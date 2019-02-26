Is Now The Right Time To Buy Lam Research Stock?

The risk versus reward equation in Lam Research stock looks clearly attractive over the long term.

But the company has proven to investors that it can sustain solid financial performance through the ups and downs in the industry.

Lam Research operates in a cyclical and unpredictable industry, and this is generating uncertainty around the stock.

Short-term uncertainty can many times create buying opportunities for long-term investors. Lam Research (LRCX) is facing industry headwinds because of declining demand for wafer fabrication equipment in the coming months.

However, the company is strong enough to successfully navigate through a challenging environment and the industry should offer plenty of opportunities for growth in the years ahead.

At current prices, Lam Research stock looks like a smart purchase for long-term investors who are willing to tolerate the short-term volatility.

A Fundamentally Solid Business

Lam Research operates in a notoriously cyclical sector. Industry spending in 2019 is expected to be down in the mid to high teens versus 2018, which is obviously a major uncertainty driver around Lam Research stock.

On the other hand, the rise of the data economy is a major opportunity for Lam Research over the years ahead, and the company is in a position of strength to profit from booming demand in areas such as cloud computing, big data, mobile devices, and the Internet of Things.

Looking at the company's performance over the long term, management has done a great job at successfully navigating through the ups and downs in the industry cycle. The chart shows how revenue, free cash flow, operating income, and earnings per share have evolved in the past decade.

Data by YCharts

Financial figures for the fourth quarter of 2018 show that the business remains healthy in spite of challenging industry conditions. The company reported both sales and earnings numbers above Wall Street expectations during the quarter, with all of the key variables moving in the right direction.

Revenue during the December quarter amounted to $2.5 billion, increasing by 8% versus the quarter ended in September.

Gross margin came in at 45.4%, flat versus the prior quarter.

Operating profit margin amounted to 27.4% of sales, increasing by 200 basis points versus 25.4% in the September quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share increased by a healthy 15% versus the prior quarter.

Source: Lam Research Investors Presentation

In a sign of confidence, management announced a new share buyback program for $5 billion. This represents nearly 18.5% of the company's market capitalization at current prices, so investors in Lam Research are being rewarded with generous cash distributions over the coming months.

Attractive Valuation

Due to industry cyclicality, it's hard to tell what kind of financial performance Lam Research will produce in the coming quarters. But the key thing to consider is that such cyclicality is already incorporated into valuation metrics.

In other words, everybody knows that Lam Research is facing a slowdown in demand over the middle term, and this information is already reflected on the stock price.

The table below compares valuation metrics such as price to earnings, price to earnings growth (based on long-term growth expectations), price to sales, and price to cash flow for Lam Research versus the average stock in the semiconductors and semiconductors equipment industry.

Metric Lam Research Industry Avg. P/E 10.61 25.66 PEG Long Term 1.12 1.25 Price/Sales 2.67 2.99 Price/Cash Flow 8.97 17.7

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Importantly, proper valuation is not just about looking at the company's valuation ratios in isolation. Price is what you pay and value is what you get, so the price tag needs to be evaluated in the context of other quantitative return drivers such as financial performance.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm available in real time to members in "The Data-Driven Investor." This algorithm ranks companies in the market according to a combination of quantitative factors that includes: financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

In simple terms, the PowerFactors system is looking to buy good businesses (quality) for a reasonable price (valuation) when the company is doing well (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

The algorithm has delivered market-beating performance over the long term. The chart below shows backtested performance numbers for companies in 5 different PowerFactors buckets over the years.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Stocks with higher rankings tend to outperform those in the lower rankings, which shows that the system is consistent and robust. Besides, stocks in the strongest bucket materially outperform the market in the long term.

Lam Research is in the top bucket, with a PowerFactors ranking of 88.65 as of the time of this writing. The stock is remarkably strong in terms of fundamental quality (98.59) and value (86.65), but it has mediocre rankings in fundamental momentum (50.94) and relative strength (65.45).

The timing in the position does not look particularly attractive because the company is facing industry headwinds and financial performance is decelerating. However, the numbers are still showing that Lam Research is an attractive purchase when considering the company's financial metrics and current valuation levels.

Moving Forward

Nobody can tell for certain how deep or long-lasting the deceleration in industry demand is going to be. This is not only related to sector-specific variables, but a global economic slowdown could deliver a massive blow to such an economically-sensitive industry.

On the other hand, management sounds quite confident about the overall industry landscape in 2019 and beyond.

From the most recent earnings conference call:

For NAND, 2019 offers what we believe is a solid long-term setup for the industry as the supply bit growth rate is expected to decline throughout the year. NAND demand should continue to benefit from content increase in consumer and enterprise applications and we began to see initial signs of demand elasticity in the client SSD markets as we exited 2018. In DRAM, while near-term dynamics remaining challenging, customer behaviour remains rationale and industry profitability characteristics remain compelling. We believe customers are making prudent adjustments to capacity in response to the overall demand environment they are seeing. We expect DRAM WFE spend correction to extend through 2019 with supply growth fall into the mid-teens as we exit the year. Non-memory segments are expected to grow in 2019 and with the continued rise in the importance of 3D architectures, technology innovation for transistor, interconnect and advanced packaging applications remains a critical priority for us as we grow our strategic relevance with our customers in this segment. In aggregate, we feel confident that we’re operating in a rational industry environment, one that is well positioned to deliver attractive long-term growth and opportunity.

The management team is obviously an interested party in the discussion, so investors should always take comments from management with a big grain of salt. Nevertheless, it's good to know that the leadership team considers that Lam Research is well-positioned for solid performance in the coming years.

Besides, it's not just about what management is saying, but the fact that the company is planning to aggressively repurchase stock should be indicating that management considers that such stock is undervalued and that the company will continue generating more cash than it needs to retain over the coming months.

Even assuming that financial performance over the short term will be hard to predict, that does not change the fact that short-term uncertainty seems to be creating a buying opportunity for long-term investors in Lam Research stock.

Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data-Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold-hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LRCX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.