March Magic 10%-Plus Yield Dividend WallStars Flaunt Gains, Yields And Prices

$5k invested 2/21/19 in the lowest-priced five 10%+ top-yield March dividend stocks showed 5.96% less net gain than from $5k in all ten. The high-price bigger WallStars dominated March's 10%+yield pack.

30 Top stocks ranged in estimated annual yield from 12.01% to 24.02%. Top ten, SRLP, TCRD, JP, PER, MMLP, MAXR, SMLP, AI, MDLY and topper UNIT averaged 17.69% yield.

WallStars all show positive broker target-price upsides. 73 stocks displayed 10%+ forward yield, $3.00+ prices, and $100M+ market caps as of 2/21/19. Yields above 12% winnowed the list to 30.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculate 33.25% To 104.98% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ Yield Stocks By March 2020

Five of ten top 10%+Yield WallStars were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this forecast for 10%+ Yields, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 50% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to March 2019 were:

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) was projected to net $1,049.83, based on dividends plus a median of target estimates from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% over the market as a whole.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) netted $881.90, based on the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) was projected to net $656.47, based on a median target price estimate from thirteen analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% over the market as a whole.

Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) was projected to net $540.91, based on target price estimates from nine analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% under the market as a whole.

CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) was projected to net $408.57, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) was projected to net $539.73, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) was projected to net $395.17, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 90% over the market as a whole.

THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) was projected to net $358.42, based the median of target price estimates from eight analysts plus estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% over the market as a whole.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) was projected to net $346.63, based on a median target price estimate from two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% more than the market as a whole.

Consolidated Communications (CNSL) was projected to net $332.49, based the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus the estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 56.41% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 36% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

73 10%+ Yield WallStars By Price Target Upsides

73 10%+ Yield WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top 10%+ Yield WallStars By Sector

Top ten 10%+ Yield WallStars selected 2/21/18 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top stock on the list was one in the real estate sector, Uniti Group Inc. [1]. Thereafter, four from the financial services sector placed, second, third, eighth, and ninth: Medley Management, Inc. [2], Arlington Investment Corp (AI) [3], Jupai Holdings Ltd (JP) [8], and THL Credit Inc. [9].

Four from the energy sector placed fourth, sixth, seventh, and tenth: Summit Midstream Partners LP [4], Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) [6], SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) [7], and Sprague Resources LP [10].

Finally, a lone technology sector representative placed fifth, Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) [5], to complete the 10%+ Yield WallStar top ten for March.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten 10%+ Yield WallStars Showed 21.13% To 87.03% Upsides To March 2020; (22) Lowest Downsides Were 5 at 0%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 5.96% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ Yield WallStars To March 2020

Ten top 10%+ Yield WallStars were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ Yield WallStars selected 2/21/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+WallStars (25) Delivering 38.05% Vs. (26) 40.47% Net Gains From All Ten By March 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ Yield WallStars collection was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 5.96% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced 10%+ top yield, was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 104.98%.

The five lowest-priced top 10%+ Yield stocks as of February 21 were: SandRidge Permian Trust; Jupai Holdings Ltd; Medley Management Inc.; Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR); THL Credit Inc., with prices ranging from $2.34 to $6.95.

Five higher-priced 10%+ Dividend WallStars from February 21 were: Arlington Asset Investment Corp.; Uniti Group Inc.; Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP); Summit Midstream Partners LP; Sprague Resources LP, whose prices ranged from $8.20 to $17.32.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+ Yield WallStar purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

