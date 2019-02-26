General Electric's Monumental Move

Feb. 25 has been a big day for shareholders of General Electric (GE). In the morning, the company announced a major asset sale that few anticipated that will result in billions of dollars worth of debt reduction for the struggling conglomerate, all at only a minimal loss of revenue in the foreseeable future. This sale to Danaher (DHR) is helping the company do what it must at this time: Focus on reducing leverage and streamlining operations, all while finding its core and focusing on growth from there. In all, I see this as one of the best moves the company has made in years and one that will ultimately deliver true value to shareholders so long as the rest of the company’s reorganization proceeds nicely as well.

A look at the sale

According to a press release issued by General Electric’s management team, the company struck a deal whereby it will sell to Danaher its GE BioPharma business in exchange for $21 billion in cash, plus the assumption of $400 million worth of pension liabilities by the acquirer. GE BioPharma is engaged in a wide arrange of activities, some of which I have written about here. These include the creation, marketing, and sale of single-use consumables like Fortem-based products, chromatography hardware, cell culture media, the development of instrumentation and various services related to said development, and more. Previously, GE BioPharma was a subsidiary of GE Life Sciences, which is a sub-segment of the conglomerate’s Healthcare segment.

In a prior article where I talked in detail about the management team at General Electric actually selling off or somehow divesting of Healthcare (this was before management decided late last year to divest of the segment), I actually compared it to Danaher as a comparable and suggested that the segment as a whole should be worth probably around $75.51 million. This may seem large, but with revenue last year of $19.78 billion, up from $19.02 billion in 2017, and profits of nearly $3.70 billion compared to 2017’s $3.49 billion, it’s certainly not unreasonable.

Not only does it look like my decision to compare Healthcare to Danaher a wise one, it’s becoming even more clear that, perhaps, the actual value of the firm might be greater than what I anticipated. I say this because, while BioPharma is probably the best piece of the segment (compared to other operations like digital imaging equipment, services related to said equipment, and more, all of which is likely lower margin than specialized BioPharma operations), the fact of the matter is that BioPharma is expected to generate sales this year of just $3.2 billion (up from last year’s $3 billion) and yet it's being sold for $21.4 billion.

*Taken from Danaher

As you can see in the image above, BioPharma is quite a diverse set of operations. Approximately 40% of its revenue comes from North America, 30% comes from its EMEA operations (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and the remaining 30% comes from the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region. Asia-Pacific should be considered a hot market for single-use products like those created out of Fortem because of the large and aging population in countries like China. The fact that BioPharma already has a sizable foothold in that market, with annualized revenue of nearly $1 billion, with sales expected to continue growing by at least 6% to 7% per annum, is meaningful. It’s also worth mentioning here that $2.8 billion of BioPharma’s sales relate specifically to bioprocessing, with the remaining $400 million being allocated toward other activities.

For those wondering how Danaher will cover the transaction, it should be said that the company intends to issue equity worth about $3 billion in order to raise cash. The company, as of the end of last year, also had $787.8 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand, and it did say that it will use some of this cash, but undeniably the bulk of the transaction’s value will come in the form of debt. For what it’s worth here, management said that the weighted-average interest rate on the debt it will use will be lower than 3% per annum, plus it should be said that even though the purchase price of BioPharma is $21.4 billion, the company will only be paying a net amount of $20 billion. This is because $1.4 billion will come back to it in the form of tax benefits.

This is all good for General Electric

General Electric is, undoubtedly, a big winner here. While Danaher will get an attractive new entity can create value from, not only from growth but from an estimated $100 million in synergies per year by year three, the debt reduction for General Electric is a huge plus. The big question, though, is what happens next. You see, late last year, it was announced that the Healthcare segment for the firm would be divested of, very likely through an IPO. That path, however, seems to no longer be optimal.

While I believe an eventual IPO or a complete breakup and selling of Healthcare is possible, CEO Culp said that an IPO this year is unlikely. Instead, he mentioned that the company will be focused on managing Healthcare’s core business moving forward. While Culp has far more knowledge and experience on this than I do, I pray we see an orderly sale of the remaining assets, since it would result, likely, in tens of billions of dollars of additional debt reduction and very possibly free up additional cash to allocate toward the conglomerate’s key business operations.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, investors in General Electric should be ecstatic by these recent developments. The sale price for this particular set of operations is higher than I would have expected and it shows that my prior valuation for Healthcare as a whole is probably an appropriate conservative figure, if not even too conservative compared to what reality will go on to show. Either way, this cash will help management solve a great many of the conglomerate’s troubles, while BioPharma’s transition from being a General Electric business to being a Danaher firm will help the latter continue growing in an attractive, profitable, and competitive space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.