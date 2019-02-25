Tesla: High-End Competition?

Competition has arrived for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the form of high-end electric powered SUVs from Jaguar and Audi. Jaguar's I-PACE and Audi's e-tron are both very good cars with excellent fit and finish, attractive design, good performance and range. Both of these "best effort" electric cars from legacy ICE carmakers are targeting Tesla's somewhat long-in-the-tooth Model X electric SUV that was brought to market years ago and that even Tesla admits was over-designed and late to arrive. Tesla will no doubt see customers cross-shopping these cars against Model X. And, Tesla will likely lose some customers to these Jaguar and Audi offerings. But there is a bit more to this story.

Investors should look hard and long at these Tesla competitors. While Tesla has had the high-end electric car market mostly to itself, times are changing, and offerings from Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and other legacy carmakers are about to enter Tesla's market space. An assessment of the comparative strength of Tesla's and competitors' electric car technology could be very useful at this point to give a sense of how Tesla is likely to fare against newly arriving legacy competitors.

As it happens, the German electric car rental firm nextmove (yes, all lower case) recently did a head-to-head, real-world Autobahn range test of Tesla's Model X, Jaguar's I-PACE and Audi's e-tron. The three cars were driven over the same route, at the same time, and at realistic Autobahn speeds. Range capability and operating costs for inter-city Autobahn travel were determined.

In Germany, nextmove has a fleet of 350+ electric cars and ten locations where it rents Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3, Jaguar I-PACE, Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) Ioniq, Hyundai Kona, Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) e-Niro, VW (OTCPK:VWAGY) e-Golf, Opel Ampera-e, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) i3s, Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) Zoe, Renault Kangoo, smart, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf 2 and Nissan e-NV200 cars to customers wishing to experience electric mobility for themselves. Soon, nextmove will add Audi e-tron, e.GO Life, Mercedes eVito, and StreetScooter Work L vehicles to its rental fleet. It would be difficult to find another organization with the breath of electric vehicle operating experience similarly agnostic with respect to particular electric car manufacturers. The result has been an unusually unbiased and real-world oriented test of these cars.

Something stands out in this testing. Jaguar's I-PACE and Audi's e-tron, both of which are smaller, 5-passenger cars compared to the 7-passenger Model X, use a quarter more energy to cover the same distance at Autobahn speeds. This tells us that competitors' leading edge technology just reaching the market now is a whole lot less efficient than the Model S technology of seven years ago that powers Tesla's aging Model X. Think about that. Tesla's batteries and electric driveline and vehicle aerodynamics of several years ago are still a lot better than the best Tesla's high-end competitors can muster today. This isn't some Tesla bull's fever dream, but rather objective fact demonstrated by independent, real-world testing. Tesla shorts might do well to consider that.

Does this Matter?

Is the lead in efficiency of Tesla's Model X over the I-PACE and e-tron going to matter to customers? Probably not very much. Customers buying this kind of high-end vehicle aren't shopping for lowest cost per mile, and in any case, all of these vehicles do pretty well compared to similar size/performance ICE product. The real competition Tesla offers to the I-PACE and e-tron is not Model X anyway. It's their Model 3 Performance version. A Model 3P carries the same 5 passengers and has AWD. It also has more range, far better performance, and costs many thousands of dollars less than a base model I-PACE or e-tron.

Where Tesla's advantage in efficiency and electric car technology will matter over the long term is in comparative manufacturing cost. If the I-PACE design were as efficient as Tesla's years-old Model X design, the I-PACE could achieve the range and performance that it does now using a 90kWh battery with a 72kWh battery instead. The same applies to the e-tron. Big batteries cost more than smaller batteries, so Jaguar's and Audi's second-rate, poor efficiency electric car technology is costing these companies big time on those battery invoices.

A lot has been said about Tesla's electric car technology. Many analysts point out that the same aerodynamics, battery, motor and power electronics are available to all industry players, and it is obvious that seasoned legacy carmakers can match whatever Tesla does whenever they choose to do that. Others, and I am probably one of these, point out that legacy carmakers have legacy constraints that make it difficult or even impossible for these companies to make complete and rapid use of evolving electric car technology to the same extent Tesla does. We may have before us examples of the best electric cars two different legacy carmakers have been able to deliver. What do we see?

Both the I-PACE and the e-tron have prominent grills because the I-PACE has to look like a Jag and the e-tron has to look like an Audi. Jags and Audis have grills, and aerodynamics be damned, the marketing department says these cars have to have grills. But the differences in drag coefficients (I-PACE 0.29; e-tron 0.27; Model X 0.25) are not enough alone to explain the poorer efficiency of the legacy carmakers' products. Poor performing batteries, electronics, motors and software are in play as well. Legacy carmakers propensity to outsource subsystems to suppliers may be involved, or perhaps the engineering staff with a legacy of ICE related experienced just aren't as attuned to the nuances of electric car design.

What we see very clearly from the nextmove testing is that legacy carmakers Jaguar and Audi are years behind Tesla in electric car technology, unable to deliver even close to the efficiency seen in Tesla's Model X which has been in production for many years. The legacy constraints inhibiting Jaguar and Audi are obvious in the styling/aerodynamics area, but there are necessarily other shortfalls in these designs that we can't see directly but are inferred from the comparatively poor efficiency demonstrated by the I-PACE and e-tron.

From these tests, it is apparent Tesla's legacy high-end competitors Audi and Jaguar have yet to pull even with where Tesla was five or more years ago. This strongly supports the contention that Tesla has and will likely continue to have a technology edge over legacy ICE carmakers seeking to compete with the Silicon Valley upstart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These writings about the technical aspects of Tesla, electric cars, components, supply chain and the like are intended to stimulate awareness and discussion of these issues. Investors should view my work in this light and seek other competent technical advice on the subject issues before making investment decisions.