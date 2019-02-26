Cabot Oil & Gas: A Steady Cash Flow Generator In Most Market Conditions

While it isn't particularly cheap and probably offers modest capital appreciation potential from the current level, it is also relatively low risk for a producer.

Cabot Oil and Gas (COG) continues to focus on generating a large amount of free cash flow. Although natural gas prices have dropped over the last couple months, the company is still expected to generate over $600 million in positive cash flow after dividends, as it was able to lock in high Q1 2019 prices via hedges for part of its natural gas production and has also trimmed its capital expenditure budget a bit. Cabot remains a top natural gas producer, although due to its relatively low risk profile, it has relatively modest capital appreciation potential.

2019 Update

The company has trimmed its 2019 production growth outlook to 20% (from 20% to 25% before) as it focuses on delivering substantial amounts of positive cash flow despite weaker natural gas prices. When I looked at Cabot a couple months ago, NYMEX natural gas strip prices for 2019 averaged around $3.15, but now this has dropped to around $2.90.

Q1 2019 natural gas prices were most affected as the winter weather didn't end up depleting storage as much as it could have. February 2019 natural gas futures mostly stayed above $4 from mid-November to mid-December, but ended up settling at under $3. Cabot was able to hedge for Q1 2019 at a high price though (after only reporting holding basis hedges for 2019 at the end of Q3 2018), so it will still benefit from the temporary spike in early 2019 futures.

(Source: Cabot Oil & Gas)

Thus, while Cabot may generate around $2.293 billion in gas revenue at $2.90 NYMEX natural gas (including a $0.30 differential), it also has an estimated $63 million in positive hedge value, bringing its total revenue to $2.356 billion including hedges.

Type Units $ Per Mcf $ Million Natural Gas [BCF] 882 $2.60 $2,293 Hedge Value $63 Total Revenue $2,356

The company has trimmed its capital expenditure budget from a range of $800-850 million to just $800 million now. This results in an estimate of $1.745 billion in cash expenditures in 2019, including $119 million for dividends.

Thus, Cabot is able to generate around $611 million in positive cash flow in 2019 at $2.90 NYMEX natural gas after dividends, or around $730 million in positive cash flow before any dividend payments.

Type $ Million Direct Operations $75 Transportation And Gathering $591 Taxes Other Than Income $22 Cash G&A $64 Cash Interest $52 Exploration $22 Capital Expenditures $800 Dividends $119 Total Expenses $1,745

Declining Share Count

With only a modest amount of debt maturing in the next few years, Cabot is able to put a substantial amount of money towards share repurchases. The company repurchased 11.3 million shares in Q4 2018, helping push its outstanding share count down to 423.4 million now.

Based on Cabot's projected free cash flow for 2019, it is possible that it will end 2019 with under 400 million shares. This would set it up well for another dividend increase, as the lower share count would help moderate the effect of a dividend increase on total dividend payments. For example, a $0.07 quarterly dividend with 423.4 million shares translates into $119 million per year in dividend payments. A $0.08 quarterly dividend would be an increase of 14%, but that would only result in an 8% increase to total dividends paid (to $128 million per year) if Cabot's share count was reduced to 400 million.

Valuation

With an enterprise value of approximately $11.2 billion (assuming 400 million outstanding shares), the company's EV/EBITDAX multiple (based on 2019 EBITDAX at strip prices) would be approximately 7.0x. This is not particularly cheap, but Cabot should be able to growing production under most market conditions, while also continuing to repurchase shares and increase its dividend.

I consider the low-$20s to be a good entry point for Cabot and would reduce or sell off my position in the stock in the high-$20s. It is a pretty stable stock that doesn't offer a huge amount of capital appreciation potential, but also has a relatively low risk profile for a natural gas producer.

Conclusion

Cabot Oil & Gas is a well-positioned natural gas company that is able to generate substantial positive cash flow in most commodity pricing conditions, while also being able to grow production. New infrastructure and increased in-basin demand have helped reduce its average differential to NYMEX to around negative $0.30 in 2019 from negative $0.80 in 2017. This has helped Cabot repurchase a significant number of shares, while also increasing its dividend. This trend should continue in future years.

The company's ability to generate free cash flow has helped it maintain a pretty solid valuation (at 7x estimated 2019 EBITDAX), so there isn't as much capital appreciation potential as some other producers. However, Cabot also benefits from a relatively low risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.