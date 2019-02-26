AMD's Long-Term Target Prices

Using Wall Street’s words, Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) 4Q performance has been “better than feared.” The company executes steadier compared with its peers in a difficult macro environment. Investors seemed to shed off the softness in Q4 revenue and the lower Q1 guidance. The subsequent stock price rally seems to suggest that the market attention has been placed on the longer-term growth in 2H 2019. Beyond that point, it is my estimate that the China woes and crypto back-end weakness should have been resolved and the market will be able to price AMD shares based on the company’s long-term fundamentals. It is therefore the purpose of this post to estimate those long-term target prices.

Opportunities and Challenges Ahead

In the tech world, long term is anything over one quarter. Starting 2H 2019, AMD’s Ryzen and EPYC chips continue to be the key drivers in fueling the company’s sales growth. The Q1 guidance, albeit 15% below analysts’ estimate, may still best Nvidia’s (NVDA) Q1 outlook. The single-digit growth in data center CPUs and GPUs remains the near-term bright spot. Though, it is too soon to call the final split of future market share among AMD’s 7nm, Intel 10nm, and Nvidia’s Turing. AMD’s strategy of regaining CPU market share through lower-end server CPUs seems to be paying off at the expense of a structurally lower margin than Nvidia and Intel (INTC). However, invading into Intel’s dominated high-end corporate IT server space is allowing AMD to expand its margin in the low 40%'s by early 2020 (Figure 1C).

Overhang GPU inventory in the channel and slow Game Consoles sales, mainly a backdrop from the depressed crypto activities, lingers into 1H 2019. The good news is that the damages may have been baked into stock prices for a while. The new challenge is that while higher corporate IT spending raised server demand in 2018, it looks to slow down in 2019. While sustained R&D investment is critical in high-end chip sale for gaming and artificial intelligence, AMD’s capex for 2020-2021 remains unimpressive (Figure 1D).

AMD’s Longer-Term Forecast Prices

In the long run, stock prices are affected by management guidance and analysts’ estimates of future financials. Analysts’ estimates are closely tracking management guidance, if available, as it contains the most forward-looking information. As a result, AMD stock prices are known to react to analysts’ forecasts of future revenue, EPS, gross margin, free cash flow, and capital expenditure (Figure 1A-Figure 1E). It worth noting that share prices have mainly reacted to revenue estimates for many years due to the company's loss in server CPU market share to Intel (Figure 1A). Due to the anticipated relief of the trade dispute, an ease of Fed’s policy, and a lesser concern of forthcoming global recession, it is anticipated that AMD’s revenue will improve after mid-2019 and into 2021. However, after AMD running a deep loss for many years, the regain some of the PC CPU market share helps the company to return to recent profitability. As a result, it appears that the stock prices have started paying more attention to future EPS estimates (Figure 1B).

AMD Long-Term Stock Prices Move with Forward Fundamentals

The message from the positive relationship between forward estimates and stock prices should give investors more comfort, since it suggests that AMD’s stock prices have reflected underlying fundamentals after all, even though there may have been temporary “breaks” over time (like when it bounced off $34). Furthermore, since Wall Street analysts, as a group, tend to give forward estimates routinely many quarters into the future (till 4Q 2021), it may be informative to investors if future AMD prices can be estimated with the corresponding forward financial forecasts. That being said, the premise of this exercise is that the analysts’ consensus estimates need to be unbiased as a group and over time.

Therefore, based on the Street's estimates of the five financial metrics for last 40 quarters and next 10 quarters as shown in Figure 1A-1E, I was able to estimate AMD’s “forward target prices.” The way I came up with this forecast price is as follows:

I first collected all management guidance, stock price, and consensus estimate data on revenue, EPS, free cash flow, and capex for the past 40 quarters and next 10 quarters. I then correlated AMD stock prices with the 40 historical estimates for the five financial metrics (multiple correlation). Keep in mind that although I used historical data to estimate a historical relationship, it is still a forward-looking stock pricing model. This is because that at any point of time in history, AMD’s price is estimated by the forward estimates of the five financial metrics at that time. The only assumption I made is that investors used the same (forward-looking) valuation structure to price stocks consistently. The relationship I identified in (2) would suggest how today’s stock price moves in response to analysts’ forecasts of the five forward fundamentals. I also included a tech ETF index (QQQ) to capture the market impact on AMD stock price. Using the relationship and the analysts’ next 10-quarter estimates of the five metrics, I was able to compute the future stock prices corresponding to those forward financials.

In Figure 2A, I showed how this analysts' forecast of stock prices should have looked like (in red), compared with the actual AMD stock prices (in black). Since 2010, AMD actual stock price has moved closely with the fundamental forecast price. This would give me confidence about the validity of the assumption that investors did look at forward fundamental metrics in pricing AMD shares. In a further close-up, I showed the future quarterly target prices in Figure 2B from 4Q 2018 through 4Q 2021. The predicted AMD price moves from $21, $35, and $38 by 2021 (the dotted line).

Takeaways

It may not happen until later 2019. Street analysts have been very optimistic about AMD’s long-term fundamentals. It appears that China uncertainty, crypto weakness, and maybe Fed’s interest rate policy all will become headwinds blown over by 2H 2019. Most financial metrics will be significantly improved from 2020 on. Assuming that the general stock market and U.S. economy will not throw a curveball, AMD stock price will be around $33 one year out and reach $38 by 2021, based on the same favorable forecasts on the company’s financials. Both the time path and the level of the future price movement totally depend on the actual time path and the realization of the forward financial estimates. For AMD shareholders, in order to receive an annual 40% future stock return, the company needs to become a meaningful player on the corporate IT server market.

