt of EBITDA, within the covenants, in particular, net debt of EBITDA, down as we have prognosed also at the third quarter that it would come down at midyear, come down towards the year-end. We also believe that in next year, this will further come down to a much lower level at the end of the year. If you look at solvency and that obviously, has to do with the growth and the working capital element there, we see that we come closer to the 33.3% and therefore, we have amended our solvency ratio to 27.5%. This is now there until the maturity of the revolving credit facility to create more headroom, specifically to cover for the growth that we still anticipate moving forward.

Fixed charge cover is also moving up and in that sense, in the safe area. And that brings me to the outlook. And there is some positive news as well, I must say, because we see a steep growth in order intake and particularly in quarter four. So remarkable growth there, more than 54% compared to last year, really good, that means that 12-month backlog is now close to 12% up, a good growth, double-digit growth, which gives a strong indication that our expectation of further revenue growth is going to continue.

And that brings me to the final outlook, continued revenue growth, further improvement of EBIT margin, positive cash flow from operating activities after investments, CapEx, we guided for around EUR 90 million. And then, obviously, some technicalities on the IFRS changes, which is important to take into account, we earlier said that on EBITDA level, this would be, I think, EUR 35 million to EUR 40 million, which has now increased to EUR 45 million to EUR 50 million , that all has to do with some changes from short-term charters towards some long-term charters, we released the short-term charter. We’ve taken a long-term charter there and then you see some shift in EBITDA levels as well after IFRS 16 being applied. EBIT didn’t change, EUR 5 million to EUR 10 million impact.

And that was my last slide. And that brings us to the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Luuk Van Beek

Luuk Van Beek from Banque Petercam. First the question about the pricing and especially in Marine, how does developing bio segments, both for Site Characterization and for Asset Integrity? And my second question is on the – your utilization is red to what extent? Do you have sufficient capacity to handle the further growth in the backlog? And how it costs for charging vessels and sub-contractor and so on developing? And the third question is on Seabed, you mentioned EUR 10 million to EUR 15 million cost impact in Q4 that would continue in next year. Is that – should we count on similar amounts in the first half of next year? And also can you comment on the expected order intake later this year in Seabed?

Mark Heine

Thank you, Luuk. Let me see, the first question was the pricing, yes, that’s right. So pricing, we have already communicated in November that pricing is moving up in – particularly in the Site Characterization element. We mentioned 5% to 10%. I’m not going to name a different percentage share. So you can keep that there. The difference there is that this was only starting second half of the year last year, and now it will be applicable for the full year. So that’s the difference there, that you might want to take into account. And then Asset Integrity, we have received been to the low point in 2018, how long that bathtub is, so to say, I don’t know. But we don’t think that will further decline, and it should further improve towards or during the course of 2019. But pricing there is obviously, still very competitive because this market is still in the deepest element of the crisis, so to say, with some oversupply as you also see from other oilfield service suppliers that are more in that construction and installation area.

Now utilization can we handle more, so to say, on the Site Characterization side? We are already contracting short-term charters, quite a lot in 2018. We will continue to do that in 2019. As I have communicated before, we’re not planning to build new large assets or so. We will focus more on remote assets. We have our first unmanned service vehicles coming out in the second quarter that we also tried to deploy in this field, and we have high hopes that this can do some of the work that is coming up or certainly, large parts of the work that’s coming up. And basically, we should contract more short-term chargers when needed in the different areas of the world.

Pricing level there, varies very much on what kind of a vessel you’re looking for. So if you look for geotechnical assets, then it might be a little bit lighter, although we can transform those. Survey vessels in itself, and we spoke about that before, there are not a lot specifically dedicated to survey activities. So they are – there’s a scarcity in itself. If you really want to have the high-quality survey vessels, but there is work that we can do also, a bit less high-quality work, so to say. We have short-term charters. And then in itself, if you look for a particular ROV-type of vessels. This is still a little bit more easy, currently in the market so the prices are still competitive. And we believe that we will continue for a little bit longer, but eventually, obviously, all the prices will go up there as well.

Now Seabed. Can we expect similar amounts for the beginning of this year? Well, what we want to say there is, as we initially expected some positive return from these projects in 2019, right now, we don’t count on any positive contribution from those projects. Yes, so that’s basically what I say there. The order intake, we have some projects in the backlog for the remainder of the year. We believe that we will be busy second half of the year, so in that sense, a positive good growth in the backlog there for the Seabed, and therefore, yes, a better outlook for the second half of the year than the beginning of the year.

Luuk Van Beek

Thank you.

Thijs Berkelder

Thijs Berkelder, ABN AMRO. A question on your covenants. Your covenant EBITDA came in at EUR 150 million, is that correct? And does that number include the pension release or one-off of $8 million or not? And does that number exclude for the project execution, mistakes in Seabed, yes, or no?

Mark Heine

Okay. So I think the EBITDA number is EUR 170 million. So – and it includes the EUR 8 million for the pension, and it also includes the hits on the projects for Seabed. Thijs Berkelder

Thijs Berkelder

Yes. And for your covenant EBITDA, you’re using different EBITDA definition. So..

Mark Heine

That’s a really good question. And I cannot answer that one. Catrien, you might be able to answer that one.

Catrien Buttingha

Yes, there is – there indeed is small adjustment. The EBITDA that we use for covenant purposes is EUR 112 million, let’s say, year-end. So there is a small difference related to the fact that the book profits that we made this year on the sale of the cables at Seabed is excluded. Also a small book profit on the sale of a building in U.S. So we have excluded those and then we have added back a couple of accounts receivables. So that’s the difference between EUR 117 million and EUR 112 million . So it’s not that large.

Thijs Berkelder

Is there the pension one-off included?

Catrien Buttingha

Yes, yes, yes, it’s included in whichever way you look at it, it’s included.

Thijs Berkelder

Okay. Then the second question on divestments. Let’s say on your Capital Markets Day, you highlighted three potential divestment targets: global marine, the Seabed Geosolutions joint venture and the Finder assets. Can you give us an update on where you are in the process of divesting these assets?

Mark Heine

Yes. Well, there is no real news to mention there. So in that sense, may be a disappointment, but Seabed, we are still aligned with CGG to look for divestments or partners so that’s an ongoing effort and that continues. On the global Marine side, they are in a process, as we have communicated about before that is ongoing I cannot really say any details on that. And Finder, that’s more of a long-term – longer-term investment, so to say, or position that we have. We will eventually see some positive return also on one of the formals that has been done – so we see some income at the beginning of the year, we had two well – income for two wells some income at the end of the year. So poor wells, and there will be one completed in quarter one very likely – so that one is still coming in – and apart from that, it’s more longer-term, yes, investments that have been made, so to say, and that will be returned but that’s only when oil starts to flow.

Thijs Berkelder

Then maybe on your outlook 2019, first on CapEx. Your CapEx number in 2018 came in lower-than-expected and especially on your maintenance CapEx only EUR 26.5 million. Is that not way too low to secure your material and equipment stays up to date in current markets where you see big transition in technology? And related to that, you’re guiding only EUR 90 million for next year, can you give us their split of maintenance and expansion CapEx?

Mark Heine

Yes. Okay. Clear question, thank you Thijs. On the 2018 CapEx, obviously, we have invested what we believe we need to invest. And so the answer is no. It is not way too low. And we also have managed to grow by 20%, so to say, as a whole group with the investment that we have done. And we have grown close to 50% on the Site Characterization business with the existing assets that we have. So in that sense, I believe that we are doing well there, and we continue to look at that carefully, obviously. We want to make some more investments that’s why the amount goes up to EUR 90 million.

For the midterm, we have guided for an average between EUR 100 million and EUR 150 million. So that can also be one or two year higher than EUR 150million, not that we have that currently in plan, but on average, this is what we are guiding for and also stick to. So no changes there, we believe that we make the right investments and also the smaller assets, the more asset-light approach, more remote, more unmanned, will help us to actually deliver on the growth estimates that we have presented. And I think, the proof is in the pudding and at the moment we have proven that 2018, we can grow 20% with the investments that we have made.

Thijs Berkelder

And to that 2019 split between maintenance and..

Mark Heine

That was the next question. Yes, that’s a question. I don’t have the number at the top of my head. Catrien, do we know the split between maintenance and…

Catrien Buttingha

No. And Thijs I think you mean not for 2018 but for 2019 right?

Mark Heine

I don’t think we…

Catrien Buttingha

No, we don’t know.

Mark Heine

Sorry, you don’t get that detail.

Thijs Berkelder

Clear. Then an accounting question on other income, what was the number this year?

Mark Heine

I have to look at it. Go ahead Catrien.

Catrien Buttingha

It was EUR 18 million and that to a large extent related to what I have been talking about before, the booked profits on the spare cable assets at Seabed Geosolutions, the sale of building in Lafayette in U.S. Those are large components of that amount.

Thijs Berkelder

The new structure – the new organization structure, will that bring one-off costs and if so, how much?

Mark Heine

Yes. So we believe that it’s not the ultimate purpose of the reorganization to – well, the efficiency yes, simplifying the organization also. We believe that 0.5% margin point can be achieved.

Thijs Berkelder

And for now may be final question from my side, the competitive environment. We’ve seen Ocean Infinity win a big contracting in Petrobras against you and Oceaneering. We’re seeing continuous project wins by Benthic with its broad technology. We see Boskalis not only buying Gardline with Horizon in the Middle East. And we see more Magseis and Shearwater winning a lot of OBN contracts and substantially or significantly improving the OBN technology. From a technology perspective, I have seen you announced two AUVs, small AUVs, what can we further expect in your technology rollout?

Mark Heine

Yes. Thank you for the question. Well, let me take them one by one. So I’ll give you some information there. So first and foremost, I have to say that we carefully choose which projects to bid on and which one not to bid on. And for instance, in the Petrobras environment there, we have chosen to bid on that, but at a certain price point, where we believe we can make money. And Ocean Infinity went in, we believe very aggressively, and I wish them good luck. So that’s what I can say on that one. Horizon being acquired is not necessarily a negative thing for Fugro. We look at that in the way we’ve always done that. are a supplier in these field of services, basically offering independent advice to these customers, we believe that you jeopardize that if you vertically integrate the services. And therefore, we believe that there will be for Horizon more difficulties to work for the EPC contractors in the area where they are active and there are already some signals that, that will be the case.

So in that sense, we don’t necessarily see that as a major problem for Fugro. Nevertheless, we never underestimate any competitor. And they were our strong competitor to us in the past and they will be in the future. Benthic has done very well over the last couple of years, securing some deepwater geotechnical work. They do that with 10 to – no, five to 10 years old technology, so to say, on the Seabed drills. We also – and Fugro have Seabed drills. You might have picked up in the news that Fugro is developing their new Seabed drill coming out at the end of this year, early 2020, the latest technology. We’re quite enthusiastic about what we have on the board there. So therefore, we will also come in to make change a change there. And to – yes, basically change the competitive field again.

You talked about AUVs to AUVs, you probably meant U.S. fees, unmanned service vehicles is confusing but the drones on the water and not the drones in the water. So AUV is in the water, and USV is on the water. So we come out, second quarter this year with two of these vehicles those are basically unmanned vessels, and they will be able to do geophysical work as we do right now with some of our larger assets. And then you talked about Magseis and Fairfield combining basically their services and also signing up for partnerships, so to say. I think, this is interesting to see that happening in the business. And we definitely see that as a strong move and a change again, but it also will drive the general usage of Seabed nodes. And therefore, it can also benefit Seabed in itself and in the future. So the drive towards using Seabed nodes will help all the parties delivering the services. So that’s maybe some insight on how we view competitive field. Next question.

Martijn den Drijver

Martijn den Drijver for NIBC. Just two questions left from my side. What are you going to do about Land? Because you can’t be happy about the division’s performance. May be you can elaborate a little bit more on that? And the more technical or financial related question that I had left, the amendments of the covenants, what did that cost you in terms of waivers or not only for the RCF but also for the lease that’s held back. Those were the two questions I had left.

Mark Heine

let me start with the last one. We’re not going to release an exact number there. We don’t believe that it was very expensive. So let me put it like that. So that’s all I will say about it. And on the Land side, we are not satisfied with the overall results. Let me be 100% clear with that. Site Characterization is clearly performing better, also growing. On the Asset Integrity side, as we have spoken about in the past, this is more a – in some areas a transition business, where we actually move from the traditional Asset Integrity business, we use to be involved in, the geospatial business, as we called it in the old days of Fugro.

Now transforming into a very digital and a new approach, so to say, on the road side, on the power side, and this takes time. And we are not happy yet with the take-up yet because it needs to further grow, scale up to bring in the returns that we estimate it should bring in. So that’s basically the key reason in Land, why Land stays behind, has to do with Asset Integrity and that needs to be further improved and then also Land is growing again. And on the backlog said, I think it’s important to mention that Land, for the first time, since eight quarters has a growth in backlog. So there we came back one year ago from minus 17% backlog growth, or decrease and now we are 2.7% going up at the end of this 2018.

Martijn den Drijver

So you’re saying that the pricing in the backlog is substantially better than last year, meaning that we can expect further improvements on the Site Characterization bit?

Mark Heine

Well, that I can say in such a way that where oil and gas work is coming back in, yes we will see a bit more tension there. On the other side, I think it’s more the Asset Integrity leg that needs to start to perform to improve the overall margin of the Land side. Any other questions? Andre?

Andre Mulder

I’m Andre Mulder, Kepler. Indeed if you look at the sort of efficiency most are seeing quite a good turn. , what I see in Marine Asset Integrity, your – there’s a decline there, which is contrary to what I see in the other parts. How long will that take? You said you’re looking for more profitable business there. To what extent do you feel that the decline really helps because it also decreases your scale there?

Mark Heine

Thank you. Thank you for the question. A good point to make there. Indeed is that the backlog for Asset Integrity, Marine Asset Integrity is declining and that’s a conscious decision. So we want to actually get certain elements of the business back on the controls. So what we, for instance, are doing right now, is moving a vessel from Asia Pacific over to Europe, to create more tension in the market there in Asia Pacific, which will help us to increase the utilization in that area, where we are still suffering on the Asset Integrity side.

So it’s a conscious decision to maybe shrink in some areas and to get to profitability and to profitable contracts before we grow again. So it’s not necessarily one-to-one related to the market going down still on Asset Integrity. That plays a role, but it’s also something that we install ourselves by making conscious decisions, which projects do we want to take in and which ones do we not want to take in.

Andre Mulder

Do you see that happening in the next few quarters as well or…

Mark Heine

Yes. I think in general, we believe that – no, I think, the Asset Integrity business will be generally flattish, so to say, not further decline, the low point has been achieved. We see that our pricing levels are still on the pressure, so to say. So the recovery will come during the course of 2019. I don’t expect backlog to go down tremendously because that will be also relatively stable. But we’ll have to see how that further develops. But we make conscious decisions in certain areas of the world not everywhere where we say, okay, we don’t want to be part of this work anymore. May be good to emphasize there, what we have currently in our portfolio of services apart from the potential divestments we’re talking about is what we want to have as core services.

So we’re not looking for closing down certain elements or divesting more. We believe that everything we have currently in the portfolio of services after a number of years of looking at these things and divesting non-core assets that we basically have the right mix of services. Any other questions? Thijs?

Thijs Berkelder

Thijs Berkelder, again, ABN AMRO. May be a couple of smaller questions, there was a terrible disaster happening in Brazil and maybe, it gives an update for what it means for you, as Fugro in terms of financials? Further I saw an announcement that the Global Marine has signed up with a competitor of yours for the North Sea, so does it mean that you are losing Global Marine as a customer when selling out of Global Marine? Finally, third question, what percentage of backlog is definite orders?

Mark Heine

Okay. So, first, Brazil. Basically, I think what does it mean to Fugro, I think, that is obviously, a very sad story. Fugro was the only company at that moment in time when the disaster happened that we had five people working on the dam itself. So all the other parties working in or around or on the dam, were at lunch break, and this means that Fugro was still on the dam, when it happened. We still have four people missing. So this is a disaster for Fugro in itself. It’s a miracle that one person survived it. I have been myself to visit the person in the hospital. It’s amazing, if you hear about the story and listen to what the man had to go through. Also being stuck in the mud for six hours not being found, so to say, so this is a major disaster for Brazil, for Fugro because there are still four people missing.

So in that sense, it has an enormous impact on Fugro. What does it do to the Finances? I don’t think it’s material to a number or so for the impact on the financial side. And we are basically doing everything we can to help valet the local authorities in their investigations also thinking along with them to see with our expertise what we can do to help them. And that’s all I want to say about the Brazil disaster. If I talk about Global Marine, yes, they signed for – signed up a partnership with another party in the industry for a particular reason.

We have very strong relationships, so to say, with Global Marine, works very well as ongoing partners. So we’re pretty pleased with the cooperation and the ongoing services that we supply to them and vice versa. So in that sense, I have no concerns that this relationship will be broken. Then you asked the percentage in hand of the backlog which is 71%. And that was 65% one-year ago. You had a question? Any other questions.

Thijs Berkelder

On the chase for your asset-light model, you already said, we are going to do a lot more chartering. Will that also mean that you are going to say goodbye to a number of vessels in your fleet? Or should we expect the chartering to come on top of that?

Mark Heine

We have actually retired quite a few older assets over the last couple of years. Our average fleet age is around 11% – of 11 years and basically, very young in that sense. We still have some older assets and we will obviously retire them at the right moment in time. So in that sense no, if we charter, we in principle need to add capacity to the fleet but those are very often short-term charters. So we are not talking about multiple-year charters. We are talking about seasonal charters, that you can switch on and off relatively quickly.

So that’s basically how we want to take on the increased demand, so to say, not necessarily retiring our own assets right now.

Thijs Berkelder

Two remaining questions. The first one on the tax loss carried forwards. And can you give us any details of where they are? And how large they are in certain areas with geographical or by division? Last question is on the margin targets. Would you be prepared to give also targets for the subdivisions?

Mark Heine

Sorry, I didn’t get the first question, can you repeat that sorry?

Thijs Berkelder

What were your tax loss carry forwards are, be it geographical or by division?

Mark Heine

Okay. The tax loss. I don’t have those details at hand. So I’m not going to supply a specific information on that. Catrien, do you want to say anything about it.

Catrien Buttingha

Well, there is not a lot of specific to add. They are basically everywhere. So I mean not in each and every country, obviously, but I can’t say that they are concentrated specifically in one country or one geographic area. So can’t give much more detail.

Mark Heine

Well, I think maybe in general, we can say of the EUR 220 million that is unrecognized right now, that is also in areas where we are very active and where we have made losses in the past. So if we start to improve our financial performance, we will be able to recognize some of these tax deferred tax assets and that will benefit immediately on the – for the net results, so to say.

So in that sense, yes, it is in the areas that we work otherwise you cannot have these large losses, so to say, accumulated. And when it improves, then we can recognize them and it should benefit us. And then you had a question on the margin, but I didn’t 100% get it.

Thijs Berkelder

I was asking for targets on the separate subdivisions? So not only a target from Marine but also Marine for Site Characterization, Asset Integrity?

Mark Heine

In the forecast.

Thijs Berkelder

Analyst always wants.

Mark Heine

You always want a little bit more, I understand that but we are not releasing that amount of detail.

Thijs Berkelder

Yes.

Mark Heine

Thijs, yes, use the time. I think this is the last question. Thijs, go ahead.

Thijs Berkelder

Thijs Berkelder, ABN AMRO. A question on Seabed, there was losses in Q4. You are saying a subcontractor is to blame. Are you – will you receive compensations for their mistake? Is that subcontractor, is that Argas may be the other CGG joint venture, yes, or no? What has gone wrong there? What really has gone wrong?

Mark Heine

I think you’re asking for details that I am not going to release. So I’m sorry about that. But yes, it has to do with performance of the subcontractor related to the land seismic work that we are doing there. We are performing work with the ship contractor on a regular basis, always worked well. This time, yes, they have a problem on their side, and we share the negative results as well and sometimes it’s positive, now it’s negative. And that’s how you deal with it, if you together into a project. That’s all I can release there. Okay.

Okay. That brings us to the end of the Fugro 2018 Results Presentation.

Mark Heine

Thank you very much, also all the people on the webcast, thank you very much, have a great day, evening or afternoon. Yes, good bye.