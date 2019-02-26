Your Guide To YieldCos: Pattern Energy, Clearway Energy, And Atlantica Yield

Open any YieldCo ticker page and you'll find 8 or 9 buy cases for every bearish one, all with varying assumptions, price targets, and valuation methods. It is, therefore, hard to find a comparison between YieldCos that use the same analytical process and that make price targets comparable. This can make a lot of difference, as discount rates, treatment of debt, and choice of a DCF model or multiples leave a lot of room. In this article, I attempt to create an apples to apples comparison between Atlantica Yield (AY), Pattern Energy (PEGI), and Clearway Energy (CWEN) and a valuation for all three. But let's start with a small crash-course on YieldCos.

YieldCo background

YieldCos emerged in the earlier half of this decade, and their original purpose was to purchase renewable energy projects that their parent companies developed. These parent companies could be construction companies like the Spanish Abengoa, former parent of Abengoa Yield (renamed to Atlantica Yield) or utilities like NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), parent of NRG Yield (renamed to Clearway). The idea was that the YieldCos would buy mature assets and pay all available cash flow as dividends, creating good cash flow visibility for its investors. The purpose of parent companies was to lower funding costs and to raise capital. Up to 2015, this model worked really well. YieldCos traded at expensive multiples, issued shares, took on projects from their parents. Governance was tricky; most YieldCos didn't have employees, and all employees, from those operating the assets to management, worked for the parent company. In 2016, the YieldCo model started to break down under crashing share prices and rising funding costs, ultimately slowing growth for most YieldCos.

PPAs

Power Purchase Agreements or PPAs are key to understanding YieldCos. These are off-take agreements, often lasting for over 20 years, between a power producer (YieldCo) and a buyer, typically a utility that wants to fulfill its renewable energy obligations. These PPAs also specify a fixed or inflation-indexed price and are commonly negotiated and closed before construction of a power plant starts. As a rule of thumb: the longer the PPA, the better.

Project debt vs. corporate debt

Because YieldCos have such predictable cash flows, they are highly levered. Most debt is at the project level. Project loans are quite similar to mortgages in the sense that they amortize like a mortgage, and their only recourse is the asset and its cash flows. Loans are also usually long term and often have an initial maturity of somewhere between 10 and 25 years.

Corporate debt is borne by the YieldCo, and the companies are 'on the hook' for it. This debt often trades in the high-yield space, and coupons of 5% to 7% are quite common for maturities between 4 and 10 years.

CAFD

Cash Available For Distribution is a key non-GAAP metric that YieldCos report. Its main use is to communicate to investors how much the company can reasonably pay out as dividends. This broadly comes down to CAFD = EBITDA - (project debt service + interest on corporate debt + working capital movements + restricted cash movements + cash taxes). For run rate/forward calculations, I exclude volatile items that should average out to zero, like working capital and change in project/restricted cash.

Valuation & debt multiples

The table below shows some common valuation and debt ratios but also supplementary ratios using CAFD guidance by the companies, supplemented by my CAFD estimates. Only Clearway issued both a guidance for 2018 and a recently updated 2019 guidance, which I both followed.

* EV/'19 CAFD is (corporate debt + market cap)/(2019e CAFD + after tax corporate interest expense). ** Annualized latest dividend (announcement) divided by CAFD run-rate estimate. Source: author's own estimates and calculations. Project debt is adjusted for share borne by minorities and unconsolidated debt. Stock prices as of mid-day 20 Feb. 2019. All debt figures are as of 3Q18, adjusted for subsequent events. For EBITDA, 2019 author's estimates were used. Source: author's own estimates or calculations.

From these figures, it is obvious that the YieldCos are highly levered, and Clearway and Atlantica are comparably cheap on these multiples while Pattern looks more expensive. The reason is that Pattern has some projects in Japan that are under construction or still ramping up. The 'P/CAFD' multiple uses the run rate and accounted for this and should be seen as a fairer comparison than (2019e) EBITDA multiples. These multiples are a nice start, but the better choice is to value these companies using cash flows because the assets won't last forever and the PPA and debt maturities matter a lot.

Valuation method

The valuation starting point in this article will be the fair value of existing assets. This is supplemented with a range of upside and downside based on NPV created by future growth and exposure to the PG&E bankruptcy. To get a true understanding of how CAFD will develop over time, it is important to forecast on a project by project basis. I modelled CAFD of the existing assets individually using debt levels & maturity, PPA maturity, asset type, interest rates, debt amortization schedules (if available), company comments, ownership, and disclosure on revenue or EBITDA per geographical segment or asset type. This was then supplemented by disclosure of corporate costs, guidance and historical financial data to solve the final loose ends like non-cash EBITDA, corporate expenses and cash taxes. Added to the discounted firm CAFD are cash and subsidiaries that represent value but no CAFD, while corporate debt is subtracted (interest on corporate debt is added to CAFD).

Choosing the right discount rate for YieldCos is, like for any stock or sector, quite tough. Yet, it is still one of the most important things on the to-do list, which is why I like to spend a few words on it. Following the CAPM, the betas of the three stocks are close to 1, which would suggest something close to 8% (5% equity risk premium + 3% risk free rate). However, in my recent observations, 5-year corporate bonds of Clearway Energy and Pattern Energy trade close to 6.5% YTM (yield to maturity). This is a bit unsettling, as equity holders would be rewarded with only an additional 150bps, while taking on an excessively larger amount of risk due to the longer horizon and subordination of equity vs. debt. To make matters worse, due to predictable cash flows, upside 'risk' seems limited while PG&E shows downside risk does exist and shareholders are fully on the hook for that. One mitigating factor is the fact that I primarily work with the assumption of all assets being worthless after 2045. This conservative assumption that eliminates the need to guess what happens beyond 2045 justifies moderating the discount rate at 8.5%, a level I'm comfortable with. I think that risks and risk mitigators of the three YieldCos are fairly balanced, so I will use the same 8.5% for all.

Residual value of assets after PPA maturity

Up and until a PPA matures, project cash flow is quite predictable. After that, significant assumptions have to be made. I chose to slash EBITDA estimates after PPAs expire and to end forecasting after 2045 with the exception of transmission lines and natural gas power plants. The model takes a unified approach per asset type, taking an EBITDA cut of 75% on thermal solar, 50% for wind, and 25% for PV solar.

The EBITDA of natural gas powerplants and transmission lines are not cut as the finite forecasting period and contractual price increases balance out with increased maintenance expense and because the value of these technologies doesn't decline materially due to ongoing innovation. Also, as the share of renewable energy grows, it will become harder to cope with the irregular generation of renewables that needs flexible conventional plants and storage to make sure electricity is supplied 24 hours a day, 365 days/year. So, while, historically, renewables command a premium per MW (due to subsidies or regulation), that will probably turn into a discount as the share of renewable energy increases and becomes cheaper.

The EIA expects natural gas and PV (photovoltaic) solar to dominate new plant additions after 2020. The reason is that PV solar and natural gas will be both competitive and compatible. The cost of manufacturing PV solar panels is especially expected to decline and to benefit both local and utility scale production. The production of natural gas is expected to increase in the US, making it a competitive input for gas-fired power plants. Also, natural gas power plants can be 'switched' on or off quite easily without much delay or cost, which is important as renewable energy generation will always remain volatile. The EIA (Energy Information Administration) believes that combined-cycle (natural gas) and solar PV are the most economically attractive generating technologies. This is reflected by their forecasts of plant additions below.

Source: EIA

The continued decline in solar PV costs throughout the projection period encourages new additions beyond the existing [Renewable Portfolio Standards] requirements.

EIA Annual Energy Outlook 2019

I expect the conventional plants of Clearway and Atlantica Yield to last 35-40 years as of COD (commercial operation date), consistent with El Segundo's old equipment before it was retired. An important note is that these conventional plants are paid for keeping their capacity online, not production. I also expect the capacity price to remain close to its current EBITDA level because demand for flexible generation capacity will remain high as the share of renewables increases. At the same time, prices of inputs (natural gas) are forecasted by the EIA to become more competitive.

Solar

For solar PV, the economics are different from concentrated (thermal) solar. The operational costs of PV plants are lower, thus the initial cost of the assets is a larger part of its lifetime cost of energy also known as LCOE, which is favorable as the EIA forecasts the cost of solar panels per KWh to decline. Also, the loss of (government) subsidies or stepdown after a PPA matures will hurt less if operational costs are comparatively low.

A big part of the plant cost will be site preparation and transmission lines as solar panels become cheaper. For existing sites, only the solar panels need to be replaced, which is an advantage for solar PV. On the other hand, solar panels will degrade and need to be replaced after ~30 years. To account for bright solar PV future and the corresponding residual value of these plants, I take only a 25% discount to EBITDA after a PPA expires. At the same time, I believe thermal solar plants will become almost worthless when their PPAs run out, despite their better durability versus solar PV.

Growth

Because YieldCos rely to a large extent on issuing equity to fund new investments, and the feasibility of that, in turn, relies on the share price, I find it prudent to not use future growth in fair value estimates. To understand how silly this would be, think like this: YieldCo Z trades at a 7% CAFD Yield and acquires a project with a 10% CAFD yield that is half its size and pays with shares. This takes the CAFD yield of 'YieldCo Z' to 8%, so value is created as the dividend per share goes up. Logically, this doesn't work at all when YieldCo Z's CAFD yield is above 10%. In 2015, we have seen a fine example of how this can work against YieldCos. Stock prices declined and remained low because everyone saw that growing was not feasible at those new valuations. Instead of forecasting a share price on which the share price will depend, I will regard future growth opportunities as 'soft upside'.

These parents (or sponsors) drop assets that enter commercial operation to the YieldCos, sometimes working with ROFO (Right Of First Offer) agreements that allow the YieldCo to negotiate a price and strike a deal before the parent/partner offers the asset to third parties.

PG&E

All three YieldCos in this article have at least one PPA with PG&E (PCG), which filed for Chapter 11 last month. PG&E already signaled it wants to renegotiate some contracts, but the regulator doesn't like this. However, bankruptcy court could well prevail here. The NYT has a nice article on this. It doesn't look good for the YieldCos that have significant PG&E PPA exposure.

The state utilities regulator and legislature are on the side of the renewable power producers because it wants to keep the investment climate for renewable energy in California healthy. They may find other ways to shield YieldCos from fallout from PPA renegotiations. Aside from that, some assets, like Clearway's Marsh Landing, are less exposed as rates for gas-fired power plants have not gone down like solar and wind energy because cost hasn't materially changed over the past five years since Marsh Landing commenced operations. Also, the remaining term of that PPA was only 5 years, after which I modeled no loss of EBITDA due to the persistent competitiveness of natural gas-fired power plants.

Source: author's own estimates.

Note that even though the projects are few, they can have an oversized impact on the company because leverage and corporate expenses cause corporate CAFD to be lower than the sum of project level CAFD.

Next, you will see an overview of each YieldCo with its characteristics, CAFD profile over time and 'zero growth' fair value.

Atlantica Yield

Solana solar plant. Source: U.S. DOE.

The most distinguishing factor of Atlantica Yield is that almost 75% of its revenue is made on thermal solar plants, and 50% of revenue is from Spain. This is a legacy from its former parent, Abengoa SA. Last year, Atlantica found a new sponsor, Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN). The pie charts below show how diversified its CAFD generation is. Note that this does not align with revenue because the solar projects also carry most debt that pay for CAFD.

Charts based on 2019-2023 CAFD estimates. Source: Atlantica yield Dec. 2018 Investor Day presentation.

I published an article about Atlantica last month, which may provide some more insight. The valuation is lower there because I used a discount rate of 9% instead of 8.5%. Below are some of the strengths and weaknesses investors should take into account when considering the stock.

Strengths

The company is UK-based, meaning that investors don't pay dividend tax. The USD is still the functional and reporting currency of the company.

Atlantica has a $600m pile of (restricted) cash sitting idle at its projects. The other YieldCos don't come close to this.

Average remaining PPA duration is highest among the three YieldCos, making Atlantica's long-term cash flow estimates the least speculative of the three.

As debt service runs off, there is still an average of 5 years of PPA cash flows left, creating a huge CAFD windfall after 2030.

Weaknesses/risks

Thermal solar may not the best technology going forward.

Gross project debt is high.

Interest rates on corporate debt are relatively high, its bonds have a coupon of 7%, which is at least 100bps higher than similar coupons of peers.

45% of Atlantica's project EBITDA relies for the most part on subsidies by Spanish government.

Corporate communication: Late 2015, the company provided a run rate guidance of $287m CAFD (ex corp. interest) for 2016, which it cut to $200m to $215m 6 months later.

The chart below shows the CAFD development of the company under my assumptions. Notice how in 2027/2028 taxes kick in, and after that time, CAFD recovers due to maturing debt. Taxes affect all YieldCos, by the way. Also, reducing total debt service is the project cash which is modeled to be used to pay down corporate debt over time. You'll notice that, unlike for PEGI and CWEN, AY's debt service ends in 2044 because all (corporate) debt will have been repaid by then.

All values in million USD, except FV per share. Source: author's own estimates.

Source: author's own estimates.

The table below shows the fair value of the AY share. Despite the harsh treatment of its solar assets after PPA maturities, the $25.80 value is comfortably above the share market price.

All values in million USD, except FV per share.

Pattern Energy

Pattern is all about wind energy. Its first venture into another asset is its acquisition of Japanese solar assets last year. Yet, the solar activities are still insignificant, with 29MW on a 3GW total portfolio. Because all of its assets were located in North America, the company never reported segment information.

Gulf Wind. Source: Pattern Energy Group.

Gulf repowering

Management spoke about repowering Gulf Wind in Texas, a wind farm with CAFD at USD 25m to 30m by my estimates and "in its 20s", according to management in the latest call. The new turbines will have a slightly lower nameplate capacity, but a higher capacity factor, producing more energy. In the call management also mentioned that without the hedge that has been in place since 2009 and runs off in 2019, CAFD halves. They also mentioned that they want a PPA, and that PPAs typically come at a discount versus market. The investment of USD 40m in repowering the facility will be at a CAFD multiple of anywhere between 6 and 9, which mitigates a little bit of the negative impact. I think this case illustrates the value of long-term PPAs, the finite economic life of wind turbines, and the importance of good equipment.

Pattern as a developer

Besides simply buying mature assets and collecting cash flows, Pattern sometimes buys assets under construction that trade at lower multiples than mature assets, gets them to their mature operational level and sells the assets. These development activities, on the one hand, create value for the firm, a good example is the K2 windfarm on which they booked a nice USD 71m profit upon sale. Of course, taking on development risk is certainly not a free lunch and comes with added risks on top of the lag before cash starts to flow. For Pattern, it isn't their primary business model to buy, develop and sell, so I will only include this element in the 'soft' upside.

CAFD adjustments

For all calculations, I adjusted Pattern's reported CAFD downwards to account for stock based compensation (~3.5% of 2017 reported CAFD) that they add back to CAFD. Atlantica doesn't use shares for compensation while Clearway's stock based compensation is lower and excluded from reported CAFD. I also found smaller items I like to account for. CAFD is a non-GAAP measure, so it always takes a hard look to make the numbers comparable and fair between YieldCos.

Below are some of the strengths and weaknesses investors should take into account when considering the stock.

Strengths

The company has more assets coming online which will likely improve multiples.

The company can issue shares to support accretive growth due to the high valuation of the stock.

The company has a positive track record when it comes to buying assets and getting those online.

Weaknesses/risks

A relatively large part of PEGI's debt has a variable rate, and many of those loans are not fully hedged.

The company relies on unconsolidated investments for almost half of its net corporate CAFD. This is bad because it doesn't fully control the assets or the (timing of) distributions.

Unlike revenue of the other YieldCos, revenue of PEGI depends fully on electricity production, which in turn relies on wind speeds in North America. EBITDA will be more volatile than that of other YieldCos.

The chart below shows the CAFD development of Pattern Energy and how it is part of EBITDA. Note that a lot of debt service is excluded from this chart due to unconsolidated investment debt service being excluded. The pattern doesn't look too good due to PPAs expiring relatively soon coupled with the short gap between debt and PPAs maturities.

Source: author's own estimates.

The CAFD in the chart above is shown as one discounted figure in the table below, as are other items like corporate net debt. A special item are the obligations with regards to Japanese assets. These obligations were part of the purchase and materialize when Japan performs well, which I forecasted, so it is fair to subtract it from FV.

All values in million USD, except FV per share. Included in discounted CAFD are interest payments on corporate debt of $42m/year, which are included as debt service in the chart. K2 & Arrayan are amounts not to be received by Q3 2018. Source: author's own estimates.

Looking at the share price of about $21, it becomes quite obvious that investors likely look beyond the current asset base for their future returns.

Clearway Energy

California Valley Solar Ranch solar plant. Source: U.S. DOE.

This former subsidiary of NRG Energy has spread its efforts among wind, PV solar, and natural gas-fired power plants alongside the rather eccentric thermal energy generation. Its new sponsor is Global Infrastructure Partners, an infrastructure investment fund that develops assets in its Clearway Energy Group subsidiary (not to be confused with the listed Clearway Energy that is in our focus today). The pie chart below shows the CAFD generated by each asset type.

Source: Clearway Energy September 2018 investor presentation

Below are some of the strengths and weaknesses investors should take into account when considering the stock.

Strengths

The company is refreshingly transparent in its reporting. In each presentation, you'll see multiple advanced CAFD guidance tables and guidance issued in previous years. The company even provides a detailed project debt amortization table in presentations, so investors don't have to dig deep in 10-K reports.

The combination of PV solar and natural gas is the future, and Clearway has plenty of both.

Weaknesses/risks

An enormous PG&E exposure.

Aside from PG&E, it could be exposed to future California forest fire fallout as Southern California Edison is an even more important client of Clearway.

Corporate debt is at a high level, and the company wanted to purchase more assets using debt.

The PG&E problem compounds with the high corporate leverage. By my estimates, losing all PG&E projects would trim 2019 CAFD by 30%, while the PG&E-exposed projects are responsible for only 23% of EBITDA. Ideally, leverage exists at the project level and is non-recourse, more like Atlantica Yield.

The chart below shows the development of Clearway's CAFD and its components. Some of CWEN's debt has a bullet payment structure, as clearly visible in the year 2022 in the chart below. Clearway will probably refinance this debt, but because we can't forecast the conditions, it's prudent to forecast redemption instead. This treatment by my model is also a 'compensation' for the more favorable interest rates associated with shorter duration debt. Overall, the chart looks good, and it seems like investors can expect rising CAFD and dividends as debt is paid down over time.

Source: author's own estimates.

The table below reveals a fair value of $19.40 per share, or about 35% over current market value. Bear in mind that this excludes any impact from the PG&E contracts or growth opportunities. Still, this is a nice base line figure.

All values in million USD, except FV per share. Included in discounted CAFD are interest payments on corporate debt of $80m/year, which is designated as debt service in the chart. Corporate cash & debt are adjusted for debt repayments and bond issues after 3Q18. Source: author's own estimates.

Upside (growth)

Like mentioned before, I see upside from growth as 'soft', not a given. All YieldCos have plans and paint rosy pictures for investors. What they don't tell is that it will probably be necessary to issue equity for a lot of this growth but that the share price won't allow for accretive growth. Furthermore, the recent cancellation of the (committed) Carlsbad acquisition by Clearway Energy shows that nothing is cast in stone.

Instead of focusing on short term or medium-term company outlooks, I established a method to capture the NPV (Net Present Value) of growth in a calculation that relies in principle on three factors.

The amount a YieldCo can invest per year, captured by share issuance as a % of market cap. Asset purchase multiple. The CAFD multiple on new assets. Value multiple. The value of the assets as part of the YieldCo

As for number one, YieldCos can finance growth by cash on hand, debt, or issuing equity. Debt levels are rather high for all, and issuing equity is not feasible for Atlantica Yield or Clearway at their current valuations. Pattern Energy is the exception with a healthy valuation of 12x CAFD, higher than the 10x CAFD multiples that are often paid for mature assets. Clearway is hit hard by the potential fallout from the PG&E bankruptcy, but this should revert back to normal if the troubles work out. Atlantica Yield, on the other hand, has been suffering from a low valuation for a longer time. Still, investors should be indifferent between the use of fresh equity, operational cash flows or debt, as a funding source. So, I assigned 25% of Atlantica's annual $200m CAFD as 'room' based on its ability to take on debt, 80% payout ratio ($200m x 20% = $40m), and available cash. Clearway Energy has a payout target of 80-85%, which should provide room to invest in absence of a share price recovery.

Another important factor is the actual availability of growth opportunities from the sponsors. It seems that Pattern Energy is best positioned, and it has been most active in recent years with regards to trading assets. Clearway Energy has only recently found a new sponsor, and it will take time to see how the relationship with Clearway group and Global Infrastructure Partners will play out.

The asset purchase multiple was set at 10x, which looks normal considering a cross section of acquisitions the YieldCos have communicated in the past. The exception is Pattern, which also buys immature assets that sell for lower multiples of sometimes less than 8x. The communicated multiple doesn't take into account possible cost overruns or the lag between paying the purchase price and cash flows from the asset. To account for those factors, I set the purchase multiple at 9x CAFD for Pattern.

Lastly, the value multiple is the value of assets to shareholders. It may seem illogical that projects are worth more to investors than they are in the private market. After all, a project in the hands of Clearway Energy will not be much more or less profitable if it were owned by Pattern (which is why I treat all YieldCos evenly on this one). But this does touch the reason why YieldCos exist at all. The visibility of cash flows and pooling multiple ring-fenced entities in the same corporate structure helps reduce funding debt and equity funding costs. For this reason, I set the value multiple at 11x. I back-tested this multiple against project NPVs of all three YieldCos in my own spreadsheet and that valuation is somewhat consistent with discounting CAFD at a rate of 8% to 8.5%. Don't get me wrong here, though it looks like the multiple of 11x CAFD implies 9.1% (1/11), that really works out to a lower CAFD discount rate in reality because the assets have a finite life and CAFD is not perpetual.

The results, together with its main assumptions and other relevant input data, can be found in the table below.

Source: author's own estimates

Valuation overview and discussion

The chart below summarizes my estimated fair value up/downside per stock versus their market price. As discussed before, it's not fair to write off Clearway's Marsh Landing in the PG&E troubles, the 'Adj. downside' marker in the chart below shows the downside excluding Marsh Landing.

CWEN has been beaten down from $20 last fall to $14 after many analysts downgraded the stock. I think PG&E explains most of the pessimism, and if things are less bad than expected, the stock will probably rebound quite nicely this year. If the stock underperforms after its annual earnings on the 28th, I will seriously consider buying.

I expected Clearway Energy to come out ahead in my valuation due to cheap CAFD multiples following the slide of the stock, compounded by my favorable treatment of Clearway's assets after PPAs mature. The recent recovery of Atlantica's stock after an announcement of strategic options should also help CWEN in the comparison. Yet, AY's upside is barely lagging CWEN's in the chart below. I think this is a sign of Atlantica's persistent discount versus peers, which makes it an attractive stock for patient value investors. Atlantica Yield has PG&E exposure, but much less than Clearway. Part of the low valuation can probably be explained by the low payout, lack of appreciation for the cash stuck in projects and the fact that most assets are outside the US. I'm quite comfortable with the assets in Spain, as I don't think Spain (the 'buyer' of Atlantica's solar power in Spain) will go bankrupt or that it will lower the payments to solar plants again.

Source: author's own estimates using share prices of Feb. 20.

It looks like Pattern is overvalued, so there must be a discrepancy between my expectations and those of the market. A possible cause is differences in opinion on growth opportunities. For that reason, I added a sensitivity table below that shows how different growth assumptions can change upside of the stock.

PEGI's added upside from growth - note that this is upside versus the 'no-growth' FV estimate of $15.40. Source: author's own estimates.

Including the more aggressive assumptions which would result in a 44% upside versus 'no-growth' translates to a $22.15 fair value per share. Another discrepancy could be CAFD estimates, that I picked apart in more detail in my last article on PEGI. I find adding 44% to FV from growth in this commodity-type business too aggressive and don't consider PEGI to be an interesting investment.

To conclude this article, Atlantica Yield looks most attractive with the best 'worst-case' valuation. To me, the debatable part remains the discount rate, 8.5% may be lower than what the market works with, but I feel comfortable enough with this risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.