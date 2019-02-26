Ametek Is A Market Leader But Looks Overvalued

Ametek has increased its authorized buyback levels. Looking at the previous patterns, it is highly likely that the firm will execute more buybacks this year.

Launched two new products based on latest technology, which will enable the firm to enhance its market share in ICP-OES analyzer and connectors market.

Investment Thesis

Ametek (AME) is a leader in manufacturing electronic instruments and electromechanical devices targeted towards a broad range of industries. It operates through two groups, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG maintains a significant market share in the process, power and industrial, and aerospace industry, while EMG is characterized as a differentiated supplier of precision motion control solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects. EMG’s end markets include aerospace and defense, medical, automation, mass transit, and other industrial markets.

Since 2011, Ametek’s top line has delivered a yearly average of 6.44% in growth while profit margin averaged 14%, making it one of the top choices in its industry. Earlier in 2018, the firm deployed over $1.1 billion in acquisitions of six businesses, which together delivered $350 million in revenue. The firm expects its 2019 sales to be up high single digits and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $3.95 to $4.05, an increase of 8% to 11% over the comparable results in 2018. Given the firm’s strong market share and consistent performance delivery, the expectations look economically achievable. Relative valuation shows that the firm is overvalued, which is why the firm is a Hold.

Recent Developments

New product development has always been a core driver of Ametek’s growth. AME’s vitality index was at 25%, reflecting the firm’s continued excellence in the field. Earlier in 2018 Ametek deployed more than $1.1 billion on six acquisitions with approximately $750 million deployed on three acquisitions in the fourth quarter alone. The latest acquisition, Spectro Scientific, is a provider of machine condition monitoring solutions for critical assets and high-value industrial applications with roughly $50 million in sales. Spectro’s solutions serve the increasing need for productive maintenance in a broad and growing set of end-markets.

This month Spectro introduced the SPECTROGREEN ICP-OES Analyzer which provides twice the sensitivity of conventional radial systems and yet avoids the complexity, drawbacks, and cost of vertical dual view models. The product is built on DSOI (double silicon on insulator) technology that enables superior capability in assessing trace elements and managing samples that exhibit challenging matrices. The new analyzer is well suited for environmental, agronomy, consumer safety, pharmaceuticals and petrochemical applications. Because the analyzer is competitively priced while offering the latest technology, Ametek can enhance its share in inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry and optical emission spectroscopy analyzer market.

SPECTROGREEN ICP-OES Analyzer

This month Ametek has also launched another product, the Copper-Core Connect™, an innovative, cost-effective alternative to thick solder preforms often used in high-performance electronic packaging. The Copper-Core Connect features 7 times greater thermal and electrical conductivity, enabling high-performance wire or ribbon connections. The product is highly customizable depending on the usage, typical usage includes optical networking, microwave communication, defense, automotive and medical device manufacturing.

“Our engineering innovation teams heard from many customers that the design limitations of existing technology created problems for some high-performance designs. This technology gives the package design engineer flexibility to realize much more challenging design targets.” Maurice Mevissen, Vice President & Business Unit Manager, AMETEK Coining.

Back in October, the firm opened its newest technology solutions center in Bangalore, India. This center enhances the firm’s ability to expand its position in India's attractive growth market. AME’s operational excellence initiatives helped save the firm about $90 million in its latest fiscal year, which is primarily driven by its global sourcing and strategic procurement efforts.

Impact from Tariff

The impact of tariff on Ametek is ambiguous, but the management feels confident. Ametek expects to fully offset the direct impact from tariffs and for all of 2019 by the 4th quarter and offset the impact of known tariffs through its “various initiatives.” AME’s CEO David Zapico said that the guidance considers the 25% tariff impact from list 3.

“… the trade situation with China has a complexity that we're watching very closely. We are expecting growth to moderate in 2019 more in line with Ametek's overall growth but we feel good about that level of growth in China for 2019.” David Zapico.

Financials

The latest quarterly results were excellent for Ametek. Sales were up 11% reaching $1.3 billion, driven by both contributions from acquisition and organic growth. For the full year, sales were up 13% to $4.8 billion. Overall, orders were up 11% and organic orders were also up 7% in 2018. Book-to-bill quarter resulted in a record backlog of more than $1.6 billion, providing the firm with solid entry to 2019. Ametek’s 10k shows acquisition-led growth over the last couple of years. Please note that Ametek has repurchased over $1.4 billion of common equity in last eight years, and the authorization of increased buyback levels could strongly indicate that the firm actually wants to perform a buyback, which could further lead to stock price support besides the stellar results and new products.

Since 2011, AME’s yearly sales growth averaged 7.3% while profit margin averaged 9%. The peers include Keysight (KEYS), Teledyne (TDY), Dover (DOV), Actuant (ATU) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK). On average, AME’s ROIC was just a little lower compared to its peers.

Profit margin Average AME KEYS TDY DOV ATU SWK FTV 9% 14% 11% 9% 11% 2% 7% 14% ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) Average AME KEYS TDY DOV ATU SWK FTV 16% 15% 30% 11% 13% 8% 8% 23%

Valuation

Relative valuation shows that AME is clearly overvalued at this point. Historical data shows that investors paid a higher price for every unit of revenue for AME compared to its peers, this might be related with the investors’ greater trust on the firm to deliver results, which it actually did.

Price to Revenue Average AME KEYS TDY DOV ATU SWK FTV 2013 1.20 3.49 nm 1.50 1.40 2.06 1.04 0.00 2014 1.51 3.15 1.79 1.66 1.14 1.73 1.22 nm 2015 1.36 3.19 1.98 1.39 1.05 1.06 1.33 nm 2016 1.84 2.92 1.93 2.03 1.49 1.22 1.41 2.97 2017 2.33 3.88 2.55 2.53 1.83 1.30 1.95 3.82 2018 0.98 3.25 2.81 0.00 1.54 1.50 0.00 0.00 Latest 2.66 3.81 4.06 3.07 2.01 1.28 1.54 3.99

Although historically investors paid a higher price against its book value for Ametek compared to peers, now it reflects the average of its peer group. But because I find book value, not a market-oriented estimate, I’d rather rely on price to revenue, which is consistent with the thought that holding seems prudent.

Profit margin Average AME KEYS TDY DOV ATU SWK FTV 2013 1.67 4.00 nm 2.39 1.86 2.44 1.67 0.00 2014 3.31 3.91 6.84 2.78 2.38 2.42 2.15 nm 2015 2.65 3.90 4.34 2.38 2.00 1.96 2.56 nm 2016 3.50 3.44 3.73 2.81 2.37 2.69 2.53 6.87 2017 3.76 4.14 3.52 3.38 2.84 2.85 3.28 6.70 2018 1.93 3.71 4.48 0.00 3.90 3.18 0.00 0.00 Latest 4.36 4.36 6.47 3.95 5.07 2.83 2.85 4.96

Conclusion

Ametek has delivered excellent results for a long period. The firm outperformed several peers across a number of metrics. It has done well both in terms of acquisition-led growth and organic sales growth, as indicated by its top line. During the time, the profit margin was consistent compared to peers. Earlier in 2018, the firm made several important acquisitions which should provide a long-term boost in its top line and enhanced market share. But the firm looks overvalued. Combining all the factors, Ametek is a Hold.

