Micron: DRAM Prices Don't Support A Sustained Rally Yet

Image Source: eenewseurope.com

Micron's (MU) shares have rallied from a low of $28.39 in December to a recent high of $43.28. The price as of this writing is $42.57 which amounts to a 50% rise since the December low.

We are firm believers in Micron's value. At a trailing P/E ratio of 3.5, Micron is still extremely cheap and offers a compelling value. However, in a previous article we conceded that for the past two years, those who traded Micron based on DRAM prices instead of fundamentals fared much better. In keeping with the conclusions drawn in the previous article, we are compelled to express that the current rally is not sustainable as DRAM price declines show no signs of abating yet.

To be sure, Micron enjoys many potentially positive catalysts at the moment. Optimism regarding the trade war resolution tops the list. In the end, however, no catalyst has proven as potent and long lasting as DRAM prices.

So, how are the DRAM prices doing? Let's begin with spot prices:

DRAM Spot Prices

The table below shows that during the same period when the stock price rose nearly 50%, the spot prices for several popular DRAM modules have declined an average of 8%.

DRAMeXchange Index DXI, which includes DRAM prices as a major component, has also experienced a major decline during the same period.

To better understand what DXI signifies, below is a description from the DRAMeXchange website:

The main purpose of the DXI index is to provide users with an easy to understand graphical representation of the DRAM industries market trend. The index is calculated by multiplying the mainstream DRAM chips with their respective spot price. The calculation is performed under a logical framework, providing users with a powerful tool in gaining a detailed insight of the market performance.

Basically, what we gather from the description is that DXI is the average of DRAM spot prices weighted by the volume of each chip type.

Having looked at DXI and what it means, it would be useful to examine the historical correlation between DXI and MU stock price. Below is a chart by Electric Phred from an earlier Seeking Alpha article:

Source: Electric Phred/Seeking Alpha Article

The correlation between the two is obvious and requires no additional explanation.

Next, let's look at street prices:

DRAM Street Prices

The graphs below show the street price trends for several mainstream DRAM modules sold on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Source: camelcamelcamel.com

Source: camelcamelcamel.com

Source: camelcamelcamel.com

We have examined the charts for several other types of DRAM memory and virtually every module has experienced price declines since December. Regarding past correlation between the street prices and the share price, we have provided comparison graphs for the past two years in our previous article.

Next, let's examine contract prices.

DRAM Contract Prices

While spot and street prices can be influenced by outside factors such as retailer markup, contract prices are the actual amount the suppliers receive. Consequently, contract prices have the most direct bearing on suppliers' top and bottom lines.

DRAMeXchange has been warning about deteriorating DRAM contract prices since August 2018.

Below is a chronological list of articles DRAMeXchange has published on this subject.

DRAM Products to See a Weak Price Trend in 4Q18 after Price Growth of Nine Consecutive Quarters (8-16-18)

Stagnant PC DRAM Contract Prices in August; TrendForce Anticipates Sliding Prices for 4Q18 Contracts (9-3-18)

Contract Prices Have Started to Drop in PC DRAM Market This October and 4GB Modules Are Just Above the US$30 Threshold, Says TrendForce (11-5-18)

Prices for Some Contracts Have Been Adjusted Downward Twice in 4Q18, Contract Prices of DRAM Products Would See Steeper Decline in 1Q19, Says TrendForce (12-4-18)

A Sharper Price Decline of Nearly 20% Is Expected for 1Q19 in DRAM Market, Says TrendForce (1-15-19)

Server DRAM Contract Prices to Fall by Over 20% QoQ in 1Q19 Due to Difficulties in Reducing Inventory, Says TrendForce (1-21-19)

Contract Prices of DRAM Products Projected to Drop by 15% QoQ in 2Q19 Due to High Inventory and Weak Demand, Says TrendForce (2-19-19)

The charts included in the above articles paint an even more dire picture for the contract prices well into the future.

The titles for the listed articles and the enclosing charts are self-explanatory. There are, however, a couple of noteworthy points. Contract prices for 4Q18 were revised downwards twice and the pace of the decline has been accelerating until now. Also, DRAMeXchange expects DRAM server prices to continue to decline throughout the entire 2019.

Takeaways

It is clear that DRAM prices are not about to turn a corner. That said, there is a very good chance things are truly different this time. To begin with, despite deteriorating memory prices, we believe it is unlikely that earnings will go negative as they have done in the past troughs. Micron's P/E is also relatively very low, and it is unlikely it will reach anywhere close to past trough levels this time. Does that mean that Micron will buck the past trends and begin recovering well in advance of any DRAM recovery in sight? Your guess is as good as ours.

Trade war resolution is another major consideration. It is looking more likely that some sort of agreement will be reached in the near future. How big of an impact will it have and how sustaining will its effects be is another unknown. We believe most of the positive has already been priced in.

In keeping with our newfound philosophy of putting more weight on memory prices, we exited our long position in the low $40s and entered a very light put position in the low $42s. We do not recommend shorting MU or acquiring puts. We believe sidelines is the best place to be for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is not a financial adviser. The information contained in this article is not guaranteed to be accurate or reliable. The information provided is informational only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell certain instruments (equities, derivatives, etc.), or to enter into any other kind of financial transaction. Please do not rely on this information as the basis for any financial decision. All financial transactions including investments contain risks and can lead to significant losses.