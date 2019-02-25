Activision Blizzard: Losing Its Voice

Despite these issues, this is still an attractive price point to buy into a great company at a fair price.

Investment Thesis

Activision Blizzard announced 800 job cuts, approximately 8% of the total workforce during the latest investor conference. This was portrayed as a necessary reduction in back office staff due to the continued move towards digital distribution, but that is not the full story.

Background

Activision Blizzard formed as the result of a merger in December 2007. Prior to this, the group existed as separate entities Vivendi Games (holding company for Blizzard Entertainment) and Activision respectively. This merger set the stage in creating the largest gaming company in the world, by measures of both revenues and market cap. The company continues to hold renowned titles from World of Warcraft to Call of Duty while innovating to create new franchises such as Hearthstone and Overwatch.

Today, the company stands as a bastion of the industry, and this is from where it derives its core strengths. A second to none catalogue of historic titles and IP, thousands of highly competent and talented creative and technical personnel, and the financial clout to remain relevant in the industries ever-changing climate.

The Scope of Redundancies

While initially billed as a restructuring of customer support, logistics and supply, and reduced personnel requirements for physical distribution, recent information suggests the scope to be materially wider.

Initial expectations by investors and analysts was set by historic standards. Notably the 2012 restructuring of customer support positions at Blizzard, caused by automated loot trading and right click reporting functionality being introduced that eventually eliminated much of the customer service aggregated workload. This was the expectation for the recent restructuring, with a distribution twist as the move towards digital distribution continued. For comparison, 2012 saw 600 layoffs throughout Blizzard at the time.

This made a great deal of sense at the time as new innovative technologies became available, such as algorithm driven functionality for dealing with “nuisance users” such as trolls, spammers and scammers. This paved the way for a substantially more efficient and no less effective solution to a variety of customer service-related tasks. Easy and obvious infringements could now be dealt with automatically, allowing customer service humans to deal with complex cases that did not have a clear binary outcome.

The clear risk to this system is reducing the human element to the point where decisions that are made by automated systems are not necessarily clear cut, and is an area where current AI tends to perform poorly. Examples of this are starting to surface on various Activision Blizzard community forums, where features such as right click reporting are being abused by the players to trigger disconnects and bans by the automated system. This in itself it a form of trolling and adversely impacts player experience. The further reduction in human customer support staff is likely to increase the frequency of incorrect decisions being made with regards to users. Having the ability to cause significant distress for its users, this is a clear risk that is likely to remain for the foreseeable future and is a direct consequence of recent workforce restructuring.

Community Management

In the modern world of video-games, users expect clear channels of communication to be maintained. Many expect to be courted by publishers with newsletters, community forums and demos of the latest releases. Publishers that provide this type of hype are firmly expected to follow this up through community channels prior to the release of the title. Game demos provide a good example, with players who play a demo expect bugs and issues that are widely reported to be fixed prior to launch, with company representatives both acknowledging and addressing the issues raised while providing updates along the way. Failure to do this commonly leads to a material and significant backlash from the community by way of poor reviews and reduced participation.

However, both Activision and Blizzard maintain an historically excellent reputation for releasing highly polished titles. While it is likely this will remain the case, the reduction in community management staff does increase the risk of becoming out-of-touch with the wants and needs of users.

It is perhaps early access titles that laid the foundations for this type of comprehensive community support by developers, but that has now extended to a variety of traditional triple AAA publishers who actively and comprehensively engage with the user base.

Community managers perform the pivotal role of building relationships with the community (and its lead representatives, such as streamers) while acting as a conduit and filter for information to reach the development teams in a proactive way. This allows development teams to address issues users are facing, while improving the quality of the product based on user feedback. The reduction in community service staff represents a period of material uncertainty for the company, as discussed below.

Materially significant is this piece from a statement by former employee and community manager for Activision Blizzard Yithisens, who stated:

“The community management team was cut by 50%, and my department no longer exists anymore” (Classi-Cast, 2019).

Yithisens continued to discuss how the half of the team that stayed on currently had no role and are now in the process of figuring out the future structure of how this team will operate (Classi-Cast, 2019).

From an investor’s perspective, this is not necessarily the picture painted during the latest investor conference. Lack of definitive planning for this restructuring is becoming apparent from the chaotic representation Yithisens describes above. Furthermore, it is increasingly apparent the scope of back office reductions due to the move towards digital distribution is only one side of the coin, and the scope is materially wider. The level of uncertainty surrounding how the community management teams operates moving forward is of particular concern.

Loss of Expertise

Highlighted by the loss of community manager Fangtooth, formerly employee number 127 and 15-year veteran of the company, the loss of expertise in the recent restructuring is becoming evident. Loosing the most experienced people who fully understand the company and the role they perform, in a role that is likely to be of greater importance moving forward (community management), is in the authors opinion an unnecessary risk by ATVI moving forward.

Why did the restructuring happen?

Fundamentally, this is a decision driven by current financials (i.e. cost control) and in part the lack of workload available due to 2019 being a transition year with a less impressive and quantitatively smaller line up than is usual. While this is a sound approach at the company level, as mentioned previously, it is considerably less impressive in terms of the expertise lost in areas such as community management. Areas which will likely serve as a value adding conduit for decades ahead. This represents, perhaps, a short-term gain for potential long-term loss, and that is unappealing.

However, former community manager Yithisens commented:

“I genuinely believe this (the restructuring) was something Blizzard needed to go through, I firmly believe it was going to happen, it needed to happen and it’s a chance for blizzard to do better” (Classi-Cast, 2019).

At the company level, the lower number of releases is a significant contributing factor to the declining workload that in turn led to this reduction in labor force. Yithisens clearly understood this, continuing with:

“I whole heartedly believe that this is a chance for things to fix themselves, I don’t want to go down the rabbit hole of things we thought were a problem, but it’s a chance to hit the reset button and fix it, and I genuinely hope that happens” (Classi-Cast, 2019).

This provides comfort in the initial investor expectations, that current financials meant this restructuring is a necessity due to the realities the company faces through 2019. Yithisens somewhat vindicates that sentiment in the belief that this is a chance to improve in a proactive way.

Conclusion

It should be noted that restructuring of this scale happens quasi-frequently at large gaming companies, and is not necessarily indicative of adverse long-term implications. In this case the risk of long-term implications remains materially higher due to a loss of significant and substantial expertise that cannot be easily replaced moving forward.

In this particular analysts humble opinion, this revelation in terms of the restructuring does increase the relative risk and the potential for adverse issues involving community management and overall company to fan engagements and communications moving forward while controlling cost control and enhancing current financials. At the company level this is generally less significant, and should not impact the ambitions for a strong growth in lineup and profitability through 2020.

