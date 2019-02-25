JPMorgan: Buy Or Sell?

Is this due to fundamental improvement? Yes, but only partially.

Investment Thesis

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is one of the best-run companies in one of the most undervalued sectors in the stock market, but I recommend new investors to be patient for lower prices due to the reasons discussed in this article.

Let's dig in.

History and Leadership

Founded in 1799 and headquartered in New York, New York, JPMorgan operates through a network of more than 5,000 branches and four segments:

Consumer & Community Banking,

Corporate & Investment Bank,

Commercial Banking, and

Asset & Wealth Management.

The following table summarizes recent business segment results:

The above table shows that the company's leading segment, Consumer & Community Banking, has not only grown profitably from the year-ago quarter, but its profit margin has improved further.

On the other hand, the Asset & Wealth Management segment has struggled during the same period, relative to the company's other segments. A deeper look reveals that the segment's Assets Under Management ("AUM") of $2.0T and client assets of $2.7T were both down 2% year over year, driven by the impact of lower market levels. I expect this segment to strengthen in 2019.

Record Profitability

The company's profit margin is at the highest level in the last three decades:

Data by YCharts

The following graph illustrates that JPMorgan is not the only major bank whose profit margin has significantly improved since the Great Recession:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, market participants have not yet fully realized the significant improvement in the sector that has unfolded only gradually.

Earnings And Momentum

The following table illustrates that analysts expect the company's earnings to grow by 10 percent in 2019, but the range of estimates is relatively wide at 29 percent around the average, pointing to extreme volatility in analyst estimates:

The following table illustrates that earnings expectations for the upcoming quarter and year have somewhat deteriorated in recent months:

This is an important observation: Although the stock price has increased to multi-year highs and substantially outperformed the S&P 500 index in recent years, the momentum across the analyst community is taking a breather.

Furthermore, if oil prices increase as I expect in the coming months, higher gasoline prices could limit consumer spending and global growth, in which case, all segments would likely suffer.

This risk, however, is mitigated by depressed valuation multiples across the financial services industry, which I discuss in the next section.

Valuation Is Depressed

The stock is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of only 11.8x, which is nearly half of 21.5x for the S&P 500 index.

The company's price-to-earnings ratio is in line with that of its primary competitors, while Citigroup (C) stands out as the cheapest in the group:

Wells Fargo (WFC): 11.6x

Bank of America (BAC): 11.3x

Citigroup: 9.7x

PNC Financial Services (PNC): 11.6x

On the other hand, the company's price-to-book ratio of 1.51x compares unfavorably to Wells Fargo's 1.31x, Bank of America's 1.17x, Citigroup's 0.86x, and PNC's 1.19x.

Even though valuation multiples are uniformly depressed across the banking sector, JPMorgan's stock has outperformed those of its peers, as I illustrate in the next section.

Stock Price Performance

In the last five years, JPMorgan has outperformed the S&P 500 index by more than 30 percent and also outperformed its peer group:

Data by YCharts

JPMorgan's stock price has, in large part, reflected the underlying improvement in the company's fundamentals, but it has also benefited from accelerated stock buybacks, as I present in the next section.

Shareholder-Friendly Management

JPMorgan offers investors with a 2.56 percent dividend yield, which is at the higher end of its range since the Great Recession:

Data by YCharts

In addition, the company has significantly increased its stock buybacks in recent periods to more than $4 billion per quarter:

Data by YCharts

The combination of the historically high dividend yield and increasing stock buybacks is attractive to long-term investors. However, the above graph illustrates that the outperformance in the stock price is, in part, due to accelerating buybacks and is not due solely to fundamental improvement.

Bottom Line

JPMorgan is a well-run bank with industry-leading profit margins and return on capital, and I estimate that the current share price of $106 per share presents long-term investors with a reasonable entry point.

Having said that, however, the company's stock price has extended further than competitors' in recent periods, in part reflecting the fundamental improvement and the company's leading position among peers, but also reflecting accelerating stock buybacks.

I rate the company Hold and set the Buy target price at $100 per share, but there is another bank that I believe provides better value, as I will discuss in the coming days.

Premium Research If you're interested in my investment methodology and other holdings, join Value Portfolio. I'm confident that you will find my fundamental research to be insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.