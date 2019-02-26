The Trade Desk: Not Just Growth, Accelerating Growth

While 2018 guidance looks softer (in terms of margins), the reality is that the guidance probably is very conservative, as growth remains impressive.

The Trade Desk (TTD) has been one of the best performers as of late, as the company has continuously delivered better results than I could imagine. My scepticism surrounding the programmatic advertising business model was "driven" by the boom-bust cycle seen in Rocket Fuel, once a darling of investors as well.

That comparison is far from fair, as it appears that the solutions of The Trade Desk are superior, provide real benefits for its users and, therefore, have longevity, as the company has been around for ten years as well this year, having successfully thrived in a rapidly changing industry.

All About Personalisation

The Trade Desk runs a platform through which advertising buyers can sent customised messages to consumers, in essence running a huge real-time advertising marketplace. These services are in great demand as investors search for the best return on investment on their advertising budgets, yet some healthy scepticism about personalisation practices has come up as well, notably in the wake of the Facebook (FB)-Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Concerns about privacy, the implosion of Rocket Fuel in my mind and the fact that the company took/takes a big "cut" equal to 20% of sales (defined as revenues / gross spent on the platform) were causes of concern for me, yet those have been utterly wrong. Going public in 2016, TTD traded at just $23 in the immediate aftermath of the initial offering. That valued the business at just 4 times sales, not a high multiple given that growth came in at 80% and the business was solidly profitable already.

Following a few strong quarters, which did not just reveal revenue growth stabilisation but actually acceleration last year, shares have risen from $50 at the start of 2018 to $150 in September and October. The sell-off in the tech sector pushed shares back to $100 again in the days surrounding Christmas. With the benefit of hindsight (of course), that has proved to a huge buying opportunity, as shares rose to $150 amidst the general market recovery in early 2019 before overnight jumping to $200 on the back of the fourth-quarter results and comforting words about 2019.

The Numbers

The most impressive thing about the results reported by TTD is the fact that despite >50% revenue growth, sales growth is actually accelerating. Fourth-quarter sales rose by 56%, and thereby rose a percent quicker than the pace of growth reported for the entire year. Sales hit $160 million in the final quarter, and full-year revenues amounted to $477 million. Earnings grew even faster, as cold hard GAAP numbers revealed fourth quarter profits of $39 million and full year earnings of $88 million, for spectacular margins of course. Non-GAAP earnings were even higher, but the difference is mainly caused by stock-based compensation, which is really an expense for shareholders, and thus the reason why I focus on the GAAP numbers.

With GAAP earnings totalling $1.92 per share for all of 2018, it is very obvious that multiples are sky high at 100 times realistic earnings. Even if we account for $207 million in net cash, that net cash holding amounts to just $4 and change per share.

Strong operational results are driven by the latest trends in the industry, including Connected TV as well as the successful launch of Next Wave, as well as industry initiatives for Unified ID, not to forget an important partnership in China. These initiatives have seen the company is rapidly gaining share. Gross spend through the platform rose by 51% to $2.35 billion, implying that the "cut" of the company has risen to 20.3% of sales. Furthermore, growth is much more pronounced than the entire industry, with industry growth estimated at 22% in 2018, hinting towards big market share gains.

More Good Times To Come

On the back of its solid results, TTD is comfortable that 2019 will become another great year. Gross spend is seen at $3.2 billion or more, implying growth rates of 36% or more! Revenues are seen at $637 million or more, suggesting growth in excess of 34%. Adjusted EBITDA is seen at $182 million or more, for margins of 29%. The latter is a bit concerning, as EBITDA margins came in at 33% in 2018, or $159 million in actual dollar terms. Based on the low end of the guidance, EBITDA growth is seen at 15% or more.

This suggests that earnings growth might be someone limited, as forward earnings multiples might not come down a lot, but on the other hand, the company has rapidly built up a track record in guiding (far) too conservative. I must say that diversification within the programmatic adverting market is to be applauded, as the business benefits from fragmentation in the advertising market as well, with information, media, entertainment and radio being targeted through an ever-increasing range of channels and brands.

With an enterprise valuation of $9 billion or more at the moment of writing, it is very clear that expectations are quite high at 14 times sales, although the business is solidly profitable and growth has continued to be very impressive - though we should note that not too long ago, the market was comfortable to attach just 5-7 times sales multiples to the business. This comes as users become more convinced as well with the approach - that of data over guesses - distinguishing the company from the approaches of traditional advertising agencies.

For now, I can only reiterate the conclusion which I had drawn in August. That is that valuation multiples keep increasing as the company and management are given more respect by the market, yet this is a dangerous time as well. In case growth slows down, it could provide a double whammy, as sales multiples could fall rapidly. I must say that I am surprised by the 30%+ jump in the share price. While the sales outlook is solid, the same cannot be readily said on the margin and thus profit front, which the company attributes to heavy investments, as it more or less suggests that surprises can be expected earlier towards the upside rather than downside.

For now, I again have to congratulate management and (early) investors, who were convinced by the cold facts that this was a compelling growth in relation to past valuations play - although that appeal has diminished a great deal. I feel by no means compelled to chase the shares despite the strong results, as I am not that impressed with the margin guidance, yet a short remains dangerous as well. After all, the absolute dollar valuation remains manageable for a big technology name that finds this an appealing market segment, as a short position might be risky from a fundamental basis in case growth rates of 50% or anything close can be maintained for quite some time to come.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.