Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call February 25, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Frear - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Benjamin Swinburne

Okay, we're going to get started everybody. So please grab your seats. Please note that important disclosures, including my personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures, all are here at the handout available in registration area and on the Morgan Stanley public Web site. I am really excited to welcome back to the conference to my left David Frear, who is CFO of Sirius XM. He's been with Sirius since 2003. I think all of you are probably well aware that Sirius XM is one of the world's largest audio entertainment companies. In addition to its core business that everyone knows well recently completed the acquisition of Pandora. So we'll have a lot to talk about between Pandora and Sirius. They now reach over 100 million people with their audio products. So David, thanks for coming back.

David Frear

Thank you, Ben. It's good to be back.

Benjamin Swinburne

So one of the things I noted from your remarks on your earnings call is that you just had your '19th year in a row of adding at least 1 million subs. And I'd just bring that up, because I feel like this is your business has been one that people has been expecting through the end of the growth for a long time. And the consumer has tons of options in audio, more and more every year. So what do you think the key is for your company that you think that drive that growth and what do you think the market generally misses about what you guys do well?

David Frear

I don’t know what the market is missing anything in particular. But what drives the growth is a real attention to detail on all the execution metrics, because really the business of net adds. And so you've got to be watching the top of the funnel, you've got to watch your conversions through the funnel, you've go watch your attention, you're going to work hard on the win back. And it really get through all those things and do them all well in order to continue to drive the net adds. And you've heard us talk about this a lot over the years where people come back and say you future numbers has to beat your numbers. And we keep saying, well, it's one of those things where if you beat them a little bit on each of the metrics, you get this outsized win. On the other hand, if you miss those little bits on each of the metrics you get hammered on the net side. So it really is grinding it out on each aspect managing the funnel.

Benjamin Swinburne

Well, let me ask you one metric that I feel like you guys have outperformed on for a period of time that maybe, I mean that can continue for long is the churn. Churn has come down lower than you guys used to suggest those normal. Give us a look inside of the churn trends in the business? And why do you think these levels of the last year or so are sustainable in your mind?

David Frear

Yes, they have come down in face realize vehicle churn. And so one of the things that kept us in that for long time we said 1.8% to 2% range. And then for several years, we managed to keep it at the low end of that range. The vehicle related churn has been rising pretty steadily and the overall churn is remained flat, because the voluntary non-pay has been coming down. Certainly, the economy and strong labor force that’s certainly going to help the non-pay side. But we are, as we get larger and larger, we are finding our audience and we are finding more and more stability. The voluntary churn has come down bit by bit over the years. And as you know, I mean if we get 2-3 basis points improvement churn, we're absolutely thrilled because it turns into a lot of net adds.

Benjamin Swinburne

One of the things that you guys also announced this year ties back to your subscriber growth is going standard with Toyota. And I can remember, I think it was Sunday or at least one of the manufactures years ago, I believe you were standing on and I think you backed off that, because you don’t want to acquire subs you aren’t going to convert. But now you seem to be moving in that direction again with Toyota, which some of these suggest we might be more OEMs coming down that path as well. Why does that make sense financially for you guys in your mind?

David Frear

Well, we think the incremental volume on the service side is certainly going to produce more subscribers. The overall return on the business is pretty solid. Our acquisition costs overall have been coming down. Toyota going standard will not disrupt that trend. And so it just has to do with the other manufacturers. You mentioned there are higher fleet components in their overall manufacturing. And so I think for both them and for us, it did make sense to put the radios in some of the cars. But Toyota going standard is the world's largest auto manufacture. And they are a big factor and everybody's creating in the automotive business. There are other automakers out there who we think may very well pick up their penetration rates. And it's one of these things we've wondered about for a long-long time, at some point would it just become easier for some of the automakers to simply go standard, or at least standard with respect to cars being sold to consumers as opposed to their fleet production. And I think we are seeing some of the automakers now ask that question more openly.

Benjamin Swinburne

But the guidance you have given us for what is it 80% field rate by entering 2000. Is that roughly 2001…

David Frear

Yes 2020, we'll be over 80% penetrated. We are a little over 75% in 2018. That was a tick down from 2017. We will tick that up in 2019. And because the Toyota production starting later in the year, we will get a full year effect into 2020.

Benjamin Swinburne

So as additional OEMs goes standard, that would put upward pressure on that number beyond 80%?

David Frear

That’s correct.

Benjamin Swinburne

Another area that you, and Jim and the team have focused on is out of car listening, and we will keep Pandora separate for a moment. What’s your perspective on what we’re seeing in the smart speaker adoption rate in United States and how Sirius XM is playing in that space relative to what you want to do longer term?



David Frear

It makes it easier to listen to radio in the home, radio in the home have been going down for a long, long time. And so the smart speakers really are making other audio options in the home pretty easy to get to. And so everybody wants to be built into those platforms. The more your subscribers listen, the deeper the engagement is, the more likely they are not to churn. I can't tell you that we have any statistical data to tell you what the effect of that is, but it is just logical that the people are using your service more than probably can be more stable. So the devices are really proliferating out there in consumer homes and we certainly want our consumers to be using it.

Benjamin Swinburne

What about the streaming only subscriber opportunity. I think you have some today. I don’t believe you disclosed the number. You had a deal with Amazon or do you have a partnership with Amazon to drive growth there? Should we expect you to be leaning in there from a marketing and R&D perspective around streaming only opportunity?

David Frear

I think probably less in R&D. I think that's behind us. But certainly, going forward, we will put marketing dollars behind it. It's funny when you do this. We love the idea of getting streaming only subscribers. And we were happy to get from that channel is small but growing channel for us. But again deepening the engagement with other subscribers getting them to listen more and more locations is something that we're clearly interested in. And Amazon, we have a great relationship with is certainly interested in marketing their devices to our subscriber base. And I think the partnership is going well.

Benjamin Swinburne

And at a high level, David, what are the unit economics look like for a streaming sub versus your traditional OEM sub?

David Frear

They are actually pretty similar. At the end of the day, they might be actually slightly -- they probably have slightly higher contribution margins, because of the -- especially if you consider the acquisition costs as the fact. You don't have the radio subs to do and because the variable costs are similar to maybe a little bit higher -- variable margins are similar to a little bit higher.

Benjamin Swinburne

So last September, you guys announce that you are acquiring Pandora. That deal closed couple of years ago, I believe…

David Frear

Yes, February 1st.

Benjamin Swinburne

You used your stock to make the acquisition. Obviously, the market has been digesting that. When you look at Pandora and you on the board for a while, you know the business well. I think there are users peaked in '14, they had their hours peaked in '16. But you and Jim seem genuinely excited about the opportunity here and bringing these two companies together. So why acquire the business and how confident are you in your ability to drive the top line?

David Frear

So for as successful as Sirius XM has been, we all know that most people don't pay for radio. And I think we've proven that across large numbers. And we've monetized well, margins are great, cash flow is great.

well margins are great and cash flow is great but over 60% of new car buyers don’t take the product, and over 70% of used car buyers don’t take the product. And so while we still have a great business with growth prospects, most of the North American populous is looking for a free alternative, which we did not have really a product that fits that needs. So in acquiring Pandora, you get two things, is that; one, you get a huge listener base that over 70 million listeners; and you get a completely scaled digital add delivery for, it's not only in terms of the sell side but also in terms of the add text back. And those are the things that if we had going to build that out on our own, it would have been a decade in trying to build it. And at the end of the day, we've been saying this for years now. If you dug down what's management trying to do, we’re going to build out a fleet of over 200 million vehicles and with the change in technology that's going on in cars the last few years, all those vehicles ultimately are going to be connected vehicles.

And so what our job is to drive the maximum amount of free cash flow we can out of that enabled vehicle fleet. So we have this high monetizing satellite radio product. And with Pandora, we've added mid-tier products at their $499 and $999 price points. And we've got the add-based product effectively three layer. And remember the biggest listening audience in North America continues to be AM and FM radio. So by getting Pandora, we fundamentally fill out the product stack. And it require a scaled set of expertise that we just didn’t have in a company. And we think it's going to let us really optimize the monetization out of the audio entertainment business.

Benjamin Swinburne

And you guys have now quantified some cost synergies $50 million. Could you just talk about where that's coming from and are there costs to achieve those synergies that we should we be keeping in mind as well?

David Frear

I mean, it's coming from all areas of the operation. And the public company costs, executive costs are easy to look at their efficiencies and things like insurance and legal fees. We've got I think have a good bit more to say about this when we get to the first quarter call. As we've discussed earlier, we've been in there for 24 days now. And so by the time we get to the call at the end of April, I think we would be able talk more about what's the pattern looks like, hopefully we'll have a perspective on what costs to achieve for this year. But I don't expect the net of it all to meaningfully alter the guidance as we've already provided. Obviously, revenues will be bigger. But I think when you get down to the EBITDA and free cash flows I don’t think you'll see them changing very much associated with coming to this year before '19.

Benjamin Swinburne

Yes, and actually that was my next question I want to ask about the guidance. Last year, your margin performance was I thought quite impressive, given you absorbed those well two great increases. This year though you're guiding, I think there's some margin pressure despite another year of healthy expected revenue growth. Just walk us through what are the areas of the cost base that are moving around to lead to that margin expectation?

David Frear

There is lot of moving pieces just to still it down. If you look at the last several years in margin expansion and say, where did it come from? What you will notice is that subscriber acquisition costs were flat to declining on a growing revenue base here. So in any given year, we have probably had one point of margin pick up from subscriber acquisition cost as a percent of revenue. This year with growing penetration, subscriber acquisition cost is probably going to be a little flatter. And so there is a pickup in margin that’s been there every year that we are just not going to have this year unless auto sales dropped in some unexpected way.

Benjamin Swinburne

And feels like that’s not necessarily tied to the unit economics with your new Toyota agreement, you just saw some broader volumes…

David Frear

Its volume, right. So we did have the tick down in penetration rate last year, so fewer installs. We are moving up this year with the Toyota deal and having to adjust with the reduced production rates with couple of other manufacturers. And so we will get up a step up in that, so quite get margin pick up we have in past years.

Benjamin Swinburne

Another area where you have had some impressive operating leverage is in customer service. Your customer service costs I think have declined two years in a row, certainly, down from three years ago with a growing customer base. How are you executing that without seeing your NPS and things deteriorate?

David Frear

That’s been a pleasant surprise for us year-after-year, and it's the areas of the company where we generally outperformed. There is a lot of little things that go into it. And so bad debt is a little better than expected, actually telecommunications costs fared within there are a little better than expected that car transaction fees coming a little bit ahead. And then the team has really done a good job at managing the call center expenses. And we have done a good bit of off-shoring and worked hard with the vendors on rates and efficiencies and things like that. And they've really just done a bang up job at delivering solid service that meets all the customer satisfaction goals that we've set for ourselves, while still managing the costs. So it's been a great success story for us.

Benjamin Swinburne

You guys guided that you're approaching 1 million. I think it's a phrasing in the guidance for 2019. Can you give us a sense for what assumptions you have for auto sales? And what are you thinking for this year one of the experts' thinking that’s embedded in that outlook?

David Frear

I think we are generally expecting auto sales to be down a little bit, maybe as far 16.8 something like that is what I have seen. So certainly that’s a part of it. And the rest is just rolling through the effects of the model. We aren’t expecting the outperformance on churn this year that we had last year. I know that we were really surprised with how long the churn was last year. Vehicle trends have been picking up. I think we can continue to expect that. And so even if you do well with the higher production penetration, I think we will make our gross adds still go up a little bit that just sheer weight of the churn on the bigger base is going to pull those down a little bit.

Benjamin Swinburne

And is the vehicle or the churn increasing simply because of a shorter average life of lease for new cars or what's…

David Frear

No it's just a bigger base and the base is aging. And as the average car and the base gets older, the more likely it is churn over. It's really just that.

Benjamin Swinburne

Let’s talk about the use channel. I believe your penetration rates in terms of radio build grew by 500 basis points last year, that’s faster than I think we thought it was growing. What’s driving that? And how do you feel the company is executing in the use channel broadly?

David Frear

Again, it’s really just the demographic makeup so to speak of the not age but just car age, and is really what’s driving that. And we are moving into now I am not sure how long it’s been that we've been above 70% penetration. As you start looking at the cohorts of cars, they are all big numbers. And so it does just drive our participation rate and turnover up. From a channel development perspective, the team continues to do a great job of not only expanding the dealerships we signed up where we felt we were pretty much done but new car dealers continue to expand little bit. We’re doing a good job at expanding within independence dealers. And they are finding more and more partners to work who provide services to the dealer channel, especially independent dealer channel in terms of displaying inventory for sales. And we can use those guys as ways to get to the dealers and capture more and more data.

So our aftermarket or our automotive remarking team has really done a bang up job in that more service laying sign ups. So again, it's a recurring team with us that each aspect of what we do. You have those big 80,000 foot facing then you have the 15 things that you do to make that come through and the guys are doing a great job on the 15 things.

Benjamin Swinburne

And when you move the certified pre-owned use channel to independent and then to the person-to-person market. Is getting harder to convert people and capture trials, or are you finding opportunities really up and down at least the income bracket to convert people to sub on an economically attractive basis?

David Frear

So it's definitely getting harder, as the target older, as the buyer gets more income sensitive, the propensity to subscribe declines. But all that being said, because the investments from fully amortized in the new car side of the business that effectively your acquisition costs in the used car side is the cost of marketing to that one person. And so we have very low acquisition costs, very high incremental margins. And so even at lower penetration rates, it's a very profitable business for us.

Benjamin Swinburne

I remember years ago I used to ask you what people listen to on Sirius, and you said I don’t know, we just broadcast satellite. But you've rolled out this 360L product on a couple of your OEM partnerships, which has two basic abilities attached to it, which I know is much bigger than just people figuring out what people listen to. So maybe if you could just talk about what that product will mean operationally for Sirius XM as it builds inside the base? So I realized it we'll take some time though.

David Frear

So 360L as it builds is it's an opportunity for us to diversify the content lineup, the features and functionality of the product to incorporate interactive capabilities. It doesn’t mean interactive music necessarily, although it could. But it means it's really just the interaction with the consumer that the broadcast radio and satellite radio. Those are non-interactive products that pushing a button that’s changing something that's happening within the car itself. And at the broadcast side, you don’t know what's going on. That all changes as the cars get connected up and you put a user interface in there that makes it completely transparent for the customer what transport medium is bringing them the content. They are just pushing tiles. And whether that tile is bringing content across a satellite, across the threshold repeater or across an Internet connection, the customer is completely indifferent who has and doesn’t know. So it does give us the opportunity to refashion the content and the way the product interacts with the consumer. With that what do we think we can get out of it, we think we get increased ARPU, increased conversion and reduced churn. It's we think a big way for us.

Benjamin Swinburne

What are the ARPU benefits is it just being able to up-sell tiers or…

David Frear

Yes, upside tiers, exactly.

Benjamin Swinburne

And from a provisioning perspective, does this help you in terms of churn management or billing or all the above…

David Frear

It does. In theory we'll have to see how it industrializes and rolls out. In theory you get to see the change in a profile of other customers' listening. So with the automotive industry, they've all got revenue shares with us on this but they have a vested interest in keeping as many peoples' subscribed for the product as path full. And so sharing that data with us is something that's going to benefit everybody, and it's good for the music industry, it's good for the OEM, it's good for us.

Benjamin Swinburne

Let's jump back to Pandora a little bit. I wanted to ask you, when they reported the last quarter as a public company, I think we believe excluding their acquisition of adds they did grow their add revenues for the first time in a while. You talk on the call about focusing on growing their hours of listening in '19. Is that what we should be expecting is that you're prioritizing for this year? What are the metrics or the targets you are thinking about the Pandora in '19 that we should be aware of?

David Frear

Well, as you said earlier, they had declining audience statistics for a few years. And while it's great that they found a path to monetization that's improved the trend, at the end of the day you can't make all the volume up on price. So you do need to get after the underlying volume. We face that separate from this whole products stack as I describe before been able to offer the mid-tier products and the free products for people to increase monetization. We think that there is just the native opportunities within the Pandora set of products that by investing in new content, continuing to invest in new features and distribution and by getting them smoothly integrated with the OEM vehicles overtime, we think there is an opportunity to increase listener hours, the average hours that you get, which is should benefit their subscription products through reduced churn and higher conversion. And it should benefit the add-based products with increased add capacity without having to necessarily increase add loads.

Benjamin Swinburne

So you mentioned improving the content offering at Pandora. What does that look like? I mean you guys have done a great job at Sirius diversifying across non-music content. Should we be expecting something like that increasingly at Pandora overtime?

David Frear

Certainly, something in that direction I think you'll hear talk more about it in future earnings calls.

Benjamin Swinburne

And then you mentioned integrated OEMs, so it sounds like Pandora will potentially play a role in your OEM relationship overtime as well?

David Frear

They have a fantastic free product through the consumer product. And incorporating that into the dashboard of a connected vehicle is something that ought to be widely embraced by OEM customers. And I think represent a grade enhancement of the in-vehicle entertainment experience.

Benjamin Swinburne

You guys hadn’t been a cash tax there and you have a few more years left of your NOLs. I believe you’ve acquired a bunch with Pandora. Do you think you will be able to utilize all of their NOLs on a consolidated basis?

David Frear

Certainly, the federal NOLs I think we will be able to utilize. I don’t know where we are in the analysis with states. It'll vary from one to another. But yes, we will be able to utilize the NOLs.

Benjamin Swinburne

Anything else that you would highlight that connectivity brings to the company in the cost in particular?

David Frear

Well, I mean it brings a lot of competition. I'm pretty sure that’s already there with quoted billion smartphones on the street and you see a lot of crazy numbers that like 40% of people are using their smartphones in vehicles. Yet, it doesn't -- it must be really short listening session, because it doesn't really show up in the total time spent listening. I suspect it's already much bigger than we think it is. Connected vehicles, we said from the beginning, this is a highly competitive marketplace and we really do believe it. Adding the Pandora product set to Sirius XM, we think is important for competing in that environment, in the future we'd like the way we're positioned.

Benjamin Swinburne

Is this your sense that in-dash connectivity is an important additional service offering for consumers versus smartphone tethering connectivity, because it is a level of friction that doesn’t exist when we use your products?

David Frear

Yes, I'm sure everybody has had the experience of when they go out they plug the USB and it takes over to entertainment center, it disrupts what you are doing. And for some people that’s great, because they just want to go straight to the smartphone and listen to that anyway and for others they want to use different interface. If I take a step back from knowing too much about the technology and say what experience do, I want as a consumer, I hate that experience. It's really disruptive. And I think the biggest problems to solve is going to be how do you make these user interfaces flow nicely for the driver of the car. And I can tell you that it's conceptually a really simple thing but practically it's unbelievably difficult to do, because of all the different configurations that go into cars, the different hardware, the different software stacks, the different display screens. And it is a very difficult task to uniformly across in the automakers with all those different environments involved.

Benjamin Swinburne

Do you have a sense or an expectation of how many cars will be sold with real cellular connectivity to look out over the next two to five years?

David Frear

With embedded modem?

Benjamin Swinburne

Yes.

David Frear

From what we hear from the OEMs, virtually all of them are going that way. But that doesn’t solve the user interface that putting the modem in doesn’t fix the user interface problem. You still have to get through that. So the one thing that I am pretty confident of this is that we have probably more experience than anybody in the world with solid views or interface problems. We've been working with everyone of the OEMs on it for 15 years. And there are legitimate difficult to solve issues for them and their supply chain. And of all the companies out there, who've been looking to solve that problem unlike the way we’re positioned.

Benjamin Swinburne

How are you thinking about pricing as you look at over the next three to five years? You guys have had pretty consistent ARPU growth over the past five plus years. You're putting that MRF increase last year and churn went down. What’s your message on pricing power and how you guys plan to use that or not?

David Frear

So over the long-term, I mean, you put all the headline price increases aside and look at the realized growth in ARPU. And the realized growth in ARPU over I think nine years now is a little over 2% compound annual growth. So it's about the general inflationary rate.

Benjamin Swinburne

And you don’t have any interest in really to aggressively tier the product more than you already have, or hearing it further. I know you've got some tiers in the marketplace.

David Frear

Yes, we used to talk about this several years ago when we’re trying bunch of different price points. And I used to talk about it trying to slice $15 oranges as opposed to $150 orange. The difference between slice one and slice two is lot bigger than $150 watermelon. It's difficult to distinguish difference in $15 product.

Benjamin Swinburne

So just talk a little bit more about the content side of the equation. You guys have made a push in the video. It seems like that push is accelerating. We've had a bunch of announcements, particularly on how it's churned. And you’re cheesing that there's more coming. What’s the video strategy for Sirius XM?

David Frear

Well, it continues round existing content talent areas of interest for our subscriber base to continue to expand content and enrich the experience for subscribers it's as simple as that. One of your questions earlier went to what’s driving people's interest and our product in this increasingly competitive universe. It's always been the diversity of the content and number two has been commercial free music and then number three has been all individual areas of interest people have. And so what you want to doing is surfacing content that’s relevant to those interests and choosing with the technologies we have available to us today, video is certainly piece of content people want to engage with. And we have the ability to offer that through the app.

Benjamin Swinburne

And you guys obviously have a lot of Howard related video and probably a lot of that conscious stuff. Should we expect more capital to be put to work to create new video products for your consumers?

David Frear

The answer is yes. But I don’t think it's enough capital that you guys would really notice the difference, we'll encourage you to change your model for us in some way.

Benjamin Swinburne

Podcast is having their moment at the moment. We were talking earlier this morning with New York Times about their podcast strategy. Pandora has a podcast platform that they are building out. How interesting is podcast from your perspective in terms of driving the business?

David Frear

Well, we think non-music content, talk news, sports weather and traffic, are all things that people are interested in and we've always believe that. And so I was talking to somebody over the weekend, and they just absolutely love one of their Sirius XM podcasts. We don’t have any. But we do have talk programs that are available through our app on an on-demand basis, if the shows are available on demand. Well for that consumer that's a podcast. And so what I think it speaks to you is that if you just look at talk content, are interested in talk content. Yes, there's huge number of them. How much of the total audio entertainment high will it be? You know terrestrial radio I think people generally associated about 15% listening to non-music content. And that's over a sample size for the U.S. of over $200 million adults. So that gives you a pretty good idea about how the American population looks to consume non-music content in the space of their audio entertainment, and spectrum of their audio entertainment listening habit, I would expect something similar.

Benjamin Swinburne

I mean, Pandora was very focused on the podcasts strategy. They've got some on their investment -- that's you're going to continue to invest behind on the Pandora side?

David Frear

Yes, absolutely. I mean, look it actually isn’t so much how much time people spend listening to anything, it's what brings them to your platform. And so if they come because they want to listen to 15 minutes of news and then stay, you've accomplished your purpose.

Benjamin Swinburne

I've got a couple of more for David, but I want to make sure the audience has a chance to ask questions. So please raise your hand and wait for microphone. Just on the buyback, you guys ramp it quite a bit in the fourth quarter. You also upped your authorization, I think earlier this year. Leverage is approaching 3 times. And seem like given Pandora is now done, leverage is low this is a good time to ramp to buyback. If there's anything just to buyback enough stock to offset the dilution from the deal. How are you thinking about balance sheet and capital returns moving forward?

David Frear

Nothing has changed. But if you look over the long-term, we're going to manage the company to no more than 4 times leverage and we've got $2 billion a year of excess capital assuming we don't buy anything to return to shareholders. You've got about 10% of that $2 billion, $200 million or so that’s allocated to dividends with the rest being available for buybacks. And to your point on the fourth quarter, we are price sensitive in the buyback. And so I think the fourth ace was nearly $650 million. And so you annualize that and we're running away above the number. We aren’t in any particular rush to hit any given metric, it's just what makes sense to a business and time to weakness and consolidation, we are likely to buy more of the stock rather than less of it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Benjamin Swinburne

Any question? Okay, I don’t see anything.

Unidentified Analyst

Having benefit of a little more time looking at Pandora, can you give us a sense of what you've learned, what's looking better and what' s not looking as good since you spoke on your earnings call? Thank you.

David Frear

In terms of Pandora's business performance?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

David Frear

So Pandora's performance continues with the trends that you've seen. Its fourth quarter hasn’t been released and I think we will take care of that statistical anomaly come into the first quarter. But what you should expect is that they done a good job of delivering on modernization, and they continued to battle with the audience metrics a little bit. We did come into this with the view that the opportunity was to expand content, as well as expand listening locations. And I think we also said that it was going to take time to do that. But as Ben pointed out, you have a multiyear trend going on with the audience metrics and you are not going to turn that trend around in a quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Just talking about churn, as you become standard on more vehicles at Toyota you were mentioning and as the price points change on the vehicle they change like trucks or sedan. Can you share any thoughts on whether that would change your churn profile?

David Frear

It’s a great question. We are having this debate the other day, because with the elimination of almost elimination of sedans from the mix in cars to really in figures of crossovers and SUVs, you have seen a movement up in the average price point. But the thing is that it's the same population that’s buying the cars. And so from a demographic perspective, income demographic perspective, the compulsion of the buyers hasn’t really changed but they are paying a little more for on average for the vehicles now. And so we have this huge internal debate. My guys who do subscription subs, well, that means churn is going to come down. And I'd just say, no, that’s not just me but the same guys is voting more of their income to a higher price car and they still have the same behavior from a discretionary perspective on discretionary spending. So churn is really going to change, because the average family household income that’s buying into the base isn’t really changing. I mean the move up in price point of the cars didn’t change income for the household. So in a couple of years, we will figures out which one of us is right.

Unidentified Analyst

I believe iHeartRadio radio is expected to emerge from bankruptcy in the next couple of months. Maybe just talk about Sirius involvement with that asset, how you're thinking about it? And then just your relationship with Liberty how is that evolving over time as their ownership continues to creep up?

David Frear

Our relationship with Liberty is great but then I think we are right at the 10 year anniversary of them investing in the company. The amount of stock that they own, the proportion of the ownership doesn’t affect our relationship. So we don’t see anything there. On the iHeart front, Jim and I are heads down on running the satellite radio business and integrating Pandora that set of products and pulling the two companies together, and we are not looking at anything else right now.

Benjamin Swinburne

I think it'd be 11th year anniversary of the merger then…

David Frear

Yes, that’s right…

Benjamin Swinburne

And I think you're launching a satellite this year and one next year. What is the -- is there still an opportunity going back to the synergies from 11 years ago to get these fleets harmonized? And then if there is, what’s the timeline and spectrum opportunity as you look out?

David Frear

So sometime around, we still have a lot of revenue-generating vehicles on what we call the low band wheels Sirius spectrum. And I expect we’re going to have a lot of revenue generating vehicles on that for another six, seven years. And then around that point in time 2025, 2026, we’re going to be able to decide whether or not we want to keep up-linking the same content to two different platforms. Because the 175 satellite channels we have right now go up to the XM satellites, they go up to the concern satellite. And sometime around again six, seven years from now, we will be able to choose not to do that anymore. Now that would involve effectively forcing a programming change down on any revenue-generating vehicles that are left, which probably would have a negative effect on those subscriptions. But you could offer them a device to plug into the car to offset that.

So you’re going to give a lot of breakage and you're going to wait until that base gets low. Why would you do it? Well, we have the opportunity to potentially double the amount of content that we deliver across the satellite. And there a lot of different things that we could do that, some people theorized that we could sell the spectrum to somebody else or support for another use. I guess that’s entirely possible as long as we do it within the terms of license. But right now the plan would be to use it for internal purposes and continue to drive the business, but we’re still several years away from the decision.

Benjamin Swinburne

We’re out of time. David, thanks for coming and come back next year.

David Frear

Thank you, Ben. Thanks everybody.