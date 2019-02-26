Firsthand Technology Value Fund: An Update

Management’s updated NAV/share of $27.72 has also barely changed (since they do not yet value PHUN at market price), so this remains an asymmetric bet.

(NOTE 1: For simplicity, we have excluded adjusting NAV/share for unrealized depreciation.)

(NOTE 2: As is explained in all of the 10-Qs (under the “Share Valuation” definition), management’s stated NAV/share is net of all liabilities, including management’s incentive fee and applicable taxes. This was also confirmed to us by Investor Relations.)

Since our previous article on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) was published on February 5, one of their top holdings, Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN), has exhibited extreme trading volatility. We felt that an update was required to discuss PHUN’s volatility; to mention management’s recent NAV/share (as of January 31) update on February 21; and to incorporate some input from readers of our last article (whom we thank for the feedback).

PHUN is a mobile app developer and pioneer of Multiscreen as a Service ((MaaS)). Their technology solutions have been utilized by companies such as NASCAR, ESPN, and NBC, and make it easy for clients to engage, manage, and monetize their consumers “ at just the right time and place.” After commencing trading on the NASDAQ on December 27 at $10.50/share, PHUN’s stock price had soared to over $300+/share by February 1, before crashing back down to $38.80/share (as of February 22). The astronomical spike was likely due to the very low float and thinly-traded nature of the stock, and so a large retracement back down was likely.

The tables below show the new SVVC total NAV of $199M and NAV/share of $27.72/share as just reported by management. We can also see that SVVC has in fact received about 1.5M shares of PHUN after its merger with Stellar Acquisition III (management had also confirmed this with us prior to the NAV/share update, since there was some speculation that they would be receiving less than 1.5M shares).

Given that total NAV is $199M, and that PHUN represents 9.6% of total NAV, it follows that PHUN’s NAV stands at $19M. This has not changed at all from the $19M PHUN NAV reported as of December 31. In the press release, management added the following note explaining how they valued their PHUN holding:

“ . . . Due to the high volatility and thinly-traded nature of Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) common stock, we continue to treat Phunware stock as an illiquid security for valuation purposes and have relied on the December 31, 2018 valuation for estimating the net/gross assets of the Fund . . . “

Just as a reminder, the lock-up period for SVVC’s PHUN shares expires this coming June, so we still have a few months to wait before the shares can be sold. Therefore, we think management’s decision to report the NAV as they did is a prudent one, given the volatility that PHUN has shown thus far. But it’s worth calculating what the “true” NAV/share really is, because it shows that a bet on SVVC, even after PHUN’s share price collapse, is still an asymmetric one (for simplicity, we assume all the other holdings remain unchanged).

At the February 22 price of $38.80/share, the gross asset value ((GAV)) of SVVC’s 1.5M shares of PHUN would be $58M. On page 11 of the 3Q18 10-Q, we can see that SVVC’s cost basis for PHUN is about $10M, meaning that the gross gain is $48M. Adjusting this gain for management’s incentive fee (20% of all capital gains) and applicable taxes (21% tax rate) gives us an adjusted gain for PHUN of $30M. Adding back the $10M cost basis gives us a “true” PHUN NAV of $40M, which is $21M more than the $19M reported as of January 31. Split amongst the 7.2M outstanding shares of SVVC, that equates to $2.98/share in additional value that is not reflected in the recent update. We thus calculate the “true” SVVC NAV/share to be $30.70/share.

Source: SVVC filings, Elle Investments

Source: SVVC filings, Elle Investments

As we have discussed in our previous article, the “average” historical discount that SVVC trades at relative to NAV/share is 50% (as a reminder, by “average” we do not mean the arithmetic mean but rather a ballpark figure for the median). But with SVVC currently trading at $13.37/share, the discount to our “true” NAV/share is 56%.

Source: SVVC press release, Yahoo Finance, Elle Investments

To come up with our PTs, we look at three different scenarios: 1) SVVC reverts to its historical “average” discount of 50%, 2) SVVC trades at a discount of 32%, which is the historical “average” that publicly-traded venture fund GSV Capital (NASDAQ:GSVC) trades at, and 3) SVVC trades at a more reasonable discount of 20%. In the table below you can see that there is very decent upside in all three scenarios.

Source: Elle Investments

The million-dollar question of course is, come June (when SVVC is able to exit their shares), what will PHUN be trading at? But even in the worst-case scenario that PHUN drops to $0/share (wiping out $19M in NAV), the NAV/share of SVVC would still be $25.07/share. And even if we then continue to apply the historical “average” discount of 50% - which in our opinion is totally unwarranted – that would result in downside PT of $12.54/share, which represents 6% downside from the current price. (Note: For simplicity, we have excluded adjusting for the realized capital losses should this occur.)

To recap: even with the 90% drop in PHUN’s share price, we think SVVC remains a good asymmetric opportunity.

