McDermott International Inc. (MDR) CEO David Dickson on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Scott Lamb - Investor Relations

David Dickson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Spence - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Martin Malloy - Johnson Rice

Jamie Cook - Credit Suisse

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc

Andy Kaplowitz - Citi

Michael Dudas - Vertical Research

On the call today are McDermott's President and Chief Executive Officer, David Dickson and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Stuart Spence.

I would like to remind you that we are recording this call and the replay will be available on our website where you can also find a copy of our press release and our Form 10-K. We have also posted a presentation of supplemental financial information. Additionally, our comments today include forward-looking statements and estimates. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties and reflect management’s view as of today, February 25, 2019. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. These documents provide discussion of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations. Please note that except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to David.

David Dickson

Thanks, Scott and good morning everyone. By now, I am sure you have seen the headline numbers for our fourth quarter. For the most part, the loss was due to the non-recurring, non-cash charges related to our combination with CB&I and other end of the year adjustments. A number of these adjustments were driven by accounting requirements and in our view are not indicative of our underlying earnings potential on our strong market position going into 2019. We have a number of reasons to be optimistic about 2019. The market outlook is exceptionally positive for McDermott and elements of our playbook are generating substantial results.

Customer confidence in McDermott is as strong as it has ever been as demonstrated by robust order intake early in the first quarter of 2019 with approximately 5.5 billion of bookings to-date and further awards anticipated before the quarter end as well as the 16% sequential quarter increase in our revenue opportunity pipeline in the fourth quarter of 2018 to approximately $93 billion, which is a record level for us. The LNG cycle is here and continuing. The petrochemical cycle is emerging and the offshore cycle appears to be shifting into high gear as illustrated by the 70% sequential quarter increase in our offshore bids, change orders outstanding and targets as of the end of Q4. The momentum in the offshore market reflects in part the increased capital investment plans that have been discussed publicly by Aramco, QP and other NOCs in the region. Our relationship with Baker Hughes GE is delivering great results as demonstrated by the deepwater KG 98/2 offshore award in India for a project that combines SURF plus SPS. This award comes on the heels of two other recent awards for our I/O partnership with Baker Hughes GE on for a project in Western Gas in Australia, for Equus Gas Project and another with Talos Energy for the Zama field development in the Gulf of Mexico.

We are pleased to see the enthusiastic customer support for this partnership and we expect to see additional similar awards. These and other such offshore awards contributed to a 16% sequential quarter increase in our backlog of offshore subsea work. With these latest awards, we believe we have an industry leading backlog for combined SURF and SPS work. Above and beyond the improving market conditions, our optimism about 2019 takes into account the planned sale of the pipe fabrication and storage tank businesses and our total cash availability of $1.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.

As a result of these and other factors, we are pleased to introduce earnings guidance for 2019 that reflects a sharp improvement in most of our key metrics, including an expectation of 2019 EBITDA of approximately $1 billion, which is broadly consistent with expectations that were originally outlined in connection with the combination with CB&I. This opportunity must be balanced however with the reality of the recurring changes in estimates on the focus projects and the impact they have had on your view of our combination with CB&I.

I would like to take a little time today to address this issue and the approach we have taken in managing our risk exposure on more recent awards. Since we closed the transaction in May of last year, the market’s view of the underlying rationale of the transaction has understandably been colored by the charges we have taken on the focus projects. There is no denying that the charges that we have had to take since the second quarter of last year have been very disappointing for you and for us. We knew that these projects were going to be challenging when we made the decision to pursue the transaction and while the magnitude of the financial impact has been greater than we anticipated. We also believed then and have since confirmed, firstly, that CB&I’s problems were limited to those projects; secondly, that the rest of the portfolio is sound; and thirdly, that under our management, the mistakes made when these projects were bid will not be repeated. I think it’s important to provide context for where we are today in our evolution.

Our business combination with CB&I has transformed McDermott International into a top tier integrated provider of technology, engineering construction solutions for the energy industry. McDermott today is fundamentally different company than it was at the end of 2017, much larger, with a formidable new global presence in significant onshore markets and an enormously valuable franchise as a world leader in the licensing of technology for refinery and petrochemical processes. As a result of our transformation, the company more than doubled its 2018 backlog revenue and new orders to $10.9 billion, $6.7 billion and $5.6 billion respectively as compared to 2017.

The company is well positioned to generate long-term value for our shareholders, customers, employees and other stakeholders, and we remain highly confident that McDermott playbook will deliver as it has done in the past. The first phase of our journey with CB&I has presented us with challenges that have sharpened our resolve and prompted rigorous, creative and sophisticated responses. The most notable of these challenges was the need to address significant cost increases on the focus projects that we took on from CB&I. In response, we have made major changes in the onsite and area management teams, brought in new talent, including a new Chief Operating Officer and overhauled numerous processes and procedures. We have also made significant progress in repairing and strengthening our relationships with our customers and partners. We understand and share your frustration for the continued poor performance on these projects. When we reported our results for the third quarter, I said that we did not expect any additional material charges on the projects, and yet, here we are, with changes in estimates in all three of the projects in Q4, Cameron, Freeport and Calpine. So what happened?

Let’s take the projects one at a time, starting with the Calpine Gas turbine power project where we recorded a change in estimate of $31 million. The change was due to increased labor costs associated with a commissioning activity, including the efforts to achieve first fire and substantial completion, which is expected within the next few weeks. We have basically closed the book on this one and we are glad to have it behind us.

Now let’s turn to the Freeport LNG project where we reported a change in estimate of $102 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, which was primarily due to a reduction in our assumed recovery of costs associated with Hurricane Harvey and not due to any assumed change in schedule or cost. As we have previously indicated, we have been in ongoing discussions with a client for several quarters related to these recoveries. As of the end of the third quarter, the joint venture of Zachry, Chiyoda and McDermott was highly confident in our position and had determined that we had no reason to change our view of the likely recovery. However, the discussions intensified and became difficult over the course of the fourth quarter as the customer appeared to adopt a much less cooperative posture. As a result, we determined that a more prudent view of our position would be to reduce our assumed recovery for this claim. These discussions have not yet reached a conclusion, and we continue take a positive view of the eventual recoveries, which of course would have a positive impact on project financials. That said the good news on Freeport is that the productivity has remained at targeted levels. The project has progressed to approximately 88% complete and the schedule has not changed since our previous update.

Now, let’s turn to the Cameron project. But before I get into a discussion on the cost position, I’d like to note an important point that our joint venture is engaged in discussions with a client on performance-based commercial structures for the execution and timely completion of the Cameron LNG project. The proxies are working together for successful delivery of the project. We hope to conclude such discussions by the end of April. At this point, we have not included any of this in our numbers. Now as you know, we pre-announced a $168 million change in estimate a couple of weeks ago. That pre-announcement was designed specifically to respond to the Cameron-related disclosures made the same day by our joint venture partner, Chiyoda.

As I have said previously talking about Cameron, we have implemented a wide range of substantive improvements in the execution of this project. We have changed supervisory teams, reporting structures, labor and mining plans, forecasting methodologies and the forward communications with our consortium members and with our customer. And on our third quarter conference call, I said that we had gained a different understanding of the cost position on the project, which was an accurate reflection of where we were at that time. Unfortunately, over the course of the fourth quarter, we saw that some of the improvements we made at this site were taking longer than expected to achieve and we intend to have some issues in the commissioning activity for train 1.

In our Cameron preannouncement on February 13, we said that the $168 million change in cost estimate was due to unfavorable labor productivity and increases in subcontract, commissioning and construction management costs. And again, bear in mind the vast majority of the change in estimate does not represent a cost that was fully incurred in the quarter. Rather, it reflects our estimate of the overall increase in project costs from Q4 through completion of the project. Unfavorable labor productivity represented about $72 million or about 45% of the charge and reflected, once again, a reduction in our assumed productivity levels and an increase in forecasted manpower on trains 2 and 3. Some of this reduction is related to the multiple near-term impacts of temporarily shifting labor resources to Train 1 and away from ongoing work on Trains 2 and 3 to keep Train 1 on schedule for first gas.

Increases in subcontract costs represented about $36 million or about 20% of the charge. We have terminated a number of subcontractors and are renegotiating contract terms with others, but the expected increase in manpower requirements for these special activities will still require us to use a number of such firms over the remainder of the project. Increases in commissioning costs represented about $25 million or about 15% of the charge and was due to unforeseen issues that arose during the commissioning of Train 1 and the resulting increase in the assumed cost of commissioning Trains 2 and 3. And lastly, increases in construction management cost represented about $35 million or about 20% of the charge and was related to indirect construction labor expense associated with ramped-up activity levels across the project in an effort to maintain schedule.

Our aim is to put these kinds of cost increases firmly behind us to put an end to the pattern of quarterly charges. I realize that the only way we can demonstrate this to you is to prove this through our performance in future periods, and that’s what we plan to do. I don’t want to belabor the subject of Cameron, but as I said before, many of the difficulties that have been experienced along the way are attributable to the fact that this was a serious bid miss from the onset. Part of that miss was the original promise of a 41-month schedule, including commissioning to reach substantial completion, which was simply not realistic When the project is completed next year, it will have taken about 56 months, which ironically is broadly comparable to the schedule of our newly awarded Golden Pass project for which our bid and execution plan reflect all of the lessons learned on Cameron and Freeport.

One final thought here before I leave the subject. Because of the multiple estimate changes on Cameron going back to the period before our combination with CB&I it’s easy to overlook what a remarkable project this really is. When completed, this will be a world-scale facility incorporating proven technology designs to produce nearly 14 million tons per year of liquefied natural gas. Operationally, the project is on track to reach a major milestone with FEED gas into the facility later this quarter. The gas turbines’ solo run was completed ahead of schedule, cold circulation of oil in train 1 was completed during the fourth quarter, and flare ignition testing was successfully completed on all flares. All of these are crucial steps in the commissioning of train 1. And we’ve accomplished all of this, while maintaining an impressive safety record, 64 million work hours without a loss-time incident achieved as of the end of January. And to recap, we hope to conclude discussions with the client in April regarding performance-based commercial structures for the execution and timely completion of the project.

Now turning to the rest of the portfolio, fourth quarter results were unfavorably impacted by a number of discrete operating items and an unanticipated combination of circumstances, including weather delays and a lower level of project closeouts. That said, I would also note that the onshore portfolio, aside from the focus projects continues to perform well. On the Aptitude offshore project in Mexico, we took a charge due to a schedule-driven change in the fabrication plant that took work offshore, subsequent weather delays and lack of contractually promised accommodations for offshore crew. We are working hard to recover a portion of these costs. Nevertheless, the Aptitude charge represents the first material loss position in a contract in our offshore portfolio in the past 5 years, a portfolio that has otherwise generated attractive returns.

However, the principal message today is this. With the integration being largely completed, the management team is redirecting its undivided attention to the McDermott playbook, to ensure that operating performance across the entire portfolio meets our standard of excellence and execution. For those of you who are not familiar with McDermott playbook, let me offer a concise definition. It consists of the fundamental building blocks that were used in the company’s original transformation in the 2013- to 2016-period and includes identify and stemming losses on problem projects, preparing and strengthening customer and partner relationships, maintaining a standardized industry-leading approach to project execution, applying disciplined bidding and risk management processes, adhering to rigorous cost control and operating under one common culture.

Additionally, as I just said we believe our relationships with customers are stronger than it has ever been, and the pace of the new awards has accelerated as evidenced by the first quarter 2019 announcements to date of approximately $5.5 billion bookings, including awards for the Golden Pass LNG project, the Marjan TP-10 tie-in platform and KSC offshore projects, the pan-Malaysia field development, multiple storage tank projects and several technology licenses. Additionally, our first quarter award for the Scarborough offshore project is another example of what we see as a revenue synergy project that we won specifically as a result of the combined capabilities of McDermott and CB&I.

Now some additional perspective on the Golden Pass award, each partner on this project has a sharply defined scope. Chiyoda’s scope is engineering, which includes quantity risk. Zachry’s scope is for the lead role in construction with a proportional sizable share of associated risk for labor productivity. McDermott’s scope is for a more narrowly defined role in construction, specifically, for what we refer to as OSBL, or outside battery limits, which essentially includes a supporting infrastructure with a proportionally reduced share of labor productivity risk. In addition to these 3 defined scopes, the partners share equally in other activities such as procurement, logistics and SURF and commissioning activities.

So that’s an overview of the roles and responsibilities on the project. But the real headline here is that we expect this job to be completed with an attractive margin and cash profile. We expect it to be significantly more favorable for us than the coming contract in 3 fundamental respects. First, the JVs cost estimate in Golden Pass was prepared using a bottoms-up approach, grounded in benchmarking against other projects and our own recent lessons learned. Second, the schedule also was developed on the bottoms-up basis, using detailed logic and man hour based durations for various tests. It is a very detailed methodical and pragmatic schedule that’s comparable to recent industry performance. Third, McDermott’s risk profile in Golden Pass is greatly reduced and more narrowly focused on what we executed at Cameron.

On Golden Pass, as I just mentioned, our involvement in construction is for OSBL, and by definition includes far fewer manhours than on the rest of the facility. This translates into a much lowered exposure to labor productivity risk. Over the past 6 or 7 months, as we have further refinement of the bid and execution plan, we applied all the many lessons learned by Cameron, particularly regarding trapped labor and worked hard to ensure that our proposal was reasonable and financially sound. These exercises were done in alignment and in close discussions with the customer to develop the most efficient execution plan possible. And this process was certainly aided by the fact that we have very close and long-standing relationships with ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum.

Let me go even further here to provide some important context. Our readiness to take on Golden Pass is and was vastly better than it was for CB&I at the beginning of the Cameron project in 2014. Specifically, I want to emphasize that the basic facts and circumstances on our Cameron Golden Pass are dramatically different in two important ways. First, McDermott by way of legacy CB&I had been involved in a design and construction of the original Golden Pass import terminal a number of years ago. This gave us a significant amount of institutional knowledge about soil and site conditions, whereas at Cameron, CB&I had no such advanced knowledge and indeed, that issue turned out to be an early expensive problem in the project that had knock-on impacts to the overall schedule. A second important difference is that CB&I and Chiyoda had done the feed work for the Golden Pass liquefaction export facility.

As always, participating in the feed work enables the contractor to gain substantive insight into most aspects of the potential EPC scope of work. Doing the feed also enables a contractor to have a thoroughly detailed understanding of the schedule and cost. Contrast this to Cameron, where the feed work had been done by another firm and unfortunately, the flaws in that feed, in part, contributed to CB&I’s underestimation of the cost and schedule of the project. In short, you can rest assured that Golden Pass will be a world-class facility constructed by way of a world-class execution plan.

And just a quick summary of where we are with our previously announced plan to sell our pipe fabrication and storage tank business, we are making steady progress here. The sale processes are underway for both businesses. For pipe fabrication, we have distributed the marketing material and a high level of interest from potential buyers who have signed nondisclosure agreements and expressed an interest in continuing to participate in the process. For the storage tank business, the market material is expected to go out by the end of February, and we expect a high level – interest levels from potential buyers. We expect total proceeds in excess of $1 billion in total for the 2 businesses. As we have said previously, the company plans to use a majority of the proceeds for debt reduction. The sale of the pipe fabrication business is expected to close in Q2 2019, and the sale of the tank business is expected to close in Q3 2019.

With that, I will turn it over to Stuart for details on the third quarter financials.

Stuart Spence

Thanks, David and good morning everyone. The company today reported revenues of $2.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018 largely driven by the execution of downstream projects in North, Central and South America and offshore projects in the Middle East and North Africa.

Our net loss was $2.8 billion or $15.33 per diluted shares for the fourth quarter. The net loss for the fourth quarter was primarily the result of a number of significant non-cash charges, including the following: first, a non-cash $2.2 billion impairment charge due, in part, to a change in our cost of capital and risk premium assumptions included in the discount rates utilized to revive the present value of our cash flows; second, a non-cash reduction in the carrying value of our deferred tax asset of $190 million due to the impact of a full valuation allowance against all net deferred tax assets and the result of the goodwill impairment creating a 3-year cumulative loss; third, a non-cash impairment charge of $58 million on two of the company’s older diving marine vessels, primarily related to lower levels of planned future utilization; fourth, a non-cash charge of $47 million related to the company’s pension obligations; and finally, we had transaction, restructuring and integration costs of $32 million. Adjusting for these items and as shown in our press release reconciliation table, McDermott’s net loss for the fourth quarter was $208 million or $1.55 per share. The company’s operating loss for the fourth quarter was $2.5 billion. The adjusted operating loss as shown in our press release reconciliation table was $241 million. The operating results include approximately $339 million of discrete operating items.

Let me take you through a brief description of each of the major items that impacted operating income. $168 million change in estimated cost on the Cameron LNG project, $31 million change in estimated costs on the Calpine power project, $54 million of expense on the Abkatun offshore project, $25 million of corporate expense reported as unallocated direct operating expense for costs incurred to make alternate arrangements for a third-party vessel charter as a result of the previously designated vessel being withdrawn from the market. $33 million of increased SG&A expense associated with information technology costs, self-insurance programs and other items, and $28 million due, in part, to unplanned warranty repair, increased bid expenses and costs associated with commencement of new projects in our Asia-Pacific segment. Absent these items, our adjusted operating income would have been almost $100 million.

For the full year of 2018, the company reported a net loss of $2.7 billion or $17.94 per diluted share, due primarily to the same factors that impacted fourth quarter results. As detailed in our press release tables, the adjusted net loss for 2018 was $148 million or diluted loss per share of $0.99. Results for the full year included legacy McDermott from January 1 through May 10, 2018, and the combined McDermott CB&I organization for the period May 11 2018, through December 31, 2018.

We continued to make very good progress in the implementation of our Combination Profitability Initiative. McDermott’s integration is largely complete, with primarily IT systems updates remaining. CPI is nearing full implementation with $444 million of the targeted $475 million of annualized cost synergies actioned as of December 31, 2018. McDermott’s operating results for the 3 months ended December 31, 2018, included approximately $62 million of such savings. The CPI target annualized run rate is expected to be fully actioned by the end of 2019.

Costs of $29 million were recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018 and were $134 million cumulatively. Although the benefits of CPI are being masked to some extent in our P&L, the program continues to generate savings, mitigate risk and ultimately, make us more competitive. Now for a quick summary on the focus projects, I’ll start with Cameron and Calpine because those are the 2 projects that directly impacted our fourth quarter operating income. The Cameron project schedule is consistent with what we have reported at the end of Q3.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, the project was 85% complete and had approximately $445 million of McDermott’s portion of expected revenues remaining until expected completion. During the quarter, the Cameron LNG project contributed $116 million to revenues and used $39 million of cash flows from operations. Phase I of the Cameron project is scheduled for completion in Q2 2019, train 2 and 3 are expected to be completed in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020, respectively.

At Calpine, during the fourth quarter, the project contributed $3 million to revenues and used $28 million of cash flows from operations. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, the project was 95% complete, and substantial completion is expected within a few weeks. Cameron and Calpine had a combined negative impact of $199 million on operating income in the fourth quarter. Separately, the $102 million change in estimate on the Freeport LNG project had no direct impact on the income statement. The reason is that the change in estimate on Freeport relates to the claim that was outstanding at the time of the combination and thus was recorded as an adjustment under purchase accounting.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, the project was approximately 88% complete and had approximately $411 million of McDermott’s portion of expected revenues remaining completion. During the quarter, the Freeport LNG project contributed $175 million to revenues and used $186 million of cash flows from operations. Trains 1, 2 and 3 are expected to be completed in Q3 2019, Q1 2020 and Q2 2020, respectively. McDermott’s cash use and operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2018 was $285 million, due largely to the continued funding of previously announced changes and estimates on the Cameron, Freeport and Calpine projects. Total cash availability was $1.4 billion at the end of the period, composed of $520 million of unrestricted cash and $889 million available under the revolver. Additionally, McDermott had $2 billion of combined availability under its principal letter of credit facility, uncommitted by lateral credit facilities, surety line and cash secured letter of credit facility.

The company’s cash and liquidity positioning includes, proceeds from the fourth quarter 2018 private placement of $300 million of redeemable preferred stock and reflects a $230 million increase in our primary letter of credit facility. The company was in compliance with all financial covenants as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. Our net working capital at the end of the fourth quarter was negative $2 billion, which was about $500 million greater than our previous expectation with the fourth quarter project charges and advanced payments accounting for most of the delta.

Turning now to our view of 2019, I’m pleased to say that McDermott is introducing guidance for the year that shows improvements in our key metrics versus 2018. This guidance is based on the business portfolio as it currently exists, and once we complete the sale of the pipe fabrication business and the tank storage business, we will update the guidance as appropriate.

Let me recap the highlights. We’re expecting revenues of between $9.5 billion and $10.5 billion, about 70% of this amount was in our backlog as of the year-end 2018. We expect the balance of revenues to be generated by new awards, especially, the projects we have already booked in early Q1 as well as prospective bookings and execution of short-cycle work. We expect our adjusted operating income for 2019 to be between $765 million and $825 million and adjusted EBITDA of between $1.04 billion and $1.1 billion, all of which points to adjusted net income of $290 million to $325 million or $1.65 to $1.75 per diluted share. As for cash from operations, we are expecting it to be negative for the year in the range of minus $50 million to minus $100 million, and we expect to end 2019 with between $510 million and $560 million of cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents.

We expect capital expenditures to be approximately $165 million, which is a bit higher than what we would see as a normal run rate, reflecting incremental spending in 2019 on the marine fleet, including the upgrade of the Amazon deepwater vessel. We are comfortable with the company’s liquidity profile over the course of 2019, supported by the $1.4 billion of cash and revolver availability that we had as we entered January of this year. The cash flow guidance includes routine assumptions of cash advances and expected new orders for onshore work. The proceeds from the sales of the pipe fabrication and tank storage businesses are not reflected in the guidance.

As for the cadence of our earnings in 2019, we expect that Q1 is likely to be the softest quarter of the year and that the second half is likely to be stronger than the first half. This is, in part, due to 3 factors: First, the cumulative benefit of cost synergies will grow increasingly evident as the year progresses; second, we will also expect to see diminishing revenues from the 0 margin focus projects as the year progresses; and third, the contribution from new awards that we booked earlier this quarter. Operating cash flow is similarly expected to be stronger in the second half, as we begin to see reduced outflows on the focus projects. Other assumptions embedded in our guidance include an assumption of no material project charges, sound execution on the project portfolio and a healthy pace of new orders as supported by our revenue opportunity pipeline.

And with that, I will turn the call back over to David.

David Dickson

Thanks, Stuart. In summary, let me recap today’s key messages. The project charges on operating results are disappointing, and we’re doing everything we can to eliminate the underlying reasons for such surprises.

As I said earlier there are many reasons for optimism, our revenue pipeline is robust, customer confidence is high, integration is nearly complete, our cost synergies are almost fully implemented and the processes for our planned business sales are proceeding well. The industrial logic of combining the 2 companies is as sound as it ever was. Our enhanced offering of products and services has positioned us to take advantage of growth opportunities across all of our served markets. We also believe that the geographic orientation of our business units will continue to help us meet our growth targets by ensuring that we maintain a strong presence and closer customer ties in each of the major regions in which we operate.

As we identified pursuing new prospective contract awards, we will continue to impose our rigorous bidding discipline on new prospects under our One McDermott Way, which is designed to ensure that all bids we submit will be based on acceptable risk profiles, execution plans and margin targets, Golden Pass being a perfect example. As I have said before, we will never chase backlogs simply for the sake of winning new awards. The good news is that the energy infrastructure market is strong enough for us to grow profitably, while maintaining out bidding discipline.

And on that note, we’ll open the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Martin Malloy from Johnson Rice. Please ask your question.

Martin Malloy

Good morning.

Stuart Spence

Good morning Martin.

Martin Malloy

On the $20 billion roughly in bids outstanding, could you give us a breakdown in terms of the end market there, LNG versus refining, petrochemical and offshore and anything else that’s significant?

Stuart Spence

Yes, Mark, it’s Stuart here. Our $20 billion really is a reflection of all of our end markets at the moment. We are seeing a real pickup on near-term activity in the LNG markets. Our offshore business is looking really active, especially driven by our Middle East, and we’re also very encouraged by the signs in our petrochemical business. So really the all of our end markets are healthy and reflected in our bids outstanding.

David Dickson

And just to add to that, Mark, as you saw this morning, the announcement on the Aramco awards. So, 2018 was a slow year for Saudi Aramco awarding projects, but over the last few months, we’ve now built up a healthy, what I would say, backlog of bids that are sitting with Saudi Aramco. In addition to that as well as the LTA-type projects, we’re now starting to see a lot of movement on the incremental projects so these are these large developments that Aramco have spoken about previously.

Martin Malloy

Okay. And then I just wanted to ask if I could about Chiyoda, I’m not sure what you can say here, but their solvency has been called into question, and it was noticeably absent from their last quarterly release, and toward discussion about a solution there. I think in the past last fall, they did talk about by the end of March, finding a solution. And I was wondering, if you could maybe offer any comments that you have about your confidence that they’re going to find a solution for their liquidity needs and what the potential, I guess, downside risk for McDermott is if they don’t?

David Dickson

Yes, so Marty, obviously difficult for us to make any comment with regards to the Chiyoda and their financial situation. What I can say is that we are in regular more or less constant dialog with the executives of Chiyoda, who give us assurances that they are working through their plan to obviously solve their liquidity issue that’s obviously a result of, I will say, a number of projects that they’ve had some challenges, but we are in constant dialog. Obviously, we’ve just signed recently Golden Pass, which they are a partner, so does that give us some confidence that they’re moving ahead? I think it does, but again, we at McDermott, we can’t really make any comment on their progress on putting in the new capital structure.

Martin Malloy

Okay. Thank you.

David Dickson

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Jamie Cook from Credit Suisse. Sir [ph], your line is open.

Jamie Cook

Hi, good morning and thanks for color on the call. I guess, I appreciate your color, you talked about Golden Pass in terms of how you’re positioned on that project. But as you look forward and are bidding projects, can you talk about your ability to capture less risk or get better terms and conditions in particular given the circumstance that you’re in at this point with balance sheet concerns and whether on future projects you’re taking – just talk about the different risks, I guess, you’re taking relative to what you would’ve done before? And then Stuart, just on, any color, I appreciate your free cash flow guidance and you said it seems good execution, but you also said good healthy pace of new awards. So, can you just give us some more color on the cash flow and whether you’re assuming advanced payments in that guide? Thanks.

David Dickson

Yes, Jamie, so yes, we – obviously we wanted to paint the color with regards to where we are on Golden Pass. So, as we look at the markets moving forward, there are a large number obviously of prospects that are out there. I would say at this time is that we are not chasing everything. We are taking a disciplined approach everything from looking at the customer through to the partners that we’re going to work with, geographical location. So, I would say at this stage that as we go through our bidding process, not only are we just looking obviously at the financials, but we’re certainly looking at the risk profile associated with these projects. And as I said, we’re not going to chase backlog for the sake of chasing backlog. So, I would say at this time, very disciplined, very comfortable with Golden Pass and highlighting the fact that the customer there is Exxon and QP, where we have strong relationships with both those customers. You may have seen last week that we signed another agreement with QP in the country, so very closely aligned with that customer. So, that’s a big part as we look at these projects moving forward. And one of the things that has to happen is that – in these large projects, is that there needs to be a stronger and more transparent relationship between the EPC companies and the customers and that’s something that we’re currently working on. It’s certainly risk profile with these large projects is something, which is critical in our decision-making and our decision to proceed with the bid.

Stuart Spence

And Jamie, on your question about free cash flow, similar to the main comments on our earnings – on our results overall, we expect free cash flow to be negative in the first half and then turn in the second half. Our business models remain unchanged, so that means in our onshore business, we are still getting customer advances and we still build up negative working capital in our new awards and that is fundamentally a part of our plan. Overall, with our free cash flow being negative in the first half, we’re still very comfortable with our overall cash position, as I mentioned, the $1.4 billion of cash available. And we still have significant capacity for a letter of credit obligations to customers as well on new bids.

Jamie Cook

Thank you. I’ll let someone else get in queue.

Your next question comes from the line of Tahira Afzal from KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Tahira Afzal

Hi there.

David Dickson

Hi Tahira.

Tahira Afzal

Okay. Hey David, first question is, when you look at Train 1 for Cameron when you started off the fourth quarter, you had it all order. So maybe perhaps you can run through how your productivity has changed at the beginning of fourth quarter to what it’s been running at for the last months let’s say?

David Dickson

Yes, so on Train 1, the thing is, there’s not a large amount of construction activity is commissioning. So, it is a process of working through, obviously, many checks and many operations, so it’s less about the productivity factor. And then commissioning, obviously that’s a time where you can find that if there are some issues. So, as we went through Q4 and Q1, we found some issues that we had to carry out some repairs or rework, obviously, that we didn’t anticipate. What I would say today is that is under control, and as you heard from Stuart, our time to complete Train 1 is more or less in line with what we said before, but as a result, it has come with additional costs. We have taken those lessons learned from Train 1 and also applied that to Trains 2 and 3, and again, that’s what I said in my prepared remarks is we’ve taken those issues that appeared in Train 1 and taken out into Trains 2 and 3, and that’s part of the charge that we’ve taken. I would also highlight at this time, Tahira, is from the change from where we were in the fourth quarter, where we are today is, we’ve brought in another team in, we’ve taken a different look at the project and a different methodology of calculating the cost to go looking at more a quantity-based methodology rather than applying a straightforward productivity factor, which gives us a lot more confidence in the numbers that we have today and the cost to go.

Tahira Afzal

Got it, okay, David, and I guess, as a second question, just within your guidance, you said it’s a little more back-end loaded and the reason seemed pretty understandable. I mean, as we exit the year based on that given your adjusted EBIT margin of 7.5% to 8.5%, we can presumably [ph] going at, let’s say, 9%, 9.5% clip by the end of the year potentially?

Stuart Spence

Yes, Tahira, it’s Stuart here. Yes, obviously, the math supports the general direction of an increasing profitability trend towards the back-end of the year and assuming a consistent and a very increasing level of new awards as we pace through the year that does set us up I think for future profitability that’s a lot higher than 2019.

Tahira Afzal

Got it, okay. Thank you very much guys.

David Dickson

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Andy Kaplowitz from Citi. Your line is open.

Andy Kaplowitz

Hey good morning, guys.

David Dickson

Good morning.

Andy Kaplowitz

David, so the focus projects are what they are, but, I guess, it’s a little disturbing that you had about $80 million in legacy expense increases in Mexico and Asia that you called out. And the concern is that given the larger more complex McDermott that maybe there’s a bit of management distraction going on here. I know you have the new COO in place, but the noise in the business has been going up not down. So, what’s the confidence that this really is your nadir and it should get better from here?

David Dickson

Yes, I mean the main charge really is from this project Abkatun in Mexico, which is a disappointment because it’s our first kind of blackmark in our offshore business since going back to 2013. And it really has been driven by what I would say is unusual level of weather plus highlighted in my call is that there is a contractual obligation to the customer to provide us with some resources and we haven’t received that. And so we are in discussion with the customer to recover hopefully some of those monies. I believe we’ve taken a, I would call it, prudent view of the status of that project based on that there also has been significant changes in Mexico both with the government, but also in PEMEX. And as you know we’ve been working with PEMEX for a number of years, have had a good relationship, but those discussions are a little bit different than where we’ve been before, so we felt at this time prudent to take that position whilst we continue to work with PEMEX to recover some of the monies on the charge that we’ve taken. Outside of that, the offshore portfolio continues to perform well. The positive news is the fact that Middle East really is beginning to pickup and as you know for many years as Middle East has been very core to McDermott, disappointed last year with the number of awards. Typically, as you know we tend to see Aramco awards at the back-end of the year that never materialized, but now we are starting to see Aramco make a lot of progress in 2019. So, a lot of activity happened there. But generally, over the offshore portfolio, we’re happy. You’re absolutely correct that our new Chief Operating Officer has been focused on the focus projects, which obviously is a priority for us. But I firmly believe that over the next few months is that, that will start to change, and as we said in the prepared remarks get more focused and get the management team focused across all of our portfolio.

Andy Kaplowitz

David, that’s helpful. And as you know there are a couple of more big LNG projects out there. What’s McDermott’s appetite and capacity to book new large LNG projects and maybe better yet, do you think your customers will be comfortable with McDermott executing on a couple of new large LNG projects at the same time while you’re still finishing Cameron and Freeport?

David Dickson

Yes, Andy, one of the things that was clear when we went through the motions of Golden Pass is, one of the things we do bring to the table is the fact that we have gone through this painful experience on Cameron and I’m going to particularly say Cameron. I mean, going back to again, I said in my prepared remarks, when you look at Cameron today, the actual cost to complete that project and the time to complete that project actually is an industry norm. The issue here was it was significantly underbid. But today, the company is obviously in a lot stronger position. We have those lessons learned and we’ve never given out the number on Golden Pass, but there’s obviously a lot of numbers in the market that will tell you that it’s a lot higher than what Cameron was signed for. I would say internationally what has been encouraging and again, as I said in my prepared remarks is, the number of invitations we’ve had from customers to participate in their LNG bids. Now this is a – that we have to be disciplined within McDermott is, we can’t go chasing all LNG projects. We know our capabilities with regards to our capacity and competency of our resources. So the LNG projects that we’re going to bid will be a result of internal review of capability, capacity and competency, and also obviously the risk profile with regards to – from the customer to geography and obviously the terms of the contract. So, we are taking a very disciplined approach to these future LNG opportunities, which there are many of.

Andy Kaplowitz

And I guess I would just say, though, if you are – would you say you’re very focused on places like Mozambique and Qatar and those are sort of the focus areas at this point?

David Dickson

Yes, I mean, obviously, Mozambique, we are selected for Anadarko. And what gives me comfort around that is the fact that this has been ongoing with the CB&I, Chiyoda-Saipem combination have been working on this with Anadarko now for a number of years. So again, been building up the feed as a result building up the cost estimate, so those types of projects that gives me a lot more confidence. We have a very good relationship with Anadarko. Anadarko is a very good customer. But there are other opportunities that we need to take a look at and also look at can we be competitive or not, because there are some areas in the world where that there are incumbents that we’ll take a look at once the bid comes out, but we can’t chase every bid that’s out there.

Andy Kaplowitz

Thanks, David.

We have time for one more question. It comes from the line of Michael Dudas from Vertical Research. Please ask your question.

Michael Dudas

Thanks for squeezing me in. Good morning everyone. Wanted to turn a little bit discussion towards technology, how have you looked at that aspect relatively as part of [indiscernible] in May, some of the positives, negatives over the last several months in the growth outlook there, and looking at margin potential to the [indiscernible] you are thinking about over the next few years, are those continuing to be achievable and [indiscernible] overall marketplace would be set up for complete growth in that business?

David Dickson

Yes, so Michael, you were just about quiet on the call, so I think I picked up your question. It really was related around the technology business. What I would say today is that the technology business is in very, very good shape. I mentioned in my prepared remarks that we’re seeing an emerging petrochemical market and a big part of the technology company really is in the petchem space. And as you know one of the strategic reasons for this combination is to have our EPC part of the business benefit from pull-through from the technology. And the technology group has had a very good 2018, 2019 has started off in the same trend, and so we’re seeing more and more of this type of work coming. So again, the whole strategic rationale of getting the pull-through is still solid and obviously we see that as a strong part of the company moving forward.

Michael Dudas

Is – of the $20 billion in bids outstanding, if you take out the LNG facet of it, is majority of some of the pull-through opportunities that have happened from CB&I over the last couple of years and what you are anticipating going forward?

Stuart Spence

Yes, we have some active bids outstanding that are related to technology pull-through. We have been a combined entity for about 8 months, 9 months now. Our strategy of promoting that pull-through globally is really just trying to take some traction, so we would expect the percentage of pull-through opportunities to increase going forward into 2019 and beyond.

Michael Dudas

Thanks, Stuart.

Scott Lamb

Alright, well, thank you everyone for taking the time to listen to our call today. As a reminder, a recording of the call will be available for replay for 7 days on our website at mcdermott.com. Operator, that concludes our call.

